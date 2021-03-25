You are here

Ship blocking Suez Canal like 'beached whale' could be stuck for weeks

The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, is wedged across the Suez Canal, blocking traffic in the vital waterway. (AP)
Reuters

  • Giant ship stuck for more than two days
  • Two marine rescue firms to help refloat effort
Reuters

SINGAPORE: A container ship blocking the Suez Canal like a “beached whale” may take weeks to free, the salvage company said, as officials stopped all ships entering the channel on Thursday in a new setback for global trade.
The 400 m (430 yard) Ever Given, almost as long as the Empire State Building is high, is blocking transit in both directions through one of the world’s busiest shipping channels for oil and grain and other trade linking Asia and Europe.
The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said eight tugs were working to move the vessel, which got stuck diagonally across the single-lane southern stretch of the canal on Tuesday morning amid high winds and a dust storm.
“We can’t exclude it might take weeks, depending on the situation,” Peter Berdowski, CEO of Dutch company Boskalis which is trying to free the ship, told the Dutch television program “Nieuwsuur.”
A total of 156 large container ships, tankers carrying oil and gas, and bulk vessels hauling grain have backed up at either end of the canal, Egypt’s Leith Agencies said, creating one of the worst shipping jams seen for years.
Three ships were being escorted out of the canal, it added.
The blockage comes on top of the disruption to world trade already caused in the past year by COVID-19, with trade volumes hit by high rates of ship cancelations, shortages of containers and slower handling speeds at ports.
The SCA, which had allowed some vessels to enter the canal in the hope the blockage could be cleared, said it had temporarily suspended all traffic on Thursday. Shipping giant Maersk said in a customer advisory it had seven vessels affected.
Berdowski said the ship’s bow and stern had been lifted up against either side of the canal.
“It is like an enormous beached whale. It’s an enormous weight on the sand. We might have to work with a combination of reducing the weight by removing containers, oil and water from the ship, tug boats and dredging of sand.”
A new attempt to move it would take place later on Thursday, the ship’s technical manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), said.
Roughly 30 percent of the world’s shipping container volume transits through the 193 km (120 miles) Suez Canal daily, and about 12 percent of total global trade of all goods.
Shipping experts say that if the blockage is not cleared in the coming days, some shipping may re-route around Africa, which would add roughly a week to the journey.
“Every port in Western Europe is going to feel this,” Leon Willems, a spokesman for Rotterdam Port, Europe’s largest, said. “We hope for both companies and consumers that it will be resolved soon. When these ships do arrive in Europe, there will inevitably be longer waiting times.”
Consultancy Wood Mackenzie said the biggest impact was on container shipping, but there were also a total of 16 laden crude and product oil tankers due to sail through the canal and now delayed.
The tankers were carrying 870,000 tons of crude and 670,000 tons of clean oil products such as gasoline, naphtha and diesel, it said.
Russia and Saudi Arabia are the top two exporters of oil through the canal, while India and China are the main importers, oil analytics firm Vortexa said. Consultancy Kpler said the canal accounted for only 4.4 percent of total oil flows but a prolonged disruption would complicate flows of Russian and Caspian oil to Asia and oil from the Middle East into Europe.
Joanna Konings, senior economist, International Trade Analysis at Dutch bank ING, noted the container shipping industry was used to days of delays.
But Germany’s BDI industry association was concerned. Deputy Managing Director Holger Loesch said earlier delays were already impacting production, with industries depending on raw materials or construction supply deliveries particularly affected.
About 16 percent of Germany’s chemicals imports arrive by ship via the Suez canal and the chief economist for the association of German chemicals and pharmaceuticals producers VCI, Henrik Meincke, said they would be affected with every day of blockage.
Ever Given’s technical manager BSM said dredgers were working to clear sand and mud from around it while tugboats in conjunction with Ever Given’s winches work to shift it.
Japanese shipowner Shoei Kisen apologized for the incident and said work on freeing the ship, which was heading to Europe from China, “has been extremely difficult” and it was not clear when the vessel would float again.
The owner and insurers face claims totalling millions of dollars even if the ship is refloated quickly, industry sources said on Wednesday. Shoei Kisen said the hull insurer of the group is MS&AD Insurance Group while the liability insurer is UK P&I Club.
The ship’s GPS signal shows only minor changes to its position over the past 24 hours.
Two professional rescue teams from the Netherlands and Japan will work with local authorities to design a more effective plan to refloat the vessel, the company leasing it, Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine Corp. said.

