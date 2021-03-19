You are here

US Fed refuses to extend COVID-19 regulatory break

Updated 18 sec ago
To encourage banks to lend to Americans amid lockdowns, the Fed last April excluded Treasuries and central bank deposits from the leverage ratio until March 31. (Getty Images)
Reuters
Reuters

Big banks to resume holding extra layer of loss-absorbing capital

US Fed refuses to extend COVID-19 regulatory break
  • Big banks to resume holding extra layer of loss-absorbing capital
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Big US banks will have to resume holding an extra layer of loss-absorbing capital against US Treasuries and central bank deposits from next month after the Federal Reserve said on Friday it would not extend a temporary pandemic regulatory break due to expire this month.

The Fed said it would, however, launch a formal review of the capital rule, known as the “supplementary leverage ratio,” due to concerns it is no longer functioning as intended as a result of the central bank’s emergency COVID-19 monetary policy measures.

While the Fed’s decision to review the rule is a win for Wall Street banks, which have long argued the leverage ratio is fundamentally flawed, its refusal to extend the exemption, as many analysts had expected, came as a disappointment.

Shares of the largest US banks fell after the news.

“Wall Street bank stocks will get punished because now they will have to put more money aside,” Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at foreign exchange brokerage Oanda, said in an email.

He added, however, that the planned review of the leverage ratio “should alleviate concerns that this is a final decision.”

To ease Treasury market stress and encourage banks to lend to Americans struggling amid lockdowns, the Fed last April excluded Treasuries and central bank deposits from the leverage ratio until March 31.

Uncertainty over whether it would stick to that expiration date has compounded anxiety in fixed income markets. Banks have warned that allowing the rule to expire could push them to pull back from buying government debt and from lending, potentially sparking another bout of market turmoil.

The issue has become a political hot potato, with powerful Democrats pressuring Fed Chair Jerome Powell to deny Wall Street what they say is an unwarranted break that could increase systemic risks. They point out that big banks have plenty of cash to buy back shares and issue dividends.

“This is a victory for lending in communities hit hard by the pandemic, and for the stability of our financial system,” said Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, who had previously warned the Fed that extending the exemption would be a “grave error.”

The leverage ratio was adopted after the 2007-2009 financial crisis as a safeguard to prevent big banks from manipulating other capital rules. It requires them to hold additional capital against assets regardless of their risk.

But the ratio is rapidly becoming the primary limit on banks’ balance sheets, which have swelled as a result of the Fed pumping cash into the economy amid the pandemic.

In the last year, the Fed has nearly doubled its balance sheet to more than $7.7 trillion through around $3.4 trillion in bond purchases. That extraordinary intervention, along with near-zero interest rates, aims to keep money flowing through the banking system.

As a result, bank deposits at the Fed, known as reserves, have sky-rocketed to $3.9 trillion since the pandemic began, according to Fed data from Thursday, and are expected to increase by another $2 trillion before the Fed pares back stimulus efforts.

While the Fed’s decision appears to be a neat compromise to appease both Wall Street and progressive Democrats, the rule review, which will be subject to public consultation, is likely to be a fraught and lengthy process, said analysts.

Topics: US Federal Reserve COVID-19

Updated 20 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt vows to increase exports to $100 billion

Egypt vows to increase exports to $100 billion
  Efforts are being made to facilitate logistical transport to African markets
Updated 20 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s Minister of Trade and Industry Neveen Gamea on Saturday said that Egypt aims to increase its exports — especially to EU, African and Arab markets — to $100 billion, through the implementation of a strategic plan.

The minister said Cairo will soon implement a new program aimed at boosting national industries, developing the exports of small enterprises and supporting land, sea and air freight for exports.

Gamea said all the procedures for imports and exports are currently being automated under the supervision of regulatory authorities, adding that efforts were being made to facilitate logistical transport to African markets. 

She said that work on the Cape to Cairo Road project, completed in Egypt and in some parts of Africa, was in full swing.

Gamea explained that the axes of the export development strategy include: Raising the competitiveness of Egyptian industry; providing information and studies on markets; launching programs and tools to guarantee exports and maximize profits; and benefiting from free-trade agreements signed between Egypt and other countries, as well as regional and global economic blocs.

