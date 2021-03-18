Ghani to quit ‘only after polls’ as US mulls new government

You are here

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday that he would move forward based on ‘realities instead of sentiments’ for a ‘lasting and fair peace.’ (Reuters)
  • Remarks a departure from his pledge to oppose an interim setup at any cost
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani has vowed to step down from power, but only after elections are held in Kabul — even as pressure mounts on the Afghan head of state to form an interim government that includes the Taliban.

“If the Taliban are ready for elections tomorrow, we are also ready . . .  But I am not ready to transfer the power to my successor without elections,” he said during an official event late on Tuesday.

“Forty-two years of war is enough; we also have the right to live in peace like other civilized nations of the world,” Ghani said.

His remarks came a day after talks with US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, who earlier this month had shared a proposal with key Afghan leaders, including Ghani, for the formation of a participatory government — which would include Taliban members — as part of efforts to end Washington’s engagement in Afghanistan, the longest war in American history.

Khalilzad’s proposal was circulated ahead of a May 1 deadline for the complete withdrawal of US-led foreign troops from Afghanistan, based on a controversial accord signed between former American President Donald Trump’s administration and the Taliban more than a year ago.

Government and Taliban delegates are set to attend Russia-sponsored talks on Thursday — to expedite the peace process — and another international UN-led conference in Turkey, in April, as part of the proposed US plan for an interim setup before elections are held.

Besides Taliban and Afghan government emissaries, Thursday’s meeting in Russia will host delegates from the Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR), factional and influential leaders, and representatives from the US, China and Pakistan.

Ghani, who assumed his second, five-year-term in office more than a year ago amid allegations of poll fraud, said on Tuesday that he would move forward based on “realities instead of sentiments” for a “lasting and fair peace.”

This is despite the 71-year-old leader repeatedly vowing to oppose an interim setup “at the cost of my life.”

Ghani’s comments on Tuesday are his first since a letter addressed to him by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was leaked to the public nearly two weeks ago.

Blinken’s letter to Ghani — a copy of which was published by several media houses — urged the Afghan president to “develop constructive positions” on Khalilzad’s proposals to “jump-start the flailing peace process.”

The letter pressed upon the urgency for a new government in Afghanistan to break a stalemate in the intra-Afghan talks, which began in Doha, Qatar, between the Taliban and Kabul government representatives in September, and have been riddled with disputes.

The letter said that even with the continuation of US financial assistance to Afghan forces after an American withdrawal, there was concern “that the security situation will worsen and that the Taliban could make rapid territorial gains” and that he was sharing this so that Ghani “understands the urgency of my tone regarding the collective work outlined in this letter.”

The letter and Khalilzad’s proposal has caught many confidants of Ghani by surprise because Kabul long expected that the new government in Washington would reconsider the deal the former administration made with the Taliban and would keep its troops in Afghanistan for some years to come.

Ghani’s government has come under fire at home and abroad over its perceived inefficiency, poor management of affairs, rampant corruption and an inability to curb crime and advances by Taliban insurgents.

Ahmad Shah Katawazi, a writer and former diplomat, said that Kabul and Washington needed to exercise caution and “compromise” on some issues as the country went through a critical phase.

“Flexibility and compromise from both sides will be a rational approach given the current uncertain scenario the country is facing,” he told Arab News.

Tabish Forugh, a US-based Afghan analyst, said that Ghani would not be able to “stand against US policy” but was “trying his luck to remain relevant” in the case of an interim set-up.

“Perhaps more than anyone else in his administration, Ghani knows that he cannot stand in the way of the US proposed political settlement with the Taliban,” he told Arab News.

Forugh added that while Ghani “lacks what it takes to block the proposal both at the national and international level,” he was pushing to secure a deal for the “survival of state institutions.”

“Ghani will ultimately, under US pressure, compromise on peace if Washington forces the Taliban to accept Ghani’s leadership of the transitional government, a period he considers crucial to the safeguarding of certain democratic gains and his future in Afghanistan’s politics,” Forugh said.

