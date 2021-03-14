You are here

One protester killed in Myanmar's Bago town

One protester killed in Myanmar's Bago town
Over 80 people have so far been killed in protests against last month’s coup. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 March 2021
Reuters

One protester killed in Myanmar's Bago town

One protester killed in Myanmar's Bago town
  • Over 80 people have so far been killed in protests against last month’s coup
Updated 14 March 2021
Reuters

At least one protester was killed in a police shooting on Sunday in the Myanmar town of Bago, near Yangon, witnesses and domestic media said.
Over 80 people have so far been killed in protests against last month’s coup, according to an advocacy group.

Myanmar coup

Ireland suspends AstraZeneca jab over blood clot fears

Ireland suspends AstraZeneca jab over blood clot fears
Updated 14 March 2021
AFP

Ireland suspends AstraZeneca jab over blood clot fears

Ireland suspends AstraZeneca jab over blood clot fears
  • Ireland’s immunization advisory body recommended suspending the AstraZeneca rollout
  • Some 570,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Ireland to date
Updated 14 March 2021
AFP

DUBLIN: Ireland suspended the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Sunday, following reports of blood clots in adults who received the shot in Norway.
“The administration of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca is temporarily deferred from this morning, Sunday 14th March,” a health ministry spokesman said.
The move came after Ireland’s National Immunization Advisory Committee (NIAC) recommended suspending the AstraZeneca rollout “on the precautionary principal” after “a report from the Norwegian Medicines Agency of four new reports of serious blood clotting events in adults after vaccination.”
“It has not been concluded that there is any link” between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the blood clot cases and action has been taken “pending receipt of further information,” Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer Ronan Glynn said in a statement.
The NIAC is due to meet on Sunday morning and to issue a further statement on the matter.
Some 570,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Ireland to date, according to government data last updated Wednesday.
A total of 109,000 of those doses have been manufactured by the Anglo-Swedish pharma giant AstraZeneca.
An AstraZeneca spokesman said the “an analysis of our safety data that covers reported cases from more than 17 million doses of vaccine administered has shown no evidence of an increased risk” in blood clot conditions.
“In fact, the reported numbers of these types of events for COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca are lower than the number that would have occurred naturally in the unvaccinated population,” a statement added.
Ireland – a nation of five million – has suffered 4,534 deaths from the coronavirus according to latest official figures.
The Republic is currently in the midst of its third lockdown after suffering a surge of cases which saw it become the world’s most infectious nation in early January.
The government is already under pressure from opposition lawmakers over a drought in vaccine supply amid a sluggish nationwide rollout tethered to the EU jabs program.
On Thursday health minister Stephen Donnelly said AstraZeneca is “repeatedly changing its delivery schedules, often at the last minute, and revising down the volumes it will deliver.”
“It is deeply frustrating for everybody, with so many people looking to get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” he told lawmakers in Ireland’s Dail lower house of parliament.

Ireland AstraZeneca Coronavirus

Kabul confirms attendance for US-proposed talks in Turkey, Moscow

Kabul confirms attendance for US-proposed talks in Turkey, Moscow
Updated 14 March 2021

Kabul confirms attendance for US-proposed talks in Turkey, Moscow

Kabul confirms attendance for US-proposed talks in Turkey, Moscow
  • Both conferences will see participation from Washington, China and Pakistan
Updated 14 March 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Kabul government delegates will participate in a US-proposed and UN-led conference in Turkey, and a separate meeting in Russia, to expedite the stalled Afghan peace process, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

“Representatives of the government of Afghanistan will take part in both meetings. Consultations are going on as to who will attend them,” Gran Hewad, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, told Arab News.

Last week on Tuesday, Kabul said that it was “considering” Russia’s offer to host the talks two days after the leak of a letter from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to President Ashraf Ghani over the impasse.

Blinken’s letter had included an urgent proposal to help restart discussions between the Afghan government and the Taliban, which began in Doha, Qatar, in September last year but failed to make any headway.

Besides Afghan government emissaries, the March 18 meeting in Russia and the Turkey conference slotted for April will also host delegates from the Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), factional and influential leaders, and representatives from the US, China and Pakistan.

While officials in Ghani’s administration could not confirm who would comprise the Afghan government delegation, the Taliban said that it was “mulling over participation in both conferences.”

“So far, politically responsible people have not come up with a new stance. Our position is the same that we have received an invitation for both, and it is under deliberation,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, told Arab News on Sunday.

Russia’s offer to host the conference comes a week after US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, shared a proposal with key Afghan leaders, including Ghani, for the formation of a participatory government — which would include Taliban members — as part of efforts to end Washington’s engagement in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history.

Khalilzad’s proposal was circulated ahead of a May 1 deadline for the complete withdrawal of US-led foreign troops from Afghanistan, based on a controversial accord signed between former American President Donald Trump’s administration and the Taliban more than a year ago.

