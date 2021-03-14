You are here

Omantel and Huawei team up for 5G ports plan near Strait of Hormuz

Omantel and Huawei team up for 5G ports plan near Strait of Hormuz
The partnership comes as Gulf countries explore how 5G technology could help crucial sectors in the region. (File/AFP)
Omantel and Huawei team up for 5G ports plan near Strait of Hormuz

Omantel and Huawei team up for 5G ports plan near Strait of Hormuz
  • Omantel and Huawei will develop smart solutions with Hutchison Ports Sohar, which operates a facility near the Strait of Hormuz
DUBAI: Omantel and Huawei have signed an agreement to deploy 5G capabilities in the Sultanate’s oil and gas, logistics, and transport sectors.
Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), Omantel and Huawei will develop smart solutions with Hutchison Ports Sohar, which operates a facility near the Strait of Hormuz – one of the most important trade routes in the region and a key artery for crude oil exports.
Ports in Oman’s Sohar will benefit from the agreement, particularly in the improvement of operational efficiency, accuracy, time management, and security, local daily Times of Oman has reported.
“Ports are fundamental to Oman’s economy. In the worldwide port and container terminal business, 5G has proven to be one of the crucial future developments for automation and smart technologies,” Anacin Kum, chief executive of Hutchison Ports Sohar, said.
The partnership comes as Gulf countries explore how 5G technology could help crucial sectors in the region, as artificial intelligence and machine learning is increasingly used across different sectors.
One idea is to use AI to allow real-time surveillance of the Sohar port’s loading and unloading areas.
“This 5G pilot will open new doors to introduce the technology advancements of 5G helping to reshape and upgrade vertical industries of Oman. This direction serves to create direct and indirect gains to Oman toward 2040,” Huawei Oman chief Robin Chen said.

Saudi SMEs see rise in loan guarantees

Saudi SMEs see rise in loan guarantees
Updated 31 min 49 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

Saudi SMEs see rise in loan guarantees

Saudi SMEs see rise in loan guarantees
  • The initiative issued $3.3 billion in loan guarantees, responding to 5,720 requests in 2020
Updated 31 min 49 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: The total number of loan guarantees processed by Saudi Arabia’s Kafalah program increased by 106 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2020, with total expenditure exceeding $900 million, according to official figures.

Kafalah — launched in 2006 by the Saudi Industrial Development Fund and Saudi banks — sped up its internal operations during the pandemic year, issuing approvals within one week in response to the high number of requests received.

The increase in processed loan guarantees coincided with the signing of 13 new cooperation agreements with financing companies licensed by the Saudi Central Bank, which contributed to the increase from the previous year.

The initiative issued $3.3 billion in loan guarantees, responding to 5,720 requests in 2020 — an increase of 156 percent.

The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan has emphasized the importance of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to Saudi economic growth.

Kafalah seeks to achieve this goal with all its initiatives and products, in cooperation with the General Authority for SMEs (Monsha’at) and the National Development Fund (NDF).

Kafalah Chairman Dr. Fahad Ibrahim Alshathri said four initiatives have been launched, in the Hajj and Umrah, education and supply chain sectors — in cooperation with the NDF — to support the Saudization drive and counter the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The financial packages provided will help stimulate SMEs in sectors such as education, tourism, entertainment and culture by obtaining the necessary funding to for them to expand nationwide, as well as encourage other financial institutions to deal with more SMEs.

Dubai shares rise after emirate reveals new masterplan

Dubai shares rise after emirate reveals new masterplan
Updated 36 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai shares rise after emirate reveals new masterplan

Dubai shares rise after emirate reveals new masterplan
  • The Dubai Financial market was 1 percent higher in early trade amid a mixed performance across other bourses in the region
Updated 36 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai shares led regional gains on Sunday after the emirate announced a 20-year development plan that will see hotel capacity surge.
The Dubai Financial market was 1 percent higher in early trade amid a mixed performance across other bourses in the region.
Emaar Properties advanced 1.7 percent as investor attention turned toward the real estate and hospitality sector following the publication of its 2040 Urban Masterplan.
The plan has a heavy emphasis on the hospitality sector with the space allocated to hotels more than doubling and beach front increasing by some 400 percent.

Shares in bourse operator Dubai Financial Market were among the biggest gainers on Sunday.
Earlier, Credit Suisse head of MENA research Fahd Iqbal told Bloomberg that the emirate could benefit from a rebound in some sectors.
“For us the areas to focus on in the Middle East are really the recovery plays, the cyclical areas,” he said. “Dubai stands head and shoulders above the rest as far as we are concerned in terms of that kind of opportunity. So we are certainly looking for a resumption of that uptrend.”
Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.6 percent in early trade, led by financial stocks.
The Kingdom on Sunday introduced a number of labor market reforms allowing millions of workers to switch jobs more easily.

