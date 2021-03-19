You are here

UAE tourism seen as top play by Bank of America as global travel resumes

UAE tourism seen as top play by Bank of America as global travel resumes
Dubai is poised to capitalize from a resumption in global travel according to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch report. (Dubai Tourism)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

UAE tourism seen as top play by Bank of America as global travel resumes

UAE tourism seen as top play by Bank of America as global travel resumes
  • Expo and Israeli tourists expected to benefit sector
  • Return of Russians key for Egypt's Red Sea
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE could be one of the biggest beneficiaries from a resumption of global travel in the second half of the year according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
It named Dubai-based bank Emirates NBD as its top local play for investors as it was likely to “benefit from tourism-driven economic growth, credit demand and asset quality.”
The bank also said that Egypt was poised to rebound strongly, especially if direct flights between Russia and the Red Sea are restored. Prior to the suspension of all flights in 2015, Russians accounted for almost a third of all arrivals.
“The UAE's exposure to tourism and global trade, as well as its proactive vaccination program, suggests it could benefit from a global recovery if the COVID pandemic dissipates,” said MENA economist Jean-Michel Saliba, in the report.
Both the UAE and Egypt had developed a thriving mass tourism industry before the pandemic paralyzed global travel a year ago. Now both countries are hoping to tap into growing global appetite for travel from vacation-starved consumers.
A relatively recent bonus for the UAE tourism industry has been the normalization of ties with Israel. Since the first commercial flight between the UAE and Israel launched in November, almost 70,000 Israelis visited the country over two months.
As both countries have some of the world’s fastest vaccination programs, authorities have suggested a bilateral quarantine-free corridor is one potential option.
The rescheduled World Expo 2020 could provide upside to growth, the bank said. The event will now take place from October 2021 to March 2022 - which may tie in with a loosening of global travel restrictions while also corresponding to the peak travel months.
Elsewhere the bank said Greece and Turkey also stood to benefit from the resumption of global travel.

Topics: tourism UAE Israel Emirates NBD

Oil extend losses amid gloomy demand outlook

Oil extend losses amid gloomy demand outlook
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

Oil extend losses amid gloomy demand outlook

Oil extend losses amid gloomy demand outlook
  • EU demand headwinds weigh on price
  • Supplies plentiful new data reveals
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Friday for a sixth day in a row, down nearly 9 percent for the week, as a new wave of COVID-19 infections in particular across Europe spurred fresh lockdowns and dampened hopes for an imminent recovery in fuel demand.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 4 cents, or 0.07 percent, to $59.96 a barrel in early trade
Brent crude was down 10 cents, or 0.16 percent, to $63.18 a barrel.
Oil had edged up in Asia’s morning trading after a 7 percent drop on Thursday as physical buyers leapt at the chance to load up on cheap oil, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, in a Friday note.
But the market remains increasingly worried about fuel demand outlook amid rising coronavirus cases, fresh restrictions and slowing vaccination rollouts in some countries, analysts said.
Goldman Sachs said headwinds related to European Union demand and Iran supply would slow the oil market rebalancing by 0.75 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter, although it expects OPEC+ will act to offset that.
Safety concerns about the side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine had led several European countries to stop administering the shot.
Although Germany, France and other countries have announced the resumption of inoculations after regulators declared the AstraZeneca vaccine safe, the program halt has made it harder to overcome resistance to vaccines among some of the population.
Britain will have to slow its COVID-19 vaccine rollout next month due to a supply delay.
Several French regions badly hit by the COVID-19 epidemic, including the Ile-de-France region around Paris, will start a new four-week lockdown from Friday.
“The market is becoming increasingly nervous around some countries in Europe imposing COVID-19-related restrictions once again and, in doing so, raising concerns for the demand outlook,” ING Economics said in a note.
In other parts of the world, Brazil registered its second deadliest day in its COVID-19 pandemic, with 2,724 deaths, while India on Friday reported its highest daily increase of new COVID-19 cases in more than three months.
Supplies of oil are plentiful as well, with Saudi Arabia’s crude exports increasing in January for a seventh straight month to the highest since April 2020, according to the Joint Organizations Data Initiative website on Thursday.
Shipments from the world’s biggest oil exporter increased to 6.582 million barrels per day in January from 6.495 million the previous month.

