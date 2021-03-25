Owner of ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal offers apology
Owner of ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal offers apology
Handout picture released by the Suez Canal Authority on March 24, 2021 shows the MV Ever Given (Evergreen) lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across the waterway of Egypt’s Suez Canal. (File/AFP)
ISMAILIA, Egypt: The Japanese owner of a skyscraper-sized cargo ship wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal has apologized for the incident that’s imperling global shipping.
Shoei Kisen, apologized on Thursday over the “tremendous worry” that the accident has caused to the other vessels and their involved parties.
Shoei Kisen said it is cooperating with its technical management company and the local authorities to get theship afloat, but “the operation is extremely difficult.”
It added: “We are extremely sorry for causing tremendous worry to the ships that are traveling or schedule to travel in the Suez Canal, and all the related people.”
Meanwhile, the Suez Canal authority said operations to refloat stranded container are underway but traffic has been suspended temporarily. The authority has also said that 13 ships traveled from Port Said in a convoy but are currently waiting in the lakes until the stranded Ever Given container is freed.
At least 150 vessels are waiting to use the Suez Canal after a skyscraper-sized cargo ship wedged across the vital waterway. That’s according to canal service provider Leth Agencies.
It says the backup Thursday affected ships both needing to travel into the Mediterranean and the Red Seas.
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground Tuesday in the narrow, man-made canal dividing continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula. It remains unclear when the obstruction will be cleared.
PM Johnson doesn’t rule out sending British troops to Yemen if ‘conditions were right’
Johnson said the ceasefire was encouraging and he hoped it would lead to “serious political progress”
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: The British prime minister has said the government would look at sending troops to Yemen if the conditions were right.
Boris Johnson said the situation would have to be very different before British military involvement would be considered.
“There has been no specific request or suggestion for UK engagement, but it is certainly something that we would be prepared to look at if the conditions were right,” Johnson said during an appearance in front of the foreign affairs committee.
The Yemeni conflict began when Houthi militia, who are backed by Iran, ousted the government from power in the capital Sanaa in 2014.
Saudi Arabia on Monday announced a wide-ranging initiative to help Yemeni factions reach a peaceful resolution to a conflict that has now raged for six years. The plan, which calls for a nationwide ceasefire, has garnered widespread support.
Johnson said the ceasefire was encouraging and he hoped it would lead to “serious political progress” and that there was now an opportunity to go further.
The comments followed a question from the Conservative chair of the committee, Tobias Ellwood, who asked if Johnson would commit to sending forces to help stabilize the war-torn nation.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday welcomed the Saudi initiative and urged all sides to take the opportunity to pursue peace.
The UN on Wednesday also praised the Yemeni government for allowing four fuel ships into Hodeidah port.
In recent weeks, the Houthis have intensified missile and drone attacks on the Kingdom, sparking condemnation from regional and international allies.
Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik said the new Saudi initiative would show the Yemeni people which party refuses to end the war. “[They] face a real confrontation with the Yemeni people and the international community, to expose those who reject all peace efforts and insist on the continuation of war,” he told Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.
Rajih Badi, a Yemeni government spokesman, said the militia sees the call to de-escalate as the “language of weakness” and said the Yemeni people will not accept Iranian interference in their country.
In a costly military quagmire in Yemen’s central province of Marib, the militia have seen their month-long offensive stall and have not been able to recapture the province's capital and with it its oil and gas fields.
The military deadlock has prompted the rebels into shifting their goal from taking Marib city to potentially using the offensive as a bargaining chip in future peace talks, Yemeni experts say.
“While the Houthis initially had momentum in their offensive on Marib, the battle has descended into a familiar stalemate,” Samuel Ramani, an international relations researcher at Oxford University, told Arab News.
The militia have also been accused by Human Rights Watch of firing artillery and missiles into heavily populated areas in Marib governorate since February.
Earlier this month, 45 people died at a migrants detention center in the Houthi-controlled capital, when guards caused a fire while suppressing a protest against mistreatment. The bungled attempt has been widely denounced.
The UK’s ambassador to Yemen, Michael Aron, condemned Houthi treatment of migrants and demanded a “credible, transparent, independent investigation must be carried out, including a full account of those killed & injured.”
