Libya demands mercenary pullout as EU top diplomats visit

Libya demands mercenary pullout as EU top diplomats visit
French FM speaks, as his counterparts (R to L) Libyan Najla Al-Mangoush, German Heiko Maas and Italian Luigi Di Maio listen, in Tripoli, on March 25, 2021. (AFP)
AFP

  • "We reiterate the need for the departure of all mercenaries from Libya, and immediately," Libya's FM said
  • French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian echoed her call
TRIPOLI: Libya's new unity government on Thursday demanded the "immediate" withdrawal of all foreign mercenaries ahead of year-end elections, in a call backed by the visiting top diplomats of France, Germany and Italy.
The North African country descended into chaos after dictator Moamer Kadhafi was toppled and killed in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising, resulting in multiple forces vying for power.
Fighting only came to a halt last summer, and a formal ceasefire in October was followed by the establishment of a unity government led by interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.
The presence of an estimated 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries on Libya's territory is seen as a threat to the UN-backed transition leading to December 24 elections.
"We reiterate the need for the departure of all mercenaries from Libya, and immediately," Libyan Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush said at a Tripoli news conference joined by her French, German and Italian counterparts.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian echoed her call.
"The departure of the mercenaries is essential for the Libyan state to assert its sovereignty," Le Drian he told the news conference.
"We cannot look away from the consequences that the Libyan crisis may have in Europe in terms of security, terrorism and migration," he said.
The three European diplomats were in Tripoli in a show of support for the newly formed Government of National Unity, or GNU.
"We represent the EU's support for Libya as it moves towards peace," said Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.
"Italy and Europe are still convinced that there can be no military solution to the Libyan crisis," he said.
"We reiterated the importance of maintaining the ceasefire, the reopening of the coastal road and the departure of mercenaries."
Dbeibah was sworn in as interim prime minister last week after his cabinet was approved in a move widely hailed as "historic".
The new transitional executive emerged from a complex UN-sponsored process launched in November, and its members were confirmed by Libya's parliament on March 10.
Libya had been divided between two rival administrations: the Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli, and its rival in the east loyal to military strongman Khalifa Haftar.
The eastern administration officially handed over power to the new executive on Tuesday, a week after Fayez al-Sarraj, the outgoing head of the GNA, formally ceded to the new unity government.
Haftar has not officially taken part in the political negotiations.
Libya's population of seven million, sitting atop Africa's largest proven crude oil reserves, faces a dire economic crisis with soaring unemployment, crippling inflation and endemic corruption.
UN chief Antonio Guterres said he "remains deeply concerned" that "foreign elements" continue to operate in the North African country, in a report discussed by Security Council members on Wednesday.
"I reiterate my call on all national, regional and international actors to respect the provisions of the ceasefire agreement in order to ensure its full implementation without delay," Guterres wrote.
"This includes complete and unconditional respect for and compliance with the United Nations arms embargo."
The visit by the trio of EU foreign ministers comes after President Emmanuel Macron said France would reopen its embassy in the Libyan capital next week.
Their host Mangoush said on Thursday that Germany and Italy had also agreed to reopen their embassies in Libya, adding that the process "must be accelerated".
Other countries including Egypt and Malta have also announced their intention to reopen embassies in Tripoli.

Morocco: 4 arrested for links to alleged Daesh attack plot

Morocco: 4 arrested for links to alleged Daesh attack plot
AP

  • US intelligence services worked closely with counterparts in the North African kingdom to dismantle the cell in Oujda
  • Four people ages 24-28 were arrested in separate neighborhoods in Oujda
RABAT: Special agents in eastern Morocco on Thursday arrested four suspected Daesh-linked extremists who were allegedly assigned to attack a military base and other sensitive targets, the official Moroccan news agency MAP reported.
US intelligence services worked closely with counterparts in the North African kingdom to dismantle the cell in Oujda, on the border with Algeria, MAP quoted a statement from Morocco’s Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations as saying.
Four people ages 24-28 were arrested in separate neighborhoods in Oujda. One man was found on the roof of his home, trying to flee, according to MAP’s account. The agents seized large sums of money in European currencies and the passports of the four suspects.
Authorities said the four initially planned to travel to the Sahel to join fighting there. Branches of Daesh and Al-Qaeda are active in the Sahel, but it was not clear whether the alleged Daesh ties of the arrested individuals referred to a Sahel connection.
Morocco’s Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations alleged a Daesh leader instructed them to carry out attacks in Morocco instead of traveling to the Sahel. Work to identify potential targets that included “vital national structures, security buildings and military bases” was in motion. according to the bureau’s statement.
The prosecutor’s office ordered investigations to uncover other possible extremists linked to the plot, the statement said.
Morocco sporadically breaks up extremist cells. In September, potential suicide bombers reportedly linked to Daesh were arrested in four cities.
More than 1,000 Moroccans are believed to have joined the extremist group between 2013 and 2017 as the organization seized territory across Syria and Iraq.

Jordan eyeing coronavirus-free tourism zone

Jordan eyeing coronavirus-free tourism zone
Daoud Kuttab

  • Tourism is one of the major sources of revenue for Jordan
AMMAN: Jordan is planning to create a virus-free “golden zone” for tourists that will include Wadi Rum, Petra and the Dead Sea.

