French PM vows to get AZ jab ‘very quickly’ if approval given

PARIS: French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Tuesday vowed he would be vaccinated “very quickly” with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to give the public confidence in the jab if it is ruled as safe by the EU medicines agency.
Castex, 55, said that as a person of his age with no underlying health conditions he had been ready to wait his turn until later in the year for a vaccination, but had changed his mind to help restore confidence in AstraZeneca’s shot.
“I have decided that it would be wise if I was vaccinated very quickly once the suspension, as I hope, is lifted and all the guarantees are given, to show my fellow citizens that the vaccine is the way out of this crisis and can be taken in all security,” he told BFM TV in a live interview.
France, Germany and several other EU countries have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precaution pending a ruling Thursday by the European Medicines Agency following reports of blood clots.
“If there is the slightest doubt among my fellow citizens we have to lift it. We are awaiting the opinion of the EMA and once we have it we will follow it,” he said.
“I think the opinion will be positive and... we can restore a full confidence in this vaccine.”
Covid-19 infections are stubbornly high in France, which has not imposed any nationwide lockdown since last year, as pressure on hospitals in the Paris region forces the government to think about tightening its measures.
Castex indicated that new restrictions could be put in place for the Paris region, such as the weekend lockdowns already imposed in the Nice and Calais regions.
“We are in a worrying and critical situation and, clearly, measures of the type that have been used in other parts of the territory are on the table,” he said.
US report says Russia, Iran and Hezbollah meddled in 2020 election
Updated 2 min 52 sec ago
WASHINGTON: Russian President Vladimir Putin knew of and likely directed a Russian effort to manipulate the 2020 US presidential campaign to benefit former President Donald Trump with “misleading or unsubstantiated allegations” against challenger Joe Biden, US intelligence officials said on Tuesday. The assessment was made in a 15-page report into election interference released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. It underscored allegations that Trump’s allies played into Moscow’s hands by amplifying claims made against Biden by Russian-linked Ukrainian figures in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election. Biden, a Democrat, defeated Trump, a Republican, and became president on Jan. 20. US intelligence agencies found other attempts to sway voters, including a “multi-pronged covert influence campaign” by Iran intended to undercut Trump’s support. Trump pulled the United States out of an international nuclear deal with Iran and imposed fresh sanctions. The report also punctured a counter-narrative pushed by Trump’s allies that China was interfering on Biden’s behalf, concluding that Beijing “did not deploy interference efforts.” “China sought stability in its relationship with the United States and did not view either election outcome as being advantageous enough for China to risk blowback if caught,” the report said. US officials said they also saw efforts by Cuba, Venezuela and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to influence the election, although “in general, we assess that they were smaller in scale than those conducted by Russia and Iran.” US intelligence agencies and former Special Counsel Robert Mueller previously concluded that Russia also interfered in the 2016 US election to boost Trump’s candidacy with a campaign of propaganda aimed at harming his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. The Russian, Chinese and Cuban Embassies in Washington did not immediately return messages seeking comment. The Iranian mission to the United Nations and the Venezuelan Ministry of Information also did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Moscow, Beijing and Tehran routinely deny allegations of cyberespionage and subterfuge. The new report said Putin knew of and “probably directed” the election interference efforts. As an example, Putin “had purview over the activities of Andriy Derkach,” a Ukrainian lawmaker who played a prominent role in the effort and has ties to Russian intelligence, the report said. “We assess Russian leaders preferred that former President Trump win re-election despite perceiving some of his administration’s policies as anti-Russia. We have high confidence in this assessment,” the report stated. A key role was also played by a second man with Russian intelligence ties, Konstantin Kilimnik, according to the report. Kilimnik and Derkach met with and gave materials to Trump-linked people to push for formal investigations, and Derkach released four audio recordings to try to implicated Biden in corruption, it said. That refers to conversations that right-wing figures in the United States cited as evidence that Biden tried to protect his son Hunter from a probe in Ukraine. Kilimnik was an associate of Paul Manafort, who served as Trump’s 2016 campaign chairman. Trump last year pardoned Manafort for a criminal conviction that stemmed from Mueller’s investigation. Russian agents also tried to “phish” employees of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, “likely in an attempt to gather information related to President Biden’s family,” it said. Hunter Biden had served on Burisma’s board. As in the 2016 election, the Russian so-called troll factory formerly known as the Internet Research Agency pushed disparaging stories on social media about Biden and Democrats and complained about censorship by the tech companies, the report said. It also sought to exacerbate US divisions on racial justice issues, the report said.
