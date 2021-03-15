UAE records 1,898 new COVID-19 infections, 7 deaths

You are here

The last time daily coronavirus cases hit below the 2,000-mark was on Jan. 5 with 1,967 infections. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 March 2021
  • The total number of infections in the country now stands at 428,295 since the pandemic began
  • The UAE has also confirmed 2,438 new recoveries
DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 1,898 new coronavirus cases after conducting 205,579 tests, state news agency WAM reported.
The total number of infections in the country now stands at 428,295, since the pandemic began the health ministry said.
It added that seven people died from coronavirus complications, raising the fatality rate to 1,402.
The UAE has also confirmed 2,438 recoveries, bringing the total number of those recovered from COVID-19 to 408,085.
The last time daily coronavirus cases hit below the 2,000-mark was on Jan. 5 with 1,967 infections.
The country has embarked on a widescale coronavirus vaccination campaign to complement its aggressive COVID-19 testing regime to help curb transmission of the disease. The number of doses that have been provided so far has reached 6,540,912.

  • Palestinian Foreign Ministry called the move ‘a blatant attack on the Palestinian people’
  • Czech Republic is one of Israel's strongest supporters in the European Union
DUBAI: The Arab Parliament condemned Czech Republic’s opening of an embassy in Jerusalem, saying the decision is against the international law and violates the rights of Palestinians, state news agency Petra reported.
Speaker of the Parliament Adel Assomi called on the “government and parliament of the Czech Republic to not follow through with this illegal action that runs counter to the international legitimacy.”
Jordan’s foreign ministry has also expressed its condemnation to Czech Republic’s decision, describing it as a flagrant violation of international law.
“Any measures or decisions aimed at changing the holy city’s legal status are null, illegal and have no legal effect,” the ministry’s spokesperson Dhaifallah Ali Al-Fayez said.
Prague opened a Jerusalem branch of its Israel embassy, which is located in Tel Aviv, on Thursday. Its inauguration, attended by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, was two weeks after Israel sent several thousand COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Czech Republic.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said it considered Prague's move "a blatant attack on the Palestinian people and their rights, a flagrant violation of international law," and said it would harm peace prospects.
In Cairo, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a statement: "The legal status of Jerusalem will be affected by the decision of one country or another to open representative offices. East Jerusalem is an occupied land under the International law."
Jerusalem’s status is one of the thorniest issues in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israel annexed the eastern part of the city in a move not recognised internationally and regards all of Jerusalem as its capital.

  • In the jihadist-dominated stronghold’s main city, crowds marched, some waving the opposition’s three-star flag
  • Syria’s war has killed more than 388,000 people and displaced millions
IDLIB, Syria: Thousands took to the streets in Syria’s last major rebel bastion of Idlib Monday to mark 10 years since the nationwide anti-government protests that sparked the country’s devastating civil war.
In the jihadist-dominated stronghold’s main city, crowds marched, some waving the opposition’s three-star flag or holding up images of those killed during the conflict.
“Freedom, freedom, freedom,” they sang in Idlib city, exactly as did the first protesters in 2011 demanding an end to President Bashar Assad’s rule.
“The people want the fall of the regime,” they shouted, echoing the slogan adopted by protesters elsewhere in the Arabic-speaking region in the spring of 2011.
One of those marching, Hana Dahneen, said: “We came to renew the pledge we made in 2011 when we decided to oust Assad.
“We had hoped to topple the regime from day one,” she said.
“But it unleashed all kinds of weapons against the innocent people to crush the revolution.”
Syria’s war has killed more than 388,000 people and displaced millions of Syrians inside the country and abroad.
But today Assad is back in control of more than 60 percent of the country after a string of Russia-backed victories against rebels and jihadists.
A decade on, Assad looks set to win a new presidential election this summer in regime-held areas.
Idlib, whose 2.9 million inhabitants have been protected by a cease-fire since March 2020, is one of the few key areas still holding out against the Damascus government.
“We will remain committed to our... revolution even if it takes 50 years,” Dahneen said.
As the conflict entered its 11th year on Monday, the head of the UN refugee agency looked back on what he said was “one of the largest refugee crises in modern times.”
“Ten years of the Syrian crisis have inflicted unimaginable human suffering and pain,” UNHCR head Filippo Grandi said.
“The world has failed Syrians,” he said, while acknowledging the huge efforts made to accommodate Syria refugees.
The war has displaced some 6.7 million people inside Syria, and almost 5.6 million Syrians abroad, mostly to neighboring countries, according to UN figures.
Endless rounds of UN-backed peace talks have failed to stem the bloodshed, and have in recent years been overshadowed by a parallel negotiations track led by Moscow and rebel backer Ankara.

