Germany’s AIDA ships first to dock at new Dubai cruise terminals

DUBAI: Two German cruise ships have become the first to dock at the newly opened Dubai Cruise Terminal last week, as tourism activities slowly return amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two vessels, operated by German cruise line Aida Cruises, arrived at the terminal located at Dubai Harbor, between the islands of Bluewaters and the Palm Jumeirah.

The new terminals extend more than 120,000 square meters and are located near “popular sights, beautiful beaches and the Burj Al Arab,” the company said in a release.

The harbor also benefits from its proximity to the two international airports in Dubai, Aida Cruises added.

The cruise line will offer seven-day trips from Dubai between late November this year and mid-April 2022.

The new harbor was part of Dubai’s efforts to become a major maritime tourism hub in the region.

The UAE has been one of the most frequent destinations for Aida ships, particularly for German tourists in the winter, since 2006.

In 2018, Carnival Corporation, which owns Aida Cruises, entered into a deal with Dubai-based Shamal Holding to build the terminals.