Ethiopia rejects allegations of ethnic cleansing in Tigray

Ethiopia rejects allegations of ethnic cleansing in Tigray
People displaced by the recent conflict gather around water points in Embadanso school in Shire, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (AP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Ethiopia rejects allegations of ethnic cleansing in Tigray

Ethiopia rejects allegations of ethnic cleansing in Tigray
  • Ethiopia’s federal army ousted the former regional ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), from the capital Mekelle in November, after what it said was a surprise assault on its forces in the region bordering Eritrea
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

NAIROBI: Ethiopia has rejected US allegations there has been ethnic cleansing in Tigray, pushing back against the latest criticism of its military operation in its northern region by the new administration in Washington.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he wanted to see Eritrean forces and those from the Amhara region replaced in Tigray by security forces that will respect human rights and not “commit acts of ethnic cleansing.”
“(The accusation) is a completely unfounded and spurious verdict against the Ethiopian government,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday.
“Nothing during or after the end of the main law enforcement operation in Tigray can be identified or defined by any standards as a targeted, intentional ethnic cleansing against anyone in the region,” it said.
“The Ethiopian government vehemently opposes such accusations.”
Ethiopia’s federal army ousted the former regional ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), from the capital Mekelle in November, after what it said was a surprise assault on its forces in the region bordering Eritrea.
The government has said that most fighting has ceased but has acknowledged there are still isolated incidents of shooting.
Ethiopia and Eritrea have denied the involvement of Eritrean troops in the fighting alongside Ethiopian forces, although dozens of witnesses, diplomats and an Ethiopian general have reported their presence.
Thousands of people have died following the fighting, hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes and there are shortages of food, water and medicine in Tigray, a region of more than 5 million people.
Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry said it was ready to work with international human rights experts to conduct investigations on allegations of abuses.
“The Ethiopian government has demonstrated its readiness to engage positively and constructively with all the relevant regional and international stakeholders in responding to the serious allegations of human rights abuses and crimes,” it said.

Topics: Tigray Ethiopia Sudan

Syria’s first lady could be prosecuted in UK, have citizenship revoked

Syria’s first lady could be prosecuted in UK, have citizenship revoked
Updated 14 sec ago

Syria's first lady could be prosecuted in UK, have citizenship revoked

Syria’s first lady could be prosecuted in UK, have citizenship revoked
Updated 14 sec ago
LONDON: Syria’s first lady, who is also a British citizen, may be prosecuted and have her UK citizenship stripped from her after a preliminary investigation into allegations that she incited and encouraged terrorist acts during the country’s civil war was opened.
Asma Assad, 45, moved to Syria after her marriage to Bashar Assad in 2000, and has given speeches supporting the Syrian armed forces.
Syrian forces have targeted civilian areas, including hospitals and schools, with barrel bombs, chemical weapons, airstrikes and artillery during the last ten years and the Syrian government has been designated a state sponsor of terror by the US.
The Metropolitan police have opened a preliminary investigation after an international law chambers based in London sent evidence of the first lady’s power in the Syrian ruling class and vocal support for Syrian armed forces, The Times reported.
If prosecuted, she would other influential figures in autocratic regimes who have faced justice in the UK.
Toby Cadman, head of law chambers Guernica 37, said he believed the case for prosecuting Assad was a strong one.
“Our legal team at Guernica 37 has been actively investigating this matter for several months and as a result have filed two confidential communications with the Metropolitan police service counter terrorism command (SO15). It is important that as we approach the tenth anniversary of the conflict in Syria, there is an effective process aimed at ensuring those responsible are held accountable,” Cadman told the British newspaper.
The investigation argues that Assad is guilty of encouraging terrorism through her public support of the Syrian armed forces.
It is not clear whether prosecutors would wish to proceed with a trial in absentia and it is unlikely that the first lady would obey a court summons in the UK.
An Interpol red notice could be issued, which would mean she could not travel outside Syria without facing arrest.
The investigation also raises the serious possibility that Assad could come under scrutiny by the Home Office and be stripped of her British citizenship.
A Met spokesman said: “We can confirm that the Met’s war crimes unit ... received a referral on July 31, 2020 relating to the ongoing Syrian conflict. The referral is in the process of being assessed by officers from the war crimes unit.”

UK Muslim groups fighting vaccine misinformation on WhatsApp

UK Muslim groups fighting vaccine misinformation on WhatsApp
Updated 13 March 2021
Arab News