Yemen national army cuts off Houthi supply route, gain more ground

Yemen national army cuts off Houthi supply route, gain more ground
DUBAI: The Yemeni army on Monday were able to cut off Houthi supply routes northwest of the capital Sanaa, Al Arabiya reported.
Saudi-led coalition warplanes supported the army by targeting a warehouse of weapons in Hajjah.
Meanwhile, the Yemeni army gained more ground in Hajjah, pushing the Houthi militia back.
The media center of the Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Sunday the destruction of a Houthi armored vehicle that killed five Houthi fighters in Hajjah.
The army said they had liberated a number of sites that were under the control of the militia in Hajjah, while battles continue.

Egypt expects increase in COVID-19 cases during Ramadan

Egypt expects increase in COVID-19 cases during Ramadan
CAIRO: Egypt says it expects to witness an increase in its daily number of coronavirus infections during Ramadan, which is set to begin next month, national daily the Egypt Independent reported.

The country’s presidential health advisor said the numbers are expected to increase due to large family gatherings for the evening Iftar meals, when Muslims break their daily fast at sunset.    

“We are going through a phase of fluctuations in the number of coronavirus infections, and familial infections have become more common recently,” said Mohamed Awad Tageldin, during a televised interview. 

“We are dealing with a new pandemic, about which we do not know much information, and adherence to precautionary measures is the only way to prevent the spread of the virus,” he stressed.

Last year, Egypt kept a night-time curfew during Ramadan to combat the coronavirus spread. 

The curfew allowed families to gather at home for the meal and began shortly afterwards. Communal activities and mass prayers have been banned.

Libya’s new interim PM takes oath to head government

Libya’s new interim PM takes oath to head government
  • Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was selected at UN-sponsored talks in February alongside interim presidency council
  • New administration expected to replace rival governments
TOBRUK: Libya’s new interim prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was sworn in Monday to lead the war-torn country’s transition to elections in December, after years of chaos and division.
The North African nation descended into conflict after dictator Muammar Qaddafi was toppled and killed in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011, resulting in multiple forces vying for power.
A United Nations-supervised process is aimed at uniting the country, building on an October cease-fire between rival administrations in the country’s east and west.
Dbeibah, selected at UN-sponsored talks in February alongside an interim three-member presidency council, will take the oath of office in the eastern city of Tobruk.
More than 1,000 kilometers (630 miles) from the capital Tripoli in the west, Tobruk has been the seat of Libya’s elected parliament since 2014.
Dbeibah’s swearing-in comes after parliament last week approved his cabinet, in a move hailed by key leaders and foreign powers as “historic.”
His government includes two deputy prime ministers, 26 ministers and six ministers of state, with the key foreign affairs and justice portfolios handed to women, a first in Libya.
“This will be the government of all Libyans,” Dbeibah said after the vote. “Libya is one and united.”
Dbeibah’s administration is expected to replace both the UN-recognized Government of National Accord, based in Tripoli, and a parallel cabinet headquartered in the east, under the de facto control of forces of military strongman Khalifa Haftar.
Turkey has backed the GNA, while Haftar’s administration has drawn on support from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia.
Outgoing GNA head Fayez Al-Sarraj has said he is “fully ready to hand over” power, while Haftar last month offered “the support of the armed forces for the peace process.”
But the new executive faces daunting challenges to unify the country’s institutions, end a decade of fighting marked by international interference and prepare for elections on December 24.
The European Union last week warning it could sanction domestic or foreign “spoilers” who undermine peace efforts.
Dbeibah, 61, a wealthy businessman from the western port city of Misrata, once held posts under Qaddafi but has shown no clear ideological position.
During Qaddafi’s rule, Misrata underwent an industrial and economic boom, from which the Dbeibah family and many others profited.
Dbeibah is also known to be supportive of the Muslim Brotherhood and is close to Turkey.
He holds a master’s degree from the University of Toronto in engineering, and his expertise introduced him to Qaddafi’s inner circle and led him to head a company managing huge construction projects.

