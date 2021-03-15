You are here

Saudi Sharbatly Group plans to invest $2.5bn in Egypt within next 5 years

Tourists visit the Pyramid of Khufu, the largest of the Great Pyramids of Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, March 2, 2016. (Reuters)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Sharbatly confirmed that about $2 billion has been invested by the company in Egypt over the last 15 years, and it plans to invest about $2.5 billion in the next five years
  • PM Madbouly affirmed that the government welcomes all those wishing to invest in the Egyptian market and continues to work to attract more foreign direct investments
CAIRO: The Saudi Sharbatly Group plan to invest $2.5 billion into the Egyptian market over the next five years.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly held a meeting with Saudi investors Hassan Abbas Sharbatly, CEO of Al-Nahla Group, and Fahd El Shobokshi, chairman of the board of Al-Ahly for Investment and Development. Also present at the meeting were Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled Al-Anani, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Al-Saeed and Chairman of the Tourism Development Authority Serag El Din Saad.

During the meeting, the two Saudi investors presented a report on the current position of private investments by the Saudi Sharbatly Group in Egypt, as well as future plans to increase these investments during the coming period.

Sharbatly confirmed that about $2 billion has been invested by the company in Egypt over the last 15 years, and it plans to invest about $2.5 billion in the next five years.

He pointed out that despite the economic impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the company had signed a number of new contracts, including one worth $500 million, and is preparing to sign another contract worth $150 million.

Madbouly affirmed that the government welcomes all those wishing to invest in the Egyptian market and continues to work to attract more foreign direct investments, especially those that boost job opportunities.

Earlier this month, the Egyptian government met with 100 of the largest foreign companies operating in-country in a bid to encourage investment in the local market over the next five years. Nader Saad, the Egyptian cabinet spokesman, said many of the firms attending the meeting announced plans to inject finance into the Egyptian economy.

The list of companies included UAE property developer Emaar, which made new investments of 40 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.55 billion), and South Korean technology conglomerate Samsung, which said it planned to increase its investments by $84 million within five years.

American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, one of the major brands behind the development and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines, also said it planned to boost its investments by $70 million during 2021.

World stocks inch up on stimulus, vaccines hopes

  • The rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States and some other countries stoked a bullish mood on risk assets
  • The US House of Representatives gave final approval last week to the COVID-19 relief bill, giving Biden his first major victory in office
TOKYO: Global stock prices inched higher while US bond yields hovered near a 13-month peak on Monday as investors bet US economic growth will accelerate after the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill President Joe Biden signed into law last week.

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States and some other countries stoked a bullish mood on risk assets even as investors become wary of key central bank policy meetings later in the week, including the US Federal Reserve’s.

“The US is now vaccinating more three million people a day, with President Biden now saying all adults will be able to get a shot by May 1. It could soon achieve a herd immunity and an economic normalization,” said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

European shares are expected to open higher, with Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.3 percent and FTSE futures trading 0.5 percent higher.

US S&P500 futures rose as much as 0.37 percent in Asia before erasing gains, trading just below a record high level touched last week, while Japan’s Nikkei ticked up 0.2 percent.

Mainland Chinese shares, however, dropped despite data showing a quickening in industrial output and a rise in retail sales, with bluechip CSI 300 index falling 2.6 percent on policy tightening worries.

Surveillance equipment maker Hikvision lost 3.2 percent after the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) designated the firm, along with four others Chinese companies including Huawei Technologies, as posing a threat to national security.

The fall in Chinese shares helped to drive MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.7 percent.

The US House of Representatives gave final approval last week to the COVID-19 relief bill, giving Biden his first major victory in office.

“Most market participants and policy-makers have been surprised by the speed of the recovery. On our estimates, the US economy will reach pre-COVID-19 output levels by the current quarter,” said Chetan Ahya, global head of economics at Morgan Stanley in New York, in a note.

“Fiscal policy is doing much more than fill the output hole. Transfers to households have already exceeded the income lost in the recession. As reopening gathers pace, the labor market is poised for a sharp rebound.”

Investors also suspect the $1.9 trillion package, which amounts to more than 8 percent of the country’s GDP, could stoke inflation — to the detriment of bonds, especially when their yields are so low.

Rising inflation expectations could prompt the Federal Reserve to signal it will start raising rates sooner when it announces its latest economic projections at the end of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday.