UK Muslim groups fighting vaccine misinformation on WhatsApp

UK Muslim groups fighting vaccine misinformation on WhatsApp
  • Muslim Council of Britain, British Islamic Medical Association working with other faith groups
  • Platform “is a very specific lawless wasteland of social media”
Updated 13 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Two Muslim organizations are among faith groups in the UK leading the battle against coronavirus misinformation on WhatsApp.
Messages spreading fake news about the virus are growing on the app. Similar to chain letters, the forwarding feature allows a single message to quickly reach thousands of people.
In a bid to fight the trend, the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) and the British Islamic Medical Association (BIMA) are working together to combat the misinformation.
They have created “myth-busting” messages that recreate the informal style of viral fake news clips.
Dr. Wajid Akhter, assistant secretary-general of the MCB and vice president of BIMA, said the past year “has been an information war.”
He added: “People should be allowed to share worries and concerns they have. But some of the stuff that we’re seeing going around definitely goes into the territory of deliberate misinformation. WhatsApp is a very specific lawless wasteland of social media.”
Akhter said: “We didn’t spend too much time trying to make it perfectly classically designed ... An anti-vaxxer would just flick on his camera, rant for 60 seconds and send it off and the lie spreads halfway around the world, so we weren’t going to wait.”
He added that the MCB’s reputation among the British-Muslim community is a crucial reason for the success of the campaign.
“It’s human nature that you’re more likely to listen to your friends or colleagues,” he said. “We’re literally the person praying next to them in the mosque. We’re relatives or friends.”
The UK Office for National Statistics found that people from minority groups in the UK are more hesitant about receiving the coronavirus vaccine compared to white adults.
WhatsApp has taken steps to fight misinformation on its platform, including limiting how much a single message can be forwarded.
A spokesperson for the platform said forwarding “can contribute to the spread of misinformation,” adding: “We believe it’s important to slow the spread of these messages down to keep WhatsApp a place for personal conversation.”

Topics: Coronavirus UK Muslims WhatsApp

Hong Kong orders compulsory coronavirus testing after gym cluster hits financial community

Hong Kong orders compulsory coronavirus testing after gym cluster hits financial community
Updated 13 March 2021
Reuters

Hong Kong orders compulsory coronavirus testing after gym cluster hits financial community

Hong Kong orders compulsory coronavirus testing after gym cluster hits financial community
  • COVID-19: 35 of the new cases were related to the outbreak at Ursus Fitness
  • The city of 7.5 million people launched its vaccination program in February
Updated 13 March 2021
Reuters

HONG KONG: Some law firms and banks in Hong Kong face compulsory testing for coronavirus as most of the 47 news cases recorded on Saturday were linked to a gym used by the financial and expatriate community. The city’s government said 35 of the new cases were related to the outbreak at Ursus Fitness, a gym in the city’s Sai Ying Pun district. The health department told a briefing that so far 99 cases have been confirmed as related to the center, which is popular with expatriate lawyers, bankers and hedge fund executives.
The government published a compulsory testing notice on Friday covering 80 residential premises and workplaces, many in central financial and business district.
Many of the 29 workplaces affected are leading law firms and financial institutions, including Shearman & Sterling, Allen & Overy, Herbert Smith Freehills, HSBC, Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon.
The compulsory testing notice is published on premises where one or more cases were found, requiring people who have stayed in those location for more than two hours in the past two weeks to undergo a nucleic acid test.
“The fourth wave was never over, (because) the case number haven’t been down to zero; now I’m worried it may rebound quickly,” Dr. Chuang Shuk-kwan, of the city’s health department, told a briefing.
Saturday’s confirmed infections were down from 60 on Friday. Before the gym outbreak, daily cases in Hong Kong had fallen to low double digit and single digit levels.
Gym users are now required to wear masks during their workout while fitness center staff must get a coronavirus test every 14 days, the government said on Friday.
Hong Kong has recorded around 11,200 total coronavirus cases, far lower than other developed cities. The city of 7.5 million people launched its vaccination program in February, with 162,100 people receiving their first shot so far.

Wheel of fortune: Bangladeshi’s low-cost ambulance wins awards

Wheel of fortune: Bangladeshi’s low-cost ambulance wins awards
Updated 13 March 2021

Wheel of fortune: Bangladeshi’s low-cost ambulance wins awards

Wheel of fortune: Bangladeshi’s low-cost ambulance wins awards
  • Safewheel project provides affordable emergency care to hundreds in remote villages
Updated 13 March 2021
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: When Faysal Islam lost a loved one in a road accident in 2016 due to lack of ambulance support, he launched the Safewheel project with two friends to provide low-cost medical services to isolated rural areas of Bangladesh.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old was named 2021 Commonwealth Young Person of the Year — in addition to winning the regional award for Asia and prize money of $7,000 — for his “innovative approach to community help.”

“One of our co-founders’ uncles died in 2016 because no ambulance was available. This incident prompted me to do something to facilitate medical care for people,” Islam, co-founder and chief business development officer of Safewheel, told Arab News on Saturday.

The initiative, which uses a three-wheel ambulance to provide on-call healthcare, was designed as a “social enterprise” and launched in 2019 by Islam and his university friends Rafiq Islam, 26, and Anas Makki, 25.

However, delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic meant that the trio could formally launch the project only last month.

“We have been working on this project for the past three years. The pilot program was launched in the Nogaon district in 2019, and it was very successful. We served more than 1,000 villagers with 10 vehicles,” he said.

Islam said that his “dream” is to expand ambulance services to “every village in the country.”

“We are planning to introduce a trained paramedic in each of the ambulances to accompany the patients to hospital,” Islam, a resident of Dhaka, said.