Toreq Farhadi, an adviser to the former government, agreed but added that holding polls in Afghanistan “was out of the question” under the current circumstances.

“The president of Afghanistan asking for elections now might be an indication that he is totally unaware of the citizens’ security situation in the country,” he said.

Topics: Kabul Ashraf Ghani

Dhaka kicks off jubilee celebrations with world record

Dhaka kicks off jubilee celebrations with world record
Updated 6 min 50 sec ago

Dhaka kicks off jubilee celebrations with world record

Dhaka kicks off jubilee celebrations with world record
  • Giant ‘crop portrait’ honors Bangladesh founder’s fight for independence
Updated 6 min 50 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh has set a world record for a giant portrait of its founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, as it kicked off celebrations to mark the centenary year of Rahman’s birthday and its 50th anniversary of independence on Wednesday.

Nearly 150 people completed the 400-meter-long portrait of Rahman — the father of Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina — by planting purple and green rice on 13 hectares of paddy fields in Bogura, nearly 196 kilometers from the capital Dhaka.

“It’s an initiative to observe Rahman’s birth centenary. About 130 women and 20 men were employed for the portrait, which took more than two weeks to make,” A.F.M. Bahauddin Nasim, ruling Awami League Party (ALP) leader and convenor of the project, told Arab News.

“We have taken the land on lease for seven months to build the unique portrait on the auspicious occasion of his birth centenary and the golden jubilee of our independence,” he added.

Sheikh Mujib, as he is known, was born on March 17, 1920, in the Gopalganj district, 210 kilometers from Dhaka.

He was given the title of Bangabandhu (Friend of Bengal) for his role during the struggle leading up to Bangladesh’s independence in 1971.

A year later, he became the first president of the war-torn country, governing Bangladesh for three years until he was killed in an army revolt on Aug. 15, 1975.

Sheikh Hasina, one of his two daughters, took over the helm of the ALP after being appointed prime minister in 1996, and declared Aug. 15 as a holiday and national day of mourning to honor her father’s memory.

The government has pulled out all the stops to celebrate Rahman’s centenary year, with Nasim dedicating the portrait to the country’s 170 million residents.

“We wanted to project the importance of the father of the nation to the world in a different way. This initiative will reignite the spirit of freedom and independence,” Nasim said.

The Guinness Book of World Records recognized the effort on Tuesday.

“The crop mosaic depicts the father of the nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and was to commemorate the 100th anniversary on March 17,” it said on its website.

Historians in the country described the honor as “unique.”

“Bangabandhu was born in a middle-class farming family. So, on his birth centenary, the country’s farmers portrayed his image through the crops in the field. There is no better way to convey our respects to the great leader,” Ajoy Dasgupta, a journalist and historian, told Arab News.

“It was his dream to make an independent Bangladesh that would be also recognized as a rich nation. Soon, we are going to be a middle-income range country. So, with this record, the world will see once again what a great leader he was,” Dasgupta added.

Muntasir Mamoon, a historian and Dhaka University professor, said it was Rahman’s dream to build a “secular nation.”

“On Rahman’s birth centenary, we should uphold the spirit of secularism. If we fail, all of our achievements in the last 50 years will be severely limited,” Mamoon told Arab News.

He said that the record-breaking portrait will “reunite” the nation and keep the spirit of independence alive.

Bangladesh marked the start of 10 days of celebrations on Wednesday with Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih’s two-day visit to the country.

Solih, the first foreign leader to join the celebrations, will be joined by heads of state from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and India in coming days.

Bilateral talks are expected to yield a string of agreements during the regional leaders’ visits, Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen told reporters on Monday.