Why the UN is confident about clean energy’s future
UNDP’s head of energy believes absence of political will is the main obstacle in the path of climate action
Marcel Alers, who is at the heart of UN efforts to promote sustainable energy, spoke exclusively to Arab News
Updated 31 min 16 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK CITY: What frustrates Marcel Alers when it comes to energy and its intimate connection with the climate crisis is that the writing has been on the wall for quite some time now. There is not much wiggle room left: Limiting climate change has become a race against time but the world still has a long way to go.
The significant drop in greenhouse gas emissions last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic may well remain a mere blip on the long-term graph if countries do not work hard to get all the way down to net-zero.
“We burn fossil fuels for their energy content: coal, fuel and gas. And in the process, we release greenhouse gases, a major contributing factor to climate change,” Alers, who is head of energy at UNDP, told Arab News during an exclusive interview.
The burning of fossil fuels accounts for 87 percent of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions, endangering the lives and livelihoods of future generations and already causing irreversible damage to the biosphere. Air pollution from burning fossil fuels kills an estimated 3.6 million people around the world every year.
That is six times the death toll of all murders, wars, and terrorist attacks combined. “It becomes an existential problem for the planet and for humanity. And therefore, we need to do something about it,” said Alers.
For this man who is at the heart of global endeavors to bring sustainable energy for all, it is abundantly clear what need to be done: “Do we have all the solutions? No. But we have sufficient solutions to do something now. If we want to!” he said.
At a time when the pandemic has plunged the global economy into recession, and when interest rates are low, scaling up renewable energy systems is actually a win-win for all: Not only does clean energy allow for greener, healthier cities, it is also an engine for job creation.
It could create nearly three times as many jobs as investing in fossil fuels, boosting economic recovery in the aftermath of the pandemic. Renewables accounted for 11.5 million jobs worldwide in 2019, and the International Renewable Energy Agency estimates this number could rise to 42 million jobs by 2050.
Renewable energies will lead to cheaper prices for consumers. Alternative sources of energy — solar, wind, water, hydroelectric resources, geothermal, renewable biomass — were so expensive a few decades ago that only space expeditions could afford them. But that has changed.
There has been a major decrease in the cost of renewables and now they are cheaper than coal, which was for a long time considered the cheapest source of electricity. While solar got 89 percent cheaper and wind 70 percent, the price of electricity from coal declined by merely 2 percent.
In 2015, the UN General Assembly set forth Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): 17 global goals designed to be a “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.” The SDGs are intended to be achieved by the year 2030.
Although all goals are interconnected, SDG 7 is particularly central to all the rest: It calls for ensuring access to “affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.”
Alers goes as far as to say that most of the 17 targets — in areas like health, education, job creation and poverty eradication — could not be achieved if the energy target is missed. Put simply, everything needs energy.
But although clean energy is available and affordable, its potential remains largely untapped. “The political will has just not been sufficiently strong to make the difference,” said Alers.
While the fear of death from the coronavirus has instilled a sense of urgency that led to quick action and trillions of dollars suddenly began floating around, the impact of climate change is too gradual for people to feel impelled to do something about it.
Also, the transition to clean energy requires large amounts of investment today for benefits that will only be accrued down the line over two or three decades. “There is a mismatch here,” said Alers. “People will say, we’ll be dead by then.
“Report after report confirms that the smart thing to do is to pay money now, and it will pay off many times over. “But even so, we have trouble getting the politicians to really make those decisions and prioritize them.
