Kingdom resumes ticket sales for Makkah and Madinah high speed train

Kingdom resumes ticket sales for Makkah and Madinah high speed train
Saudi Arabia's high speed Haramain Express has resumed ticket sales. (Supplied)
Updated 15 March 2021
Kingdom resumes ticket sales for Makkah and Madinah high speed train

Kingdom resumes ticket sales for Makkah and Madinah high speed train
  • Test runs ahead of resumption of service
  • Government helps Hajj and Umrah businesses
Updated 15 March 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has resumed ticket sales for its high speed rail link between Makkah and Madinah, a key transport artery for pilgrims performing Hajj and Umrah.
The Haramain high-speed train will resume operations from March 31, 2021, Saudi Press Agency reported. It will service Makkah, Madinah, King Abdulaziz Airport Jeddah, and King Abdullah Economic City Station.
Transport chiefs have been operating test runs ahead of its full return to service.
The train network was hit by a huge fire at Jeddah’s Al-Sulaimaniyah station in September 2019.
The decision to reopen the railway was made only after the safety of passengers had been assured, said Rayan Al-Harbi, the deputy director of Haramain High Speed Railway and Holy Places.
Earlier this month the Saudi government approved a series of new initiatives to help businesses involved in the annual Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages recover from the financial impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Updated 39 min 50 sec ago
Updated 39 min 50 sec ago
DUBAI: Fancy working from home in a poolside villa, bathed in year-round sun?
Prime Dubai properties have been snapped up in the past few months by buyers taking advantage of decade-low prices, easy financing and an economy open for business despite the pandemic.
Sales of luxury villas, sea-view apartments and second-hand family houses have jumped, re-energizing a property market that saw a sharp fall in activity at the height of the pandemic and had been in a five-year slump prior to that. But with rents still falling and oversupply weighing, the road to recovery will be long for one of the emirate’s main economic engines.
Dubai’s economy — reliant on trade, tourism and its international reputation as a regional hub for business services — was hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic last year as firms slashed jobs. Many foreign workers, needed to support demand in a real estate sector that contributed 7.2 percent of GDP in 2019, left.
Yet market activity has picked up in the last six months, after lockdowns and curfews were lifted, estate agents say, helping to stabilize prices for family villas and high-end beach and golf course properties.
Realtor Matthew Bate, whose agency Nest deals mainly in high-end villas, says business has become much busier in the past few months as nationals, residents and foreign visitors took the opportunity to buy.
“We did have some distressed assets coming out of the COVID-19 lockdown. Now I would say we are back up into early 2020, 2019 prices,” he said.
While much of the world re-imposed coronavirus restrictions this winter tourist season, Dubai welcomed visitors and the UAE started one of the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns.
“We had a huge influx of tourists ... it exposed a lot of people to Dubai ... The last 2-3 clients we had, dealing with properties over 15 million AED ($4.08 million), they have properties in New York, London and they are now looking at Dubai,” he said.
Still, while prices of high-end villas have stabilized, apartment prices as a whole in the emirate were mostly still falling in February, a price index by ValuStrat shows.
S&P credit analyst Sapna Jagtiani does not expect Dubai’s real estate market to recover to pre-pandemic levels until some time next year.
“Prices are down by 40-50 percent from the last peak (2014) ... this is why we think a recovery in prices to similar levels will be slow and long,” she said.
Rents at the end of 2020 were about 5-10 percent lower than the market’s last trough a decade ago, Jagtiani said.
Even before the pandemic, the long-term economic trend in the United Arab Emirates had been sluggish since the 2014-2015 oil price crash, said Christopher Payne, chief economist at Peninsula Real Estate, a UAE-based investment and research company.
“Lower oil prices are also feeding through to population numbers; you have to cut costs, people get laid off and people leave the country,” he said.
Low prices, relaxed mortgage conditions and a desire for more spacious properties as the pandemic jump-started working from home, have driven secondary market sales transactions in Dubai to record highs every month since September, said Lynette Abad of Property Finder Group, a real estate search portal.
The dominance of secondary transactions marks a fundamental market shift for Dubai. Off-plan sales from new projects used to dominate, but several developers slowed or halted new projects last year. They included Emaar Properties’ Dubai Creek Harbor, a luxury development of waterfront apartments designed to house 200,000 people, sources told Reuters last April.
Dubai’s hosting of the Expo 2020 world fair, due to take place in October after being postponed because of the pandemic, as well as a recent series of measures to relax long-term visa and citizenship rules, should boost market sentiment in the medium- to long-term, analysts say. The recent normalization of the UAE’s ties with Israel and a thawing of relations with Qatar are also seen as positives that could boost investment in Dubai and its property market, they say.
But despite optimism over rising demand for certain sectors of the market, oversupply remains a key problem.
For years supply has outpaced demand for new houses and apartments in a market where most of the population are foreigners.
“The supply-demand imbalance is likely to worsen over the course of 2021. This will result from rising levels of supply, particularly over the next 12-18 months, and increasingly curtailed demand as businesses and employees navigate through downsizing and ultimately repatriation of unemployed workers,” Asteco, a real estate services company, said in a report.
New supply forecasts for 2021 vary. Real estate consultancy Knight Frank sees “historic levels” of new supply coming online this year, at around 83,000 residential units in Dubai, up from 35,808 last year, while Asteco expects around 41,500 this year, up from its estimate of around 34,050 in 2020.
“Some market indicators will look better in 2021 ... (like) growth in mortgage buying in Dubai, etc. ... But will it trigger recovery? Maybe not by itself. We think the main aspect that would trigger recovery is cutback on supply,” Jagtiani said.
Cutbacks to new projects have hurt developers’ bottom lines. Emaar, Dubai’s largest listed developer, reported a 58 percent fall in net profit last year and rival DAMAC Properties made a net loss of 1.04 billion dirhams ($283.16 million).
“There are multiple stresses on developers, mainly to manage liquidity and cash flow while making timely deliveries, additionally pre-sales may not be very encouraging in 2021 and mostly you’ll see reduced profit and higher leverage,” Jagtiani said.
A wave of restructurings swept the industry and some developers went bust in the years following the 2008 financial crisis.
Signs of further restructuring and consolidation are emerging, including Emaar planning a takeover and delisting of its malls unit, and state-linked Meraas Holding being brought under the investment vehicle of the emirate’s ruler, Dubai Holding.
Bigger players with links to the emirate or its rulers will likely be able to weather the storm, with access to cheap land and prime locations.
“Developers with stronger balance sheets will have higher chances of survival than smaller ones as market share will shift to developers offering the most flexible payment plans. It is difficult for small developers to address affordability concerns,” Mohamad Haidar of Arqaam Capital said.