How preservation of Greek culture made the 1821 revolution inevitable
Greek revolutionaries were mesmerized by the place their ancestors held in art, literature, philosophy and politics
Preservation of Greek language, local autonomy, education and trade ensured the survival of Hellenism down the ages
Updated 28 min 30 sec ago
Aristides N. Hatzis
ATHENS: One of the consequences of the fall of Constantinople in 1453 was the biggest brain drain in early European history. Greek intellectuals left the Byzantine Empire in droves, with many settling permanently in Italy, bringing with them their vast knowledge and precious collections of manuscripts.
Their presence contributed significantly to the rediscovery of classical Greek literature and philosophy, which they reinforced through teaching, translations and publications. The European Renaissance owes a great debt to them.
In the process, Venice became the center of the Greek intelligentsia and mercantile class, which organized themselves into a strong community.
By contrast, the former lands of the Eastern Empire entered a darker age, which could have obliterated Greek culture altogether were it not for the Orthodox Church, preserving the Greek language through its liturgical texts and ceremonies and local autonomy institutions, safeguard the feeling of belonging to a community.
One man who helped rescue the Greeks from intellectual oblivion was Kyrillos Loukaris, a patriarch of Constantinople in the early 17th century. Under the influence of Reformation ideas, Loukaris sought to educate Greek clerics to defend against the aggressive proselytism of the Catholic Church. He also established a printing press and an academy in Constantinople.
From the late 17th century onward, numerous schools opened across the southern Balkans, almost all of them teaching courses in the Greek language. Many of the most influential schools were established in major centers of Hellenism: Smyrna, Ayvalik and Chios.
Chios hosted a library containing some 12,000 volumes. Ayvalik, a rich city with an exclusively Greek population numbering 30,000, had a modern school with more than 300 students, managed by a liberal clergyman named Benjamin of Lesbos.
This movement to establish schools was driven by an educated monk named Kosmas of Aetolia. He traveled throughout the southern Balkans, from eastern Thrace and the Aegean Sea to the Ionian Islands and from Macedonia to central Greece, emphasizing the need for education and a strong grasp of the Greek language.
His influence was tremendous and his followers numbered in the thousands, including Greeks, Albanians and even Turks. Before his arrest and beheading by the Ottomans, he and his followers had established more than 200 schools.
But it was not just the rapid spread of schools that helped preserve Greek culture. The curriculum became richer, emphasizing logic, mathematics, the natural sciences, philosophy and the classics.
Many Greeks learned French, Italian and other European languages. Greek nobles (Phanariots) and merchant families sent their sons to Europe to continue their studies while their daughters were home-schooled.
Although many poor young men were also able to reach Western Europe to study on scholarships, the hero of the Greek Revolution, Theodoros Kolokotronis, saw this outward flow of the brightest and best as yet another brain drain.
“The third class, the merchants, these diligent Greeks, the better part of our nation but also the educated Greeks, left their country and they abandoned the poor people to a deplorable situation,” he once said.
Most of the new schools were supported by the Orthodox Church and local communities, which offered them a source of funding and a kind of legal protection against the abuses of Ottoman authorities. But over time, Greek merchants, guilds of artisans and emigres became major sponsors.
Greek schools were also established outside the Ottoman Empire, not only in Venice but in major European cities such as Vienna and Moscow. New books were published on secular subjects, many of them translations, contributing to a vibrant cultural exchange.
According to historian George Finlay, Greek domination of economic life, religion and education gave them an unbeatable advantage over every other Orthodox nationality.
“Literary education, and those who dispensed it, enjoyed a moral influence in society second only to the clergy. Greek priests and Greek teachers have transfused their language and their ideas into the greater part of the educated classes among the Christian population of European Turkey,” he wrote.
“They have thus constituted themselves the representatives of Eastern Christianity, and placed themselves in prominent opposition to their conquerors. All news was generally transmitted through a Greek medium, colored with Greek hopes and prejudices, or perverted by Greek interests.”
It was time for the bourgeoisie to succeed the Church in its intellectual leadership. Rich Greek merchants, especially those among the diaspora, began funding not only the churches and schools, but also translations and newspapers.
The Greek intelligentsia moved from Venice to Vienna as the latter became a thriving center of Greek commerce, alongside Trieste and Budapest. With this came a second wave of modern Greek enlightenment, which was radical, mostly liberal, secular and nationalist.