“Following the fiscal stimulus packages it is inevitable that Fed GDP forecasts will be revised up, and some FOMC members might think rates will have to move higher sooner than they anticipated last December,” wrote economists at ANZ.

The 10-year US Treasuries yield stood at 1.634 percent , having risen to as high as 1.642 percent on Friday, a high last seen in February last year.

Higher US bond yields saw the dollar rising against other major currencies.

The euro slipped 0.2 percent to $1.1929 from last week’s high of $1.1990 while the dollar hit a nine-month high of 109.27 yen.

The British pound slipped 0.5 percent to $1.3902.

Bitcoin briefly slipped to $58,742, off a record high of $61,781 hit on Saturday, after Reuters reported a senior Indian government official said Delhi will propose a law banning cryptocurrencies, fining anyone in the country trading or even holding such digital assets. Oil prices were supported by production cuts by major oil producers and optimism about a demand recovery as the global economy recovers from the pandemic-induced recession.

US crude futures traded at $65.99 per barrel, up 0.6 percent on the day.

Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm to support startups at Saudi Arabian industrial zones

  • Agreement with RCJY, which oversees the industrial cities of Jubail and Ras Al-Khair on the Gulf, and Yanbu and Jazan on the Red Sea, is part of Wa’ed’s ongoing efforts to support SMEs
  • Announcement by Wa’ed was the latest in a wave of collaborations intended to raise the pace and quality of SME creation in the Kingdom and speed the nation’s economic diversification
RIYADH: The entrepreneurship arm of Saudi Aramco, Wa’ed, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY) to support the creation of new startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Saudi Arabia’s two largest industrial cities.

The MoU was signed by Wa’ed managing director, Wassim Basrawi, and RCJY general manager, Dr. Ahmed Zaid Al-Hussain, at a virtual ceremony.

The agreement with the RCJY, which oversees the industrial cities of Jubail and Ras Al-Khair on the Gulf, and Yanbu and Jazan on the Red Sea, is part of Wa’ed’s ongoing efforts to support the Kingdom’s SMEs, especially those in the energy and petrochemicals sectors.

The new collaboration calls for Wa’ed to support entrepreneurship ventures opening within Royal Commission industrial cities for potential non-collateralized, low-cost loans from Wa’ed.

The announcement by Wa’ed was the latest in a wave of collaborations intended to raise the pace and quality of SME creation in the Kingdom and speed the nation’s economic diversification.

In November, Wa’ed formed a partnership with Oqal, an angel investor network in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. That was followed in December by an alliance with the economic development agency of Madinah. Last week, Wa’ed signed an MoU with Taibah Valley Co., a startup hub in Madinah that specializes in blockchain, internet of things, and artificial intelligence.

Basrawi said: “This new collaboration aims to boost the pace and quality of Saudi’s newest industrial players and it potentially gives Wa’ed an exciting new role as a key enabler of mission-critical industrial startups.”

Al-Hussain said: “We are grateful for this collaboration with Wa’ed, which will support our drive to expand Royal Commission industrial cities to include the latest innovative SMEs that are helping modernize and localize the nation’s industrial sector value chain.”

The Royal Commission was set up in 1975 by King Khalid to diversify the Saudi economy by harnessing natural gas from oil extraction to create Saudi’s petrochemicals industry.

Wa’ed in January reported that it had tripled the amount of money loaned to startups in the Kingdom in 2020. The Dhahran-based initiative gave out 12 loans to SMEs, up from four in 2019, with the total value surging to SR31 million ($8.27 million), up from SR10 million in 2019.

“In a very challenging year, I am proud of the Wa’ed family, which includes my team and our resilient entrepreneurs, for rising to the challenges and keeping us on track to deliver an even greater impact in 2021,” Basrawi said.

China industrial output, retail sales surge in pandemic rebound

  • Industrial production spiked a forecast-busting 35.1 percent on-year, the biggest bounce in decades, while retail sales also beat expectations with 33.8 percent growth
  • National Bureau of Statistics said the latest surge was in part due to distortions from last year's "low base in the same period"
BEIJING: China's industrial output and retail sales surged in the first two months of the year, official data showed Monday, underscoring the country's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Industrial production spiked a forecast-busting 35.1 percent on-year, the biggest bounce in decades, while retail sales also beat expectations with 33.8 percent growth.

But the National Bureau of Statistics said the latest surge was in part due to distortions from last year's "low base in the same period".

Both indicators plunged in the early months of 2020 after Covid-19 surfaced in central China and spread rapidly around the country.

