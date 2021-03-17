Sudan’s PM gets the country’s first visa card

Dubai ruler forms tribunal to resolve rows over inherited property

The ruler of Dubai has formed a tribunal to resolve disputes between heirs involved in the sale of inherited properties.

It will draw on the expertise of lawyers as well as financial and property experts to protect the rights of people who may inherit a home in the emirate.

“The special tribunal will also adjudicate and issue rulings on appeals against the decisions and procedures issued by the Department of Land and Property in Dubai or the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment,” according to a statement on the official WAM news agency.

Almost two decades of rampant residential construction has created thousands of new homes across the emirate. However the death of a property owner can create problems for relatives left behind who may not agree on plans or who may be saddled with an asset worth less than its original costs.

The new tribunal aims to address some of these issues.

In cases where the property cannot be easily split between the people who have a claim over it, the tribunal will be able to auction the assets and distribute the proceeds between the heirs.

But it will only get involved when the parties submit a legal document showing they could not reach an amicable settlement.

It means that other legal bodies such as the DIFC Courts will no longer deal with such cases once the tribunal is up and running.

All judgments, decisions and orders issued by the special tribunal will be final and incontestable, the statement said.