“Most countries have five-year election cycles in place. So, I understand that, as a politician seeking re-election, you have to take actions that will show benefits while you are in power, so you can collect those votes. You have no interest in doing something now that in 10 years will benefit someone else, because by that time you are out of office.”
Politicians, however, are not in a vacuum. They get voted into office by voters. “So when you boil it all down, it is a societal challenge. You need the society as a whole to reach a level of understanding in terms of the urgency of action needed so they start translating that by voting politicians in place that come with a mandate to do something about the climate.”
This is where young people come in. Recently, the world’s largest survey of opinions on climate change, which sought the views of 1.2 million people in 50 countries, found that the majority of global citizens believe it is a global emergency that requires urgent action.
A large number of participants were aged 14-18 for whom the impacts of climate change have become more visible, from record temperatures, to devastating fires, and active hurricane seasons.
“I think it’s up to the younger generation to effect change, and they’re picking it up because arguably for them this is more of a real problem than for people like myself entering the second half of my life. I may escape the worst of it because of my age, but they will not.
“But again: Will it be fast enough? Can we afford to wait? Do we have the luxury of time? I would argue we don’t. I think we’ll get there, but it would be unfortunate to wake up too late,” said Alers.
The science is clear: Countries have a short window of time to take the urgent action necessary to limit average global temperature rise to a safer 1.5 °C. Experts believe that the Paris Agreement on Climate change and the SDGs represent a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ensure an equitable and sustainable transition.
The UNDP’s Climate Promise initiative was launched to ensure that any country wishing to increase their national climate pledge is able to do so. UNDP already agreed work plans with 115 countries, drawing upon the agency’s large expertise across various sectors.
As part of the UNDP’s overall support for countries to recover from the COVID-19 crisis, Climate Promise services are being adjusted to bolster government efforts to address climate action within their pandemic response by using their pledges to “green” stimulus packages and longer-term investments and development plans.
Some countries are already taking the lead. Alers singles out the UAE and Saudi Arabia, two nations in a region that is particularly vulnerable to climate change, where heat and the need for cooling have entangled it in a self-reinforcing loop: As climate change leads to rising temperatures, more electricity is needed to run air conditioning, burning more fossil fuels, contributing in turn to further climate change.
“The (Emiratis) are aware that oil and gas is a finite resource and there will be a time where it will be greatly reduced. So, they have taken this forward look, and are now cleverly repositioning themselves to also be seen as leaders on new technologies, solar in particular.
“I see similar things happening in Saudi Arabia. Oil is reducing. When young people come of age and they start the productive years of their lives, they need jobs, they need to start and provide for their families. So, you’ve got to harness these trends in a way that leads to something sustainable, that’s healthy that’s good for everybody.
“The Saudis could be the leaders for the energy revolution of tomorrow if they play this well.”
Indeed, 2021 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for the climate crisis. Alers believes the Climate Change summit in Glasgow in November may be the last chance for the political will to emerge convincingly and translate into real action
“Whatever happens then, decisions and agreements about climate are going to be very detrimental,” he said.
Even more important is the UN High Level Dialogue on energy in September, the first such event since 1981.
“This will be the first reality check. Are we on track to achieve the SDGs? The answer is clearly no,” Alers said.
“So this will be a chance to correct. With nine years left in the decade of action leading to 2030, the dialogue is supposed to inject a jolt of energy to make energy a centerpiece and live up to our pledges and commitments.
“We really believe that if there’s true genuine political commitment, the other things, such as money and technology will flow from that. And so, of course, people like myself and all the experts who are working on it, we keep hammering on it, keep reinventing the message and trying to find the right words to draw attention to the topic.
“We’ll keep doing this of course. We’ll see what we have to offer.”
UK columnist pays Muslim journalist ‘substantial damages’
Julie Burchill acknowledged that her social media activity had ‘played into Islamophobic tropes’
‘I accept that my statements were defamatory of Ms Sarkar and caused her very substantial distress’
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News
LONDON: British columnist Julie Burchill has apologized to activist and journalist Ash Sarkar — and agreed to pay her “substantial damages” — for offensive social media posts in December.