Key figures in this new wave include Rigas Feraios (the Greek Jacobin) and Adamantios Korais (the foremost liberal intellectual of the era). These men and their contemporaries transferred the radical Enlightenment ideas of the American and French revolutions to the Greek elites.
It was a time of renewed interest in the classics, the age of romanticism, and the allure of ancient Athens and Rome. Young Greeks were mesmerized by the place their ancestors held in art, literature, philosophy and politics, yet felt deeply ashamed of the present condition of Greece. They felt unworthy of their ancestors and cowardly for their submission to the Ottomans.
“The Turks did not either learn or unlearn anything since the conquest of Greece,” Spyridon Trikoupis, a foremost author of his day, wrote in his “History of the Greek Revolution” in 1860.
“They were against commerce and industry, illiterate and cocky. For them, the four centuries from the fall of Constantinople passed as four days. They missed the renaissance of letters and the progress of human knowledge, which had brought Europe from barbarism to civilization.
“But the Greeks, because of their ancestry and religion, associated themselves with the wise and industrious European nations through shipping and commerce. This association secured them material wealth and spiritual enlightenment.”
Trikoupis emphasized this asymmetry between the two nations as the chief reason why the Greek Revolution was inevitable.
“It is not possible for two nations, living in the same lands, to have their political relation stable, when the one, which dominates, remains stagnant and the one dominated is making progress,” he wrote.
“The political change in their relationship becomes even more certain, when these nations have different origins, stand for a different religion, speak different languages, live separately without interethnic marriage, they both consider the other as sacrilegious and they simply hate each other,” he added.
“This was the position of the Turks towards the Greeks and vice versa. The change of their political positions was a matter of time and circumstances. When the suffering humanity, while feeling the cruelty, realizes at the same time its own power, the urge for the improvement of its lot is unstoppable.”
--------------
* Aristides Hatzis is a professor at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, and director of research at the Center for Liberal Studies (KEFiM). He is a member of the National Committee for the Celebration of the Bicentennial of the Greek Revolution.
After 200 years, Greek revolution still influences Athens-Ankara ties
Long shadow of history, with 1821 at its heart, continues to be seen over Greek-Turkish relations
Awareness of the centrality of the “other” in historical processes is key to understanding today’s disputes
Updated 27 min 56 sec ago
Dimitris Tsarouhas
WASHINGTON: This year is one of great symbolism for Greece. The country is celebrating the 200th anniversary marking the beginning of a nine-year campaign that led to the establishment of the modern Greek state in 1830.
Hundreds of events are planned mainly under the auspices of the Greece 2021 Committee set up for the occasion.
It aims to shed light on different aspects of the nation’s re-birth and the successful campaign to determine its affairs independent of the Ottoman Empire. What was the Greek War of Independence, and how have Greek-Turkish relations been affected by its emergence?
To start with, it is important to stress that the nine-year process that led to the Greek state’s modern formation was not a war of independence as conventionally understood. It is more accurate to depict it as a rebellion, indeed a revolution, since the rebels were far from constituting an organized army.
Moreover, no Greek state existed at the time, capable of fighting a conventional armed conflict against the organized Ottoman army and navy. Lastly, the revolution had multiple starting points because Greeks were dispersed in a large geographic area inside and outside of the Ottoman Empire.
To illustrate this point, the start of the Greek Revolution occurred in February 1821, when Alexandros Ypsilantis published a manifesto for a call to arms in today’s Romania. He argued that the time had come for Greeks, wherever they were, to fight “for Faith and Homeland.”
Ypsilantis was the head of the Friendly Society (Filiki Eteria), an organization set up by members of the Greek diaspora in Odessa in 1814, that became a focal point to aid the revolution through financial, logistical and political support.
The rebellion Ypsilantis envisioned was suppressed pretty quickly, as the revolutionaries were inadequately prepared and thus easily defeated after the czar’s intervention and support of the central government of the Ottomans.
Yet the torch was carried on by rebels further south, in Peloponnesus, as the revolution was eventually crowned with success in 1830 when the full independence of the Greek state was recognized by the then great powers of the UK, France and Russia. In contrast with 1821, Europe’s powers realized that Greek autonomy and its eventual independence served their interests better than open suppression.
