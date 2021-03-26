You are here

A momentous year in the history of Bangladesh

East Pakistan's Awami League party leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman addresses a mass gathering on March 7, 1971. (AP files)
East Pakistan's Awami League party leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman addresses a mass gathering on March 7, 1971. (AP files)
Updated 26 March 2021

A momentous year in the history of Bangladesh

A momentous year in the history of Bangladesh
Updated 26 March 2021

This year is a very significant year in the history of Bangladesh, as the nation celebrates the golden jubilee of its independence.

The joy of this occasion is manifold because we have also been celebrating the centenary of the birth of our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The greatest Bengali of all time, he dreamed of an independent Bangladesh and fulfilled this dream through his lifelong struggle, uncompromising leadership, unlimited sacrifice and valiant command, earning a glorious victory in our nine month-long War of Independence.

On this auspicious occasion of the 50th National Day of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, I convey my heartfelt congratulations and warm greetings to the respected members of the Bangladeshi community in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.




Ambassador Mohammad Javed Patwary

At this momentous time I also pay tribute to all the valiant freedom fighters for the supreme sacrifices they made to secure the independence of our motherland. My deepest respect goes to the martyrs of the Liberation War and to all the millions of people who withstood the suffering it caused.

I would like to take this opportunity to express our deepest gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, and the crown prince, His Royal Highness Mohammad bin Salman, for their able leadership and contribution to Muslim ummah, and their visionary guidance to realize the aims of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Bangladesh has enjoyed warm bilateral relations with the Kingdom since the diplomatic ties were established in 1975. The excellent relationship between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia may be attributed to the fact that both countries share common perspectives, values and commitments.

Our honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina undertook five official visits to the Kingdom between June 2016 and May 2019. These visits added a new dimension of our bilateral relations. During meetings with our prime minister in 2016 and 2018, King Salman described Bangladesh as a “top Islamic country” in terms of the relationship between the two nations.

We hope to enhance our relationship based on the achievements of recent productive engagements, to set up a future that includes even closer cooperation and understanding between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia, at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

In the coming days we would like to see the peoples of both countries herald a defining moment that raises the relationship between the two brotherly countries to new heights, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, education, health and manpower.

For several decades, Bangladesh has been meeting the need for workers in several sectors of the Saudi labor market. Members of the Bangladeshi migrant community have established their long-term credentials, and their work is greatly appreciated by the Saudi people. They have also played a part in contemporary Saudi economic growth, and Bangladesh stands ready to contribute to the efforts to realize the economic objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Bangladesh offers a winning combination of a competitive marketplace, a business-friendly environment and competitive cost structure that can provide excellent returns on investment. It is an ideal destination for Saudi entrepreneurs as it has a very dynamic, young, talented, predominantly (more than 90 percent) Muslim population, and offers attractive incentives.

Potential investors can explore the enormous potential of investment opportunities in a number of sectors in Bangladesh, such as the tourism industry, information technology, shipbuilding and pharmaceuticals.

Bangladesh is also a role model for the developing world in terms of poverty reduction. It has achieved successes in developing its health and education sectors, and received accolades from the UN for its efforts in fighting climate change.

The country has one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, with annual growth reaching more than 7 percent in the past decade. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, our economic growth was 5.2 percent, which is the highest in Asia. We are also self-reliant in food production.

On Feb. 26 this year, Bangladesh received final approval from the UN to graduate from the category of least developed country (LDC), after fulfilling all three of the required criteria. Now the country aims to become a prosperous nation by 2041, and has been implementing its 100-year Delta 2100 plan under the visionary leadership of Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh was one of the most successful countries in meeting the UN’s Millennium Development Goals, eight international goals for the year 2015 that were set in 2000, and is now working hard to meet the targets of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, 15 goals that were set in 2015 with the aim of achieving them by 2030. Through all these ambitious economic visions and targets, Bangladesh intends to realize our father of the nation’s dream of a “Golden Bengal.”

Bangladesh is a peace-loving country. Its foreign policy is founded on the concept of “friendship to all, malice to none,” as set by the father of our nation. Bangladesh is the leading provider of troops for UN peacekeeping operations around the world, and plays active role in peace-building efforts in war-torn countries for the protection and promotion of the interests of all nations.

We resolved a maritime boundary dispute with our neighbors, India and Myanmar, peacefully. We also settled a decades-old land border dispute with India through dialogue.

In an epic example of humanity, Bangladesh has provided shelter for 1.2 million Rohingya refugees who fled atrocities in neighboring Myanmar. In addition, we have employed all diplomatic means in an effort to find a peaceful solution to the crisis in that country.

