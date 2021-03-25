Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan profit drops as sales shrink during pandemic.

DUBAI: Saudi property developer Dar Al Arkan reported a sharp drop in profits last year as sales fell.
Net income plunged 94 percent to SR18.8 million ($5 million) as overall revenues dropped 44 percent to SR1.94 billion.
A fall in the developer's lease revenue and the increase in finance costs were partially offset by an a rise in income received from Islamic deposits, it said in a Tadawul filing.
The regional real estate sector has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic as some buyers delayed plans for big purchases while house hunting also faced practical obstacles as lockdowns made it harder for would be buyers to visit sales offices or visit show homes.
Founded in 1994, Dar Al-Arkan Properties is headquartered in Riyadh and has contributed to the development of more than 30 commercial, residential and real estate projects in the Kingdom.
Latvia’s airBaltic to begin flights between Riga and Dubai from September
Return flights start from €399
Service will run four times weekly
Updated 49 min 34 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Latvian airline airBaltic announced plans to begin flights between Riga and Dubai from September 2021 in preparation for the forthcoming Expo 2020 Dubai.
Latvia’s national airline will offer four flights a week using an Airbus A220-300. Return flights range from €399 ($471) for economy to €1,369 for business seats.
“Dubai for years has been one of the most significant unserved destinations from Riga,” said Martin Gauss, chief executive officer of airBaltic. “Now, with the Expo 2020 starting in October, we will offer a direct connection from Riga, which will be appreciated by many passengers across the Baltic region and Scandinavia.”
The UAE imported $49.79 million of goods from Latvia in 2019, the lowest level since 2014, according to Trading Economics, citing the latest data from the United Nations COMTRADE database. The trade was led by $24.87 million in electrical and electronic equipment, followed $9.28 million of wood products.
Neither Emirates nor Etihad currently offer direct flights between Riga and the UAE.
Turkish central bank chief removal is credit negative for bank funding says Moody’s
Shock removal of CB governor earlier sent lira tumbling
Could impact bank funding costs says credit agency
Updated 25 March 2021
Reuters
ISTANBUL: Credit rating agency Moody’s said on Thursday that the removal of the Turkish central bank governor is credit negative for banks’ funding as the move hurt investor confidence, constraining their access to market funding.
“Without central bank credibility, (banks’) market access is likely to again be costlier and limited to short-term syndications,” it said in a note.
Moody’s also said risks are somewhat mitigated as Turkish banks have adequate foreign-currency liquidity and have generally reduced their reliance on market funding since the currency crisis in 2018.
Oil falls as demand concerns trump Suez Canal disruptions
Traders look beyond Suez disruption
Market spooked by third wave threats
Updated 25 March 2021
Reuters
LONDON: Oil prices fell more than 1 percent as fresh coronavirus lockdowns revived worries about demand for oil products, even as tug boats struggled to move a stranded container ship blocking crude oil carriers in the Suez Canal.
Brent crude futures slid 87 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $63.54 a barrel early Thursday, after jumping 6 percent overnight.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped by $1.02, or 1.7 percent, to $60.16 a barrel, after climbing 5.9 percent overnight.
Prices, which tumbled earlier in the week on worries about tighter pandemic curbs in Europe and vaccine delays stalling fuel demand growth, sharply reversed on Wednesday on news of the grounding in the Suez Canal, potentially blocking 10 tankers carrying 13 million barrels of oil.
Dozens of ships were in the five waiting zones for passage through the nearly 200 km (120 mile) canal, with more approaching the area.
“The longer this disruption lasts the more likely we see refiners (and) buyers having to turn to the spot market to ensure supply from elsewhere,” ING Economics said, adding that shipping companies faced a decision on whether to travel via the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa, causing delays.
The market was also helped on Wednesday by data showing US gasoline demand improved and refinery run rates were picking up.
However, analysts said such supportive factors were likely to be overshadowed by growing concerns about global demand.
“As much as those factors were there, it doesn’t really erase the demand concerns questions that were asked earlier this week,” said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar.
“And while the focus was on Europe, we also have rising COVID-19 cases in places like India and Brazil, developing economies which are really critical to the story for sustainable oil demand growth.”
India on Wednesday reported its highest one-day tally of new infections and deaths and said a new “double mutant” variant of the coronavirus had been found.
