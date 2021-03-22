You are here

Two Arab-Americans charged with assaulting police during Capitol protests

On Jan. 6, tens of thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump descended on the US capital to demand Vice President Michael Pence not certify the presidential election results. (Supplied/FBI and US Justice Department)
On Jan. 6, tens of thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump descended on the US capital to demand Vice President Michael Pence not certify the presidential election results. (Supplied/FBI and US Justice Department)
RAY HANANIA

Two Arab-Americans charged with assaulting police during Capitol protests

On Jan. 6, tens of thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump descended on the US capital to demand Vice President Michael Pence not certify the presidential election results. (Supplied/FBI and US Justice Department)
  • On Jan. 6, tens of thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump descended on the US capital
  • Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios have both been charged
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Two Arab-Americans are among nearly 300 people who face multiple charges over their involvement in the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol building in which five people were killed, FBI documents reveal.

On Jan. 6, tens of thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump descended on the US capital to demand Vice President Michael Pence not certify the presidential election results, asserting that the election had been stolen.

During the protests, hundreds of protestors stormed Congress with weapons and vandalized offices and fought with police. It was in that scuffle that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick was sprayed in the face with an unknown chemical. Sicknick died of his injuries the following morning and the FBI released video of the incident and the suspects involved.

According to the FBI, Julian Elie Khater, 32, of State College, Pennsylvania, and George Pierre Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, were charged with assaulting Sicknick and another police officer and using a chemical spray against Sicknick and two other officers.




The Federal complaint states Khater, pictured, used a chemical spray given to him by Tanios. (Supplied/FBI and US Justice Department)

Khater and Tanios are each charged with one count of conspiracy to injure an officer; three counts of assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon; one count of civil disorder; one count of obstructing or impeding an official proceeding; one count of physical violence on restricted grounds, while carrying dangerous weapon and resulting in significant bodily injury; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct, act of physical violence on Capitol grounds.

The Federal complaint states Khater used a chemical spray given to him by Tanios and sprayed Sicknick, Capitol Police Officer C. Edwards, and DC Metro Police Officer D. Chapman, who were all standing a few feet away. Reacting to the spray, the three officers “retreated, bringing their hands to their faces and rushing to find water to wash out their eyes.”

In addition to Sicknick, four others were killed — including a female pro-Trump protestor shot by police — as a result of the melee that was broadcast live on television and videotaped by thousands of protesters. The FBI said they had received more than 140,000 videos which have been used to identify the suspects, along with a search of social media accounts.

“At approximately 1:00 p.m., a crowd of violent rioters had assembled on the Lower West Terrace. US Capitol Police had formed a line of bike racks extending from the North end of the Lower West Terrace to the South end, to act as a barrier against the crowd,” the criminal complaint detailed.

“Officers were standing watch behind this line and fending off repeated attempts by the rioters to pull on the bike racks, either with their hands or with ropes and straps.”




Photo of police after being sprayed. (Supplied/FBI and US Justice Department)

Video evidence shows Khater and Tanios holding the white spray can up in their air and spraying it at Sicknick and other police officers who were just a few feet away.

A witness said that Khater and Tanios “appeared to time the deployment of chemical substances to coincide with other rioters’ efforts to forcibly remove the bike rack barriers that were preventing the rioters from moving closer to the Capitol building.”

Footage obtained by the FBI shows Khater telling Tanios: “Give me that bear (expletive deleted).” He then reaches into Tanios’ backpack and says, “hold on, hold on, not yet, not yet... it’s still early.”

Topics: US US Capitol riots Arab Americans

Belgium marks 5 years since deadly Brussels bombing

Belgium marks 5 years since deadly Brussels bombing
King Philippe paid his respects to the 32 people killed by Daesh in the 2016 attacks. (AP)
Updated 7 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Belgium marks 5 years since deadly Brussels bombing

Belgium marks 5 years since deadly Brussels bombing
  • A minute’s silence was held in memory of the dead
  • The Daesh attacks, the country’s deadliest atrocity since World War II, killed 32
Updated 7 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Five years since a bombing by Daesh killed 32 people in Belgium, the country and its royals have commemorated the occasion, paying tribute to the lives lost.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde laid a wreath in Maelbeek metro station in Brussels and held a minute’s silence at 9:11 a.m. — the exact time the bomb detonated on March 22, 2016.