Topics: shipping Suez trade energy

Marriott to open world's biggest Aloft hotel in Makkah

The agreement includes the development of Saudi Arabia’s first Renaissance Hotel, the world’s largest Aloft Hotel and a Courtyard by Marriott in hotel Makkah. (AP/File Photo)
The agreement includes the development of Saudi Arabia’s first Renaissance Hotel, the world’s largest Aloft Hotel and a Courtyard by Marriott in hotel Makkah. (AP/File Photo)
Arab News

Marriott to open world's biggest Aloft hotel in Makkah

The agreement includes the development of Saudi Arabia’s first Renaissance Hotel, the world’s largest Aloft Hotel and a Courtyard by Marriott in hotel Makkah. (AP/File Photo)
  • Three new hotels openings by 2025
  • Brings tally of Saudi properties to 30
Arab News

DUBAI: American hotel conglomerate Marriott International has signed an agreement with Riyadh-based real estate company Al Saedan Group to open three hotels across the Kingdom by 2025.
The agreement includes the development of Saudi Arabia’s first Renaissance Hotel, the world’s largest Aloft Hotel and a Courtyard by Marriott in hotel Makkah.
“We are pleased to build on our fantastic relationship with Al Saedan Group and further expand our portfolio across Saudi Arabia with these milestone signings,” Satya Anand, Marriott International’s president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa said in a statement.
“These agreements underscore Marriott International’s commitment to supporting the growth of the Kingdom’s tourism sector and reinforces the continued demand we are seeing for our portfolio of brands across the country.”
Sultan Al-Khudair, CEO of Al Saedan Group, added: “As a company, we are focused on developing projects that support the growth and development of the Kingdom. We are excited to collaborate with Marriott International to open two new properties in Makkah which will be ideal destinations for those visiting for Hajj and Umrah.”
The Renaissance Riyadh Hotel, the brand’s first in Saudi Arabia, will be located in King Abdullah Financial District near Riyadh International Airport. It will include 266 suites, three food and beverage outlets, a spa, pool and fitness center.
Located close to the entrance to the Grand Mosque, the Aloft Makkah Taysir will be the biggest Aloft property in the world, with 1,000 guest rooms.
The third property, Courtyard by Marriott Makkah Kudai, will have 438 guest rooms and will be located two kilometers from the Grand Mosque’s entrance.
The latest signings bring Marriott International’s number of properties in Saudi Arabia to over 30, with more than 9,000 rooms across ten brands and nine cities. The hotelier currently has more than 7,600 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 133 countries and territories.
In February, Reuters reported that the company’s fourth quarter revenue last year fell 60 percent to $2.17 billion. This resulted in a quarterly net loss of $164 million, compared with a profit of $279 million for the same quarter in 2019.

Topics: hospitality hotels Makkah

Gold hub UAE toughens fight against financial crime

Gold hub UAE toughens fight against financial crime
Gold hub UAE toughens fight against financial crime

Gold hub UAE toughens fight against financial crime
DUBAI: The UAE, one of the world's largest gold hubs, is strengthening its defences against financial crime, including new restrictions on the movement of cash and precious metals, the Gulf state said on Thursday.
Detailing the latest measures, the UAE Executive Office to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing said the tools include one for submitting suspicious banking reports, a unified electronic customs platform and a programme restricting movement of cash, stones and precious metals before and after arrival.
"Through the adoption of these technical controls, the Executive Office hopes to strengthen the UAE's efforts to curb illicit flows of funds, promote asset recovery, and combat all forms of transnational financial crime," the Office, set up in February, said in a statement.
The UAE exports bullion worth billions of dollars to refiners accredited by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), the world's most influential bullion market authority.
The association in November threatened to stop bullion from countries including the UAE entering the mainstream market if they fail to meet regulatory standards.
The UAE in December declared its support for an initiative by the LBMA to improve regulation on matters such as money laundering and unethical sourcing of gold.
Global dirty money watchdog the Financial Action Task Force last April also said the UAE, where cash transactions are common, was not doing enough to prevent money laundering. The UAE passed an anti-money laundering and terrorism financing law in 2018. The foreign ministry has said further strengthening of its regulatory framework was a critical national priority.