Further, a great wave of sympathy among Western public opinion towards the revolutionaries became widespread by 1825-1826. It had religious connotations as Christians were fighting Muslims (at least in some theaters of conflict), yet was mostly the result of the successful attempt to link ancient Greece’s image in the eyes of the west with the modern-day struggle of its successors on the ground.
The link was flimsy in ways more than one, but that counted for little. Philhellenism became a powerful force that ultimately allowed the revolutionaries to reach their cherished objective. By 1832, the Ottoman Empire also accepted the inevitable that Greece was now a member of the community of nations.
Its struggle became a rallying cry for other populations in 19th-century Europe. Poles, Hungarians and many others rightly saw in the Greek Revolution the passionate expression of the ideals of the French and American Revolutions and proceeded with the formation of their own states over time.
The Greek Revolution of 1821 is therefore a momentous event in world history, far bigger in consequences than the small state that was formed. For the revolutionaries and the political class of the emerging state, however, their priorities were more immediate: How to make sure Greece would get bigger and bring under its jurisdiction the majority of Greeks still subject to Ottoman rule.
To do so, they needed to fight the Ottomans, not once but many times over until the boundaries of the country were firmly set in 1947 and after the Dodecanese Islands became part of the state. Two decades earlier, the Lausanne Treaty of 1923 ended the war between Greece and Turkey, setting the boundaries of the latter country.
Turkish leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and his comrades-in-arms had earlier rejected the failed Ottoman Empire. Importantly, the nationalist fervor that led to military victory and a new set of diplomatic accords with Greece and other European powers had been originally inspired by the same nationalist zeal that had engulfed their Greek counterparts a century earlier.
Modern observers of Greek-Turkish relations often have difficulty in understanding the intensity of their present-day disputes, unaware of the centrality of the “other” in the historical process that led the two states to come into being.
As I have argued elsewhere, it is precisely their historical state formation, including identity formation and the setup of national consciousness in opposition to the other side (rather than on its own terms) that accounts for the emotional outbursts and limited rationality in sustainable conflict resolution mechanisms characterizing a large part of their conflict-ridden relationship.
How so?
From the 1820s and for an entire century, one side’s victory in the battlefield (or, more often, the diplomatic decision-making circles of the great powers, on which the Greek state was clever enough to rely) was the other side’s loss. Starting from 1830 and until the Treaty of Lausanne was signed, generations of Greeks were determined, if not always battle-ready, to liberate “enslaved Hellenism” from Turkish rule, or Tourkokratia.
In the process, they also managed to incorporate other parts of today’s Greece from countries such as the UK (such as the Ionian Islands in 1863). The next step followed in 1881, when again the great powers convinced the Ottomans to cede Thessaly and a part of Epirus to Greece. By the early 20th century the Ottoman Empire’s decline had accelerated and Greece used that to its advantage.
The Balkans Wars of 1912-13 pitted Greece, Serbia and Bulgaria against the Ottomans, as well as each other, over Macedonia and parts of Epirus. The union of Crete with Greece was also completed at that time.
Greece had managed to enlarge its territory by more than 60 percent and its desire to liberate the “enslaved brethren” appeared close to success by 1921. The crumbling Ottoman Empire, combined with the diligent policies pursued by Greek Prime Minister Eleftherios Venizelos, allowed Greece to reach its peak by 1921.
Yet 10 years of continuous war had taken its toll and the irredentism manifested in the Greek army’s march deep into central Anatolia came to a crashing halt once Ataturk launched a devastating counterattack. Lausanne put an end to hostilities but not before Greece and Turkey embarked on a population exchange, with religion the main criterion for the exchange.
Vestiges of Hellenism remained in the new Turkish Republic, as the patriarchate was allowed to remain in Istanbul, and a sizable Greek minority with it, too. In the years that followed and once the war was over, Greek-Turkish relations have been met with ebbs and flows.
Tensions have been high more often than not, especially over Cyprus, which remains divided to this day and overshadows attempts for a normalization of relations. However, it is also important to stress, given the centuries of coexistence between the two peoples, that their relations have also gone through periods of accord and mutual respect.
Immediately after the war, Ataturk and Venizelos established cordial relations, not least due to their genuine desire for lasting peace and Ataturk’s revolutionary reforms. In 1934, Venizelos even proposed that the Nobel Peace Prize be given to Ataturk.