They also met with survivors and their relatives at an airport in the city where two other Daesh suicide bombers detonated explosives that day.

The attacks, which left 32 dead and hundreds injured, remain Belgium’s worst atrocity since World War II.

Since the bombings, Belgian police and prosecutors have been piecing together the events of that day in an effort to bring those who assisted the terrorists to justice.

Earlier this year, 10 suspects were ordered to stand trial for their roles in the attacks, including Mohamed Abrini, who had traveled to the airport that day intent on detonating a suicide vest he was wearing, but which failed to explode.

Another is Salah Abdeslam, who was captured before the attacks in connection with the 2015 Paris Bataclan atrocities. It is speculated that his arrest prompted the remaining terrorists to bring forward their plan to attack Brussels.

The attacks prompted a diplomatic spat between Brussels and Ankara after it was revealed that one of the bombers had been deported from Turkey shortly before the attacks and had then slipped back into Belgium.

Topics: terrorism Daesh Brussels Belgium European Terrorism Brussels attack

Mass Hindu festival to continue despite concerns over spike in COVID-19 cases

Mass Hindu festival to continue despite concerns over spike in COVID-19 cases
Updated 22 March 2021

Mass Hindu festival to continue despite concerns over spike in COVID-19 cases

Mass Hindu festival to continue despite concerns over spike in COVID-19 cases
  • Kumbh Mela is expected to see a footfall of 150 million devotees, but measures to contain the outbreak not enough, experts say
Updated 22 March 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Officials in India’s northern city of Haridwar said on Monday that testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) would increase amid the health ministry’s concerns over a surge in infections among millions of devotees attending a mass Hindu religious event in the area.

The Kumbh Mela is a month-long gathering that takes place once every 12 years with organizers expecting a footfall of 150 million Hindus, or a population roughly the size of Russia, to converge on the northern state of Uttarakhand, this year.

Though the Kumbh Mela officially starts April 1, the festival began with the “first dip” in the Ganges on March 11 when around 3 million devotees bathed in the river, which is considered sacred for Hindus.

Harbeer Singh, one of the few officials in charge of the festival, told Arab News on Monday that “around 100 people had tested positive for COVID-19” so far.

On Sunday, India’s health ministry wrote to state officials in Haridwar, voicing concerns over the event and pushing for “stringent measures to control the spread of COVID-19 during the Kumbh Mela.”

“Twelve states in India have shown a surge in COVID-19 cases during the past few weeks, and pilgrims expected to visit Haridwar during the Kumbh Mela could also be from these states,” the statement said.

“There is a potential of an upsurge in cases in the local population after the auspicious Shahi Snan (bathing days) during the Kumbh Mela,” it added.

Singh said that they were aware of the health ministry’s concerns, but the “only way to address it was to step up stringent measures.”

“We will have to increase the testing per day, and we are working on it,” he said, adding that “whether the festival should go on or not depends on the state government. Our responsibility is to manage the show here.”

The location of the Kumbh Mela festival rotates between four pilgrimage sites situated along the banks of the holy rivers.

These are Haridwar on the Ganges in Uttarakhand; Ujjain on the Shipra river in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh; Nashik on the Godavari river in the western Indian state of Maharashtra; and Prayagraj at the confluence of the three rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

Nearly 80 million had visited the last Kumbh Mela hosted by Haridwar.

Hindus believe that bathing in the sacred rivers during this period absolves them of sins and brings salvation from the cycle of life and death.

While Singh said that nearly 55,000 people were being tested for COVID-19 daily, the health ministry said it is “not enough.”

The statement from the ministry said that the share of COVID-19 tests “being conducted at present needs to be significantly increased” to ensure that the pilgrims and location population are tested appropriately.  

The ministry’s concerns follow what experts said is the “second wave” of the pandemic, with several blaming the government for “trivializing the fight against COVID-19.”