Topics: Dhaka Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Respond to Myanmar crisis: ASEAN politicians

Respond to Myanmar crisis: ASEAN politicians
Updated 13 min 45 sec ago
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

Respond to Myanmar crisis: ASEAN politicians

Respond to Myanmar crisis: ASEAN politicians
  • Nearly 150 protesters have been killed across the country since the military’s coup on Feb. 1
Updated 13 min 45 sec ago
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

JAKARTA: Lawmakers from six Southeast Asian nations on Wednesday urged ASEAN member states to scrap the regional bloc’s long-standing principle of noninterference and respond to the political crisis in Myanmar.

Nearly 150 protesters have been killed across the country since the military’s coup on Feb. 1.

Indonesia’s former deputy House speaker, Fadli Zon, one of the regional lawmakers to issue the statement, urged all parties in the region to keep fighting for the principles and goals of the ASEAN charter, which is the regional bloc’s constitution.

“Respect for human rights and the rule of law, and the most important thing is political will to pressure the Myanmar military to go with these principles,” Zon said during the online conference on Wednesday.

In a statement read by Sam Rainsy — Cambodia’s opposition leader who is now in exile in Paris — the lawmakers said that the 10-nation bloc, which includes Myanmar, had been “handicapped by the self-imposed doctrine,” which may have been a necessity in the past but had become a “barrier for democracy and human rights enforcement” in ASEAN.

“We demand our respective ASEAN governments abandon the old doctrine of non-interference and pursue a new approach of constructive and critical engagement, with the option of imposing trade and economic sanctions on the Myanmar military junta,” Rainsy said on behalf of politicians from Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines who are also signatories to the statement.

Rainsy further accused ASEAN governments of “lacking political will and unity.”

“While the brave pro-democracy protesters of Myanmar are being killed by the military junta, all other ASEAN governments are demonstrating a lack of political will and unity to pressure the military junta to end the killings,” he said.

However, former Thai foreign minister, Kasit Piromya, one of the signatories of the statement, said that the sanctions should not be imposed nationwide as it would only “add to the suffering of the people in Myanmar.”

“But there should be a targeted sanction against all the military personnel and civilian personnel that have rendered support to the military takeover,” Piromya said.

During the online press conference, moderated by Malaysian lawmaker, Wong Chen, the politicians said that the events unfolding in Myanmar since the military overthrew the civilian government led by Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi in early February showed ASEAN governments’ “impotence” in dealing with a regional crisis.

Nearly 150 people have died in peaceful rallies in major cities across Myanmar, according to media reports.

Brunei Darussalam, which holds this year’s ASEAN rotating chair, said that the bloc has called on all parties in Myanmar to refrain from inciting more violence.

In a statement issued on March 2 after the ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting, the bloc also “called on all parties concerned to seek a peaceful solution, through constructive dialogue, and practical reconciliation in the interests of the people and their livelihood.”

Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told journalists after the foreign ministers’ meeting on March 2 that the talks were to discuss the situation in Myanmar, following her shuttle diplomacy to neighboring countries to meet regional counterparts and address the crisis.

“Respecting the principle of non-interference is a must,” she said.

“In this regard, I conveyed my confidence that no single ASEAN country has intentions to violate this principle, while at the same time upholding and implementing values of democracy, respect of human rights, good governance, the rule of law and constitutional government are equally important,” Marsudi said.

Topics: Myanmar protest Myanmar ASEAN

Russia recalls envoy to US for consultations as tensions mount

Russia recalls envoy to US for consultations as tensions mount
Updated 57 min 19 sec ago
AP

Russia recalls envoy to US for consultations as tensions mount

Russia recalls envoy to US for consultations as tensions mount
  • Recall follows intel report saying Putin meddled in US 2020 election
  • Reacting to the report, President Biden said “(Putin) will pay a price”
Updated 57 min 19 sec ago
AP

