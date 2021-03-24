You are here

  • Home
  • 8 out of 10 of Saudi small-business owners optimistic for 2021 recovery

8 out of 10 of Saudi small-business owners optimistic for 2021 recovery

8 out of 10 of Saudi small-business owners optimistic for 2021 recovery
The majority of Saudi merchants surveyed said their investment in digital payments last year will play an important role in their business recovery. (File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wf9kk

Updated 20 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

8 out of 10 of Saudi small-business owners optimistic for 2021 recovery

8 out of 10 of Saudi small-business owners optimistic for 2021 recovery
  • In January, official figures showed that digital payment transactions in the Kingdom jumped by 75 percent in 2020
Updated 20 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Eight out of ten small-business owners in Saudi Arabia are optimistic for a recovery in 2021, following rapid digitalization during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, according to a new study by the global payment technology company Visa.

The majority of Saudi merchants (71 percent) surveyed said their investment in digital payments last year will play an important role in their business recovery. Eighty percent of small merchants said they intend to invest in new digital payment technologies.

The “2021 Small Business Recovery” study by Visa surveyed small and medium businesses in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Pakistan to understand how they have evolved how they do business to manage the impact of COVID-19.

When asked about payment habits during the pandemic, 84 percent of the Saudi merchants surveyed indicated that contactless payments were now their customer’s preferred payment option, compared to 68 percent of merchants at the beginning of the pandemic.

Just under half of merchants surveyed (48 percent) said mobile wallets such as STC Pay, Mada Pay, and Hala Pay were the most preferred contactless payment options.

More than half (58 percent) of merchants surveyed said they are now offering home delivery services, while 60 percent are offering a pickup option. Fifty-four percent of respondents are implementing in-store self-help signage to meet the needs of safety-conscious customers and encourage social distancing.

When it comes to marketing activity, 53 percent of the merchants ran offers and promotions to attract and retain more customers. The majority of retailers (62 percent) established a digital presence in response to COVID-19 and almost two-thirds are confident that online shopping will remain a preference after the crisis has passed.

These findings highlight the shift of merchants to digital commerce and is consistent with recent figures from the Saudi Ministry of Commerce stating that, in the last year, more than 36,000 online stores were established, an increase of 171 percent over the previous year.

Ali Bailoun, Visa’s general manager for Saudi Arabia, said: “It’s encouraging to see that merchants are optimistic about business recovery in 2021 and the swift adoption of digital payments and recognition of what their customers want, whether it’s establishing a digital presence, offering a range of digital payment options, home delivery, or promotions has been pivotal in them shifting gears from survival mode to recovery.”

In January, official figures showed that digital payment transactions in the Kingdom jumped by 75 percent in 2020. As consumers turned to online and digital non-contact payments during the pandemic, the number of cash withdrawals carried out in 2020 across the Kingdom dropped by more than 318 million, or about 30 percent year-on-year. Non-cash transactions are expected to make up to 70 percent of all transactions by 2030.

Topics: small-business owners Digital payment

Related

Saudi anti-concealment law to protect consumers and small businesses
Business & Economy
Saudi anti-concealment law to protect consumers and small businesses
Digital payment transactions in the Kingdom jumped by 75 percent in 2020 as Saudi consumers embraced online shopping during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Digital payments in Saudi Arabia surge by 75% amid pandemic

China eyes free trade agreement with the Gulf states

China eyes free trade agreement with the Gulf states
Updated 15 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

China eyes free trade agreement with the Gulf states

China eyes free trade agreement with the Gulf states
  • China imports about 35% of its crude oil requirement from the Gulf and this could rise to as much as 60% by the end of the decade
Updated 15 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: China wants to reach a free trade agreement with the GCC states, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Al Arabiya on Wednesday, on the sidelines of his visit to Riyadh.

This agreement would allow Gulf countries to open-up to the economic communities in which China participates, providing them with preferential trade status agreements and negotiations, said Fawaz Al-Amali, an international trade expert.

A Chinese-Gulf Free Trade Agreement would represent a major boost for the region with the Gulf currently accounting for about two thirds of China’s trade with the Arab world, he said.

China already imports about 35 percent of its crude oil requirement from the Gulf which could rise to as much as 60 percent by the end of the decade.

The Gulf countries achieved a surplus in the trade balance with China during the past year, amounting to $19 billion, Al-Amali said.