At the moment, Safewheel provides services to nearly 100 villages in the Feni district, 156 km from Dhaka, using one ambulance.

The picturesque Feni district comprises 564 villages, with a total population of nearly 1.5 million, according to government data.

Most residents rely on farming for their livelihood, with a significant number employed in the Middle East as migrant workers. Financial resources are limited and medical services even more scarce.

Islam said that the Safewheel operations were launched in Feni due to its geographical advantage — the area is sandwiched between Dhaka and commercial city Chottogram, and has a strong communication network.

“People from Feni can phone Safewheel’s local office to use the ambulance service. It’s not a free service since we wanted to make it a sustainable model,” Islam said.

He said that some NGOs in African countries had set up a similar program, “but failed in the long run as the funding was limited.”

“We didn’t want to rely on any donations,” Islam said.

However, residents are not complaining. The ambulance’s cost to cover 25 km is around $7, three times less than a traditional ambulance.

In the past three weeks, dozens have used the Safewheel ambulance’s services, with several saying they “might not have been able to afford or receive any medical care without it.”

“My husband works as a daily laborer, and we don’t have savings to spend on medical care. I used the ambulance service during the birth of my second son,” Taslima Begum, a housewife and Feni resident, told Arab News.

Morshed Alam, a 36-year-old transport worker, said that the ambulance was more suitable for the villages’ narrow streets.

“My father had a heart attack last month, and I immediately called the ambulance service. The road to my village home was very narrow, and it’s impossible for a regular ambulance to drive up to my doorstep. If the Safewheel was not there, I don’t know what would have happened to my father,” he said.

Next month, Safewheel plans to add three more vehicles to its fleet and expand coverage to 500 villages in the district.

“Currently, we are focusing on organizing funds which will help us to grow more and expand our service areas. We are expecting some funds from Australia very soon. On March 8, we signed an MoU with the Swiss Embassy in Dhaka for a ‘matching fund’ for our social enterprise,” Islam said. 

Public health experts have welcomed the initiative, describing it as a “big relief” during health emergencies.

“Transporting patients to hospital during an emergency is a serious concern for millions of people. In this situation, this organization came forward with a low-cost solution which attracted huge attention of the local people,” Prof. A.S.M. Amanullah of Dhaka University told Arab News.

Since Bangladesh is a developing country with limited resources, authorities “can’t always extend support to rural people to meet their health requirements,” he said.

“I think the government, local and international organizations and other civil society groups should come forward to help them in extending their catchment area throughout Bangladesh,”Amanullah said.

Every year, the Commonwealth Youth Awards recognize young people from Commonwealth nations who play a meaningful role in achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals through projects that transform people’s lives in their communities.

Topics: Bangladesh

Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghan Herat province

Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghan Herat province
Updated 13 March 2021
Reuters

Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghan Herat province

Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghan Herat province
Updated 13 March 2021
Reuters

HERAT: A powerful car bomb near a police station on Friday night killed at least seven people and wounded more than 50 others in Afghanistan’s western Herat province, officials said.
Herat Governor Sayed Abdul Wahid Qatali said several women and children were among the dead.
He added that at least 53 people, including civilians and security forces, were hurt when a van packed with explosives went off in a crowded part of the city in the evening.
Dozens of homes and shops were also damaged in the blast, and rescuers rushed to the scene to help several people trapped under the rubble, Qatali said.
According to Mohammad Rafiq Sherzai, a senior health official, eight bodies, including two women, three children, two male civilians, and one member of the military, had been taken to hospitals.
Forty-seven others including, 20 women, 11 men, eight children and eight security forces members have been wounded, Sherzai said, adding that 10 injured were in critical condition.
No one claimed responsibility for the bombing but local officials blamed Taliban insurgents.
Representatives of the Taliban, which has been fighting a foreign-backed Afghan government since they were ousted from power by US-led forces in late 2001, were not immediately available to comment.
Peace negotiations between the Afghan government and insurgent Taliban in Qatar’s capital Doha have struggled to make progress amid international calls to reduce violence.
The UN Security Council in a statement condemned “in the strongest terms the alarming number of attacks deliberately targeting civilians in Afghanistan.”
“The members of Security Council called for an immediate end to those targeted attacks and stressed the urgent and imperative need to bring the perpetrators to justice,” it said.
President Ashraf Ghani strongly condemned the attack and blamed the Taliban.
“The Taliban, by continuing their illegitimate war and violence against the people, once again showed that they not only have will to resolve the current crisis peacefully but by complicating the situation,“Ghani said in a statement.
There were 8,820 civilian casualties in 2020, according to a report released by UN mission in Afghanistan last month.
Russia plans to hold a conference on Afghanistan in Moscow on March 18 and has invited several regional players, including Afghan government and politicians to jumpstart the peace process as diplomacy by foreign powers including Washington ramps up.
It comes at a crunch time for the peace process as a May 1 deadline for foreign troops to withdraw from Afghanistan looms and the United States reviews its plans.

Topics: Afghanistan car bomb Herat

