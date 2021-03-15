UAE records 1,898 new COVID-19 infections, 7 deaths

Egypt expects increase in COVID-19 cases during Ramadan

CAIRO: Egypt says it expects to witness an increase in its daily number of coronavirus infections during Ramadan, which is set to begin next month, national daily the Egypt Independent reported.

The country’s presidential health advisor said the numbers are expected to increase due to large family gatherings for the evening Iftar meals, when Muslims break their daily fast at sunset.

“We are going through a phase of fluctuations in the number of coronavirus infections, and familial infections have become more common recently,” said Mohamed Awad Tageldin, during a televised interview.

“We are dealing with a new pandemic, about which we do not know much information, and adherence to precautionary measures is the only way to prevent the spread of the virus,” he stressed.

Last year, Egypt kept a night-time curfew during Ramadan to combat the coronavirus spread.

The curfew allowed families to gather at home for the meal and began shortly afterwards. Communal activities and mass prayers have been banned.