Topics: energy Oil Saudi Arabia

New Saudi guidelines set for resolution of pandemic-related contractual cases

New Saudi guidelines set for resolution of pandemic-related contractual cases
Updated 19 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

New Saudi guidelines set for resolution of pandemic-related contractual cases

New Saudi guidelines set for resolution of pandemic-related contractual cases
  • Decision covers contracts related to construction, supply and leasing concluded before the start of the pandemic
Updated 19 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: New rules outlined by Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court (SC) to help the Kingdom’s judiciary deal with contractual disputes related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic will help spur economic recovery and offer businesses a transparent solution to resolving disagreements.
Dr. Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, a professor of law at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, told Arab News that the SC had clarified rules that lower courts must follow when considering such cases.
“Also, the president of the Supreme Council of Magistracy issued an order directing courts and judges to resume consideration of pandemic-related disputes,” he said.
Two specific court circuits — general circuits 50 and 51 — have been designated to look at contracts affected by the COVID-19 health crisis, and new and resumed cases will be forwarded and distributed equally between the two circuits.
The SC’s decision applies to disputes relating to construction, supply, leasing, and other contracts concluded before the start of the pandemic and excludes those where a government agency was a party, Al-Obaidy added.
Under the SC rules, the courts will intervene where performance of the contract becomes practically impossible or if it cannot be implemented. In such cases, the court will treat the pandemic as a force majeure event.
Force majeure is a clause in mutual contracts which essentially frees both parties from liability or obligation when an extraordinary event or circumstance beyond their control — such as the pandemic or an event described by the legal term as an act of God —prevents one or both parties from fulfilling their obligations under the contract.
Al-Obaidy said the SC sets certain provisions that must be satisfied, including the contract having been entered into prior to the onset of the pandemic and the taking of precautionary measures, the contract and its implementation showing to have been directly impacted by the virus outbreak, the aggrieved party not having waived their contractual rights, and that the impact caused was not addressed by a separate law or decision by a relevant authority.
When deciding, the courts must consider the degree and percentage of the impact of the pandemic on the contract, which must be grave and unusual. The harm or impact must also have occurred during and due to the global crisis.
“It is expected that pandemic-related cases in Saudi courts will concentrate mainly on cases of breaches of contracts in commercial, construction, industrial, services, financial and banking, insurance as well as professional and consultation services in addition to obligations and claims relating to compensation, fines, and damages relating to delay in performance of such contracts,” Al-Obaidy added.
He pointed out that the instructions by the Ministry of Justice also required that parties seek mediation and settlement before resorting to litigation, in order to ease any possible clogging of court dockets.

Saudi travel sector ‘optimistic’ about post-pandemic future

Saudi travel sector ‘optimistic’ about post-pandemic future
Updated 19 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

Saudi travel sector 'optimistic' about post-pandemic future

Saudi travel sector ‘optimistic’ about post-pandemic future
Updated 19 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Nearly half of those surveyed for a recent YouGov poll in Saudi Arabia said they intended to travel internationally in 2021 once travel restrictions were lifted in May.
The president of travel services firm Kanoo Travel said he was optimistic about the future of the industry as a result, despite the ups and downs that the sector had experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We at Kanoo are here for the long run,” Nabeel Kanoo told Arab News. “We are quite optimistic about the tourism and travel sector in Saudi Arabia, and it’s only going to get much better.”
While the global situation meant that interest in international travel waned significantly over the past year, domestic travel increased by 11 percent since the beginning of the pandemic, leading travel companies in the Kingdom to reevaluate, reassess, and use the knowledge they had acquired to provide clients with better services.
“For us at Kanoo, like all the other major organizations in Saudi Arabia, we have gone through a difficult but interesting time during COVID,” he said. “It gave us time to relook at ourselves, realign ourselves and try to be better focused for the future. It was difficult in the beginning because nobody knew what was happening or how to react. I don’t think anybody was really prepared for it. But I feel that we took certain tough steps. We had to let people go, of course, which was quite sad because it is of no fault of theirs. But this is the way it is.”
A recent study from the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) found that almost one-third of destinations worldwide remained completely closed to international visitors.
International tourist arrivals fell by a billion, or 74 percent, in 2020, according to the UNWTO, which called it the “the worst year in tourism history” and cost the sector $1.3 trillion in lost revenue.
Kanoo said the pandemic had demanded the business be more aggressive and “bullish” in how to move forward.
“We have had to adapt to the new ways, which we have done very well. Everyday there are new statistics, new ideas. At Kanoo, we have started to look internally on how we can better ourselves in many aspects, especially with our clients, with our suppliers and with us as a business. I think the future is based on the statistics and information we are getting.”
Like almost every sector, Kanoo said there was an accelerated move toward doing business online. “This pandemic brought to light the strength of online booking, so many people are now going to start booking things online, on applications, and we as an organization have already started to adapt to the new wave of how people travel.”
He added that, despite the new norms, there would always be an opportunity to cater to international travelers. “People will always want to travel from a tourism point of view. People will want to get out and visit foreign countries. As for the sector itself, I think you will see some new players in the market and also some old players just not being able to survive the pandemic.”
Kanoo Travel was launched in the late 1930s alongside the rise of Bahrain’s aviation industry. It was the first IATA member agency in the Gulf Cooperation Council and has grown to become the largest travel company in the Middle East. It has partnerships in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Egypt, Lebanon, the UK and France and more than 1,445 travel specialists across the region.

