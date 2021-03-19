You are here

Japan’s Momota wins at All England after virus delay

World No. 1 Kento Momota of Japan is off to a winning start at the All England Championships on Wednesday with a victory over Parupalli Kashyap 21-13, 22-20 in a first-round tie in Birmingham.
World No. 1 Kento Momota of Japan is off to a winning start at the All England Championships on Wednesday with a victory over Parupalli Kashyap 21-13, 22-20 in a first-round tie in Birmingham. (AFP)
Updated 19 March 2021
AFP

  • Indonesians withdraw after a passenger on their flight to Britain tested positive for COVID-19
LONDON: Badminton world number one Kento Momota made a winning return to international action at the Covid-affected All England Open Wednesday, but Indonesia’s team were forced to withdraw after a passenger on their flight to Britain tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 26-year-old from Japan defeated India’s Kashyap Parupalli 21-13, 22-20 in a first-round match played without fans in Birmingham.
Momota, who made a successful return to domestic badminton by winning the All-Japan Championship in December, was playing his first BWF world tour match since a January 2020 car crash in Malaysia, in which he suffered a fractured eye socket and his driver was killed.
“I was very nervous. I’ve been away for such a long time,” he told the BWF website. “I wasn’t confident about winning this match, but finally I could win it and I’m very happy about that.”
Momota missed out on his planned comeback to the international tour in January after testing positive for Covid-19, which led to the Japan squad pulling out of three events in Thailand.
The start of the prestigious All England Open was delayed on Wednesday after a number of Covid-19 tests yielded both “positive” and “inconclusive” results.
All were retested and proved negative, allowing the event to begin five hours late at 2pm (1400 GMT) with all participants cleared to play.

FASTFACT

The All England Championships is Kento Momota’s first international tournament since fracturing his eye socket in a crash that killed his driver following victory in the Malaysia Masters in January 2020.

But Indonesia’s badminton team were later forced into isolation by UK coronavirus contact-tracing rules, forcing the team out of the event.
“In accordance with UK Government requirements, the entire team will self-isolate for 10 days from the date of their inbound flight after a person traveling onboard tested positive for Covid-19,” said a statement issued just before midnight UK time on Wednesday.
“All Indonesian players will not be able to compete in the current or next round of the tournament and have therefore been withdrawn from the All England Open 2021.”
Several Indonesian players enjoyed successful opening matches on Wednesday, including men’s fifth seed Jonatan Christie and men’s doubles top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.
The Indonesian players’ opponents in the next round have been given walkovers.
The All England was the final event on the BWF calendar to be played last year before the sport shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic in March.
International competition resumed in Denmark in October, but was suspended again until January when three tournaments, including the World Tour Finals, were staged in a biosecure “bubble” in Thailand.
With the all England Open not counting toward Olympic qualification, leading Asian badminton nations China, South Korea and Taiwan had opted not to travel because of virus restrictions.
The loss of the Indonesia team is a further blow to an event already shorn of women’s Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain, who withdrew because of injury.
England’s Gabby Adcock had already pulled out from playing in the mixed doubles with husband Chris because of long-term Covid.
The 30-year-old, who first became ill at Christmas, told the BBC: “I don’t want to step on court when I’m not conditioned to win.”

Topics: badminton All England Open Coronavirus Kento Momota

Qualifier Lloyd Harris makes history at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Qualifier Lloyd Harris makes history at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

  • Andrey Rublev, Denis Shapovalov and wild card Aslan Karatsev complete the semi-final line-up
DUBAI: Qualifier Lloyd Harris made tournament history on Thursday as he advanced to the semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. And Aslan Karatsev became one of the few wild cards to reach the final four in the 28-year history of the event.

“Since 1998, only one wild card had reached the semi-finals of the (event), when Malek Jaziri defeated fellow wild card Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2018, and now we applaud another similar and remarkable achievement by Aslan Karatsev,” said tournament director Salah Tahlak.

“Lloyd Harris is also the first qualifier, since the tournament began in 1993, to reach the semi-finals here, and we look forward to seeing how both he and Karatsev fare on Friday.”

Karatsev reached the semis with a 6-7 6-3 6-2 win over 16th seed Jannik Sinner. Harris overcame Kei Nishikori 6-1 3-6 6-3. They are joined by second seed Andrey Rublev, who defeated Marton Fucsovics 7-5 6-2, and third seed Denis Shapovalov, who beat Jeremy Chardy 7-5 6-4. Shapovalov will play Harris, while Rublev faces Karatsev.