Friendly relations turned sour after the passing of the two leaders and did not return until the late 1990s with another period of rapprochement. The long shadow of history, with 1821 at its heart, continues to affect Greek-Turkish relations in multiple ways.
---------------------
* Dimitris Tsarouhas is a professor of international relations, specializing in Greek politics, Greece-Turkey relations, EU-Turkey relations and EU affairs. Twitter: @dimitsar
How the Greek diaspora rallied to defend the 1821 War of Independence
Overseas Greeks rallied to the revolution’s cause in ideological, organizational and diplomatic terms
There is no better example of the Modern Greek Enlightenment than the works and deeds of Rigas Velestinlis
Updated 58 min 22 sec ago
Dimitris Tsarouhas
WASHINGTON, D.C.: It is difficult, if not impossible, to understand the revolution that led to Greek independence without considering the diaspora’s role. Some aspects of its influence are straightforward and direct, reflecting its active involvement in the Greek cause.
The actual call to arms was propagated outside Greek territory by Alexandros Ypsilantis in February 1821. He traveled from the Russian Empire to Ottoman territory, specifically Moldova, where he called for self-determination. The revolution was formally launched in Iasi in eastern Romania on Feb. 24, 1821.
It is noteworthy that Ypsilantis was head of the Friendly Society, a secret organization set up by Greeks abroad with the aim of achieving self-determination. On the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution, and in recognition of the diaspora’s contribution to Greece, a proposal has been tabled to celebrate Feb. 24 as Diaspora Day.
Individual acts of rebellion and representation aside, there are deeper reasons that make the diaspora a protagonist of the Greek Revolution. Over time, elements of the diaspora got exposed, and actively contributed, to the spread of new, radical ideas inspired by the American and French revolutions.
Their prominent economic status in the Ottoman Empire, their trading skills and their advanced educational levels became a rallying cry in support of the Greek cause, both for their countrymen and the high diplomatic courts of foreign powers, especially the likes of Russia and the UK.
But how did the diaspora come to play such a central role in the revolution, and what factors account for its prominence?
By the 18th century, Greeks residing in the Phanar (Fener) district of Istanbul, the spiritual center of the Orthodox Church, had acquired powerful positions in the Ottoman administration. Well-educated and having adopted a cosmopolitan approach, the Phanariots were able to acquire administrative positions in the empire, particularly in today’s Romania and Moldova.
This gave them access to power, which they combined with the tactics of the great powers to undermine the Ottomans and acquire self-determination. A concrete example is the 1770 uprising in Peloponnesus, which the sultan was eventually able to crush.
Known in Greek historiography as the Orlov Affair, this was an attempt to achieve self-determination under the leadership of the Orlov brothers, highly ranked Russian navy officers who sought to implement the Russian plan of revolt against the Ottomans.
Although unsuccessful, the revolt underlined the faith that many Greeks had in Russia as a potential liberator, not least due to the strong religious bond of the two sides and their mutual desire, at least during certain time periods, to weaken the sultan.
Important as the Christian Orthodox faith was in bringing together Christians to revolt against the sultan, the contribution of secular nationalists was equally powerful.
In the 18th century, and especially after the 1774 Treaty of Kucuk Kaynarca — which brought an end to the Russian-Ottoman War and allowed for unfettered access to the Bosphorus Strait by Christian ships — Greeks were able to dominate the trade routes of the eastern Mediterranean.
Investing in education, many resided in various European metropoles of the time, such as Paris, Vienna, Marseille and Odessa. Major ports of the empire — especially Izmir, Chios and Thessaloniki — became the movement’s center.
Their collective contribution to the pursuit of knowledge and science gave rise to the Modern Greek Enlightenment Μovement, a school of thought inspired by the ideals spread by the American and French revolutions.
Normative principles of equality and justice entered their vocabulary and pushed them to translate and print, sometimes in secret, classic works of the antiquity and enlightenment. They admired Ancient Greece and its achievements, seeing them as the result of the creative pursuits of humanity when set free to explore, question and innovate.
They also emphasized the need for widespread education among the Greek people, and sought to link the desire for cultural excellence with liberty and the freedom to pursue one’s ambitions under conditions of equality.