Given the persistent demand worries and falling prices, expectations are growing that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, will roll over their current supply curbs into May at a meeting scheduled for April 1, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters.
Growing Greek-Saudi business ties build on history
Greek engineering expertise is bringing Saudi Arabia closer to its Vision 2030 goals, cementing historic ties
Greek construction giants Salfo & Associates SA and SETE Saudia are just two players contributing to the Kingdom’s development
Updated 25 March 2021
Lama Al-Hamawi
RIYADH: In recent decades, investors from Greece and Saudi Arabia have collaborated on a number of joint ventures, mirroring the positive trajectory of their engagement on political and diplomatic levels.
Exports from Greece to Saudi Arabia and vice versa have played a prominent role in the flowering of their commercial relationship.
Viewed through the prism of history, the multidimensional ties that bind Greece and Saudi Arabia today are a continuation of Greek-Arab relations that date back centuries. For proof, one need look only at the artifacts preserved in the Riyadh Museum for History and Archeology, including Greek coins, or drachmas, dating back more than 2,000 years.
More broadly, scholarly and architectural influences of ancient Greece can be seen to this day throughout the region, from Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Levant, to Mesopotamia, Iran and even India.
Through the trade links and conquests of antiquity, Hellenistic ideas blended with those of Arab and later Muslim thinkers, in everything from mathematics and medicine to astronomy and philosophy.
Back then, the Arab world traded in pearls and rare fragrances. Today, Saudi Arabia’s most important export to Greece is crude oil, while Greece has been a long-standing supplier of cotton seeds, metals, food items such as margarine, processed goods, nuts and fruits, and pharmaceuticals.
In 2020, Greek exports to Saudi Arabia were valued at $339.04 million while its imports from the Kingdom stood at $620.57 million, according to the UN Comtrade database on international trade.
Food items have always been an especially popular Greek export to Saudi Arabia, but few people are aware that Greece — home to so many ancient stone-hewn wonders — is also a major exporter of construction materials, including steel, stone, plaster and other building components.
With Saudi Arabia’s expanding tourism sector and booming population, there are ample business opportunities for nations like Greece to share their expertise.
Greek companies are active participants in the Kingdom’s infrastructure development and expansion as it tries to meet its Vision 2030 goals — the reform agenda aimed at opening Saudi Arabia to the world and diversifying its economy away from oil.
At the fourth Future Investment Initiative forum held in Riyadh in February, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced an ambitious strategy to double the population of Riyadh from its current population of around 7.5 million people and turn it into one of the world’s top 10 urban economies by 2030.
Planners envisage a livable, human-centric city replete with green spaces, recreational facilities and an urban lifestyle designed to attract talented professionals from around the world to the biggest city in the Middle East.
The same was true in the 1970s, when the booming city needed the skills of a master-planner. The authorities called in Constantinos Doxiadis, an architect and urban planner, who had worked on several projects in his native Greece.
With Riyadh in the midst of oil-fueled economic and demographic growth, Doxiadis experimented with the idea of a US-style grid system, still in evidence in the Al-Olaya district of the city today.
Saudi government officials have portrayed the latest “Riyadh Renaissance” as an integral part of the larger success of Vision 2030. This means more opportunities for infrastructure development in real estate, housing and mass transit for Greek companies specializing in these fields.
Among Saudi Arabia’s most ambitious plans beyond the capital is the creation of all new coastal resorts and “smart cities” — including the Red Sea Project and NEOM.
The Red Sea Project is a regenerative tourism destination along Saudi Arabia’s west coast and one of three mega-projects announced by the crown prince in July 2017.
The first phase of the project includes 16 hotels, providing 3,000 rooms across five islands, and two resorts on the mainland. Retail, entertainment and other commercial facilities will also be included in the first phase.
The Red Sea project, scheduled to be completed in 2030, will ultimately feature 50 hotels with 8,000 hotel rooms and around 1,300 housing units distributed over 22 islands. A yacht marina, entertainment centers and an international airport, along with public and logistical facilities, will be among the attractions.
NEOM, located in northwest Saudi Arabia, is being built with at a total investment of $500 billion. The aim is to make it a global center for technology and innovation, with hyper-connected communities living and working in an environmentally sustainable ecosystem that does not further pollute the planet.