Sinner made the early running against Karatsev, breaking to go 2-0 ahead before building a 4-1 lead. Karatsev broke back in the seventh game of the opening set but it was Sinner who took the tiebreak.

In the second set the tables were turned: Karatsev took a 2-0 lead after winning an 11-minute game on his fifth break point. That set him up to go on and level the match.

After an early exchange of breaks in the third set, Karatsev crucially fought off two break points to hold serve and make it 2-2. From then on he always held the upper hand against his discouraged opponent.

“I started to play better in the second set,” said Karatsev. “I started to feel more the game, to read how he’s playing and where is the weak place where I have to play. In the third set I felt he already dropped down a bit. I was feeling pretty much comfortable returning.”

Harris came through an extraordinary battle with Nishikori who, after suffering a frustrating series of injuries, was attempting to reach his first semi-final since Barcelona in April 2019. Harris dominated the opening set, taking it in just 23 minutes and winning 69 per cent of the points.

But in a remarkable turnaround, Nishikori swept to a 4-0 lead in the second set on the way to taking it 6-3. In the final set the games went with serve until Harris earned a vital break to lead 5-3 and then safely served out the match.

“It was a match of a lot of ups and downs,” Harris said. “In the first set I think Kei was missing quite a bit and I was serving really well, and then all of a sudden, out of nowhere he started reading my serve pretty good and started making a lot more balls, and I didn’t really have a good rhythm.

“Toward the end of the second set I started to find a little more range and we had a few tight games there, early in the third set, before I found a little more rhythm and I used that to get the break.”

Rublev had to work hard in the early stages of his match to gain an advantage over Fucsovics but benefited when his opponent double-faulted to gift him the opening set. Fucsovics, who was recently defeated by Rublev in the Rotterdam final of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, grew increasingly frustrated in the second set as Rublev continued to apply pressure and claimed a decisive 3-1 lead on his fifth break point of the set.

The victory extends his ATP 500 winning streak to 23 matches; his last defeat at this level was in the quarter-finals in Dubai last year to Daniel Evans. Only Roger Federer, with 28 wins, has a longer winning streak.

“That first set, we were going point by point and everything was really close until 6-5 when, probably, he got a bit tight,” said Rublev. “And then he got frustrated and I thought this is my moment, that I really have a chance to win the set now. I made it and then I think he mentally went a bit down. Also he was tired because he played already many matches (to) three sets this week.”

Chardy was bidding to reach his third semi-final of the season, following runs in Antalya and at an Australian warm-up event in Melbourne. He was also a quarter-finalist this month in Rotterdam. In contrast, Shapovalov has been struggling. He lost both of his matches at the ATP Cup, got no further than the third round at the Australian Open and then won only one match last week in Doha.

Their records this season are not reflected in their performances this week, however — Shapovalov won his previous two matches in Dubai in straight sets, while Chardy struggled in all three of his, each time edging through 6-4 in the third set.

When they met on Thursday the first set went comfortably with serve until 5-5, when Chardy struggled with his serve and hit two double faults. This allowed Shapovalov to take advantage of his opponent’s second serve to earn a decisive break, and then serve out the set to love. The second set followed a similar path, with both players holding serve comfortably until 4-4, when Shapovalov broke serve and closed out the match with his 10th ace.

“I’ve definitely focused on my serve a lot in the last couple of weeks, trying for it to have more variation,” said Shapovalov. “I’m definitely very happy with the way I’m serving and hopefully I can continue that. We also worked a lot on my footwork and I’m moving well, and when I’m moving well I feel like everything kind of goes into place.”

Topics: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Aslan Karatsev

F1 unveils fastest street track for Saudi Grand Prix

Saudi Arabia is hosting the penultimate round of this year's Formula 1 races in December on Jeddah's corniche along the Red Sea shore.
Saudi Arabia is hosting the penultimate round of this year’s Formula 1 races in December on Jeddah’s corniche along the Red Sea shore. (Twitter/@F1)
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