However, the world's second-largest economy became the first to bounce back globally after imposing strict lockdowns and virus control measures, clocking a full-year economic growth of 2.3 percent.

"After removing the base effect, the growth of main indicators is stable and macro indicators are in a reasonable range," said the NBS.

Data for January and February were released together to eliminate the influence of uncertainties brought about by China's Lunar New Year holiday, which typically falls within this period.

Industrial output in the first two months was up almost 17 percent from the corresponding period in 2019, authorities said.

Industrial activity was likely boosted by the fact that many migrant workers were discouraged from returning to their hometowns because of Covid-19 restrictions, meaning some factories remained open through the holiday or reopened sooner.

"We expect activity to remain strong in the near-term, as the easing of virus restrictions boosts consumption and fiscal stimulus among key trading partners should keep exports strong," said Capital Economics senior China economist Julian Evans-Pritchard.

Urban unemployment rose to 5.5 percent in February, up from 5.2 percent in December, Monday's data showed, but experts warn that the real rate might be higher owing to the high number of workers in unofficial employment.

"Even though we do see improvement on the global economic environment, they are still very cautious," said OCBC Bank's head of Greater China research Tommy Xie, on the issue of unemployment.

He noted that the urban unemployment rate remains within the government's target, adding that the caution was likely due to another potential record number of graduates entering the job market this year.

He added that there is an "uneven recovery" ongoing as well, with smaller firms and industries such as travel not fully recovered from the coronavirus hit.

Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING, said: "All in all, this set of data shows the Chinese economy is recovering from Covid, especially in terms of consumption. But the very low base also masked the degree to which these strong figures are driven by underlying growth.

"These low base-effects could last until April as economic activity started to pick up in May last year."

She tipped the economy to expand 12 percent on-year in the first quarter.

Halving public wage bill could generate $400-a-month for Saudis, says Bloomberg economist

  • Cutting public jobs would encourage private sector hiring
  • Gulf states step up efforts to diversify away from oil
RIYADH: Cutting Saudi Arabia’s $131 billion public wage bill in half would generate $400-a-month for citizens, a Bloomberg economist has estimated.
Chief Emerging Markets Economist for Bloomberg Economics, Ziad Daoud told Asharq Business that direct monetary support would be a more productive alternative to creating public sector jobs for Gulf states seeking to diversify their economies.
Reducing the number of government jobs would force more people to seek out work in the private sector, he said.
“For example, in Saudi Arabia, the wage bill is worth $131 billion ... If reduced to half and redistributed to all Saudi adults, it would provide an equal $400 per month for every Saudi citizen,” he said. “This is a funding mechanism, and there are other funding mechanisms, such as reducing subsidies on goods and services and energy.”
Gulf states are exploring ways to reduce their reliance on crude oil sales while looking at different methods of diversifying their economies and creating more jobs beyond the public sector. Such government jobs are often favored because of the comparatively high salaries on offer as well as better security.
Real economic diversification requires governments to move away from creating jobs in the public sector, which are often characterized by high wages for low productivity, said Daoud.
Instead, governments could consider providing unconditional cash support on a monthly basis to all citizens, he added.
Increasing productivity and reducing wages would result in less government dependence on imports in exchange for increased non-oil exports, he said.

