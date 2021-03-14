Omantel and Huawei team up for 5G ports plan near Strait of Hormuz

DUBAI: Omantel and Huawei have signed an agreement to deploy 5G capabilities in the Sultanate’s oil and gas, logistics, and transport sectors.
Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), Omantel and Huawei will develop smart solutions with Hutchison Ports Sohar, which operates a facility near the Strait of Hormuz – one of the most important trade routes in the region and a key artery for crude oil exports.
Ports in Oman’s Sohar will benefit from the agreement, particularly in the improvement of operational efficiency, accuracy, time management, and security, local daily Times of Oman has reported.
“Ports are fundamental to Oman’s economy. In the worldwide port and container terminal business, 5G has proven to be one of the crucial future developments for automation and smart technologies,” Anacin Kum, chief executive of Hutchison Ports Sohar, said.
The partnership comes as Gulf countries explore how 5G technology could help crucial sectors in the region, as artificial intelligence and machine learning is increasingly used across different sectors.
One idea is to use AI to allow real-time surveillance of the Sohar port’s loading and unloading areas.
“This 5G pilot will open new doors to introduce the technology advancements of 5G helping to reshape and upgrade vertical industries of Oman. This direction serves to create direct and indirect gains to Oman toward 2040,” Huawei Oman chief Robin Chen said.
