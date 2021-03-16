You are here

Yemen's health minister calls for regional support in face of COVID-19 pandemic 

Yemen's health minister calls for regional support in face of COVID-19 pandemic 
A girl wears a protective face mask amid fears of the spread of coronavirus in Sanaa. (File photo: Reuters)
  • Yemen needs more support and help to be able to provide its services to the people, the minister said
RIYADH: Yemen’s Health minister, Qasem Buaibeh, called on Arab nations to support his war-torn country and its weakened healthcare infrastructure amid deadly epidemics, including COVID-19.  
Yemen needs more support and help to be able to provide its services to the people, Buhaibeh said on Monday during a virtual meeting of Arab Health Ministers, according to state news agency Saba. 
The health minister informed his counterparts on current epidemic challenges in Yemen and measures taken by the ministry to face a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, stressing the need for logistic support from regional states. 
Yemen’s medical infrastructure has been shattered by an on-going conflict that was sparked by the 2011 Arab spring. Unrest and instability led to the Houthi militia’s ousting of the government from the capital Sanaa in late 2014. A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia then intervened to try to restore the government to power, leading to the current on-going war.

Updated 34 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Coalition helps evacuate African migrants from Houthi-controlled Sanaa

Coalition helps evacuate African migrants from Houthi-controlled Sanaa
Updated 34 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab Coalition said Tuesday it has facilitated the evacuation of 160 African migrants from Houthi-controlled Sanaa.

The bloc’s spokesman said the transfer of migrants was carried out in collaboration with the United Nations and in coordination with the the legitimate Yemeni government. 

The coalition said the Houthis committed grave violations against African migrants in Yemen. 

The news comes as survivors of a Houthi migrant camp fire that killed scores of mostly Ethiopian immigrants spoke of their ordeal under detention in Sanaa.

The migrants said they were told to say their “final prayers” before Houthi militia men launched projectiles into the detention center, according to a report by Human Rights Watch released Tuesday. 

Topics: Arab Coalition Yemen Ethiopia

Iran preparing for protests during Festival of Fire

Iran preparing for protests during Festival of Fire
Updated 16 March 2021
RAY HANANIA

Iran preparing for protests during Festival of Fire

Iran preparing for protests during Festival of Fire
  • Event takes place on Wednesday before new year on March 20
  • Opposition: Regime has ordered ‘extraordinary mobilization’ of ‘repressive forces’
Updated 16 March 2021
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The Iranian regime is taking “extraordinary deterrent measures” to prevent an uprising of citizens against its repressive rule during the upcoming Festival of Fire, dissident leaders said on Monday.

The festival, also called Chaharshanbe Suri or Scarlet Wednesday, takes place on the Wednesday prior to the Iranian new year on March 20, when young people dress in disguises, bang spoons against plates and go through their communities to receive snacks.

Dissidents said Tehran fears that Iran’s youth might use the event as an opportunity to disrupt regime oppression and spark a revolution.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) said the regime had ordered “extraordinary mobilization” of its “repressive forces.”

The NCRI cited a statement issued by Iran’s state news agency which declared the “Public Security Police Authority and Lightning Plan” to deal with “possible incidents.”

Gholam-Reza Montazeri, deputy chairman of the Parliament’s cultural committee, said: “Due to lack of attention, the Festival of Fire has become a threat ... It has become a tumultuous festival over time.”

Brig. Gen. Mohammad-Reza Yazdi, chief commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the capital, told the regime-run Hamshahri Online Daily: “Taskforces have been formed in different communities of Tehran to confront ... those who disrupt public security.”

Iran’s state-run media said the regime is threatening anyone who disrupts “public order” with severe punishment.

The Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI), an Iranian opposition group, has called for the festival to be turned into an act of defiance against the regime.

In anticipation of potential protests, Iran has increased security measures against several high-profile prisoners.

The Iranian opposition has urged the UN and human rights groups to take immediate action to secure the release of all political prisoners in the country, and has demanded that an international commission of inquiry be allowed to meet with them.

Tunisian president to visit Libya on Wednesday, his office says

Tunisian president to visit Libya on Wednesday, his office says
Updated 16 March 2021
AFP

Tunisian president to visit Libya on Wednesday, his office says

Tunisian president to visit Libya on Wednesday, his office says
Updated 16 March 2021
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied is to travel to neighboring Libya Wednesday for the first visit by a head of state since 2012, his office announced, in a boost for its new UN-backed unity administration.
Saied’s visit aims to show “Tunisia’s support for the democratic process in Libya” following the swearing in on Monday of new interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah on a pledge to reunite the divided country and lead it to December elections, the president’s office said.