Their approach soon led them to an inescapable conclusion: The Greek people ought to rise against the sultan and achieve self-determination in the name of progress and a desire to overthrow the conservative establishment that kept the masses trapped in prejudice and ignorance.
There is no better example of the Modern Greek Enlightenment and its influence than the works and deeds of Rigas Velestinlis (1757-1798). A pioneer of the enlightenment, he found himself in Vienna by the time he was 30. He devoted himself to the cause of Greek independence, but did more than any other in brandishing the modern zeitgeist that the enlightenment era called for.
He edited the first modern Greek newspaper called Efimeris from Vienna, where he was able to settle at age 30. His vision of Greece’s future was ecumenical and progressive, to the extent that many among the clergy condemned his revolutionary zeal.
Velestinlis called for an uprising of the people against the Ottoman yoke, not on the basis of nationalism — after all, he and countless others identified as Romios, a Greek Orthodox subject of the sultan — but by envisaging a confederation of the Balkan peoples, with Greece at its heart.
He went as far as to publish a draft constitution addressing the peoples of “Rumeli, Asia Minor, the islands of the Aegean and the principalities of Moldavia and Wallachia.” In it, he called for a Balkan-wide republic guaranteeing equality and justice for all its citizens.
Going further, he stressed how equality was meant to apply to all, “Christians and Turks,” in a spirit of brotherhood and equality before the law. Small wonder that the Greek patriarchate condemned Velestinlis as a dangerous utopian, endangering Hellenism — the national character or culture of Greece — and flirting with revolution and resurrection.
He was eventually captured by the Austrians in Trieste, and was killed at the hands of the Ottomans in Belgrade. Yet his vision of self-determination lived on, along with his persistent calls to heed the calls of liberty.
The Greek Revolution, like any major event, was the result of various forces, movements and motives. The struggle for self-determination, however, had begun much earlier than 1821, and was not necessarily expressed through the bayonet.
The role of the Greek diaspora, especially after the mid-18th century, in preparing the ground for the revolution in ideological, organizational and diplomatic terms is undoubtedly a central aspect of that era and a glorious chapter in Greek history.
----------------
* Dimitris Tsarouhas is a professor of international relations, specializing in Greek politics, Greece-Turkey relations, EU-Turkey relations and EU affairs. Twitter: @dimitsar
Gunmen kill wanted Libyan commander in new sign of instability
The ICC has indicted Werfalli twice for the suspected killing of more than 40 captives
This month he was shown in a widely circulated video raiding a car showroom in Benghazi
Updated 24 March 2021
Reuters
TRIPOLI: Gunmen assassinated an eastern Libyan commander wanted for war crimes on Wednesday, medics said, underscoring the risks of violent escalation on the ground that poses the biggest challenge to Libya's new unity government.
Mahmoud Al-Werfalli was shot from a car outside a hospital in Benghazi alongside two of his bodyguards, military sources said, amid growing friction between rival factions in eastern Libya.
Werfalli was a commander in an elite unit attached to Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA), a coalition of forces that has dominated eastern Libya in recent years.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague has indicted Werfalli twice for the suspected killing of more than 40 captives, including in a 2018 incident in which photographs appeared to show him shooting 10 blindfolded prisoners.
This month he was shown in a widely circulated video raiding a car showroom in Benghazi alongside his uniformed men, smashing up furniture and computers as they brandished weapons.
Friction between rival factions in eastern Libya has been escalating for some time and could further degenerate into a series of retaliatory attacks, said Tarek Megerisi of the European Council on Foreign Relations.
"I think this is going to be the first major challenge for the (Government of National Unity) GNU," he said.
The GNU was sworn into office this month, taking over from the two rival administrations in east and west that have run Libya for years, as part of a UN-facilitated peace effort.
The eastern administration, backed for years by the LNA, handed over its powers to the GNU on Tuesday at a ceremony in Benghazi.
Besides the challenge of merging Libya's divided state institutions and preparing for elections in December, the GNU needs also to tackle a dire security situation with power held by myriad factions.
On Wednesday, UN Special Envoy Jan Kubis told the Security Council: "Various armed groups continue to operate without hindrance, human rights violations continue with almost total impunity."
Last week, GNU Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibeh said his government would open an investigation after the discovery of bodies in Benghazi.