Sakher Dudin, minister of communications and media affairs, told local media that travel into the zone will be restricted.

“Once everyone is vaccinated it will be necessary that all those entering must have been previously vaccinated,” he said.

The rule will apply to tourists as well as local suppliers and tourism staffers, he added.

Imad Hijazeen, secretary-general of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, told Arab News that the health ministry will ensure that the idea works and is safe to all concerned.

“We need to have clear protocols and guidelines to ensure the safety of both tourists and tourism personnel,” he said.

Dudin said the government will slowly begin easing movement restrictions “to help people economically and to get to a safe summer. We are working with all partners to ensure the implementation of unified regional protocols to ensure the safety and ease of movement of tourists and citizens.”

Hanna Sawalha, owner and general manager of Nebo Tours, welcomed the idea and called for all parties to work together to ensure its effectiveness.

“We need everyone to pitch in and work together to vaccinate all the people who live in the area and those tourism workers who are in regular contact with tourists, including restaurant staff, drivers, tour guides, and those who supply hotels with food and other essentials,” Sawalha said.

The government spokesman’s optimism appears to ignore a dangerous spike in coronavirus infections and deaths.

However, Dudin admitted that the situation is difficult, saying that hospitals in Amman and the center of Jordan are approaching dangerous levels.

“Our ICU beds are 76 percent occupied and this is a red flag that is of major concern,” he said in a radio interview.

Tourism, which was badly hurt due to the pandemic, is one of the major sources of revenue for Jordan. According to data from Jordan’s central bank, the country’s tourism revenues hit $5.8 billion in 2019.

Dudin expects that by the end of March, Jordan will obtain plenty of vaccines to carry out this operation.

“We expect that by the end of this month we will have 3 million doses of vaccines, and if we work hard we should get to the summer with a much better health situation,” he said.

Jordanians are being inoculated at the rate of 20,000 a day and Dudin believes that the medical teams can deliver as many as 50,000 jabs a day.

Already, 753,000 people have registered to be vaccinated.

Jordan is expecting to obtain 10 million doses of vaccine to inoculate 5 million people.

The country’s population, including multi-country refugees, is 10 million. The median age in Jordan is 23.

Oman imposes curfew from Sunday to combat coronavirus

Oman imposes curfew from Sunday to combat coronavirus
Reuters

  • No movement will be allowed during those times and an evening ban on all commercial activities will be extended
DUBAI: Oman will impose a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sunday and extending until April 8, as the Gulf Arab states tightens restrictions to curb a rise in coronavirus cases, state media reported on Thursday.
No movement will be allowed during those times and an evening ban on all commercial activities imposed on March 1 will be extended, they cited a statement by the coronavirus committee as saying.

Houthi spokesman says they are ready for good relations with Saudi Arabia

Houthi spokesman says they are ready for good relations with Saudi Arabia
Arab News

  • Abdul-Salam said they need to reopen ports and airports
DUBAI: Houthi spokesman, Mohammed Abdul-Salam, said the militia are ready for good relations with Saudi Arabia, Al-Arabiya TV reported.

Abdul-Salam said they need to reopen ports and airports and that they have informed the Omani mediator of their views on the Saudi initiative in Yemen.

On March 22, Saudi Arabia has launched a wide-ranging initiative to bring peace to Yemen, deliver aid to its people and end the country’s six-year war.
The plan calls for a nationwide cease-fire supervised by the UN, the reopening of Sanaa airport, and new talks to reach a political resolution to the conflict.
Restrictions on the Red Sea port of Hodeidah would be eased, allowing access for ships and cargo. Income from the port, including taxes, would go to the central bank in Hodeidah in accordance with the Stockholm agreement.
The Saudi peace plan was widely welcomed across the region and the world, and was immediately supported by Yemen’s government, which blamed the Houthis for the failure of previous initiatives.

(developing)

Owner of ship stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal offers apology

Owner of ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal offers apology
  • Shoei Kisen apologized on Thursday over the “tremendous worry” that the accident has caused
  • Kisen said it is cooperating with its technical management company and the local authorities to get theship afloat
ISMAILIA, Egypt: The Japanese owner of a skyscraper-sized cargo ship wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal has apologized for the incident that’s imperling global shipping.
Shoei Kisen, apologized on Thursday over the “tremendous worry” that the accident has caused to the other vessels and their involved parties.
Shoei Kisen said it is cooperating with its technical management company and the local authorities to get theship afloat, but “the operation is extremely difficult.”
It added: “We are extremely sorry for causing tremendous worry to the ships that are traveling or schedule to travel in the Suez Canal, and all the related people.”

Meanwhile, the Suez Canal authority said operations to refloat stranded container are underway but traffic has been suspended temporarily. The authority has also said that 13 ships traveled from Port Said in a convoy but are currently waiting in the lakes until the stranded Ever Given container is freed.
At least 150 vessels are waiting to use the Suez Canal after a skyscraper-sized cargo ship wedged across the vital waterway. That’s according to canal service provider Leth Agencies.
It says the backup Thursday affected ships both needing to travel into the Mediterranean and the Red Seas.
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground Tuesday in the narrow, man-made canal dividing continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula. It remains unclear when the obstruction will be cleared.

