From AI to desalination, Saudi contractors outline their plans

From AI to desalination, Saudi contractors outline their plans
The forum included presentations from companies who marketed their services to potential investors, such as the Tamimi Group and the Saudi Services for Electro Mechanic Works.
From AI to desalination, Saudi contractors outline their plans
The forum included presentations from companies who marketed their services to potential investors, such as the Tamimi Group and the Saudi Services for Electro Mechanic Works. (Social media)
Updated 21 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

From AI to desalination, Saudi contractors outline their plans

From AI to desalination, Saudi contractors outline their plans
  The forum showcased nearly 1,000 projects planned in the Kingdom over the next 3 years
Updated 21 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: As the curtain closed on the final day of the Future Projects Forum, the full scope of the event’s SR600 billion ($160 billion) plans was unveiled.

The online event, hosted by the Saudi Contractors Authority, showcased some of the Kingdom’s prominent companies, such as the Saudi Electricity Co. (SEC), the Tamimi Group, the King Fahd Medical City and the National Industrial Development Center. All took to the stage in a bid to attract investors, showcase expansion plans and outline the services they have to offer.

Thammer Al-Dhubib, a strategic analyst at SEC, revealed plans for more than 115 high-voltage projects to be implemented throughout the Kingdom, almost 300 maintenance and operation projects set to raise the efficiency of the electrical system and over 13 electrical grid interconnection projects designed to link regions with high voltage.

“These plans, which are mapped out between the years of 2021 and 2023, are estimated at approximately SR54 billion. These investments aim to provide electrical services that will meet subscriber expectations and be delivered to nearly a million new subscribers,” he said.

Majed Al-Rumaih, a water infrastructure planning expert at the Saudi Water Partnership Co. (SWPC), outlined the company’s goals for the coming year.

“We aim to offer desalinated water projects to the private sector, purify and treat sewage water, offer water tank projects and transportation lines, and offer water dam projects to provide drinking water,” he said. “We also intend to buy and sell desalinated and purified water, both treated and untreated,” he added. Khaled Kuraishy, CEO of SWPC, also highlighted some of the company’s achievements. “In the past two years, we have reduced our production price by 30-40 percent. We are committed to supporting local content by at least 50 percent during construction and up to 80 percent during operations.”

He also said that SWPC has the lowest global price for the production of desalinated water (approximately 46 cents per cubic meter, or SR1.74 per 1,000 liters).

The Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence announced their aim for artificial intelligence (AI) to account for 12.4 percent of the Saudi gross domestic product, as well as contribute $15 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

The National Center for AI also revealed plans for a project titled the “King Salman AI Oasis,” a first-of-its-kind interactive institution where users can learn about AI in an educational and entertaining atmosphere. 

The CEO of electric utility company ENGIE Saudi Arabia, Turki Al-Shehri, revealed the company has projects worth $13.2 billion in the pipeline for 2021. King Fahd Medical City announced plans for several expansion works, including developing and improving the central sterilization department, the children’s dialysis department, the blood bank, the women’s emergency room and the children’s intensive care unit, all to take place during 2021.

Similarly, Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University also has a planned expansion in the works. The university intends to build water reservoirs, rooms for security guards, restaurants and coffee shops — some equipped with drive-thru facilities — and warehouses and storage centers.

The forum also included presentations from companies who marketed their services to potential builders and investors, such as the Tamimi Group and the Saudi Services for Electro Mechanic Works. Held in partnership with Saudi Aramco and SABIC, the forum showcased nearly 1,000 projects planned in the Kingdom over the next three years.

Topics: artificial intelligence (AI) Future Projects Forum

8 out of 10 of Saudi small-business owners optimistic for 2021 recovery

8 out of 10 of Saudi small-business owners optimistic for 2021 recovery
Updated 34 min 21 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

8 out of 10 of Saudi small-business owners optimistic for 2021 recovery

8 out of 10 of Saudi small-business owners optimistic for 2021 recovery
  In January, official figures showed that digital payment transactions in the Kingdom jumped by 75 percent in 2020
Updated 34 min 21 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Eight out of ten small-business owners in Saudi Arabia are optimistic for a recovery in 2021, following rapid digitalization during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, according to a new study by the global payment technology company Visa.

The majority of Saudi merchants (71 percent) surveyed said their investment in digital payments last year will play an important role in their business recovery. Eighty percent of small merchants said they intend to invest in new digital payment technologies.

The “2021 Small Business Recovery” study by Visa surveyed small and medium businesses in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Pakistan to understand how they have evolved how they do business to manage the impact of COVID-19.

When asked about payment habits during the pandemic, 84 percent of the Saudi merchants surveyed indicated that contactless payments were now their customer’s preferred payment option, compared to 68 percent of merchants at the beginning of the pandemic.

Just under half of merchants surveyed (48 percent) said mobile wallets such as STC Pay, Mada Pay, and Hala Pay were the most preferred contactless payment options.

More than half (58 percent) of merchants surveyed said they are now offering home delivery services, while 60 percent are offering a pickup option. Fifty-four percent of respondents are implementing in-store self-help signage to meet the needs of safety-conscious customers and encourage social distancing.