Survivors of Houthi ‘Concentration Camp’ for African migrants tell all in new, damning HRW report

Survivors of Houthi ‘Concentration Camp’ for African migrants tell all in new, damning HRW report
Updated 5 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Survivors of Houthi ‘Concentration Camp’ for African migrants tell all in new, damning HRW report

Survivors of Houthi ‘Concentration Camp’ for African migrants tell all in new, damning HRW report
Updated 5 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Survivors of a Houthi migrant camp fire that killed scores of mostly Ethiopian immigrants said they were told to say their “final prayers” before Houthi militia men launched projectiles into the detention center.

Houthis forces rounded up migrants and locked them in the hanger on March 7 following a clash with detainees who were protesting against mistreatment and poor conditions in a hunger strike, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report on Tuesday.

“The findings of this human rights report hopefully shows the world true terrorist nature of the Houthis. The way these poor African migrants were treated is almost like a concentration camp in Nazi Germany,” Dr Hamdan Shehri, Senior researcher at Arab News Research and Studies unit said.

“We call upon the international community to take action against this and other Houthi crimes such as forcing children to enlist in their army,” Shehri added.

Leading up to the fire, security guards identified the organizers of the protest and beat them with wooden sticks and their firearms.

Forces later returned to hanger, wearing the black, green and grey uniforms of the Houthi militia, and equipped with military weapons.

A Houthi fighter, according to the report, then climbed onto the roof of the hanger - which had open air areas - and launched two projectiles into the room.

The migrants said the first projectile produced a lot of smoke and made their eyes water and sting. The second, which the migrants referred to as a “bomb,” exploded loudly and started a fire.

According to HRW, witness accounts indicate the possible use of smoke grenades, teargas cartridges, or stun grenades, also called “flash-bang” devices.

“There was a lot of smoke and a lot of fire,” a 20-year-old migrant said told HRW.

 “I don’t have the words to express what it was like – (the projectiles) exploded, and there was so much smoke and then there was a fire that spread. I was terrified, I felt like my mind was blocked with smoke. People were coughing, the mattress and blankets caught fire.… People were roasted alive. I had to step on their dead bodies to escape,” the migrant said.

HRW said it analyzed video footage that corroborates the witness accounts, with footage showing scores of charred dead bodies seen lying in positions that suggests they were trying to flee.

Hospitals received hundreds of migrants who were being treated for burns after protesting their situation in the center. However, Humanitarian agencies and relatives of the detainees were unable to easily enter the health facility due to heavy security presence that has been deployed in the area. Those who spoke to HRW said they saw Houthi security forces rearrest migrants who were not severely injured.

‘Cramped and unsanitary’

The five migrants that spoke to HRW described the situation in the Houthis’ Immigration, Passport and Naturalization Authority Holding Facility (IPNA) as “cramped and unsanitary with up to 550 migrants in a hanger in the facility compound.”

They added that they were not given mattresses to sleep on unless the bought a mattress from the guards. They also could not get access to water and were forced to drink from the faucets above the squat toilets.

The interviewees further said that they were only allowed to be released if they pay $280 fee to the security guards, the report said.

They were also verbally abused through racial slurs, threats, and frequent swearing, it added.

The HRW report said that the United Nations should add the incident to its current investigation into human rights abuses in the country.

“It is very cruel but also shows how the Houthis are acting with impunity,” said Baraa Shiban, former advisor to the Yemeni embassy in London, and case worker at human rights NGO Reprieve.

“The Houthi field commanders are given protection from the highest levels of the organization, this allows them to behave in such cruel way without fearing consequences. Sanaa today looks lawless lacking basic requirements of the rule of law," he added.

Gaza receives second shipment of COVID vaccines from UAE

Gaza receives second shipment of COVID vaccines from UAE
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

Gaza receives second shipment of COVID vaccines from UAE

Gaza receives second shipment of COVID vaccines from UAE
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has sent a shipment of about 38,700 coronavirus vaccine doses to the Gaza Strip, state-run news agency WAM reported on Monday.
The Palestinian Health Ministry received the shipment of Russian-made Sputnik V doses through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, the statement said. 
The Palestinian health ministry welcomed the UAE’s assistance, which it said “strengthens health measures in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Gaza Strip.” 
The ministry also thanked all those who contributed to facilitating the arrival of the shipment to the Gaza Strip.
This is second shipment delivered by the UAE to Gaza after initially sending 20,000 vaccines in February.

