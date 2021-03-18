Who’s Who: Mahir bin Abdulrahman Al-Gassim, deputy minister for civil services at the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development

Mahir bin Abdulrahman Al-Gassim was recently appointed deputy minister for civil services at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD).
Al-Gassim received a bachelor’s degree with honors in system engineering from the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 2001. He also attended an executive leadership program at the Lausanne-based IMD Business School.
Al-Gassim has been undersecretary of HRSD for international affairs since April 2019. He is currently chairing the board of directors of Holoul Company, a semi-government and subsidiary of Takamol Holding.
Al-Gassim, who recently joined the board of directors at the Institute of Public Administration, has also been a board member of the National Competitiveness Center since 2019.
In addition, he is a member of several government committees. Before joining HRSD, he participated in a group of administrative boards of private companies.
Al-Gassim has more than 20 years of experience in several sectors, including manufacturing, development and information technology in leading local and global companies. One such company was IBM, where he served as a sales leader from 2009 to 2011 before he became a country manager for over five years beginning in 2014.
He also worked for the Advanced Electronics Company as an associate design engineer from 2001 to 2002 and later as a business development engineer from 2002 to 2005.
Al-Gassim also worked for Microsoft for nearly a year beginning in June 2008.