Topics: Saudi travel

Targeting Tesla, China’s Geely to launch new premium EV brand

Targeting Tesla, China’s Geely to launch new premium EV brand
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

Targeting Tesla, China's Geely to launch new premium EV brand

Targeting Tesla, China’s Geely to launch new premium EV brand
  • Geely is the owner of Volvo Cars and 9.7% of Daimler AG 
  • It looks to take on its main EV rival Tesla with higher-end vehicles
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s Geely plans to roll out electric vehicles under a new marque with different branding and sales strategies, people familiar with the matter said, as the Volvo owner looks to take on its main EV rival Tesla with higher-end vehicles.

The brand, positioned in the premium segment and named “Zeekr,” will be housed under Geely’s to-be-launched EV entity Lingling Technologies, according to three people, who declined to be named as the plan is not yet public. Reuters reported the plans for Lingling last month.
Geely, the owner of Volvo Cars and 9.7% of Daimler AG , will roll out models under the new marque based on its open-source EV chassis, announced in September and called Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), the sources said.
It will be a new attempt to go up-market by Geely, and backs founder and Chairman Li Shufu’s long-held ambition to make premium cars “like Mercedes-Benz” in a bid take on EV leader Tesla Inc.
Geely will open showrooms, or “hubs,” in city centers to sell cars at a fixed price, departing from traditions to sell cars through dealerships — marketing tactics pioneered by Tesla, which last year saw sales expand quickly in China, the world’s biggest car market.
The plan follows a flurry of tie-ups by Geely earlier this year as the automaker pursues its goal of becoming a leading EV contract manufacturer and engineering service provider.
China’s automakers largely compete with entry-level and mass-market manufacturers including Volkswagen and Toyota, but EV maker Nio Inc. sells cars with higher prices and counts BMW as a rival.
Hangzhou-based Geely also plans a broad array of sales and marketing strategies to seek deeper relationships with the EV buyers. It will open lifestyle lines for clothing and accessories and launch a car owner’s club, tactics used by Nio, sources said.
Zeekr is also considering rolling out a share ownership plan that allows customers to become shareholders of Lingling, which management hopes will boost sales and the relationship between brand and customers.
Geely declined to comment.
Many conventional automakers have used a new brand to launch their EV units. Geely’s rivals including Great Wall, and SAIC Motor have rolled out their respective new standalone EV brands.
China’s government has heavily promoted new energy vehicles (NEVs) — such as battery-powered, plug-in petrol-electric hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell cars — in response to chronic air pollution and a warming climate, spurring interest from technology companies and investors alike.
China forecasts NEVs will make up 20% of its annual auto sales by 2025 from around 5% in 2020.

Topics: Tesla Geely electric vehicles EV Lingling Technologies Zeekr

Top American, Chinese diplomats clash publicly at start of first talks of Biden presidency

Top American, Chinese diplomats clash publicly at start of first talks of Biden presidency
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

Top American, Chinese diplomats clash publicly at start of first talks of Biden presidency

Top American, Chinese diplomats clash publicly at start of first talks of Biden presidency
  • US accuses China of “grandstanding”, violating the meeting’s protocol, of cyberattacks on the US, and "economic coercion of our allies"
  • China lashes back at the US' struggling democracy, poor treatment of minorities and criticizing its foreign and trade policies
Updated 19 March 2021
Reuters