Saudi Arabia sees dramatic growth of special needs workers in labor force

Saudi Arabia sees dramatic growth of special needs workers in labor force
Arab News

Saudi Arabia sees dramatic growth of special needs workers in labor force

Saudi Arabia sees dramatic growth of special needs workers in labor force
  • Represent 12 percent of labor force
  • Part of NTP 'Care of People' agenda
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has made strong progress in integrating workers with special needs into the labor market, increasing their share to 12 percent in 2020 from 7.7 percent in 2017, Al Eqtisadiah reported.
The progress is attributed to the National Transformation Program (NTP), a five-year initiative launched last year to support the government’s Vision 2030 development plan. Empowering those with special needs was part of the agenda when Riyadh hosted the G20 summit in December, 2020.
Under the NTP, the Authority for the Care of People with Disabilities has been established, as the Kingdom seeks to empower those with special needs and help them become more active members of society.
The Authority has been working to improve legislation and introduce policies to support those with special needs in accessing services, including rehabilitation.
Saudi Arabia’s Human Resources Development Fund has helped about 1,340 people with special needs, while 1,316 have benefited from Ministry of Housing programs, and 866 have received training from the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation.

Topics: disability Employment

Abu Dhabi’s biggest hotel group reports pandemic profit decline but outlook improves

Abu Dhabi's biggest hotel group reports pandemic profit decline but outlook improves
Arab News

Abu Dhabi's biggest hotel group reports pandemic profit decline but outlook improves

Abu Dhabi’s biggest hotel group reports pandemic profit decline but outlook improves
  • Regional hotels hit hard by lockdowns
  • IDEX helps to lift stays in February
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi National Hotels said profit fell 35 percent last year as hotels across the emirate were forced to close due to the pandemic.
The group behind some of the emirate’s most luxurious properties reported net profit of 162 million dirhams ($44.1 million) as overall sales fell 38 percent to 874 million dirhams.
CEO Khalid Anb made the disclosure at the company’s annual general assembly, according to an Abu Dhabi stock exchange filing.
The group owns or operates some of the best known hotels across the emirates including the Park Hyatt in Abu Dhabi and the Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach.
Like other cities, Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector has been pummeled by the pandemic, but the latest data from hotel research group STR suggests it may be on the rebound.
Abu Dhabi hotels reported their best performance since the start of the pandemic according to preliminary February data, STR said.
Occupancy stood at 65.4 percent which was just 15.4 percent below the level from the year-earlier period.
The massive IDEX military exhibition helped to boost occupancy for hotels in the emirate during the month.

UAE’s ADNOC said to deepen supply cuts to Asia in June in ‘fragile’ market

UAE's ADNOC said to deepen supply cuts to Asia in June in 'fragile' market
UAE's ADNOC said to deepen supply cuts to Asia in June in 'fragile' market

UAE’s ADNOC said to deepen supply cuts to Asia in June in ‘fragile’ market
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has deepened crude oil supply cuts to Asian customers in June to 15 percent from 5 percent in May, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
The supply reduction will apply to the four grades of crude that ADNOC sells to Asia, namely Murban, Das, Umm Lulu and Upper Zakum, they said.
The cuts are part of theUAE obligation under a pact between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, known as OPEC+, to reduce output and balance global oil markets.
ADNOC’s June allocation comes ahead of the next OPEC+ meeting scheduled on April 1, where producers will decide on May supplies.
The UAE, the third biggest oil producer in OPEC behind Saudi Arabia and Iraq, pumps about 2.5 million to 3 million barrels per day, mostly produced by ADNOC.
Four OPEC+ sources told Reuters they expected a similar decision to the last meeting as a new wave of lockdowns across Europe to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus has threatened to cool fuel demand. OPEC+ then broadly stuck to its cuts, allowing Russia and Kazakhstan a modest rise of 150,000 barrels per day.
ADNOC’s supply reduction was aimed at supporting the market, one of the sources said.
“Apparently the market is very fragile,” the source said.
Crude oil producers from Europe, Africa and the United States have faced difficulties selling to Asia, especially China, as buyers took cheaper oil from storage while refinery maintenance has reduced demand, industry sources said.
June also happens to be the first contract month for Murban crude futures, which will be launched by the Intercontinental Exchange Inc. on March 29.
Khaled Salmeen, who heads ADNOC’s downstream, marketing and trading department, said in early March the UAE was adhering to OPEC’s reduction pact, and ADNOC had enough storage to ensure uninterrupted supply of Murban despite production restrictions.

