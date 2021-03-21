DUBAI: The federal cabinet of the UAE approved a new system allowing professionals to reside in the Gulf state while working remotely for employers abroad, a scheme that the emirate of Dubai launched by itself in October.
The UAE has taken several measures to attract wealthy foreigners as the COVID-19 pandemic and low oil prices have hit its economy, particularly that of business and tourism hub Dubai.
Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also Dubai’s ruler, said in a Twitter post on Sunday that a new work visa would cover such professional workers. He added the cabinet had also approved a multiple-entry tourist visa for all nationalities.
“We are working with clear objectives to boost our economic status globally and provide the best quality of life to our citizens and residents,” he said.
Residence for foreigners, who make up a majority of the UAE’s 9 million population, had thus far been mainly linked to employment inside the country, with workers sponsoring families.
UAE cabinet approves program to attract remote workers
https://arab.news/5nbyh
UAE cabinet approves program to attract remote workers
- UAE move follows Dubai lead in October
- Comes amid increased regional competition
DUBAI: The federal cabinet of the UAE approved a new system allowing professionals to reside in the Gulf state while working remotely for employers abroad, a scheme that the emirate of Dubai launched by itself in October.