Moscow, similarly to Iran and Pakistan, has been pressing for the pullout of foreign forces from Afghanistan for years. Russia recently hosted two rounds of talks between the Taliban and influential national leaders, besides being a vocal supporter for forming a new government to replace Ghani, whose second term ends after four years.

Ghani has repeatedly said that he is against the idea and vowed to oppose the set-up “at the cost of my life.”

His resistance prompted Blinken’s letter to Ghani — a copy of which was published by several media houses last Sunday — asking the Afghan president to “develop constructive positions” on Khalilzad’s proposals to “jumpstart the flailing peace process.”

The letter pressed upon the urgency for a new government in Afghanistan to break a stalemate in the Doha talks between the Taliban and Kabul government representatives, which have been riddled with disputes.

The US secretary of state has been pushing for a UN-facilitated conference with international stakeholders, including proposals to arrange a discussion between the Taliban and Kabul to form a negotiated settlement and enforce a cease-fire.

The letter also made it clear to Ghani that US President Joe Biden’s administration continued to consider a “full withdrawal” of the 2,500 troops from Afghanistan by the May 1 deadline, as negotiated by the Trump administration during a controversial deal signed with the Taliban in February last year.

“I must also make clear to you, Mr. President, that as our policy process continues in Washington, the US has not ruled out any option. We are considering the full withdrawal of our forces by May 1, as we consider other options,” Blinken said in the letter.

Some of the letter’s proposals included the formation of a participatory government that would eventually transfer power to a permanent government “following the adoption of a new constitution and national elections.”

In a recent speech, however, Ghani said that the “transfer of power after the election is a principal for us that will not be compromised,” arguing that the formation of an interim government would “descend the country into a chaos like the 1990s” when the former communist regime collapsed after the departure of ex-Soviet troops.

Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh reiterated Ghani’s stance last week when he said: “The West and America have the right to decide about their troops in Afghanistan, but it is also our right not to make a deal and compromise on the destiny of 35 million Afghans based on others’ timetable.”

Shortly after Saleh’s statement, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar adopted a softer tone and told the BBC that the letter was “not a matter of concern for Kabul. We allowed for this in our diplomacy — that such contacts are made — therefore, I don’t see it as a type of offense or indifference.”

The minister added that government leaders would “debate on the letter and proposal, discuss it with national leaders and offer a response later.”

Experts, however, believe that Kabul was “avoiding a confrontation in the global arena” by agreeing to participate in both conferences.

“The Afghan government has avoided a first collision with the international community. It will get somewhat tricky now. Merely accepting to attend is one thing, but who will do so is more important,” Torek Farhadi, an adviser for the former government, told Arab News.

He added that Ghani “could be reluctant to attend the meetings” as officials from his administration had refused to divulge more details about the key participants.

Afghan political leaders, however, welcomed the move, with former president Hamid Karzai saying in an interview with the Associated Press that the US draft for a deal between the Afghan government and the Taliban was the “best chance to accelerate stalled peace talks between the country’s warring sides.”

“Afghans themselves are in a hurry for peace,” he said.

Ahmad Samin, an Afghan analyst and former adviser for the World Bank, agreed, telling Arab News: “The United States has made it clear that there is only one political solution to the Afghan war, in which international support is required for peace negotiations.”

He added that there was “growing frustration and hesitation” to continue a partnership with the current Afghan government, “which is riddled with corruption, human rights abuses and a dependency on foreign aid without any economic or political development.”

“These are factors that don’t make for a reliable partnership between the United States and Afghanistan. This translates as additional pressure by the United States for regional involvement in future peace negotiations,” Samin said.

Afghanistan Taliban

Two arrested at Denmark protest against COVID-19 measures

Two arrested at Denmark protest against COVID-19 measures
Updated 14 March 2021
AFP

Two arrested at Denmark protest against COVID-19 measures

Two arrested at Denmark protest against COVID-19 measures
  • One person was arrested for throwing fireworks at police during the Saturday march
  • Denmark announced late February that it would ease some restrictions
Updated 14 March 2021
AFP
COPENHAGEN: Two people were arrested on the sidelines of a weekend protest against anti-coronavirus restrictions in Denmark’s capital Copenhagen, the police said Sunday.
One person was arrested for throwing fireworks at police during the Saturday march, while another was detained over violent behavior, the police told AFP.
The rally was organized by a group calling itself “Men in Black Denmark” which has called regular demonstrations since the end of last year against what it calls the “dictatorship” of the country’s Covid-19 restrictions.
Walking through firework smoke, the protesters held torches as they moved through the city center chanting “Freedom for Denmark” and “Mette Ciao,” a reference to Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
Local media reported that the march took place in a “sometimes intense” atmosphere, but without major incident.
The protest came a day after a 30-year-old woman was sentenced to two years in jail for calling for violence during a previous “Men in Black Denmark” rally against COVID-19 restrictions in January.
The case provoked a debate about the sentence which commentators deemed unusually harsh for her at times ambiguous comments.
“Are you ready to walk around and smash the city in a non-violent way?” she had told the crowd during an impromptu speech.
Her sentence was originally set to one year, but the court also invoked a law passed at the end of 2020 that allowed the sentence to be doubled since “it had a background in and was connected to the Covid-19 epidemic.”
Denmark, which has been under a partial lockdown since late December, announced late February that it would ease some restrictions.
However it extended many of them until April 5, including the closure of bars, restaurants (except take-away), and most secondary and higher education establishments.