Following the settlement of a libel and harassment case, Burchill said on Twitter and Facebook that her social media activity had “included racist and misogynist comments” and “played into Islamophobic tropes.”
She added: “Although it was not my intention, I accept that my statements were defamatory of Ms Sarkar and caused her very substantial distress.”
The Sunday Telegraph columnist asked her thousands of social media followers to retweet and share her apology.
In her December posts, Burchill claimed that Sarkar was a terrorist sympathizer and fundamentalist, and speculated about her sex life.
Burchill also “liked” posts saying Sarkar should kill herself and suggesting she was a victim of female genital mutilation, while calling on her social media followers to “wade in on Twitter” against “the Islamists.”
Following the settlement out of court, Burchill said: “I deeply regret having reacted in the way I did. I accept that I should have behaved better. On reflection, I accept that I misjudged the situation, and made statements that simply are not true, which I now want to put right.”
Sarkar said Burchill’s “repeated sexual and degrading comments” had “carried a persistent threatening undertone.”
UK school drops lawsuit over Muslim girl’s ‘too long’ skirt
Student said she felt bullied by Uxbridge High School, which has apologized
Her parents argued that short skirts violate Islamic religious beliefs
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News
LONDON: A UK school that threatened a lawsuit over a Muslim schoolgirl whose skirt was “too long” has backed down from taking legal action and apologized, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.
Siham Hamud, 12, of Uxbridge High School in London, said she was bullied over her religion after being sent home every day in December and told she could only return when wearing a shorter skirt.
The school subsequently threatened her family with legal action after her consecutive absences. Her parents argued that short skirts violate Islamic religious beliefs.
But three months after first threatening legal action, Uxbridge High School has reversed its decision.
Siham’s father Idris Hamud said the period has been “difficult” for the family, and he felt relief upon hearing the news.
In a statement released by lawyers, Hamud said he is “pleased” that the school has listened to their concerns.
“We are very happy that Siham has been able to resume her schooling, with her right to practice her faith by wearing an ankle-length skirt in the same style as the school uniform skirt now accommodated by the school,” he added.
The school has also sent a letter of apology, the statement said. “We thank the school for its willingness to work towards a fair and positive outcome,” Hamud said.
“This has been a difficult period and we are relieved to now have the matter concluded. We are grateful for the support we have received from the wider community.”
Hamud had previously warned that his daughter was “being denied an education because of her religious beliefs.”
Envoy: Myanmar generals ‘could face same fate as Saddam, Gaddafi’
Dr. Sasa appealed to the military chiefs now in control of the country to stand down, free newly detained prisoners and oversee a return to democracy
Dr. Sasa: ‘If we do not form this international coalition on Myanmar as soon as possible, it will bring, I’m afraid, the greatest civil war that we have ever seen’
Updated 16 March 2021
Arab News
LONDON: Myanmar military figures have been told that they are following in the footsteps of Iraq’s Saddam Hussein and Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi as fears of an imminent civil war mount in the country.
Since the Feb. 1 coup, 138 protesters have been killed in demonstrations, the UN has said. Dr. Sasa, the special envoy to the UN of Myanmar’s now-dissolved Parliament, told Sky News that if fighting continues without a reaction from the international community, his country’s people will be “forced to defend themselves.”
Sasa appealed to the military chiefs now in control of the country to stand down, free newly detained prisoners and oversee a return to democracy.
He warned that a failure to do so will result in coup leaders “arrested or killed,” comparing them to Gaddafi, Saddam and Osama bin Laden.
Sasa said India, China, the US, the UK, Europe and Myanmar’s neighbors must work together to pressure the generals who have taken control of his country.
“If we do not form this international coalition on Myanmar as soon as possible, it will bring, I’m afraid, the greatest civil war that we have ever seen,” he added.
“We don’t need statements anymore. We don’t need the words anymore. We need actions. So we are asking for action from the international community.
“What we mean is coordinated, targeted and tougher sanctions, both diplomatically, economically and politically.”