Qatar credit growth tops $274.6bn in 2020 says CB chief

Qatar credit growth tops $274.6bn in 2020 says CB chief
Updated 14 March 2021
Arab News

Qatar credit growth tops $274.6bn in 2020 says CB chief

Qatar credit growth tops $274.6bn in 2020 says CB chief
  • Doha is spending billions of dollars in preparation for hosting next year’s FIFA World Cup
  • Coronavirus pressures will keep provisioning costs for Qatari banks high, said Moody’s in a report earlier this month
Updated 14 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Qatari central bank governor said domestic credit growth exceeded QR1 trillion ($274.57 billion) last year, shrugging off the impact of the pandemic.
Government efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic did not affect financing policy, the Qatar News Agency reported on Sunday.
Doha is spending billions of dollars in preparation for hosting next year’s FIFA World Cup which has seen the country’s big banks extend credit across the entire economy.
Despite the latest comments by the country’s central bank chief, coronavirus pressures will keep provisioning costs for Qatari banks high, said Moody’s in a report earlier this month.
“This will be driven by a slow economic recovery that will make it harder for borrowers in sectors such as real estate, construction and contracting to repay debt,” said Nitish Bhojnagarwala, vice president — senior credit officer at Moo

Dubai launches incubation center for young entrepreneurs

Dubai launches incubation center for young entrepreneurs
Updated 14 March 2021
Arab News

Dubai launches incubation center for young entrepreneurs

Dubai launches incubation center for young entrepreneurs
  • The center will focus on startups in tourism, franchising, and e-commerce
  • The center will also support specific entrepreneurial activities such as production of perfumes and specialty beverages
Updated 14 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai has launched a business incubation center for young entrepreneurs in the fields of tourism, franchising and e-commerce, state news agency WAM has reported.

The Tjaarz Business Incubation Center, located in one of the emirate’s major business districts, will offer business development consulting and work spaces on a membership basis.

The center was launched by Dubai SME, a government agency mandated to support small and media-sized enterprises, which is a major component of the UAE’s economic strategy.

“Our objective is to support young entrepreneurs to develop their skills and experiences in the world of entrepreneurship, which will be reflected in business and economic development across the UAE,” said the center’s founder and CEO Fahad bin Thani.

The center will also support specific entrepreneurial activities such as production of perfumes and specialty beverages. It has laboratories and specialized courses in these fields.

Gulf economies have recently been investing in the region’s startup scene, which vastly contributes to wider efforts to veer away from oil dependency.

Ten other incubators have been certified by Dubai SME to support entrepreneurs in the Middle East, and help them grow their business for global competitiveness.

Dubai SME chief Abdul Baset Al-Janahi said the recent launching of the Tjaarz Business Incubation Center “contributes to building a knowledge economy, thus enhancing the UAE’s economic position locally and regionally, and facilitates the process of reaching out to youngsters in various sectors.” The incubator is also aligned with the goals and vision of the UAE, he added.

Gulf borrowing needs could plunge to $10bn if oil stays above $65 says Goldman Sachs

Gulf borrowing needs could plunge to $10bn if oil stays above $65 says Goldman Sachs
Updated 14 March 2021
Arab News

Gulf borrowing needs could plunge to $10bn if oil stays above $65 says Goldman Sachs

Gulf borrowing needs could plunge to $10bn if oil stays above $65 says Goldman Sachs
  • Oil prices have risen by almost 80 percent since the start of November to trade around $70 per barrel
Updated 14 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Gulf Cooperation Council’s borrowing requirements could drop to $10 billion over the next three years from about $270 billion, if oil prices remain elevated, according to Goldman Sachs Group.
If prices for the commodity average $65 a barrel and all else is equal, borrowing needs for the six countries comprising the council would drop 96 percent from what they’d be if oil traded at $45, Bloomberg reported, citing Farouk Soussa, an economist at the bank.

Oil prices have risen by almost 80 percent since the start of November to trade around $70 per barrel.

The price outlook was further buoyed last week when OPEC+ producers agreed to extend production cuts.

Gulf states rely heavily on a strong oil price to balance their budgets and fund major infrastructure projects.

They raised about $63 billion in bonds and sukuk last year, Bloomberg said.

