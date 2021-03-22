You are here

  • Home
  • UAE posts increase of $3.4bn in international reserves in 3 months

UAE posts increase of $3.4bn in international reserves in 3 months

UAE posts increase of $3.4bn in international reserves in 3 months
The new figure brings the country’s total reserves to over 519 billion dirhams at the end of January 2021. (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/grgd6

Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

UAE posts increase of $3.4bn in international reserves in 3 months

UAE posts increase of $3.4bn in international reserves in 3 months
  • The surge highlights the national banking system’s “robust financial solvency,” especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE central bank recorded a net increase of 12.6 billion dirhams ($3.4 billion) in the national banking system’s international reserves in the  three months through January 2021.
The new figure brings the country’s total reserves to over 519 billion  dirhams at the end of January 2021, which represented a 2.3 percent increase from November 2020.
The surge highlights the national banking system’s “robust financial solvency,” especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the central bank said in a statement carried by WAM.
It is still expected to rise in the coming months, the statement read.

Topics: UAE

Related

GCC banks can absorb loan-loss shock of up to $45bn as pandemic impact lingers: S&P
Business & Economy
GCC banks can absorb loan-loss shock of up to $45bn as pandemic impact lingers: S&P
Dubai awards multimillion-dollar rail contract to French-Japanese group video
Business & Economy
Dubai awards multimillion-dollar rail contract to French-Japanese group

Turkish lira tanks as Ankara-exposed stocks tumble

Turkish lira tanks as Ankara-exposed stocks tumble
Updated 48 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Turkish lira tanks as Ankara-exposed stocks tumble

Turkish lira tanks as Ankara-exposed stocks tumble
  • Erdogan abruptly ousted latest bank chief Agbal on Saturday
  • New bank chief an outspoken critic of tight policy
Updated 48 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Turkish lira crashed by nearly 15 percent Monday after the sacking of the country’s central bank chief rattled global markets.
The currency fell to as low as 8.47 against the dollar compared to 7.22 on Friday.

The currency recovered slightly later in the session to 8.09.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's abrupt dismissal of the reformist governor Naci Agbal sent shock waves across markets and triggered fresh worries for millions of Turks concerned about their savings.

The governor was replaced by former ruling party lawmaker Sahap Kavcioglu over the weekend.
A presidential decree on Friday did not explain why Agbal had been removed, but it comes a day after the bank hiked interest rates more than two percentage points to 19 percent in a bid to fight inflation.
“We now see the possibility of an inter-meeting interest rate cut under the new governor, alongside the potential for accelerated capital outflows,” said Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank chief economist Monica Malik, in a note to investors on Monday.
The Borsa Istanbul suspended trading twice when automatic circuit breakers kicked in amid a huge sell-off nearing 8 percent.
Yields on Turkish bonds also rose to record highs.
The fallout was felt across global currency and equities markets. The dollar gained as investors sought safety in the greenback while at the same time some companies with exposure to Ankara had their share price hammered.
Shares in Spain’s BBVA, which makes around 14 percent of its profits in Turkey through its Turkish unit Garanti, plunged as much as 7.7 percent.
The MSCI emerging market currency index was down about 0.1 percent, with high-yielding currencies including the South African rand and the Mexican peso easing about 0.8 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.
“It may well be that interest rate hikes are once again permitted by Erdogan in a phase of crisis-like lira depreciation but the recent developments should have shown currency traders that even then a sustainable monetary policy regime change is not to be expected,” said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX at Commerzbank.
“The calming effect of interest rate hikes has probably been largely destroyed.”

(With agencies)

Topics: Turkish lira

Related

Turkish Central Bank governor changes for the third time in two years
Business & Economy
Turkish Central Bank governor changes for the third time in two years
Asian markets cautious as Turkish lira takes a dive
Business & Economy
Asian markets cautious as Turkish lira takes a dive

BBVA says commitment to Turkey unchanged, shares fall 6%

BBVA says commitment to Turkey unchanged, shares fall 6%
Updated 22 March 2021
Reuters

BBVA says commitment to Turkey unchanged, shares fall 6%

BBVA says commitment to Turkey unchanged, shares fall 6%
  • The sacking of Naci Agbal sparked fears of a reversal of recent rate hikes and increased market volatility
Updated 22 March 2021
Reuters

MADRID: Spain’s BBVA on Monday said its commitment to Turkey was unchanged despite a 15 percent decline in Turkey’s lira to a near all-time low after President Tayyip Erdogan’s ousting of a hawkish central bank governor.
The sacking of Naci Agbal, appointed less than five months ago, sparked fears of a reversal of recent rate hikes and increased market volatility.
Shares in BBVA, which makes around 14 percent of its profits in Turkey through its 49.9 percent-owned Turkish unit Garanti, plunged as much as a 7.7 percent.
At 1023 GMT, shares in BBVA fell by 6% to 4.4 euros in Spain’s stock exchange, wiping off around 2 billion euros of its market value.
“BBVA’s commitment to Turkey is unchanged,” a BBVA spokesman told Reuters, adding that the impact of a 10% decline of the lira versus euro had only 2 basis points impact on its capital.
In the fourth quarter, BBVA’s net profit in Turkey fell 51.5 percent to 61 million euros.
BBVA has already been actively hedging on the foreign exchange markets to protect its earnings and capital from any potential headwind from Turkey.
A spokesman for BBVA said that the lender’s maximum risk in Turkey was limited to its book value with no intra group funding.
As of December, BBVA’s Garanti book value was 3.6 billion euros.
This was the third time since mid-2019 that Erdogan — who has repeatedly called for low rates — has ousted a bank governor and caused another credibility blow to the central bank.