Buyers return but Dubai real estate faces long road to recovery

  • Shift in demand from off-plan to completed
  • Brokers see pick up in sales and leasing activity
DUBAI: Fancy working from home in a poolside villa, bathed in year-round sun?
Prime Dubai properties have been snapped up in the past few months by buyers taking advantage of decade-low prices, easy financing and an economy open for business despite the pandemic.
Sales of luxury villas, sea-view apartments and second-hand family houses have jumped, re-energizing a property market that saw a sharp fall in activity at the height of the pandemic and had been in a five-year slump prior to that. But with rents still falling and oversupply weighing, the road to recovery will be long for one of the emirate’s main economic engines.
Dubai’s economy — reliant on trade, tourism and its international reputation as a regional hub for business services — was hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic last year as firms slashed jobs. Many foreign workers, needed to support demand in a real estate sector that contributed 7.2 percent of GDP in 2019, left.
Yet market activity has picked up in the last six months, after lockdowns and curfews were lifted, estate agents say, helping to stabilize prices for family villas and high-end beach and golf course properties.
Realtor Matthew Bate, whose agency Nest deals mainly in high-end villas, says business has become much busier in the past few months as nationals, residents and foreign visitors took the opportunity to buy.
“We did have some distressed assets coming out of the COVID-19 lockdown. Now I would say we are back up into early 2020, 2019 prices,” he said.
While much of the world re-imposed coronavirus restrictions this winter tourist season, Dubai welcomed visitors and the UAE started one of the world’s fastest vaccination campaigns.
“We had a huge influx of tourists ... it exposed a lot of people to Dubai ... The last 2-3 clients we had, dealing with properties over 15 million AED ($4.08 million), they have properties in New York, London and they are now looking at Dubai,” he said.
Still, while prices of high-end villas have stabilized, apartment prices as a whole in the emirate were mostly still falling in February, a price index by ValuStrat shows.
S&P credit analyst Sapna Jagtiani does not expect Dubai’s real estate market to recover to pre-pandemic levels until some time next year.
“Prices are down by 40-50 percent from the last peak (2014) ... this is why we think a recovery in prices to similar levels will be slow and long,” she said.
Rents at the end of 2020 were about 5-10 percent lower than the market’s last trough a decade ago, Jagtiani said.
Even before the pandemic, the long-term economic trend in the United Arab Emirates had been sluggish since the 2014-2015 oil price crash, said Christopher Payne, chief economist at Peninsula Real Estate, a UAE-based investment and research company.
“Lower oil prices are also feeding through to population numbers; you have to cut costs, people get laid off and people leave the country,” he said.
Low prices, relaxed mortgage conditions and a desire for more spacious properties as the pandemic jump-started working from home, have driven secondary market sales transactions in Dubai to record highs every month since September, said Lynette Abad of Property Finder Group, a real estate search portal.
The dominance of secondary transactions marks a fundamental market shift for Dubai. Off-plan sales from new projects used to dominate, but several developers slowed or halted new projects last year. They included Emaar Properties’ Dubai Creek Harbor, a luxury development of waterfront apartments designed to house 200,000 people, sources told Reuters last April.
Dubai’s hosting of the Expo 2020 world fair, due to take place in October after being postponed because of the pandemic, as well as a recent series of measures to relax long-term visa and citizenship rules, should boost market sentiment in the medium- to long-term, analysts say. The recent normalization of the UAE’s ties with Israel and a thawing of relations with Qatar are also seen as positives that could boost investment in Dubai and its property market, they say.
But despite optimism over rising demand for certain sectors of the market, oversupply remains a key problem.
For years supply has outpaced demand for new houses and apartments in a market where most of the population are foreigners.
“The supply-demand imbalance is likely to worsen over the course of 2021. This will result from rising levels of supply, particularly over the next 12-18 months, and increasingly curtailed demand as businesses and employees navigate through downsizing and ultimately repatriation of unemployed workers,” Asteco, a real estate services company, said in a report.
New supply forecasts for 2021 vary. Real estate consultancy Knight Frank sees “historic levels” of new supply coming online this year, at around 83,000 residential units in Dubai, up from 35,808 last year, while Asteco expects around 41,500 this year, up from its estimate of around 34,050 in 2020.
“Some market indicators will look better in 2021 ... (like) growth in mortgage buying in Dubai, etc. ... But will it trigger recovery? Maybe not by itself. We think the main aspect that would trigger recovery is cutback on supply,” Jagtiani said.
Cutbacks to new projects have hurt developers’ bottom lines. Emaar, Dubai’s largest listed developer, reported a 58 percent fall in net profit last year and rival DAMAC Properties made a net loss of 1.04 billion dirhams ($283.16 million).
“There are multiple stresses on developers, mainly to manage liquidity and cash flow while making timely deliveries, additionally pre-sales may not be very encouraging in 2021 and mostly you’ll see reduced profit and higher leverage,” Jagtiani said.
A wave of restructurings swept the industry and some developers went bust in the years following the 2008 financial crisis.
Signs of further restructuring and consolidation are emerging, including Emaar planning a takeover and delisting of its malls unit, and state-linked Meraas Holding being brought under the investment vehicle of the emirate’s ruler, Dubai Holding.
Bigger players with links to the emirate or its rulers will likely be able to weather the storm, with access to cheap land and prime locations.
“Developers with stronger balance sheets will have higher chances of survival than smaller ones as market share will shift to developers offering the most flexible payment plans. It is difficult for small developers to address affordability concerns,” Mohamad Haidar of Arqaam Capital said.