When it comes to marketing activity, 53 percent of the merchants ran offers and promotions to attract and retain more customers. The majority of retailers (62 percent) established a digital presence in response to COVID-19 and almost two-thirds are confident that online shopping will remain a preference after the crisis has passed.

These findings highlight the shift of merchants to digital commerce and is consistent with recent figures from the Saudi Ministry of Commerce stating that, in the last year, more than 36,000 online stores were established, an increase of 171 percent over the previous year.

Ali Bailoun, Visa’s general manager for Saudi Arabia, said: “It’s encouraging to see that merchants are optimistic about business recovery in 2021 and the swift adoption of digital payments and recognition of what their customers want, whether it’s establishing a digital presence, offering a range of digital payment options, home delivery, or promotions has been pivotal in them shifting gears from survival mode to recovery.”

In January, official figures showed that digital payment transactions in the Kingdom jumped by 75 percent in 2020. As consumers turned to online and digital non-contact payments during the pandemic, the number of cash withdrawals carried out in 2020 across the Kingdom dropped by more than 318 million, or about 30 percent year-on-year. Non-cash transactions are expected to make up to 70 percent of all transactions by 2030.

Topics: small-business owners Digital payment

China eyes free trade agreement with the Gulf states

China eyes free trade agreement with the Gulf states
Updated 49 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

China eyes free trade agreement with the Gulf states

China eyes free trade agreement with the Gulf states
  China imports about 35% of its crude oil requirement from the Gulf and this could rise to as much as 60% by the end of the decade
Updated 49 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: China wants to reach a free trade agreement with the GCC states, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Al Arabiya on Wednesday, on the sidelines of his visit to Riyadh.

This agreement would allow Gulf countries to open-up to the economic communities in which China participates, providing them with preferential trade status agreements and negotiations, said Fawaz Al-Amali, an international trade expert.

A Chinese-Gulf Free Trade Agreement would represent a major boost for the region with the Gulf currently accounting for about two thirds of China’s trade with the Arab world, he said.

China already imports about 35 percent of its crude oil requirement from the Gulf which could rise to as much as 60 percent by the end of the decade.

The Gulf countries achieved a surplus in the trade balance with China during the past year, amounting to $19 billion, Al-Amali said.

Saudi Arabia posted a trade surplus with China, at a value of $11 billion, he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China gulf states

UAE turns ‘largest investor’ with $10bn pledge for Indonesia wealth fund

The UAE helped Indonesia establish the INA through its Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (AIDA) in February this year, with the AIDA serving as one of its advisers. (Shuttertstock/File Photo)
The UAE helped Indonesia establish the INA through its Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (AIDA) in February this year, with the AIDA serving as one of its advisers. (Shuttertstock/File Photo)
Updated 24 March 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

UAE turns ‘largest investor’ with $10bn pledge for Indonesia wealth fund

The UAE helped Indonesia establish the INA through its Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (AIDA) in February this year, with the AIDA serving as one of its advisers. (Shuttertstock/File Photo)
  Fund will be used to finance top infrastructure projects, boost connectivity across the nation
Updated 24 March 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Wednesday welcomed the UAE’s commitment to invest $10 billion in its recently launched sovereign wealth fund, which a senior official said made the emirates the “largest major investor” in the initiative.

“With this investment, so far the UAE has become the largest major investor in the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA),” Husin Bagis, Indonesia’s ambassador to the UAE, told Arab News on Wednesday.

“The joining of the UAE further shows the high level of international confidence to invest in the INA and would attract other world investors to join and invest,” he added.

The UAE helped Indonesia establish the INA through its Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (AIDA) in February this year, with the AIDA serving as one of its advisers.

The sovereign wealth fund, introduced during the same period, will be used for major infrastructure projects and will boost connectivity in the world’s largest archipelago, with nearly 17,000 islands.

“We believe that more investors would be interested in a number of high-potential opportunities in Indonesia, which range from stable brownfield assets to greenfield projects with potential value in the future,” Jodi Mahardika, a spokesman for the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment, told Arab News on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the UAE’s state-run news agency, WAM, reported that the emirates’ commitment to invest in Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund was as per the directives of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

The investment will focus on strategic infrastructure projects — particularly in the infrastructure, roads, ports, tourism, agriculture and other promising sectors — that “can contribute to growth, as well as economic and social progress.”

According to Bagis, the investment pledge is the “sweet result” of talks between Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Sheikh Mohammed on Friday last week, when the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and touched upon the INA.

“The UAE’s investment in the INA would strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields, and it reflects the close personal relations between the two states’ leaders,” Bagis said.

The investment pledge came two weeks after a UAE delegation, headed by Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei, visited Indonesia earlier this month to attend the Indonesia-UAE Week.

During the week-long visit, both sides inked several business deals, including agreements to develop a $500 million tourism resort on an island in the Aceh province and a $1.2 billion port and industrial zone development scheme in Gresik, in the province of East Java.

In addition to that, officials also participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for a replica of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Widodo’s hometown in the Central Java province.

At the time, Al-Mazrouei had said that the UAE was studying investment options for infrastructure development projects in Indonesia before injecting more financial support.