  • The track will be the second longest F1 circuit, organizers say
  • It contains 27 corners, with average speeds of around 250 kmph
RIYADH: Circuit details for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Formula 1 Grand Prix have been revealed.
The Kingdom is hosting the penultimate round of this year’s F1 races along the Jeddah corniche overlooking the Red Sea on Dec. 3-5. 
The Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) and the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile said the track would be 6.175 km, making it the second longest F1 circuit after Belgium’s Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.
The Jeddah circuit is also the fastest with 27 turns, and the average speed may reach at least 250 kmph with a top speed of 322 kmph, the federations added.
The upcoming race will be held at night under floodlights, similar to what was seen recently in the Formula E 2021 race held in Diriyah last month.
Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said the Kingdom’s ability to host an international race the size of F1 for the first time was an extension of the great support and attention that the sports sector received from the Saudi leadership, and the “large and prominent role” of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
“With this great support, we are always keen to organize such events with the highest international quality standards,” the minister said. “This is what we will strive to achieve when building and designing this circuit, which will be the second longest car-racing circuit in the world. This is what inspires us to continue to work diligently to achieve the aspirations of our leadership and our people, and to be at the forefront of these international sporting events.”
SAMF president, Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Faisal, said motorsports fans in the Kingdom would once again get to experience another global racing event.

Ross Brawn, F1’s managing director, said it was always exciting to reveal details of a new circuit, and that the Jeddah circuit had been worked on to ensure it provided a professional race for drivers and highlighted the best design in modern street racing circuits.
He also said the course had fast-paced free flowing areas for drivers to increase their speed and overtaking opportunities, in addition to its stunning location on the Red Sea coast.
“We are definitely waiting for this race, and for the world to see the details of the circuit on the ground in Saudi Arabia.”
The 2021 calendar for F1 begins on March 28 with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Topics: Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation Formula One Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Faisal Ross Brawn F1 SAMF Jeddah Corniche Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix Federation Internationale de l’Automobile

Prince Khalid says Saudi Arabia ‘ideal fit for Extreme E’ as inaugural race in AlUla edges closer

Prince Khalid says Saudi Arabia ‘ideal fit for Extreme E’ as inaugural race in AlUla edges closer
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

  • Saudi Automobile and Motorcyle Federation chairman reiterates commitment to protecting environment
  • First Extreme E rally event to take place on April 3-4
DUBAI: The latest international motorsports event to take place in Saudi Arabia is now just over two weeks away, with the FIA-backed Extreme E rally’s inaugural race due to be held in the desert terrain of AlUla on April 3-4.

The new electric vehicle competition will pit 10 teams and 20 drivers against each other on the sand dunes of AlUla over two days, with qualifying on Friday and the main Desert X Prix on Saturday.

It will be Extreme E’s first-ever outing after years in the planning and will feature leading drivers, including Jenson Button and Carlos Sainz, among a field of world-class male and female competitors.

The rally season’s major objective is to highlight the climate change challenges faced by ecosystems around the world, while showcasing the performance of all-electric SUVs in extreme conditions.

In AlUla, the tour will highlight the impact of desertification, before continuing on to the stunning backdrops of Senegal, Greenland, Brazil and Argentina to continue spreading the message while pushing drivers and their teams to their limits.

For Saudi Arabia, the hosting of Extreme E marks another motor racing milestone.

Having hosted desert rallies for more than half a century, the Kingdom welcomed its first FIA-backed street race with the Formula E Diriyah E-Prix in 2019 — a race that has since been held over two weekends since, most recently just last month.

In 2020, the Kingdom became the first Middle Eastern nation to host the famous Dakar Rally — “the hardest race in the world” — with competitors snaking across hundreds of miles of desert dunes as they looped round the country from Jeddah over the space of two weeks.

Dakar Saudi returned in January this year, with an even sterner, but just as mesmerizing, route across the Kingdom.

And later this year, Formula One racing will finally come to the Kingdom with the maiden Saudi Arabian Grand Prix taking place in Jeddah.

It is through the tireless work of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcyle Federation (SAMF) that Extreme E will take to the desert next month. It was also through the Federation’s partnerships with Formula E and Rally Dakar that the Kingdom is now host to both the Diriyah E-Prix and Dakar Saudi for 10 years of events, as well as Formula One.

Led by chairman Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, SAMF illustrated to Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E, the high levels of popularity of motorsports across Saudi Arabia. They also highlighted the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Quality of Life program, as well as the Kingdom’s desire to implement green initiatives where possible.

“We feel the Kingdom is an ideal fit for Extreme E due to our forward thinking and original approach to the new Saudi Arabia we are aiming for under the goals of Vision 2030,” Prince Khalid said.

“Under Vision 2030, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman seeks to create a vibrant society in which all citizens can fulfil their dreams, hopes and ambitions to succeed in a thriving economy, and we see sport as a key component of that. It goes without saying that Saudis are recognized internationally for the passion and love we have for sport, and perhaps none more so than motorsport.