MOSCOW: Russia is recalling its ambassador to the United States for consultations, the foreign ministry said Wednesday without citing a specific reason.
The move to bring Anatoly Antonov to Moscow comes amid rising tensions with President Joe Biden’s administration, which has imposed sanctions over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is now in prison.
It also comes on the heels of a declassified report from the US national intelligence director’s office that finds President Vladimir Putin authorized influence operations to help Donald Trump in last November’s presidential election.
In a television interview aired on Wednesday, Biden was asked whether he thought Putin is a killer and said “I do.”
“(Putin) will pay a price,” Biden said, asked about the declassified report.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova did not cite specific reasons for Antonov’s return but said that relations “are in a difficult state, which Washington has brought to a dead end in recent years.”
“We are interested in preventing their irreversible degradation, if the Americans are aware of the associated risks,” she added.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said: “We will be direct, we will speak out on areas where we have concerns, and it will certainly be, as the president said last night — certainly, the Russians will be held accountable for the actions that they have taken.”

Topics: Vladimir Putin Joe Biden US Election 2020

UK’s Johnson says he will have AztraZeneca jab, dismisses safety fears

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson attending Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in a socially distanced, hybrid session at the House of Commons, in London on March 17, 2021. (AFP PHOTO/Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament)
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson attending Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in a socially distanced, hybrid session at the House of Commons, in London on March 17, 2021. (AFP PHOTO/Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament)
Updated 17 March 2021
AFP

UK’s Johnson says he will have AztraZeneca jab, dismisses safety fears

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson attending Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) in a socially distanced, hybrid session at the House of Commons, in London on March 17, 2021. (AFP PHOTO/Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament)
  • Johnson, 56, is among the next category of people being called for vaccination
Updated 17 March 2021
AFP

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he will take the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca after a number of European countries halted their rollout of the jab over safety fears.
Johnson dismissed questions in parliament about why several countries had suspended use of the product developed by the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company with scientists at Oxford University.
But he told lawmakers: “I finally got news and I’ve got to have my own jab, very shortly, I’m pleased to discover.
“It will certainly be Oxford AstraZeneca, that I will be having.”
Johnson, 56, is among the next category of people being called for vaccination. The government hopes to have offered it to all adults by July.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that timeline remains on track, despite the National Health Service in England warning in a letter to administrators that vaccine supplies will be “significantly constrained” from March 29 for up to a month.
“Vaccine supply is always lumpy and we regularly send out technical letters to the NHS to explain the ups and downs of the supply over the future weeks,” Hancock told a news conference, insisting the letter was “standard” practice.
Britain has now given more than 25 million people a first dose of a Covid vaccine — including 11 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab — after starting a mass inoculation program in December last year.
It is also using a jab developed by Pfizer/BioNTech in its rollout program but recipients do not normally get a choice of vaccines.
Johnson wrote in the Times newspaper that the AstraZeneca vaccine “is safe and works extremely well.” Hancock and England’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam echoed that assurance at the press conference.
European countries including France, Spain and Germany are among those who have halted using the jab pending a review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) amid feared links to blood clots and brain haemorrhages.
Queen Elizabeth II’s oldest son and heir, Prince Charles, on Wednesday criticized opposition to coronavirus vaccines.
“Who would have thought, for instance, that in the 21st century that there would be a significant lobby opposing vaccination, given its track record in eradicating so many terrible diseases,” he said in an article in the Future Healthcare Journal.
Charles, who has been vocal in advocating the rollout of the vaccine among more reluctant minority communities in Britain, added that the jab had the “potential to protect and liberate some of the most vulnerable in our society from coronavirus.”
The 72-year-old Prince of Wales tested positive for coronavirus last year and suffered mild symptoms. He had his first dose of a vaccine in February.
His wife, Camilla, 73, confirmed on Tuesday she had been given the AstraZeneca shot.
“You take what you are given,” she said as the couple visited a vaccination center at a north London mosque, adding that she had suffered no ill-effects.
Professor Jeremy Brown, from the government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), said suspension of the AstraZeneca jab was “not logical.”
“There is the concern that what’s happening in Europe might make people in the UK less confident in the AstraZeneca vaccine,” he told broadcaster ITV.
The EMA, the World Health Organization and Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency have all backed the AstraZeneca jab.
France and Italy have said they will “promptly restart” giving the jab if the EMA review allows it.
As Britain has surged ahead with its vaccination program, European countries have been accused of playing politics to distract from their sluggish inoculation rollouts.
European leaders were angered in January after AstraZeneca announced it was unable to deliver the agreed numbers of jabs to the bloc.

