Morocco: 4 arrested for links to alleged Daesh attack plot

Morocco: 4 arrested for links to alleged Daesh attack plot
Special agents in eastern Morocco on Thursday arrested four suspected Daesh-linked extremists who were allegedly assigned to attack a military base and other sensitive targets. (File/AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

Morocco: 4 arrested for links to alleged Daesh attack plot

Morocco: 4 arrested for links to alleged Daesh attack plot
  • US intelligence services worked closely with counterparts in the North African kingdom to dismantle the cell in Oujda
  • Four people ages 24-28 were arrested in separate neighborhoods in Oujda
Updated 6 sec ago
AP

RABAT: Special agents in eastern Morocco on Thursday arrested four suspected Daesh-linked extremists who were allegedly assigned to attack a military base and other sensitive targets, the official Moroccan news agency MAP reported.
US intelligence services worked closely with counterparts in the North African kingdom to dismantle the cell in Oujda, on the border with Algeria, MAP quoted a statement from Morocco’s Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations as saying.
Four people ages 24-28 were arrested in separate neighborhoods in Oujda. One man was found on the roof of his home, trying to flee, according to MAP’s account. The agents seized large sums of money in European currencies and the passports of the four suspects.
Authorities said the four initially planned to travel to the Sahel to join fighting there. Branches of Daesh and Al-Qaeda are active in the Sahel, but it was not clear whether the alleged Daesh ties of the arrested individuals referred to a Sahel connection.
Morocco’s Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations alleged a Daesh leader instructed them to carry out attacks in Morocco instead of traveling to the Sahel. Work to identify potential targets that included “vital national structures, security buildings and military bases” was in motion. according to the bureau’s statement.
The prosecutor’s office ordered investigations to uncover other possible extremists linked to the plot, the statement said.
Morocco sporadically breaks up extremist cells. In September, potential suicide bombers reportedly linked to Daesh were arrested in four cities.
More than 1,000 Moroccans are believed to have joined the extremist group between 2013 and 2017 as the organization seized territory across Syria and Iraq.

Topics: Morocco Daesh

Jordan eyeing coronavirus-free tourism zone

Jordan eyeing coronavirus-free tourism zone
Updated 25 March 2021
Daoud Kuttab

Jordan eyeing coronavirus-free tourism zone

Jordan eyeing coronavirus-free tourism zone
  • Tourism is one of the major sources of revenue for Jordan
Updated 25 March 2021
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Jordan is planning to create a virus-free “golden zone” for tourists that will include Wadi Rum, Petra and the Dead Sea.

Sakher Dudin, minister of communications and media affairs, told local media that travel into the zone will be restricted.

“Once everyone is vaccinated it will be necessary that all those entering must have been previously vaccinated,” he said.

The rule will apply to tourists as well as local suppliers and tourism staffers, he added.

Imad Hijazeen, secretary-general of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, told Arab News that the health ministry will ensure that the idea works and is safe to all concerned.

“We need to have clear protocols and guidelines to ensure the safety of both tourists and tourism personnel,” he said.

Dudin said the government will slowly begin easing movement restrictions “to help people economically and to get to a safe summer. We are working with all partners to ensure the implementation of unified regional protocols to ensure the safety and ease of movement of tourists and citizens.”

Hanna Sawalha, owner and general manager of Nebo Tours, welcomed the idea and called for all parties to work together to ensure its effectiveness.

“We need everyone to pitch in and work together to vaccinate all the people who live in the area and those tourism workers who are in regular contact with tourists, including restaurant staff, drivers, tour guides, and those who supply hotels with food and other essentials,” Sawalha said.

The government spokesman’s optimism appears to ignore a dangerous spike in coronavirus infections and deaths.

However, Dudin admitted that the situation is difficult, saying that hospitals in Amman and the center of Jordan are approaching dangerous levels.

“Our ICU beds are 76 percent occupied and this is a red flag that is of major concern,” he said in a radio interview.

Tourism, which was badly hurt due to the pandemic, is one of the major sources of revenue for Jordan. According to data from Jordan’s central bank, the country’s tourism revenues hit $5.8 billion in 2019.

Dudin expects that by the end of March, Jordan will obtain plenty of vaccines to carry out this operation.

“We expect that by the end of this month we will have 3 million doses of vaccines, and if we work hard we should get to the summer with a much better health situation,” he said.

Jordanians are being inoculated at the rate of 20,000 a day and Dudin believes that the medical teams can deliver as many as 50,000 jabs a day.

Already, 753,000 people have registered to be vaccinated.

Jordan is expecting to obtain 10 million doses of vaccine to inoculate 5 million people.

The country’s population, including multi-country refugees, is 10 million. The median age in Jordan is 23.

Topics: tourism Jordan Coronavirus

Oman imposes curfew from Sunday to combat coronavirus

Oman imposes curfew from Sunday to combat coronavirus
Updated 25 March 2021
Reuters

Oman imposes curfew from Sunday to combat coronavirus

Oman imposes curfew from Sunday to combat coronavirus
  • No movement will be allowed during those times and an evening ban on all commercial activities will be extended
Updated 25 March 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Oman will impose a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sunday and extending until April 8, as the Gulf Arab states tightens restrictions to curb a rise in coronavirus cases, state media reported on Thursday.
No movement will be allowed during those times and an evening ban on all commercial activities imposed on March 1 will be extended, they cited a statement by the coronavirus committee as saying.

Topics: Oman Coronavirus

Houthi spokesman says they are ready for good relations with Saudi Arabia

Houthi spokesman says they are ready for good relations with Saudi Arabia
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

Houthi spokesman says they are ready for good relations with Saudi Arabia

Houthi spokesman says they are ready for good relations with Saudi Arabia
  • Abdul-Salam said they need to reopen ports and airports
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Houthi spokesman, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, said the militia are ready for good relations with Saudi Arabia, Al-Arabiya TV reported.