Egyptian expats send more cash home in year of pandemic

Egyptian expats send more cash home in year of pandemic
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

Egyptian expats send more cash home in year of pandemic

Egyptian expats send more cash home in year of pandemic
  • 2020 remittances rise 10.5 percent
  • Large Egyptian diaspora across Gulf
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptians expats sent more cash home last year as the pandemic forced many people out of work and hit household income.
Remittances from Egyptians working abroad rose 10.5 percent year-on-year to $29.6 billion in 2020, the central bank said on Monday.
Remittances in the final quarter of the year were about $7.5 billion, compared with about $7 billion the previous year, the central bank said.
The IMF in January raised its growth forecast for the country’s economy this financial year to 2.8 percent, citing milder-than-expected contraction during the pandemic.
Remittances form a significant part of the north Africa’s largest economy as the country’s diaspora, many of whom are employed in the Gulf states, regularly send funds to family and friends at home.

Kitch brings Lebanese restaurant chain Barbar to Saudi Arabia

Kitch brings Lebanese restaurant chain Barbar to Saudi Arabia
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

Kitch brings Lebanese restaurant chain Barbar to Saudi Arabia

Kitch brings Lebanese restaurant chain Barbar to Saudi Arabia
  • Multiple openings planned across Gulf
  • First restaurant opened in Beirut in 1979
Updated 15 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese restaurant chain Barbar is coming to the Kingdom.
It follows a tie up with Kitch, the region’s first hybrid, delivery-focused, cloud kitchen which will see the chain expand across the region.
Following the franchise agreement with Kitch, the first Barbar restaurant in the GCC will open in Dubai to be followed by further expansion in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Eight restaurants and cloud kitchens will be opened in the UAE, and 20 of them will be opened in Saudi Arabia, four of which will start operating in Riyadh in the second quarter of this year, Kitch said.
Mohammad Ghaziri launched Barbar in 1979 as a small ‘Manouche’ bakery in front of the famous Piccadilly theater in the heart of Beirut.
It quickly gained fame for its manouchés and was visited by singers, artists, and celebrities who performed at the theater.
“As part of our franchise agreement, we will be serving the world-class offerings and the delectable menu of Barbar through our premium store-front facilities and cloud-kitchens in the region,” said Walid Hajj, co-founder and CEO of Kitch.
Kitch plans to open four delivery kitchens in Riyadh in the second quarter of this year and additional 15 kitchens across the GCC by the end of 2021.
Kitch was co-founded by F&B expert Walid Hajj and Saudi entrepreneur, Fahad Alhokair.

