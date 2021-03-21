Dubai’s World Logistics Passport expands coverage to 11 countries

You are here

The WLP was launched in 2020 during the World Economic Forum in Davos. (Shutterstock)
  • The World Logistics Passport (WLP) has expanded its global network coverage to include some of the biggest global markets
DUBAI: Dubai’s initiative to boost trade between developing markets now covers four continents and 11 countries.

The World Logistics Passport (WLP) has expanded its global network coverage to include some of the biggest global markets – India, Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil, Colombia, and South Africa, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM

“In just one year, we have taken the WLP from vision to reality, bringing together a number of leading nations, logistics partners and multinational corporations in a close-knit alliance focused on trade growth,” he said.

The WLP was launched in 2020 during the World Economic Forum in Davos, and was part of the UAE’s push to enhance global supply chains and remove trade barriers in developing economies.

Dubai plans to reach more than 20 markets representing 54 percent of global gross domestic product by 2023.

Members of the WLP benefit in different ways, such as increased trade revenue for companies, increased fee generation for state trade authorities, and better knowledge sharing.

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco declared a $75 billion full year dividend on Sunday as the world's biggest oil company reported a decline in 2020 profits.

It posted a 44.4 percent drop in net income to $49 billion in 2020, as the global energy industry emerged from the impact of lower crude oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, listed on the Saudi stock exchange, said revenues declined 30.5 percent to $204.83 billion.

“In one of the most challenging years in recent history, Aramco demonstrated its unique value proposition through its considerable financial and operational agility,” said Aramco CEO Amin Nasser.

“Our exceptional performance during such testing times owed much to the unwavering spirit and resilience of our employees, who set operational records and continued to meet the world’s energy needs both safely and reliably,” he added.

In 2020, Aramco’s average hydrocarbon production was 12.4 million barrels per day of oil equivalent, including 9.2 million barrels per day (mmbpd) of crude oil, the company said.

A massive contraction in global oil demand that followed the first pandemic-related lockdowns a year ago has been a major blow to international oil companies as they rapidly re-shape their businesses in response to rapidly changing consumer demand.

“Looking ahead, our long-term strategy to optimize our oil and gas portfolio is on track and, as the macro environment improves, we are seeing a pick-up in demand in Asia and also positive signs elsewhere. We remain confident that we will emerge on the other side of this pandemic in a position of strength,” said Nasser.

Aramco said that its international bond issuance in the fourth quarter achieved record demand for a 50-year tranche and was 10 times oversubscribed compared to its initial offering size.

CAIRO: Egypt’s Minister of Trade and Industry Neveen Gamea on Saturday said that Egypt aims to increase its exports — especially to EU, African and Arab markets — to $100 billion, through the implementation of a strategic plan.

The minister said Cairo will soon implement a new program aimed at boosting national industries, developing the exports of small enterprises and supporting land, sea and air freight for exports.

Gamea said all the procedures for imports and exports are currently being automated under the supervision of regulatory authorities, adding that efforts were being made to facilitate logistical transport to African markets. 

She said that work on the Cape to Cairo Road project, completed in Egypt and in some parts of Africa, was in full swing.

Gamea explained that the axes of the export development strategy include: Raising the competitiveness of Egyptian industry; providing information and studies on markets; launching programs and tools to guarantee exports and maximize profits; and benefiting from free-trade agreements signed between Egypt and other countries, as well as regional and global economic blocs.

LONDON: Saudi Arabia is among four countries where Twitter is testing a way to enable users to watch YouTube videos on their timeline on iOS platforms.

The announcement comes after the company said this month it was working toward a more user-friendly media-viewing experience on its app, including viewing media such as photos and videos, as well as sharing content.

A post from the Twitter Support account said testing on the YouTube iFrame Player application programming interface (API) began on Thursday in the Kingdom, as well as in the US, Canada and Japan.

The change will mean users will now be able to click and play a video without leaving active conversation threads.

Before the change, previews for YouTube videos on iOS platforms would not show, with users having to click a URL to view a video in another screen or on the YouTube app.

The company said it would run tests in the four countries before rolling the function out for global users, but did not give a concrete timeline on when it would be available to all users.

Twitter also announced recently that users would now be able to upload 4K images on both iOS and Android platforms through a new feature in “Data Usage” settings.

RIYADH: Creating employment for young Saudis and reducing dependence on foreign workers was a key long-term goal for the Kingdom’s government.

Recent data has shown that seven major job groupings in the private sector have achieved Saudization figures of more than 50 percent, demonstrating that the policy was producing the desired results.