“We also see need for change and to do all we can to support the environment and our planet,” he added. “That’s at the core of Extreme E’s mission and it gives us enormous pride to be hosting their first ever race in the Kingdom this April. Together, Saudi Arabia’s partnership with Extreme E will bring incredible benefit to the Kingdom, Extreme E, wider motorsports and the care we give to our planet.”

Extreme E will be a monumental event in what is already a phenomenal year of motorsports in Saudi Arabia. Our goal is to inspire through motorsports and to be hosting Dakar Saudi, Formula E, Extreme E and F1 — as well as all our many, hugely loved Saudi-born events — in one year, and for many more years to come, is an incredible achievement and together open the exciting next chapter of motorsports in Saudi Arabia.”

Ten teams are signed up for Season 1 of Extreme E, including three owned by current and former Formula One World Champions, with Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Jenson Button founding X44, Rosberg X Racing and JBXE, respectively.

Joining those teams will be ABT CUPRA XE, ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team, Andretti United, Chip Ganassi Racing, Hispano Suiza Xite Energy Team, Team TECHEETAH and Veloce Racing.

The Extreme E driver line-up brings together champions from a variety of motorsport disciplines spanning single-seaters to rallying, rallycross, Dakar and sportscar racing: Mattias Ekstrom and Claudia Hurtgen (ABT CUPRA XE); Carlos Sainz and Laia Sanz (ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team); Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings (Andretti United); Kyle LeDuc and Sara Price (Chip Ganassi Racing); Oliver Bennett and Christine Giampaoli (Hispano Suiza Xite Energy Team); Jenson Button (JBXE); Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor (Rosberg X Racing); Stephane Sarrazin and Jamie Chadwick (Veloce Racing); and Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez (X44).

Topics: motor sports Extreme E

Mads Davidsen bringing a new ‘sustainable’ mindset to Arabian Gulf League football

Mads Davidsen bringing a new ‘sustainable’ mindset to Arabian Gulf League football
Updated 19 March 2021
Paul Williams

  • With the Danish Sporting Director, Al-Jazira are hoping to buck the trend of quick fixes and short-term planning that plague other clubs in the UAE and region
LONDON: Stability and long-term planning aren’t usually associated with football in the Gulf.

Since the start of the 2019/20 Arabian Gulf League season there have been 22 coaching changes among the 14 clubs. In the desperate desire for success, long-term planning is a fantasy for most, with short-term success and job security the modus operandi for most clubs and officials.

But Abu Dhabi-based Al-Jazira are looking to buck that trend, and in newly-appointed sporting director Mads Davidsen, they have the man capable of building and cultivating the desired culture and environment within the club that will breed what every football club craves – sustained success.

“I was brought here for a project they call ‘Sustainable Sporting Success’,” the Dane told Arab News.

“That’s the presentation I had when I was interviewed. I bring a model that I have kind of designed myself through some analytical work, some evidential proof in the world of football, but also my own experiences working in China where we built up a club from the ground,” he said.

HIGHLIGHT

Despite the renewed focus on youth, it is one of Al-Jazira’s stalwarts that is pushing the team toward their third AGL title, with national team striker Ali Mabkhout in almost career-best form, hitting 14 goals in his last eight matches — including three hat tricks.

“I saw from my experience what works and what doesn’t work and how you can do it sustainably, so you’re not spending a lot or you’re not depending on one lucky season and the next you are a disaster,” Davidsen added.

“We’re trying to make a club that can be very stable, that can perform at the same level continuously and not overspend at the same time.”

In a league known for its pursuit of high-profile appointments, especially in managerial positions, Davidsen is certainly not the highest profile acquisition to arrive in the Emirates. But he comes with an established reputation within Asia for his work at Chinese giants Shanghai Port (formerly known as Shanghai SIPG) where he worked alongside the likes of Sven-Göran Eriksson, and Brazilian internationals Oscar and Hulk.

The fact that Al-Jazira turned to him to guide them on this journey, he says, is a sign the club were ready to take this step forward.

“I think in some way the club was ready for this,” he explained.

“And to be honest I think that’s why they hired me. They could’ve hired a lot of other good sporting directors, they could’ve also hired someone with much more higher-level experience than me, they could probably go after people who were sporting directors in the Premier League or in La Liga which I have never been.”

“But I am convinced they hired me because I have proven something with this model,” said Davidsen.

While the Dane hasn’t yet been in the role 12 months, there are already signs of his influence in the squad this year – the youngest in the Arabian Gulf League. As Davidsen explains, that is no accident.