Topics: Egypt

Twitter testing new YouTube iOS function in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is among four countries where Twitter is testing a way to enable users to watch YouTube videos on their timeline on iOS platforms. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia is among four countries where Twitter is testing a way to enable users to watch YouTube videos on their timeline on iOS platforms. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

Twitter testing new YouTube iOS function in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is among four countries where Twitter is testing a way to enable users to watch YouTube videos on their timeline on iOS platforms. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  Kingdom is among four countries where Twitter is testing
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia is among four countries where Twitter is testing a way to enable users to watch YouTube videos on their timeline on iOS platforms.

The announcement comes after the company said this month it was working toward a more user-friendly media-viewing experience on its app, including viewing media such as photos and videos, as well as sharing content.

A post from the Twitter Support account said testing on the YouTube iFrame Player application programming interface (API) began on Thursday in the Kingdom, as well as in the US, Canada and Japan.

The change will mean users will now be able to click and play a video without leaving active conversation threads.

Before the change, previews for YouTube videos on iOS platforms would not show, with users having to click a URL to view a video in another screen or on the YouTube app.

The company said it would run tests in the four countries before rolling the function out for global users, but did not give a concrete timeline on when it would be available to all users.

Twitter also announced recently that users would now be able to upload 4K images on both iOS and Android platforms through a new feature in “Data Usage” settings.

Topics: business economy technology Twitter Youtube Saudi Arabia

Engineering sector making strides to achieve Saudization targets

Engineering sector making strides to achieve Saudization targets
Updated 20 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

Engineering sector making strides to achieve Saudization targets

Engineering sector making strides to achieve Saudization targets
  Kingdom wants 20% of 117 engineering fields to be filled by Saudis, creating 7,000 local jobs
Updated 20 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Creating employment for young Saudis and reducing dependence on foreign workers was a key long-term goal for the Kingdom’s government.

Recent data has shown that seven major job groupings in the private sector have achieved Saudization figures of more than 50 percent, demonstrating that the policy was producing the desired results.

While the rate across the private sector as a whole is around a quarter, Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper reported that the financial and insurance sector had achieved a rate of 83.6 percent, followed by public administration, defense, and mandatory social insurance (71.9 percent), mining and quarrying activities (63.2 percent), education (52.9 percent), and information and communications (50.7 percent).

There was certainly demand among companies, as recently the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development reported that more than 500,000 firms had signed up on the new Qiwa platform, which provides a range of direct online services, including Saudization indicators and certificates, and information on various labor regulations.

Several sectors have recently had regulations issued related to new Saudization targets, such as 100 percent for ride-hailing services and customer care call centers, while 30 percent of all accountancy posts in the Kingdom must now be filled by Saudi nationals.

Proven, an outsourcing firm in Saudi Arabia, has been helping companies adhere to a new ruling that 20 percent of engineering posts must be filled by Saudis.

Omer Saleem, director and deputy CEO of Proven, told Arab News: “In partnership with the Saudi government, the Proven team has created a pool of Saudi nationals with engineering professions, which helped reduce unemployment, supported private sector jobs, and created opportunities for Saudi nationals with the right skill set.”

In August, the ministry announced the Saudization of 20 percent of the Kingdom’s 117 engineering fields. The plan was implemented from the beginning of this year and is forecast to create 7,000 positions for Saudi engineers, each with a minimum wage of SR7,000 ($1,866) per month, as per figures from the Saudi Council of Engineers.

The rule will apply to private establishments employing five or more engineering professionals. Operations with four or fewer foreign engineers will be exempt. Under the regulations, organizations violating the Saudization law could face hefty fines and risk losing out on government services.

In a bid to help private establishments meet the Saudization criteria, the government will offer support and incentive packages allowing them to recruit Saudi engineers, train them, and ensure career stability.

“There is a minimum requirement now for all firms deploying engineers to have a portion of their talent resource base to be Saudi. So, it will essentially create more jobs in the engineering space for locals,” Saleem said.

Proven has teams operating from four offices in the region. “We have 128 corporate staff at the moment and 72 are based in Saudi Arabia. We are looking to add one more office in the Western region with a small team. In addition, we are looking to expand our marketing, human resources, and client relationship teams in 2021,” he added.

On the cost of finding a suitable candidate, he said it depended on the sector and different roles. Saleem noted that there was a deep talent pool in human resources, ITC, and some oil and gas engineering professions.

However, he pointed out that certain specialized roles within healthcare, IT, and finance were challenging to fill because the talent pool maturity in these areas was still young and it took time for skill sets and expertise to develop from experience.

“There is a good, deep talent pool on the industrial side, but more needs to be done in the knowledge sector,” he said.

