Two Arab-Americans charged with assaulting police during Capitol protests

CHICAGO: Two Arab-Americans are among nearly 300 people who face multiple charges over their involvement in the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol building in which five people were killed, FBI documents reveal.
On Jan. 6, tens of thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump descended on the US capital to demand Vice President Michael Pence not certify the presidential election results, asserting that the election had been stolen.
During the protests, hundreds of protestors stormed Congress with weapons and vandalized offices and fought with police. It was in that scuffle that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick was sprayed in the face with an unknown chemical. Sicknick died of his injuries the following morning and the FBI released video of the incident and the suspects involved.
According to the FBI, Julian Elie Khater, 32, of State College, Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, were charged with assaulting Sicknick and another police officer and using a chemical spray against Sicknick and two other officers.
Khater and Tanios are each charged with one count of conspiracy to injure an officer; three counts of assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon; one count of civil disorder; one count of obstructing or impeding an official proceeding; one count of physical violence on restricted grounds, while carrying dangerous weapon and resulting in significant bodily injury; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct, act of physical violence on Capitol grounds.
The Federal complaint states Khater used a chemical spray given to him by Tanios and sprayed Sicknick, Capitol Police Officer C. Edwards, and DC Metro Police Officer D. Chapman, who were all standing a few feet away. Reacting to the spray, the three officers “retreated, bringing their hands to their faces and rushing to find water to wash out their eyes.”
In addition to Sicknick, four others were killed — including a female pro-Trump protestor shot by police — as a result of the melee that was broadcast live on television and videotaped by thousands of protesters. The FBI said they had received more than 140,000 videos which have been used to identify the suspects, along with a search of social media accounts.
“At approximately 1:00 p.m., a crowd of violent rioters had assembled on the Lower West Terrace. US Capitol Police had formed a line of bike racks extending from the North end of the Lower West Terrace to the South end, to act as a barrier against the crowd,” the criminal complaint detailed.
“Officers were standing watch behind this line and fending off repeated attempts by the rioters to pull on the bike racks, either with their hands or with ropes and straps.”
Video evidence shows Khater and Tanios holding the white spray can up in their air and spraying it at Sicknick and other police officers who were just a few feet away.
A witness said that Khater and Tanios “appeared to time the deployment of chemical substances to coincide with other rioters’ efforts to forcibly remove the bike rack barriers that were preventing the rioters from moving closer to the Capitol building.”
Footage obtained by the FBI shows Khater telling Tanios: “Give me that bear (expletive deleted).” He then reaches into Tanios’ backpack and says, “hold on, hold on, not yet, not yet... it’s still early.”