Greek expertise in construction and smart structures are likely to be utilized in the implementation of these Saudi mega-projects. Construction industry leaders who have already collaborated closely with the Kingdom include Athens-based Salfo and Associates SA.
Originally founded in 1994, Salfo deals in international consulting services and infrastructure projects. The company has offices in Cyprus, the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Eastern Europe, and a branch in Saudi Arabia.
The Kingdom has hired Salfo to design smart car parks across its cities using the latest parking and payment technology.
SETE Energy Saudia for Industrial Projects Ltd. — or SETE Saudia for short — is another big player. It began work in the Kingdom about 40 years ago, first incorporated under the name of Petrola International.
The Greek-founded company started life in the 1940s as a shipping and trading concern. After establishing a strong presence in Saudi Arabia’s western region, it expanded into oil and gas, civil engineering projects, real estate and water treatment.
Over the decades, SETE Saudia has executed projects for the Kingdom’s mass transit network, which serves millions of pilgrims who travel to Makkah and Madinah every year.
In 1985, SETE Saudia designed and built the iconic Jeddah Fountain — the tallest of its kind in the world — which shoots a jet of water 312 meters into the air at a rate of 375 kilometers per hour.
“Of all our achievements in the Kingdom over the past 30 years, the Jeddah Fountain is certainly the most visible,” Richard Bacos, then-chairman of the firm’s technical services, told Arab News in a 2005 interview. “It makes us feel very proud every day of every month of every year.”
The fountain remains an awe-inspiring monument to Greek-Saudi friendship on the Jeddah skyline.
CEO Marlon Saab said SETE Saudia is currently executing many joint projects in the Kingdom, including the development of community housing, the construction of marinas and renovations to water-treatment facilities.
“As the Kingdom diversifies its economy with Vision 2030, there are growth opportunities in several sectors,” he told Arab News.
“We hope to be part of this great country’s people and economy for decades to come.”
British firms seek to help Egyptian entrepreneurs develop their projects amid ongoing reforms
Updated 24 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid
CAIRO: Egypt is one of the promising African markets the UK is focusing on following its departure from the EU, according to Emma Wade-Smith, the Queen’s Commissioner for Trade with Africa.
Education, energy, electricity and healthcare are among areas British companies are considering for investment, Wade-Smith said.
She was speaking during a conference held by the British Egyptian Business Association to discuss increased cooperation between Egyptian and British firms on sustainable industrialization projects in Africa following Brexit.
Wade-Smith said that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic had caused a 20 percent decline in trade between Africa and the UK.
The commissioner said that Britain is seeking to strengthen its relations with African nations, and nine independent trade agreements have been signed with Kenya, Tunisia, Egypt, Ghana and other countries.
The Egyptian-British Partnership Agreement was signed last December to establish economic relations between the two countries after the UK’s exit from the EU last January.
FASTFACTS
• The Egyptian-British Partnership Agreement was signed last December to establish economic relations between the two countries after the UK’s exit from the EU last January.
• Last year, British exports to Egypt totaled £2.3 billion ($3.15 billion), while Egypt’s exports to Britain were estimated at £1.3 billion.
• The UK ranks first in the world in terms of the volume of contribution to direct foreign investment in the Egyptian market.
Wade-Smith said that Britain is looking forward to increasing cooperation with Egypt, especially after the International Monetary Fund’s prediction that the Egyptian economy will achieve high growth rates due to the government’s reform policies. UK firms will seek to help Egyptian entrepreneurs develop their projects, she said.
Last year, British exports to Egypt totaled £2.3 billion ($3.15 billion), while Egypt’s exports to Britain were estimated at £1.3 billion, according to a report by the British Foreign Office.
Ibrahim Al-Sigini, assistant to the Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry for Economic Affairs, said that the ministry will hold joint meetings with British companies to discuss increased cooperation and new investments in the local market.
Wamkele Mene, secretary-general of the secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area, said that Britain is concluding a cooperation agreement with African countries and another agreement with the African Continental Free Trade Area, which will help increase British investments and provide job opportunities for about 100 million people.
The UK ranks first in the world in terms of the volume of contribution to direct foreign investment in the Egyptian market, with investments amounting to $5.4 billion in 1,630 companies, most of which are concentrated in the industrial sector, according to the minister of trade and industry.