ANCHORAGE, Alaska: The United States and China leveled sharp rebukes of each others’ policies in the first high-level, in-person talks of the Biden administration on Thursday, with deeply strained relations of the two global rivals on rare public display during the meeting’s opening session in Alaska.
The US, which quickly accused China “grandstanding” and violating the meeting’s protocol, had been looking for a change in behavior from China which had earlier this year expressed hope for a reset to sour relations.
On the eve of the talks, Beijing had presaged what would be a contentious meeting, with its ambassador to Washington saying the United States was full of illusions if it thinks China will compromise.
Sparring in a highly unusual extended back-and-forth in front of cameras, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan opened their meeting with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi in Anchorage, fresh off of Blinken’s visits to allies Japan and South Korea.
“We will ... discuss our deep concerns with actions by China, including in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyberattacks on the United States, economic coercion of our allies,” Blinken said in blunt public remarks at the top of the first meeting.
“Each of these actions threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability,” he said.
Yang responded with a 15-minute speech in Chinese while the US side awaited translation, lashing out about what he said was the United States’ struggling democracy, poor treatment of minorities and criticizing its foreign and trade policies.
“The United States uses its military force and financial hegemony to carry out long arm jurisdiction and suppress other countries,” Yang said.
“It abuses so-called notions of national security to obstruct normal trade exchanges, and incite some countries to attack China,” he added.
“Let me say here that in front of the Chinese side, the United States does not have the qualification to say that it wants to speak to China from a position of strength,” Yang said.
.”..the US side was not even qualified to say such things, even 20 years or 30 years back, because this is not the way to deal with the Chinese people...”

Protocol
Apparently taken aback by Yang’s remarks, Blinken held journalists in the room so he could respond.
Sullivan said the United States did not seek conflict with China, but would stand up for its principles and friends. He touted this year’s Mars rover landing success, and said the United States’ promise was in its ability constantly reinvent itself.
What is typically a few minutes of opening remarks open to press for such high-level meetings lasted for more than an hour, and the two delegations tussled about when media would be ushered out of the room.
Following the exchange, a senior US administration official said China had immediately “violated” agreed-to protocol, which was two minutes of opening remarks by each of the principals.
“The Chinese delegation ... seems to have arrived intent on grandstanding, focused on public theatrics and dramatics over substance,” the official told reporters in Alaska.
The United States would continue with its meeting as planned, the official said, adding that “exaggerated diplomatic presentations often are aimed at a domestic audience.”
Before taking office, US President Joe Biden had been attacked by Republicans who feared his administration would take too soft approach with China. But in recent weeks, top Republicans have given the president a gentle nod for revitalizing relations with US allies in order to confront China, a shift from former President Donald Trump’s go-it-alone “America First” strategy.
While much of Biden’s China policy is still being formulated, including how to handle the tariffs on Chinese goods implemented under Trump, his administration has so far placed a stronger emphasis on democratic values and allegations of human rights abuses by China.

’Pretty tough' conversations
Washington says Blinken’s Asia tour before the meeting with Chinese officials, as well as US outreach to Europe, India and other partners, shows how the United States has strengthened its hand to confront China since Biden took office in January.
But the two sides appear primed to agree on very little at the talks, which were expected to run into the Anchorage evening and continue on Friday.
Even the status of the meeting has become a sticking point, with China insisting it is a “strategic dialogue,” harkening back to bilateral mechanisms of years past. The US side has explicitly rejected that, calling it a one-off session.
On the eve of the talks, the United States issued a flurry of actions directed at China, including a move to begin revoking Chinese telecoms licenses, subpoenas to multiple Chinese information technology companies over national security concerns, and updated sanctions on China over a rollback of democracy in Hong Kong.
“We’re expecting much of these conversations will be pretty, pretty tough,” a senior US administration official told reporters in Alaska before the meeting began.
Yang questioned Blinken on whether the sanctions were announced ahead of the meeting on purpose.
“Well, I think we thought too well of the United States, we thought that the US side would follow the necessary diplomatic protocols,” he said.
China, however, indicated this week that it is set to begin trials of two Canadians detained in December 2018 on spying charges soon after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of telecoms equipment company Huawei Technologies, on a US warrant.
Meng awaits the results of a case that could see her extradited to the United States, but China’s foreign ministry rejected assertions that the timing of the trials was linked to the Anchorage talks.
Washington has said it is willing to work with China when it is in the interests of the United States and has cited the fight against climate change and the coronavirus pandemic as examples. On Thursday, Blinken said Washington hoped to see China uses its influence with North Korea to persuade it to give up its nuclear weapons.
The largest group representing exiled Uighurs has written to Blinken urging him to demand that Beijing close its internment camps in the Xinjiang region, where UN experts say that more than 1 million members of the ethnic group and other Muslim minorities have been held.
Blinken had pledged to raise the issue, his State Department having upheld a Trump administration determination that Beijing was perpetrating genocide in Xinjiang, something China vehemently denies.
Yang said China firmly opposed US interference in its internal affairs. The United States should handle its own affairs and China its own, he said.

Topics: US-China talks ANCHORAGE Alaska Antony Blinken Jake Sullivan Yang Jiechi Wang Yi