Saudi Arabia posted a trade surplus with China, at a value of $11 billion, he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China gulf states

Related

Saudi crown prince meets China FM in Neom
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince meets China FM in Neom
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi and Chinese foreign ministers discuss relations in Riyadh

UAE turns ‘largest investor’ with $10bn pledge for Indonesia wealth fund

The UAE helped Indonesia establish the INA through its Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (AIDA) in February this year, with the AIDA serving as one of its advisers. (Shuttertstock/File Photo)
The UAE helped Indonesia establish the INA through its Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (AIDA) in February this year, with the AIDA serving as one of its advisers. (Shuttertstock/File Photo)
Updated 24 March 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

UAE turns ‘largest investor’ with $10bn pledge for Indonesia wealth fund

The UAE helped Indonesia establish the INA through its Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (AIDA) in February this year, with the AIDA serving as one of its advisers. (Shuttertstock/File Photo)
  • Fund will be used to finance top infrastructure projects, boost connectivity across the nation
Updated 24 March 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Wednesday welcomed the UAE’s commitment to invest $10 billion in its recently launched sovereign wealth fund, which a senior official said made the emirates the “largest major investor” in the initiative.

“With this investment, so far the UAE has become the largest major investor in the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA),” Husin Bagis, Indonesia’s ambassador to the UAE, told Arab News on Wednesday.

“The joining of the UAE further shows the high level of international confidence to invest in the INA and would attract other world investors to join and invest,” he added.

The UAE helped Indonesia establish the INA through its Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (AIDA) in February this year, with the AIDA serving as one of its advisers.

The sovereign wealth fund, introduced during the same period, will be used for major infrastructure projects and will boost connectivity in the world’s largest archipelago, with nearly 17,000 islands.

“We believe that more investors would be interested in a number of high-potential opportunities in Indonesia, which range from stable brownfield assets to greenfield projects with potential value in the future,” Jodi Mahardika, a spokesman for the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment, told Arab News on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the UAE’s state-run news agency, WAM, reported that the emirates’ commitment to invest in Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund was as per the directives of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The investment will focus on strategic infrastructure projects — particularly in the infrastructure, roads, ports, tourism, agriculture and other promising sectors — that “can contribute to growth, as well as economic and social progress.”

According to Bagis, the investment pledge is the “sweet result” of talks between Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Sheikh Mohammed on Friday last week, when the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and touched upon the INA.

“The UAE’s investment in the INA would strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields, and it reflects the close personal relations between the two states’ leaders,” Bagis said.

The investment pledge came two weeks after a UAE delegation, headed by Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei, visited Indonesia earlier this month to attend the Indonesia-UAE Week.

During the week-long visit, both sides inked several business deals, including agreements to develop a $500 million tourism resort on an island in the Aceh province and a $1.2 billion port and industrial zone development scheme in Gresik, in the province of East Java.

In addition to that, officials also participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for a replica of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Widodo’s hometown in the Central Java province.

At the time, Al-Mazrouei had said that the UAE was studying investment options for infrastructure development projects in Indonesia before injecting more financial support.

The INA was launched with an initial capital of up to $5.3 billion in cash and assets that the government will inject until the end of the year toward various infrastructure and development projects. It has a target to develop an initial $20 billion financing pool.

Indonesian officials said other countries such as the US, Japan, Canada and the Netherlands had expressed interest in injecting a total of $9.5 billion into the INA through their respective development, financing and pension fund agencies.

Analysts, for their part, said that the funds secured by the INA could provide some respite to state-owned construction companies’ leverage, several of which have been struggling to secure finance for infrastructure projects by issuing global bonds.

According to Fitch Ratings, these companies have a total debt of over 170 trillion rupiahs ($11.77 billion) as of the end of September 2020, while state-owned energy company Pertamina’s debt amounted to almost 300 trillion rupiahs as of June 2020.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Monday, the international credit rating agency said that the INA is unlikely to cause any short-term reduction on the state-owned companies’ debts “since its capital is modest relative to the scale of debt” among state-owned enterprises engaged in construction, toll roads, oil and gas, and other strategic sectors.

“The INA’s capacity to mobilize funds may be amplified if it is able to channel overseas capital into Indonesian infrastructure investments. It is possible that the authority’s privileged legal and political positions may provide greater assurance to foreign partners wanting to invest in infrastructure,” Olly Prayudi, corporate director at Fitch Ratings Indonesia, said.