Topics: Saudization Engineering Saudis Proven

Doughnut Plant opens first Mideast branch in Riyadh

Doughnut Plant opens first Mideast branch in Riyadh
Updated 20 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

Doughnut Plant opens first Mideast branch in Riyadh

Doughnut Plant opens first Mideast branch in Riyadh
  Saudi Arabia is the first country to obtain a franchise license for the brand in the Middle East, thanks to the efforts of Saudi entrepreneur Abdullah Almedbel
Updated 20 March 2021
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Popular New York outlet Doughnut Plant has had a tough year, forced to temporarily close some stores to adhere to COVID-19 regulations, but the brand is looking overseas and has opened a branch in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia is the first country to obtain a franchise license for the brand in the Middle East, thanks to the efforts of Saudi entrepreneur Abdullah Almedbel.

“I had the idea to open up a gourmet doughnut shop in 2015, when I was doing my MBA in Boston,” Almedbel told Arab News. “I felt like there was an opportunity to expand the food market in Saudi Arabia. The only places where you could get doughnuts in the Kingdom were large-scale franchises, and we wanted to provide people with better, higher quality products.”

Almedbel began visiting doughnut shops in the US while taking a class in food entrepreneurship at school, looking for inspiration. The first Doughnut Plant branch outside the US was in Japan.

“A Japanese classmate mentioned that he was also the CEO of Doughnut Plant Tokyo, and that immediately piqued my interest. I asked him to help put me in touch with someone at Doughnut Plant, and he did,” Almedbel said.

After negotiating with the original owners of Doughnut Plant, both parties reached an agreement, and operations began at the Riyadh branch of Doughnut Plant last month.

“Unlike big food corporations with multiple franchises across the world, Doughnut Plant is a New York institution that has focused on originality and deliciousness since the beginning,” Almedbel told Arab News.

“It took us almost four years to set up because the mission is making doughnuts from scratch with the finest ingredients, to deliver a real, honest flavor. There are no preservatives, nothing artificial at all. It’s a lot of extra work, but we believe the results speak for themselves. Customers appreciate higher quality and are willing to pay for it,” he said.

Overall, Almedbel said that the response to Doughnut Plant has been “remarkable” and their products end up selling out almost every day.

He said this reveals not only the extensive changes that have taken place in the Saudi food market, but also the demand for gourmet doughnuts in the Kingdom.

Topics: Doughnut Plant

Saudi healthcare companies witness Tadawul trading surge

Saudi healthcare companies witness Tadawul trading surge
Updated 20 March 2021
Shane McGinley

Saudi healthcare companies witness Tadawul trading surge

Saudi healthcare companies witness Tadawul trading surge
  A review of the rankings showed that healthcare companies dominated the top of the list
Updated 20 March 2021
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: More than 70 companies listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) are trading above their three-month averages, according to data compiled by Argaam.

A review of the rankings showed that healthcare companies dominated the top of the list, with Middle East Healthcare Co. (MEHC), owner and operator of the Saudi German Hospital brand, trading at 1,417 percent above its three-month average, according to the latest figures at the end of last week on March 18.

MEHC reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR101 million ($26.93 million) for 2020, a year-on-year increase of 4 percent. Last year was a busy one for the company. While the number of outpatients decreased from 1.25 million in 2019 to 1.17 million in 2020, the number of inpatients soared from 57,000 in 2019 to more than 70,400, a year-on-year increase of 23.5 percent.

As part of its expansion plan, MEHC is also planning to push ahead with extensions to its hospitals in Makkah and Riyadh, which are expected to be finalized in the last quarter of 2021.

Second in the rankings was National Medical Care Co. (NMCC), trading at 549 percent above its three-month average. NMCC reported a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR75.3 million for the first nine months of 2020, a year-on-year increase of 25 percent.

NMCC is also moving ahead with expansion plans, and on March 11 signed a SR32.4 million agreement with Tabrak Najed Contracting Co. to renovate the Riyadh Care Hospital. The project will be completed in six phases over the next 18 months.

Third on the list was retailer Alhokair Group, which traded at 541 percent above its three-month average, followed by Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co., which saw trading up by 533 percent.

Rounding out the top five was another healthcare provider, Al Hammadi Co. for Development and Investment, which was trading 505 percent above its three-month average. In its most recent results, the company reported that its net profit after Zakat and tax for the first nine months of 2020 was up 54 percent year-on-year to SR100.6 million.

Topics: Saudi healthcare Tadawul

