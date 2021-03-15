UAE records 1,898 new COVID-19 infections, 7 deaths

DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 1,898 new coronavirus cases after conducting 205,579 tests, state news agency WAM reported.
The total number of infections in the country now stands at 428,295, since the pandemic began the health ministry said.
It added that seven people died from coronavirus complications, raising the fatality rate to 1,402.
The UAE has also confirmed 2,438 recoveries, bringing the total number of those recovered from COVID-19 to 408,085.
The last time daily coronavirus cases hit below the 2,000-mark was on Jan. 5 with 1,967 infections.
The country has embarked on a widescale coronavirus vaccination campaign to complement its aggressive COVID-19 testing regime to help curb transmission of the disease. The number of doses that have been provided so far has reached 6,540,912.