While the rate across the private sector as a whole is around a quarter, Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper reported that the financial and insurance sector had achieved a rate of 83.6 percent, followed by public administration, defense, and mandatory social insurance (71.9 percent), mining and quarrying activities (63.2 percent), education (52.9 percent), and information and communications (50.7 percent).

There was certainly demand among companies, as recently the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development reported that more than 500,000 firms had signed up on the new Qiwa platform, which provides a range of direct online services, including Saudization indicators and certificates, and information on various labor regulations.

Several sectors have recently had regulations issued related to new Saudization targets, such as 100 percent for ride-hailing services and customer care call centers, while 30 percent of all accountancy posts in the Kingdom must now be filled by Saudi nationals.

Proven, an outsourcing firm in Saudi Arabia, has been helping companies adhere to a new ruling that 20 percent of engineering posts must be filled by Saudis.

Omer Saleem, director and deputy CEO of Proven, told Arab News: “In partnership with the Saudi government, the Proven team has created a pool of Saudi nationals with engineering professions, which helped reduce unemployment, supported private sector jobs, and created opportunities for Saudi nationals with the right skill set.”

In August, the ministry announced the Saudization of 20 percent of the Kingdom’s 117 engineering fields. The plan was implemented from the beginning of this year and is forecast to create 7,000 positions for Saudi engineers, each with a minimum wage of SR7,000 ($1,866) per month, as per figures from the Saudi Council of Engineers.

The rule will apply to private establishments employing five or more engineering professionals. Operations with four or fewer foreign engineers will be exempt. Under the regulations, organizations violating the Saudization law could face hefty fines and risk losing out on government services.

In a bid to help private establishments meet the Saudization criteria, the government will offer support and incentive packages allowing them to recruit Saudi engineers, train them, and ensure career stability.

“There is a minimum requirement now for all firms deploying engineers to have a portion of their talent resource base to be Saudi. So, it will essentially create more jobs in the engineering space for locals,” Saleem said.

Proven has teams operating from four offices in the region. “We have 128 corporate staff at the moment and 72 are based in Saudi Arabia. We are looking to add one more office in the Western region with a small team. In addition, we are looking to expand our marketing, human resources, and client relationship teams in 2021,” he added.

On the cost of finding a suitable candidate, he said it depended on the sector and different roles. Saleem noted that there was a deep talent pool in human resources, ITC, and some oil and gas engineering professions.

However, he pointed out that certain specialized roles within healthcare, IT, and finance were challenging to fill because the talent pool maturity in these areas was still young and it took time for skill sets and expertise to develop from experience.

“There is a good, deep talent pool on the industrial side, but more needs to be done in the knowledge sector,” he said.

RIYADH: Popular New York outlet Doughnut Plant has had a tough year, forced to temporarily close some stores to adhere to COVID-19 regulations, but the brand is looking overseas and has opened a branch in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia is the first country to obtain a franchise license for the brand in the Middle East, thanks to the efforts of Saudi entrepreneur Abdullah Almedbel.

“I had the idea to open up a gourmet doughnut shop in 2015, when I was doing my MBA in Boston,” Almedbel told Arab News. “I felt like there was an opportunity to expand the food market in Saudi Arabia. The only places where you could get doughnuts in the Kingdom were large-scale franchises, and we wanted to provide people with better, higher quality products.”

Almedbel began visiting doughnut shops in the US while taking a class in food entrepreneurship at school, looking for inspiration. The first Doughnut Plant branch outside the US was in Japan.

“A Japanese classmate mentioned that he was also the CEO of Doughnut Plant Tokyo, and that immediately piqued my interest. I asked him to help put me in touch with someone at Doughnut Plant, and he did,” Almedbel said.

After negotiating with the original owners of Doughnut Plant, both parties reached an agreement, and operations began at the Riyadh branch of Doughnut Plant last month.

“Unlike big food corporations with multiple franchises across the world, Doughnut Plant is a New York institution that has focused on originality and deliciousness since the beginning,” Almedbel told Arab News.

“It took us almost four years to set up because the mission is making doughnuts from scratch with the finest ingredients, to deliver a real, honest flavor. There are no preservatives, nothing artificial at all. It’s a lot of extra work, but we believe the results speak for themselves. Customers appreciate higher quality and are willing to pay for it,” he said.

Overall, Almedbel said that the response to Doughnut Plant has been “remarkable” and their products end up selling out almost every day.

He said this reveals not only the extensive changes that have taken place in the Saudi food market, but also the demand for gourmet doughnuts in the Kingdom.