India registered 46,951 cases of COVID-19 and 212 related fatalities, taking the country’s cumulative tally past 11.6 million and the death toll to 159,967 in the past 24 hours, according to government data.

“Infections are happening among people who have not been infected earlier,” Dr. T. Jacob John, an epidemiologist in the South Indian city of Vellore, told Arab News on Monday.

He added that “there are some variants that are spreading faster than the original virus.”

India launched its vaccination program on Jan. 16, but less than 3 percent of the total population of 1.36 billion has been vaccinated so far.

Experts say that, at this rate, it will take over a decade to vaccinate the entire country.

“The government’s vaccination policy is not scientific but political. Vaccines should have been rushed to those areas where the surge is taking place,” said John, who is also associated with the Vellore-based Christian Medical College. 

He questioned the government’s rationale for allowing such a massive religious gathering to be held at this time.

“From day one, the government has never been worried about the virus. It has trivialized the problem. Ideally, it should not have allowed the gathering to take place, but the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party caters to the Hindu majoritarian sentiment.”

In September last year, daily cases had reached 100,000, with some fearing that India had no option but to impose another lockdown.

“To say that people are being careless is stating the obvious. This has been the case earlier. The government is failing in its efforts to enforce measures that can contain the spread of the virus,” Dr. Avinash V. Bhondwe, based in the western Indian city of Pune, told Arab News on Monday.

Five states — Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh — account for nearly 78 percent of the new cases.

The Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew in ten districts until March 31 to contain the spread of the virus, while the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has observed weekend lockdown in three of its worst-affected districts.

“If the social and religious gatherings do not stop, then vaccination efforts will not yield the desired result. All political parties and the government should show seriousness in fighting the virus,” Bhondwe, who is the head of the Maharashtra wing of India’s premier medical body, the Indian Medical Association, added.

Topics: Kumbh Mela COVID-19 India

Re-infected Muslim councillor campaigns for community to take COVID-19 jab

Re-infected Muslim councillor campaigns for community to take COVID-19 jab
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

Re-infected Muslim councillor campaigns for community to take COVID-19 jab

Re-infected Muslim councillor campaigns for community to take COVID-19 jab
  • Tamoor Tariq, 31, was hospitalized with virus last March, fell sick again in December
  • Community leaders, local mosques have launched initiatives to combat misinformation
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

A British councillor infected twice by COVID-19 is using his experience with the disease to campaign for more Muslims and other minorities to take the vaccine.

Tamoor Tariq, 31, fell sick with the virus twice, but said his mother remained hesitant to take the vaccine despite his battle with the disease and her own hospitalization.

He said she had fallen for “myths” and false information spread on social media about the vaccine.

Researchers and community figureheads have repeatedly warned that vaccine hesitancy is high among the UK’s Muslim community — a group already disproportionately affected by the impact of COVID-19.

Community leaders and local mosques have launched various initiatives to combat this phenomenon.

Unfounded rumors that the vaccine contains ingredients that make it haram (religiously prohibited), for example, have been tackled on both religious and scientific grounds, with campaigners such as Kawsar Zaman, who runs the Take The Covid-19 Vaccine campaign, urging Muslims to listen to medical professionals, not social media.

As part of his efforts to encourage Muslims and other minorities to take the vaccine, Tariq, as deputy leader of Bury Council, has organized local events to help dispel misinformation and established a pop-up clinic to receive the jab in Bury’s Jinnah Day Care Centre.

Tariq, who collapsed and was taken to hospital last March, said he felt “fortunate” to survive after contracting COVID-19 again in December. His experience “hit home” the dangers of the virus to his local community, he added.

“It was an awful experience,” he told the BBC. “It hit me hard, and that shook people up. There were very few cases here then and people underestimated it, including me.”

Tariq recalled a nurse telling him last March that if he got the virus again it would not be so severe. “It wasn’t, but my wife, sister and my mum all got it so it was a very worrying time,” he said.

His 55-year-old-mother, who is in a high-risk group because of severe asthma, was hospitalized but recovered.

Nearly three months after his second bout of COVID-19, he said he can still only manage 2 km when he goes running, compared to his usual 5 km.