Abdul-Salam said they need to reopen ports and airports and that they have informed the Omani mediator of their views on the Saudi initiative in Yemen.

On March 22, Saudi Arabia has launched a wide-ranging initiative to bring peace to Yemen, deliver aid to its people and end the country’s six-year war.
The plan calls for a nationwide cease-fire supervised by the UN, the reopening of Sanaa airport, and new talks to reach a political resolution to the conflict.
Restrictions on the Red Sea port of Hodeidah would be eased, allowing access for ships and cargo. Income from the port, including taxes, would go to the central bank in Hodeidah in accordance with the Stockholm agreement.
The Saudi peace plan was widely welcomed across the region and the world, and was immediately supported by Yemen’s government, which blamed the Houthis for the failure of previous initiatives.

(developing)

Topics: Yemen Houthis Houthi Saudi Arabia

Owner of ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal offers apology

Owner of ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal offers apology
Updated 25 March 2021
AP
Reuters

Owner of ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal offers apology

Owner of ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal offers apology
  • Shoei Kisen apologized on Thursday over the “tremendous worry” that the accident has caused
  • Kisen said it is cooperating with its technical management company and the local authorities to get theship afloat
Updated 25 March 2021
AP Reuters

ISMAILIA, Egypt: The Japanese owner of a skyscraper-sized cargo ship wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal has apologized for the incident that’s imperling global shipping.
Shoei Kisen, apologized on Thursday over the “tremendous worry” that the accident has caused to the other vessels and their involved parties.
Shoei Kisen said it is cooperating with its technical management company and the local authorities to get theship afloat, but “the operation is extremely difficult.”
It added: “We are extremely sorry for causing tremendous worry to the ships that are traveling or schedule to travel in the Suez Canal, and all the related people.”

Meanwhile, the Suez Canal authority said operations to refloat stranded container are underway but traffic has been suspended temporarily. The authority has also said that 13 ships traveled from Port Said in a convoy but are currently waiting in the lakes until the stranded Ever Given container is freed.
At least 150 vessels are waiting to use the Suez Canal after a skyscraper-sized cargo ship wedged across the vital waterway. That’s according to canal service provider Leth Agencies.
It says the backup Thursday affected ships both needing to travel into the Mediterranean and the Red Seas.
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground Tuesday in the narrow, man-made canal dividing continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula. It remains unclear when the obstruction will be cleared.

Topics: suez canal Egypt shipping

PM Johnson doesn’t rule out sending British troops to Yemen if ‘conditions were right’

PM Johnson doesn’t rule out sending British troops to Yemen if ‘conditions were right’
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

PM Johnson doesn’t rule out sending British troops to Yemen if ‘conditions were right’

PM Johnson doesn’t rule out sending British troops to Yemen if ‘conditions were right’
  • Johnson said the ceasefire was encouraging and he hoped it would lead to “serious political progress”
Updated 25 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The British prime minister has said the government would look at sending troops to Yemen if the conditions were right.

Boris Johnson said the situation would have to be very different before British military involvement would be considered.

“There has been no specific request or suggestion for UK engagement, but it is certainly something that we would be prepared to look at if the conditions were right,” Johnson said during an appearance in front of the foreign affairs committee.

The Yemeni conflict began when Houthi militia, who are backed by Iran, ousted the government from power in the capital Sanaa in 2014.

Saudi Arabia on Monday announced a wide-ranging initiative to help Yemeni factions reach a peaceful resolution to a conflict that has now raged for six years. The plan, which calls for a nationwide ceasefire, has garnered widespread support.

Johnson said the ceasefire was encouraging and he hoped it would lead to “serious political progress” and that there was now an opportunity to go further.

The comments followed a question from the Conservative chair of the committee, Tobias Ellwood, who asked if Johnson would commit to sending forces to help stabilize the war-torn nation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday welcomed the Saudi initiative and urged all sides to take the opportunity to pursue peace.

The UN on Wednesday also praised the Yemeni government for allowing four fuel ships into Hodeidah port.

In recent weeks, the Houthis have intensified missile and drone attacks on the Kingdom, sparking condemnation from regional and international allies.

Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik said the new Saudi initiative would show the Yemeni people which party refuses to end the war.  “[They] face a real confrontation with the Yemeni people and the international community, to expose those who reject all peace efforts and insist on the continuation of war,” he told Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

Rajih Badi, a Yemeni government spokesman, said the militia sees the call to de-escalate as the “language of weakness” and said the Yemeni people will not accept Iranian interference in their country.

In a costly military quagmire in Yemen’s central province of Marib, the militia have seen their month-long offensive stall and have not been able to recapture the province's capital and with it its oil and gas fields.

The military deadlock has prompted the rebels into shifting their goal from taking Marib city to potentially using the offensive as a bargaining chip in future peace talks, Yemeni experts say.

“While the Houthis initially had momentum in their offensive on Marib, the battle has descended into a familiar stalemate,” Samuel Ramani, an international relations researcher at Oxford University, told Arab News.

The militia have also been accused by Human Rights Watch of firing artillery and missiles into heavily populated areas in Marib governorate since February.

Earlier this month, 45 people died at a migrants detention center in the Houthi-controlled capital, when guards caused a fire while suppressing a protest against mistreatment. The bungled attempt has been widely denounced.

The UK’s ambassador to Yemen, Michael Aron, condemned Houthi treatment of migrants and demanded a “credible, transparent, independent investigation must be carried out, including a full account of those killed & injured.”

Topics: Yemen