Topics: business economy UAE Indonesia

Related

UAE to invest $10bn with Indonesia sovereign wealth fund
Business & Economy
UAE to invest $10bn with Indonesia sovereign wealth fund
Special UAE weighs up investment options in Indonesia
Business & Economy
UAE weighs up investment options in Indonesia

Real estate investment funds see Tadawul trading surge

Seventy-three firms listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) surged above their three-month average this week, the vast majority of them real estate investment trusts (REITs). (Argaam)
Seventy-three firms listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) surged above their three-month average this week, the vast majority of them real estate investment trusts (REITs). (Argaam)
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Real estate investment funds see Tadawul trading surge

Seventy-three firms listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) surged above their three-month average this week, the vast majority of them real estate investment trusts (REITs). (Argaam)
  • Of the 73 companies, the top 11 were REITs
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Seventy-three firms listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) surged above their three-month average this week, the vast majority of them real estate investment trusts (REITs), according to figures compiled by Argaam.

Of the 73 companies, the top 11 were REITs. The top performer was the Bonyan REIT Fund, trading 4,172 percent above its three-month average.

Saudi Fransi Capital announced in November the distribution of 2.76 percent cash dividend to the fund for the period from May 1 to Oct. 31, 2020, at SR0.276 ($0.07) per unit.

The second-best performer was the MEFIC REIT Fund, up 2233 percent on its three-month average.

This despite the fact that in January the fund reported a net loss of SR39.2 million for the fiscal year 2020, compared to a net profit of SR28 million in 2019.

Late last year, a report by Aljazira Capital found that Saudi REITs offer higher-dividend yields for investors compared to international peers.

“Economic activities are gaining back momentum in the Kingdom, hence rental income for REITs is expected to improve in the near future. This should reflect in increased dividend yields as well,” the research said in November.

Earlier this month, Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund signed an agreement to purchase Boulevard Riyadh for SR320 million.

Boulevard Riyadh is a retail and office complex covering 18,854 square meters and with a built-up area of 36,340 square meters.

The development is leased to multiple tenants and has an occupancy rate of 97 percent, with net operating income of approximately SR29.3 million.

Last week, it was healthcare that saw a surge in trading activity. Middle East Healthcare Co., which owns and operates the Saudi German Hospitals brand, traded at 1417 percent above its three-month average and topped the list.

Topics: business economy Tadawul Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi healthcare companies witness Tadawul trading surge
Business & Economy
Saudi healthcare companies witness Tadawul trading surge
REITs to soak up Gulf property glut
Business & Economy
REITs to soak up Gulf property glut

SABIC joins forces with BASF and Linde to build renewables-fueled petrochemical furnace

SABIC joins forces with BASF and Linde to build renewables-fueled petrochemical furnace
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

SABIC joins forces with BASF and Linde to build renewables-fueled petrochemical furnace

SABIC joins forces with BASF and Linde to build renewables-fueled petrochemical furnace
  • The partners have already jointly worked on concepts to use renewable electricity instead of the fossil fuel gas
  • Riyadh-headquartered SABIC is one of the world’s biggest chemical makers, producing 60.8 million metric tons last year
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s SABIC has teamed up with BASF and Linde to develop a petrochemical furnace that relies on renewable energy instead of fossil fuels.
The partners have already jointly worked on concepts to use renewable electricity instead of the fossil fuel gas typically used for the heating in the petrochemical manufacturing process.
“This agreement brings together the deep technical knowledge and implementation focus that can help transition energy-intensive processes within our industry to be low carbon emitting processes,” said SABIC CEO Yousef Al-Benyan
Steam crackers play a central role in the production of basic chemicals and require a significant amount of energy to break down hydrocarbons into olefins and aromatics.
By using electricity from renewable sources, the fundamentally new technology has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions by as much as 90 percent.
Typically, the reaction is conducted at temperatures of about 850 degrees Celsius in their furnaces. Today these temperatures are reached by burning fossil fuels. The project aims to reduce the CO2 emissions by powering the process with electricity, SABIC said.
Riyadh-headquartered SABIC is one of the world’s biggest chemical makers, producing 60.8 million metric tons last year. The company has more than 32,000 employees worldwide and operates in around 50 countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SABIC

Related

SABIC, KACST sign agreement to develop high performance, lightweight materials
Business & Economy
SABIC, KACST sign agreement to develop high performance, lightweight materials
SABIC to adopt Netherlands operating plan in Saudi Arabia’s large plants if successful
Business & Economy
SABIC to adopt Netherlands operating plan in Saudi Arabia’s large plants if successful