“I feel very fortunate that myself and my family have all recovered and I am so pleased and proud of the incredible vaccine rollout,” he added.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) UK UK muslims Coronavirus Vaccine

Neo-Nazi group using pandemic lockdown to recruit minors: Report

Neo-Nazi group using pandemic lockdown to recruit minors: Report
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

Neo-Nazi group using pandemic lockdown to recruit minors: Report

Neo-Nazi group using pandemic lockdown to recruit minors: Report
  • The National Partisan Movement (NPM) uses social media to “regularly express antisemitism, Holocaust denial and support for mass murderers”
  • The Hope not Hate report warns that the techniques used by NPM are part of a growing trend amid the pandemic of more extremist activity taking place online
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: An international neo-Nazi group is using the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to recruit UK teenagers aged as young as 14, a new report has warned. 

It comes as a record number of minors face arrests for terror offenses across Britain. The National Partisan Movement (NPM) uses social media to “regularly express antisemitism, Holocaust denial and support for mass murderers,” UK anti-racism charity Hope not Hate said.

In one NPM group chat seen by the charity, extremist posts viciously attacked Muslims and other minority groups.

The charity’s research has revealed that some NPM members are as young as 12 — part of an emerging strategy by “youth-oriented” extremist groups to target children. 

Hope not Hate warned that some members had discussed acquiring weapons, including firearms, while there was also extensive interest in producing 3D-printed weapons and modifying non-lethal weapons. 

Several posts across the group’s social media channels also glorified terrorists, including the Christchurch gunman who killed 51 people during a rampage shooting in a New Zealand mosque. 

Patrick Hermansson, a researcher for Hope not Hate, said: “At the same time, these young people are victims themselves. Children as young as 12 or 14 do not have the agency or experience of adults, and, as in the case of NPM, are also partially fed ideology by older and more experienced individuals. ” 

The Hope not Hate report warns that the techniques used by NPM are part of a growing trend amid the pandemic of more extremist activity taking place online. 

Traditional groups and street movements are being “left behind by a younger, digital generation who recruit via online gaming, voice chats on social media, online film clubs and even home-schooling,” the charity said.

Topics: National Partisan Movement (NPM) neo-Nazis Hope not Hate

Auditory problems could be linked to COVID-19: Scientists

Auditory problems could be linked to COVID-19: Scientists
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

Auditory problems could be linked to COVID-19: Scientists

Auditory problems could be linked to COVID-19: Scientists
  • 14.8% of infected people suffer tinnitus, 7.6% experience hearing loss
  • Professor: ‘That’s something we should take very seriously’
Updated 22 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Hearing loss and other auditory problems could be linked to COVID-19, new research suggests.

Scientists from the University of Manchester and the Manchester Biomedical Research Centre found that 7.6 percent of people infected with COVID-19 experience hearing loss, while 14.8 percent suffer tinnitus — the experience of hearing ringing noises in one or both ears. 

The researchers also found that vertigo — a feeling of dizziness and loss of balance — was prevalent in 7.2 percent of COVID-19 cases.

They gathered information from 24 studies that specified a link with COVID-19 and listening and problems with the vestibular system, which is parts of the inner ear and brain that process information related to balance and eye movements.

“If it is correct that something between 7 percent and 15 percent is having these symptoms, that’s something we should take very seriously,” Prof. Kevin Munro, director of the Manchester Centre for Audiology and Deafness, told Sky News.

“There are big implications for clinical services if this means there could be a big increase in the number of people coming forward.”

Links between hearing problems and other viruses — including measles, mumps and meningitis — are common as they damage sensory cells in the inner ear.

It is not known why COVID-19 can cause these issues, and researchers believe a wide variety of people have been affected.

“There are some people who say the symptoms are ongoing. There are others who say it seems to have settled down a bit so there are lots of unknowns right now,” Munro said.

The scientists in Manchester are conducting further analysis that they hope will give a more accurate assessment of both the severity and number of coronavirus-related hearing disorders in Britain.

Topics: COVID-19 Hearing loss University of Manchester