Topics: UK UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Coronavirus COVID-19 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 vaccine

Muslim groups boycott review of UK counter-extremism strategy

Muslim groups boycott review of UK counter-extremism strategy
Updated 17 March 2021
Arab News

Muslim groups boycott review of UK counter-extremism strategy

Muslim groups boycott review of UK counter-extremism strategy
  • Prevent review chair accused of track record of hostility toward Muslims
  • Joint statement: ‘If Muslim organizations engage with this review, it strengthens its legitimacy and its power to recommend policies more harmful to the community’
Updated 17 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A group of over 450 Islamic organizations in the UK will boycott a review of the government’s anti-radicalization Prevent program over the appointment of its chairman.

William Shawcross, who led the UK Charity Commission from 2012 to 2018, has been accused of having a track record of hostility toward Islam and Muslims.

Prevent facilitates schools, medical trusts, prisons and local authorities reporting individuals they believe may be at risk of turning to extremist ideologies. 

Critics have long said it facilitates discrimination against ethnic and religious minorities in the UK, particularly members of the Muslim community.

Many have called for an independent review of its methods, but the impartiality of that review is being called into question.

The opposition to Shawcross surrounds his time at the Charity Commission where, under his lead, Muslim charities said they were unfairly and disproportionately targeted with investigations into their activities.

Groups including 350 mosques, the Association of Muslim Lawyers, the Muslim Youth Network and Advancing Voices of Women Against Islamophobia released a statement saying: “No serious, objective, critical review can be undertaken by someone with such a track record — rather we should expect him to promote a hardening of policies towards Muslims.”

They added: “If Muslim organizations engage with this review, it strengthens its legitimacy and its power to recommend policies more harmful to the community.”

Neil Basu, a leading UK counter-terrorism police officer, called it “the most important pillar of our counter-terrorism strategy.”

But he warned that a lack of trust from the Muslim community over the appointment of Shawcross to oversee its review risks undoing its progress.

“We will, of course, work with the government’s chosen reviewer, because we believe the process will give our Prevent practitioners the opportunity to share their many years of expertise and insight, with the hope of bringing lasting improvement to this vital strategy,” he said.

“But we also recognize how important the support and trust of our communities will be if we are to continue to protect vulnerable people, and so it is with great disappointment that I read some key groups plan to boycott the review altogether.”

Basu’s faith in Prevent is not shared by the signatories of the statement boycotting the review. 

Prof. Nasar Meer of the University of Edinburgh said: “Prevent is a bad policy that has only worsened with time. An independent review of its attack on the freedom of speech, curtailment of fundamental liberties and criminalization of communities is long overdue. Sadly, the Shawcross review promises no such thing.”

De Montfort University’s Dr. Fatima Rajina said: “The presence of Prevent in smaller organizations within local communities that provide essential services … illustrates its perniciousness.”

She added: “Prevent is expanding its tentacles into community spaces that ought to remain safe for Muslims but, yet again, it is there to surveil and monitor.”

A Home Office spokesperson defended the appointment of Shawcross, saying: “It is absolutely wrong to suggest that Prevent focuses on a particular group, ethnicity or ideology. Unfortunately, some organizations continue to perpetuate falsehoods about Prevent.

“A panel, led by an independent chair, assessed the candidates (for the role of) independent reviewer of Prevent and found that William Shawcross met the criteria and possessed the right range of skills and experience.”

Topics: United Kingdom Prevent program William Shawcross