Gulf corporate governance falls short of global best practices — S&P

Gulf corporate governance falls short of global best practices — S&P
Updated 15 March 2021
Reuters

Gulf corporate governance falls short of global best practices — S&P

Gulf corporate governance falls short of global best practices — S&P
  • Private sector remains dominated by familiy groups
  • Governance deficit raises concerns for investors
Updated 15 March 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Companies in the oil-rich Gulf lag behind international best practices when it comes to considerations such as transparency and risk management, contributing to low foreign direct investment into the region, S&P Global Ratings said on Monday.
After decades of state-driven investments fueled by oil, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have increasingly become capital importers amid lower oil prices, but foreign investor participation comes with a focus on governance practices and financial transparency.
Meanwhile, strategies to diversify their economies away from oil increasingly rely on a local private sector which remains dominated by family groups, with firms often led by few key stakeholders.
“Many GCC companies operate with concentrated shareholder profiles with relatively limited institutional investor participation,” S&P said in a report.
“Compared with best practices elsewhere, GCC boards are often less independent from ownership. We also note that board members themselves may have less experience and fewer qualifications than similarly positioned directors elsewhere.”
The ratings agency mentioned the collapses of Dubai-based private equity company Abraaj Group in 2019 and of the United Arab Emirates hospital group NMC Health last year as examples of governance failures.
“The origins of these shortcomings include, in our view, ineffective board oversight and a weak risk assessment culture, sometimes accompanied by ineffective external oversight. The lack of disclosure and weak market discipline were also contributing factors,” S&P said.
Such cases have created concerns among foreign investors looking at the region at a time when government balance sheets weaken and the need to import capital to boost non-oil economic sectors becomes more urgent.
“Well-directed foreign direct investment (FDI) tends to contribute to a “stickier” form of funding frequently associated with boosting longer-term growth prospects,” S&P said.
“While stocks of FDI and portfolio investment in the GCC are among the lowest globally, demand-side dynamics are only part of the story ... the low stock of FDI in the GCC more generally is partly due, in our view, to the suboptimal governance practices.”

Saudi inflation rate falls to 5.2% in February, reflects VAT hike for eighth month

Saudi inflation rate falls to 5.2% in February, reflects VAT hike for eighth month
Updated 15 March 2021
Reuters

Saudi inflation rate falls to 5.2% in February, reflects VAT hike for eighth month

Saudi inflation rate falls to 5.2% in February, reflects VAT hike for eighth month
  • Price rises driven by food and beverages
  • Inflation reflects VAT hike in Kingdom
Updated 15 March 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate fell slightly to 5.2 percent in February from 5.7 percent in the prior month, but continued to reflect for the eighth consecutive month a tripling of the value-added tax in July, government data showed on Monday.
The rise in prices was again mainly driven by increases in food and beverages, which recorded their highest annual increase at 11.2 percent, the General Authority for Statistics said. Food prices have a weight of 17 percent in the Saudi consumer basket.
Transport prices increased by 9.8 percent, mainly due to a 9.9 percent rise in prices of purchase vehicles.
Annual inflation was 3.4 percent in 2020, but picked up in the second half of the year after the July VAT hike to 15 percent. The rise followed mild inflation in the first half and a deflationary trend in 2019, when the annual rate was -2.1 percent.
The economy of the world’s largest oil exporter contracted last year, but data suggest the rate of decline slowed in the third quarter as some COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, and GDP is expected to return to growth this year.
Some economists scaled back their headline growth forecasts for Saudi Arabia, the largest Arab economy, after OPEC and its allies agreed to extend most oil cuts into April, leading to a more gradual increase in Saudi oil production than previously expected.