Topics: BBVA Turkey economy

Related

Update Turkish lira tanks as Ankara-exposed stocks tumble graphic
Business & Economy
Turkish lira tanks as Ankara-exposed stocks tumble
Turkey's COVID-19 deaths rise above 30,000, total cases top 3 million
Middle-East
Turkey's COVID-19 deaths rise above 30,000, total cases top 3 million

Saudi Arabia creates database of privately financed projects

Saudi Arabia creates database of privately financed projects
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia creates database of privately financed projects

Saudi Arabia creates database of privately financed projects
  • The body will also review any complaints that emerge over privatization procedures
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

The Register of Privatization Projects is as a comprehensive central database of documents related to privatization projects, Hani Al-Sayegh, director general of strategic communication and marketing at the National Center for Privatization, told Al Eqtisadiah. It aims to share knowledge about privately financed schemes while also protecting confidential information related to specific projects, Al-Sayegh added.
The body will also review any complaints that emerge over privatization procedures.
“Due to the pandemic impact, we have continued to activate virtual meetings, and are now preparing to schedule activities with the private sector as soon as the precautionary measures are lifted and within the health requirements,” Al-Sayegh said.
The Saudi Cabinet last week unveiled plans to privatize 16 key industries in a move aimed at boosting the private sector’s involvement in the development of the Kingdom’s economy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia economy

Related

500 new jobs as ENGIE reaches close on $825m Saudi desalination plant
Business & Economy
500 new jobs as ENGIE reaches close on $825m Saudi desalination plant
Profits surge at Saudi food wholesaler Abdullah Al Othaim Markets
Business & Economy
Profits surge at Saudi food wholesaler Abdullah Al Othaim Markets

UAE reveals $81bn industrialization plan

UAE reveals $81bn industrialization plan
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

UAE reveals $81bn industrialization plan

UAE reveals $81bn industrialization plan
  • The strategy aims to raise the manufacturing sector’s contribution to 300 billion dirhams from the existing 133 billion dirhams
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE aims to increase its industrial revenues to 300 billion dirhams ($81.68 billion) over 10 years.
Dubai Ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan announced the plan on Twitter.
The strategy aims to raise the manufacturing sector’s contribution to 300 billion dirhams from the existing 133 billion dirhams, they said.
It will be led by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.
‘Make It In The Emirates’ — the UAE’s industrial identity to support domestic manufacturing, was also launched on Monday.
The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the need for Gulf states to accelerate their diversification plans while at the same time reducing their reliance on imports.

Topics: Dubai UAE

Related

Dubai property finance provider Amlak losses widen to $122.8m
Business & Economy
Dubai property finance provider Amlak losses widen to $122.8m
UAE retail sales to reach $58bn in 2021
Business & Economy
UAE retail sales to reach $58bn in 2021

500 new jobs as ENGIE reaches close on $825m Saudi desalination plant

500 new jobs as ENGIE reaches close on $825m Saudi desalination plant
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

500 new jobs as ENGIE reaches close on $825m Saudi desalination plant

500 new jobs as ENGIE reaches close on $825m Saudi desalination plant
  • Saudi Arabia is accelerating plans to use private finance to deliver big ticket infrastructure projects
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s privatization push has taken another step forward with plans to build a massive SR3.1 billion ($825 million) desalination plant with French utilities giant ENGIE.
The Yanbu-4 IWP plant is the Kingdom’s first seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant to be developed using clean energy as a public-private-partnership (PPP) structure. It will create 500 direct and indirect jobs — with at least two in five of them going to Saudis.
The Kingdom’s Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) said on Monday it had reached financial close on the project. The consortium comprises France-headquartered ENGIE (40 percent), Saudi-based Nesma (30 percent) and Mowah (30 percent.
“Our objective will be to create local jobs, support in increasing foreign direct investment, diversifying the economy, and harnessing the global expertise of ENGIE into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Turki Al-Shehri, CEO of ENGIE in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia is accelerating plans to use private finance to deliver big ticket infrastructure projects that would have previously been finance from central funds.
The desalination project includes the first water pipeline in Saudi Arabia developed under the PPP structure and will achieve one of the most competitive specific power consumption levels in the Kingdom, SWPC said.
It was awarded as a BOO (build, own and operate) contract with a concession term of 25 years with commercial operation expected in the last quarter of 2023.
Located west of Madinah on the Red Sea coast, it will have a capacity of 450,000 cubic meters of water per day.
The project will utilize reverse osmosis technology to supply potable water to the cities of Makkah and Madinah. T
It will include solar energy units generating 20 MW of power to reduce grid electricity consumption throughout the desalination process, as well as water storage tanks designed to maintain a capacity of two operational days.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Profits surge at Saudi food wholesaler Abdullah Al Othaim Markets
Business & Economy
Profits surge at Saudi food wholesaler Abdullah Al Othaim Markets

Latest updates

Kabul eyes US troops’ presence until Taliban fully observe truce
Kabul eyes US troops’ presence until Taliban fully observe truce
Saudi Arabia announces 400 new coronavirus cases 
Saudi Arabia announces 400 new coronavirus cases 
Iran hiding scale of nuclear program: Western intelligence agencies
Iran hiding scale of nuclear program: Western intelligence agencies
Emirati composer Ihab Darwish to lead virtual performance with musicians in 20 countries 
Emirati composer Ihab Darwish to lead virtual performance with musicians in 20 countries 
Image Nation Abu Dhabi launches cultural exchange webinars with Israel Film Fund
A still from “Only Men Go to the Grave,” a film directed by Abdullah Al-Kaabi, who will be speaking during the webinar series. Supplied

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.