New York gobbles up SPAC listings from UAE

New York gobbles up SPAC listings from UAE
Updated 24 March 2021
Reuters

New York gobbles up SPAC listings from UAE

New York gobbles up SPAC listings from UAE
  • UAE firms look abroad for listings
  • SPACs offer new route to public markets
Updated 24 March 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: UAE firms are increasingly seeking fast-track listings in New York through mergers with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), posing a fresh challenge to local bourses which are struggling to revive a moribund IPO market.
A burgeoning dealmaking instrument, SPACs raise money to acquire a private firm with the purpose of taking it public, allowing the target to list more quickly on share markets than via traditional initial public offerings.
Such lightly regulated vehicles are currently not permitted on UAE bourses, however, encouraging companies to seek out alternative venues and putting local equity markets under pressure to change regulations to cash in on the trend.
After a strong run of acquisitions in the US, SPACs are looking at emerging markets, with a focus on Asia. But there are potential targets in the Middle East and the UAE in particular, market participants say.
“SPACs are speaking to us about companies here they’d like to merge with to go public,” said Fawad Tariq-Khan, head of investment banking at Dubai-based SHUAA Capital.
“There are candidates that provide growth and have the potential to become global, and an added benefit for SPACs is the (Gulf states’) dollar peg, implying limited currency risk for US-listings,” he said.
Technology companies are the biggest candidates for SPACs, said Walid Mansour, partner at Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), as “demand for financing overwhelmingly exceeds supply.”
The UAE’s equity markets have not seen sizeable IPOs over the past few years. Dubai logistics firm Tristar on Tuesday announced an intention to float on the Dubai bourse, which would be the bourse’s first big-ticket listing since Emaar Development in 2017.
Companies have for many years deserted their home markets for listings in London, which offers deeper liquidity and a path to join the benchmark FTSE indexes.
“A lot of it has to do with the ease of listing. It’s a wake up call for local exchanges,” said a banking source.
Abu Dhabi-headquartered Anghami, the Middle East’s rival to Spotify, recently announced it was merging with a SPAC, with a planned listing on the Nasdaq exchange, after achieving the valuation it was looking for.
Abu Dhabi’s Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Co. (BPGIC), which operates an oil storage and service business, listed in 2019 on Nasdaq after a merger with a SPAC to establish a global presence and access liquid markets.
The UAE recently introduced a raft of reforms, such as a cut in trading fees, aimed at making its equity markets more attractive.
But such measures may not be enough. SPAC mergers have become more attractive to Gulf companies which find traditional IPOs more complicated and expensive, yet uncertain to succeed amid lacklustre investor appetite.
Trading volumes have declined substantially on local bourses from highs seen in 2014, which indicates that investors interest in those markets has dropped, said Mohammed Ali Yasin, the chief strategy officer at Al Dhabi Capital in Abu Dhabi. Total traded value in the UAE has slumped by 74 percent since 2014 to 127.5 billion dirhams ($34.7 billion) last year.
To meet the challenge, the Dubai Financial Market, the emirate’s main exchange, is consulting market participants about inviting SPACs to list in Dubai, a source familiar with the matter said.
Amsterdam emerging as a capital of sorts for such listings, while Britain has also said it will modernize its listing rules to attract more “blank cheque” flotations in the City of London.
“We are talking to some of the regional exchanges about localising similar structures,” said May Nasrallah, a founder and executive chairman of deNovo Corporate Advisers.
“I think it will take more time and effort to get them comfortable with how (SPACs) could work for this market, but they are listening.”

Topics: UAE US Finance

Related

DFM profits halve as Saudi Arabia soaks up regional liquidity
Business & Economy
DFM profits halve as Saudi Arabia soaks up regional liquidity

Latest updates

8 out of 10 of Saudi small-business owners optimistic for 2021 recovery
8 out of 10 of Saudi small-business owners optimistic for 2021 recovery
China eyes free trade agreement with the Gulf states
China eyes free trade agreement with the Gulf states
Experts unpack Eastern Mediterranean crisis at Arab News webinar
Experts unpack Eastern Mediterranean crisis at Arab News webinar
Lucidya quadruples annual revenues in 2020
Lucidya quadruples annual revenues in 2020
Italian PM to visit Libya, offer support for government of national unity
Italian PM to visit Libya, offer support for government of national unity

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.