Pakistan imposes partial lockdown in some areas

Pakistan imposes partial lockdown in some areas
Updated 14 March 2021
AP

Pakistan imposes partial lockdown in some areas

Pakistan imposes partial lockdown in some areas
  • Punjab authorities fined scores of marriage halls and restaurants for violating restrictions
Updated 14 March 2021
AP

ISLAMABAD: Amid a third wave of the coronavirus that is gripping Pakistan’s largest province, Punjab, and the northern part of the country, Pakistani health and administrative authorities have imposed a partial lockdown in affected areas.
Punjab authorities fined scores of marriage halls and restaurants for violating restrictions imposed again to fight the virus.
Officials in the capital, Islamabad, warned citizens that they must wear face masks and maintain social distancing in public.
Pakistan has reported 605,200 cases, including 13,508 deaths.

Pakistan Coronavirus

New EU COVID-19 vaccine setback as AstraZeneca announces shortfall

New EU COVID-19 vaccine setback as AstraZeneca announces shortfall
Updated 14 March 2021
AFP

New EU COVID-19 vaccine setback as AstraZeneca announces shortfall

New EU COVID-19 vaccine setback as AstraZeneca announces shortfall
  • Mass vaccinations are considered critical to ending the pandemic
  • Pharmaceutical company’s image had already taken a hit over blood clot fears
Updated 14 March 2021
AFP

LONDON: The European Union was faced with another setback in its coronavirus vaccination program after AstraZeneca announced a shortfall, as countries across the world tried to step up their COVID-19 immunization drives.
The pharmaceutical company’s image had already taken a hit with several countries suspending the rollout of its vaccine over blood clot fears, though the World Health Organization said there was no reason to stop using it in the fight against the pandemic.
Mass vaccinations are considered critical to ending the pandemic, which has claimed more than 2.6 million lives globally, and the AstraZeneca announcement was another blow for EU leaders, who have already faced criticism for the stumbling start to the jab drive on the hard-hit continent.
“AstraZeneca is disappointed to announce a shortfall in planned COVID-19 vaccine shipments to the European Union ... despite working tirelessly to accelerate supply,” the firm said Saturday.
It had previously warned of shortfalls from its European supply chain due to lower-than-expected production output, and was hoping to compensate by sourcing shots from its global network.
“Unfortunately, export restrictions will reduce deliveries in the first quarter, and are likely to affect deliveries in the second quarter,” the company said.
AstraZeneca’s shot is among the cheapest available, and forms a bulk of deliveries to poorer nations under the WHO-backed Covax initiative, which aims to ensure the equitable global distribution of vaccines.
The supply issues added to the firm’s troubles, with some countries including Denmark, Norway and Iceland suspending use of its shot over concerns over side effects such as blood clots.
The WHO, which said its vaccines advisory committee was examining the safety data, stressed that no causal link has been established between the clots and the jab. AstraZeneca has also insisted that the shot is safe.
Global coronavirus infections are approaching 120 million and even as nations around the world ramp up vaccinations, social distancing and movement restrictions are being used at varying levels to counter the spread of COVID-19.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex did not rule out a new lockdown in the region that is home to the capital Paris, describing the situation as “on a razor’s edge,” while the head of Germany’s disease control agency warned that “the third wave has already started” there.
Italy had already announced new restrictions on Friday, with schools, restaurants, shops and museums ordered to close across most regions.
In Africa, Tunisia and Ethiopia both launched vaccination campaigns on Saturday, but Ethiopian officials flagged an alarming rise in cases too.
The drives are crucial in reviving the global economy, which was battered by the pandemic as most travel was curbed and people forced to stay home with no nation spared the impact.
Millions were left jobless in the United States, the world’s biggest economy, and those who could not work from home had to balance the risk of COVID-19 with the need to make ends meet.
For Matt Valentin, who worked at a cafe in the state of Michigan, the job became an increasingly anxiety-ridden environment last year as the pandemic worsened.
“It went from ‘get these drinks and orders done as fast as possible’ to ‘do all of that, and try not to bring a deadly virus home to your vulnerable family,’” the 21-year-old said.
After a much-criticized start to its vaccination program, the United States has accelerated the rollout of shots, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying 100 million doses have been administered.
That is just less than a third of the total given worldwide so far.
There was also a sign of recovery at American airports, which saw their largest number of passengers in a year.
Just over 1.35 million travelers were checked in at US airports on Friday, the most since March 15 last year, according to the Transportation Safety Administration.
And hopes for international travel were boosted as officials said Australia and Singapore were working to create a travel bubble as early as July, which would allow travelers between the two countries to avoid quarantine.

EU AstraZeneca Coronavirus