The INA was launched with an initial capital of up to $5.3 billion in cash and assets that the government will inject until the end of the year toward various infrastructure and development projects. It has a target to develop an initial $20 billion financing pool.

Indonesian officials said other countries such as the US, Japan, Canada and the Netherlands had expressed interest in injecting a total of $9.5 billion into the INA through their respective development, financing and pension fund agencies.

Analysts, for their part, said that the funds secured by the INA could provide some respite to state-owned construction companies’ leverage, several of which have been struggling to secure finance for infrastructure projects by issuing global bonds.

According to Fitch Ratings, these companies have a total debt of over 170 trillion rupiahs ($11.77 billion) as of the end of September 2020, while state-owned energy company Pertamina’s debt amounted to almost 300 trillion rupiahs as of June 2020.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Monday, the international credit rating agency said that the INA is unlikely to cause any short-term reduction on the state-owned companies’ debts “since its capital is modest relative to the scale of debt” among state-owned enterprises engaged in construction, toll roads, oil and gas, and other strategic sectors.

“The INA’s capacity to mobilize funds may be amplified if it is able to channel overseas capital into Indonesian infrastructure investments. It is possible that the authority’s privileged legal and political positions may provide greater assurance to foreign partners wanting to invest in infrastructure,” Olly Prayudi, corporate director at Fitch Ratings Indonesia, said.

Topics: business economy UAE Indonesia

Real estate investment funds see Tadawul trading surge

Seventy-three firms listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) surged above their three-month average this week, the vast majority of them real estate investment trusts (REITs). (Argaam)
Seventy-three firms listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) surged above their three-month average this week, the vast majority of them real estate investment trusts (REITs). (Argaam)
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Real estate investment funds see Tadawul trading surge

Seventy-three firms listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) surged above their three-month average this week, the vast majority of them real estate investment trusts (REITs). (Argaam)
  Of the 73 companies, the top 11 were REITs
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Seventy-three firms listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) surged above their three-month average this week, the vast majority of them real estate investment trusts (REITs), according to figures compiled by Argaam.

Of the 73 companies, the top 11 were REITs. The top performer was the Bonyan REIT Fund, trading 4,172 percent above its three-month average.

Saudi Fransi Capital announced in November the distribution of 2.76 percent cash dividend to the fund for the period from May 1 to Oct. 31, 2020, at SR0.276 ($0.07) per unit.

The second-best performer was the MEFIC REIT Fund, up 2233 percent on its three-month average.

This despite the fact that in January the fund reported a net loss of SR39.2 million for the fiscal year 2020, compared to a net profit of SR28 million in 2019.

Late last year, a report by Aljazira Capital found that Saudi REITs offer higher-dividend yields for investors compared to international peers.

“Economic activities are gaining back momentum in the Kingdom, hence rental income for REITs is expected to improve in the near future. This should reflect in increased dividend yields as well,” the research said in November.

Earlier this month, Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund signed an agreement to purchase Boulevard Riyadh for SR320 million.

Boulevard Riyadh is a retail and office complex covering 18,854 square meters and with a built-up area of 36,340 square meters.

The development is leased to multiple tenants and has an occupancy rate of 97 percent, with net operating income of approximately SR29.3 million.

Last week, it was healthcare that saw a surge in trading activity. Middle East Healthcare Co., which owns and operates the Saudi German Hospitals brand, traded at 1417 percent above its three-month average and topped the list.

Topics: business economy Tadawul Saudi Arabia

SABIC joins forces with BASF and Linde to build renewables-fueled petrochemical furnace

SABIC joins forces with BASF and Linde to build renewables-fueled petrochemical furnace
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

SABIC joins forces with BASF and Linde to build renewables-fueled petrochemical furnace

SABIC joins forces with BASF and Linde to build renewables-fueled petrochemical furnace
  The partners have already jointly worked on concepts to use renewable electricity instead of the fossil fuel gas
  Riyadh-headquartered SABIC is one of the world's biggest chemical makers, producing 60.8 million metric tons last year
Updated 24 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s SABIC has teamed up with BASF and Linde to develop a petrochemical furnace that relies on renewable energy instead of fossil fuels.
The partners have already jointly worked on concepts to use renewable electricity instead of the fossil fuel gas typically used for the heating in the petrochemical manufacturing process.
“This agreement brings together the deep technical knowledge and implementation focus that can help transition energy-intensive processes within our industry to be low carbon emitting processes,” said SABIC CEO Yousef Al-Benyan
Steam crackers play a central role in the production of basic chemicals and require a significant amount of energy to break down hydrocarbons into olefins and aromatics.
By using electricity from renewable sources, the fundamentally new technology has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions by as much as 90 percent.
Typically, the reaction is conducted at temperatures of about 850 degrees Celsius in their furnaces. Today these temperatures are reached by burning fossil fuels. The project aims to reduce the CO2 emissions by powering the process with electricity, SABIC said.
Riyadh-headquartered SABIC is one of the world’s biggest chemical makers, producing 60.8 million metric tons last year. The company has more than 32,000 employees worldwide and operates in around 50 countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia SABIC