“What we did since the summer we have sold or terminated 14 players’ contracts, which of course has lowered the average age,” he explained. “We simply signed a lot of academy players and we started to sell or loan out players who were a little bit older and we couldn’t see fit into our style of play.”

Promoting young local players has become part of the big picture.

“I use the example of a player like Abdullah Ramadan, who has had a really good season and is now a regular with the UAE national team and has been two times the Player of the Month in the UAE league,” Davidsen said.

“He would not have played if we had kept two all of the very experienced players in his position. He would not have been given a chance. You have to believe in the youth.”

“When we played (this week) against Fujairah we finished the game with the two full backs who are 18 and 20 years old and we scored two goals when they were in the game, which for me is great example that the coach, and the whole club, believe in the project.”

Despite the renewed focus on youth, it is one of Al Jazira’s stalwarts that is pushing the team toward their third AGL title, with national team striker Ali Mabkhout in almost career-best form, hitting 14 goals in his last eight matches – including three hattricks.

“Ali is of course first of all a fantastic player, one of the best players without doubt in the region, and on the continent,” Davidsen said.

“I think with our new way of working we have also given Ali a new momentum, a different kind of motivation. He’s a leader and he’s important for the group because he sees a lot of young players now that need his help and need his support.

“Also if you look at his scoring rates, it’s higher this year than it has been in previous years,” Davidsen added.

“So his performance actually went up this year, which is a great example of a player who has stepped up when it was necessary, because he could see that we offloaded a lot of the experienced players, so he was one of the ones that was left that had to bind together the team.”

With a narrow two-point lead over surprise packets Baniyas with just five games remaining – all against teams currently outside the top five – this is Al-Jazira’s title to lose. But as sweet as success would be, for Davidsen, it is only the beginning.

Topics: football

Dispute between Fenerbahce and beIN Sports threatens future of Turkish football television deal

Dispute between Fenerbahce and beIN Sports threatens future of Turkish football television deal
Updated 18 March 2021
Arab News

  • Offensive prerecorded chants the latest claim by the club that the Qatari broadcaster has an agenda against it
DUBAI: A dispute between Fenerbahce and beIN Sports is threatening to develop into a full-blown crisis that could see the Qatari broadcasters walk away from Turkish football, according to a new report in the New York Times.

The controversy began when prerecorded supporter chants - which have been added to screenings since the Covid-19 pandemic led to matches being played behind closed doors - during broadcasts of Turkish Super Big matches have been revealed to be offensive in nature to Fenerbahce, one of the country’s most successful and richest clubs.

It is not the first time that the Istanbul-based club has claimed beIN Sports have an agenda against it, with previous accusations of negative coverage and analysis leading to boycotts of interviews, supporter protests and even a lawsuit in the Turkish courts.

BeIN Sports currently pays $360 million for the rights to cover the Turkish league but the ongoing dispute could now leave any future deals in jeopardy.

The consequences, for both sides, could be serious.

Fenerbahce, like the majority of top flight Turkish clubs, are in debt and loss of TV revenue would lead to further financial difficulties, though it must be pointed out that the Turkish League is already considering a new television rights sale.

Meanwhile, the broadcaster has maintained its innocence, explaining that in purely, finical terms, any negative targeting of particular club is self-sabotaging.

“Why would we deliberately try to disenfranchise one of the biggest clubs in Turkey?” a beIN Media Group spokesman was quoted as saying in the. New York Times article. “It doesn’t make any sense, commercially or otherwise.”

Should beIN Sports walk away from Turkish football it would be the latest loss of rights to major international sporting competitions in recent years.

The deal for Germany’s Bundesliga was not renewed at the start of the 2020-21 season while the one for Italy’s Serie A is also expiring soon.

It’s not only in football that this has happened, with beIN Sports last year losing the right to broadcast Formula One in the Middle East racing to MBC Action.

In Turkey, within the club itself and among the club’s vociferous supporters, the back-and-forth accusations and insults continue. There have been social media campaigns against beIN Sports and the broadcaster was barred from the press conference announcing Fenerbahce’s signing of German international Mesut Ozil.

The club’s players have even taken to the field with a slogan that said “beFAIR” in the colors of the broadcaster, leading beIN to take the case to court.

Meanwhile an apology by beIN Sports regarding the offensive chants has not managed to calm the situation, nor the announcement that two employees had been sacked and an investigation into the incident has been launched.

Topics: beIN sport Turkey