Bangladesh maintains a “zero tolerance” policy toward the menace of terrorism and violent extremism in its all forms and manifestations.

Our nation has advanced fast and will continue on its journey to fulfill the dream of our father of the nation for a “Golden Bengal.” I would urge the respected members of our community who live in Saudi Arabia to redouble their efforts and play their part in realizing that dream.

We should embrace the very essence of our liberation war and pass on those values to the generations of Bangladeshis to come.

Let us take this oath on this unique occasion of the golden jubilee of our independence, and the centenary of the birth of the father of our nation.

Joi Bangla. Joi Bangabandhu!

Long live the Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia relationship.

 

Dr. Mohammad Javed Patwary
Ambassador of Bangladesh

Orascom CEO blames profit drop on pound, pandemic and problem projects

Orascom CEO blames profit drop on pound, pandemic and problem projects
Updated 15 sec ago

Orascom CEO blames profit drop on pound, pandemic and problem projects

Orascom CEO blames profit drop on pound, pandemic and problem projects
Updated 15 sec ago
RIYADH: Problem projects, a stronger Egyptian pound and the pandemic all contributed to a decline in Orascom Construction profits, Asharq Business reported.
The Egyptian builder earlier reported a 25 percent drop in net profit to $90.9 million last year, the newspaper said, citing CEO Osama Beshai
An investment in Belgian’s Besix construction company, now half-owned by Orascom, encountered challenging trading conditions last year with some projects missing profitability targets, he said.
An increase in some raw materials prices, as well as the appreciation of the Egyptian pound against the dollar also had an impact. A stronger pound means that Orascom earns less in local currency terms for projects where it is paid in dollars.
Still, the builder made some headway in the renewables sector, partnering with the French group ENGIE, and the two Japanese companies Eurus Energy and Toyota Tsusho, to develop the Ras Ghareb wind power plant.
The project achieved 14 percent internal return on investment during its first year of operation with a capacity to produce 262.5 megawatts of wind power, Beshai said.
Orascom Construction has increased its projects under implementation to $5.4 billion, 70 percent of which are in the Egypt market, and the rest overseas, including the US.
Beshai said the builder would be more selective in choosing new projects throughout the year.
The Group signed $2 billion of new awards primarily in Egypt last year, of which $570 million were added in the fourth quarter, the company said in its earnings statement on Thursday.

Fire in building with COVID-19 hospital in India kills 10

Fire in building with COVID-19 hospital in India kills 10
Updated 21 min 13 sec ago
AP

Fire in building with COVID-19 hospital in India kills 10

Fire in building with COVID-19 hospital in India kills 10
  • More than 70 patients were evacuated from the Sunrise Hospital to other hospitals in the city
  • The fire comes amid an upsurge in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra state
Updated 21 min 13 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: A fire killed at least 10 people on Friday in a building that housed a private hospital treating coronavirus patients in India’s financial capital of Mumbai, a fire official said.
More than 70 patients were evacuated from the Sunrise Hospital to other hospitals in the city.
Firefighting crews were still working to control the blaze, which broke out early Friday, with 20 fire engines and ambulances at the scene, said an official at the fire services control room. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.
An investigation has been opened into the cause of the fire.
The official said it was not immediately clear how many of the dead were COVID-19 patients, as the bodies were being identified by relatives.
The blaze started on the ground floor of the building and smoke filled the hospital on an upper floor, said the Press Trust of India news agency, citing a hospital statement.
The fire comes amid an upsurge in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra state.
In August, a fire killed eight coronavirus patients at a hospital in Ahmedabad, a key city in Gujarat state.
Poor maintenance and lack of proper firefighting equipment often cause deaths in India.

India to soon widen COVID-19 vaccination campaign beyond those above age 45

India to soon widen COVID-19 vaccination campaign beyond those above age 45
Updated 39 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

India to soon widen COVID-19 vaccination campaign beyond those above age 45

India to soon widen COVID-19 vaccination campaign beyond those above age 45
  • The federal government has already announced everyone older than 45 will be eligible for vaccination from April 1
Updated 39 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India will widen its coronavirus vaccination campaign in the “near future” to include more people, instead of restricting it to those above age 45, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.
The federal government has already announced everyone older than 45 will be eligible for vaccination from April 1. States have demanded that all adults be included as COVID-19 cases surge in the country.

REVIEW: ‘The War With Grandpa’: Good for absolutely nothing

REVIEW: ‘The War With Grandpa’: Good for absolutely nothing
Updated 41 min 30 sec ago
Matt Ross

REVIEW: ‘The War With Grandpa’: Good for absolutely nothing

REVIEW: ‘The War With Grandpa’: Good for absolutely nothing
  • Underwhelming generation-clash comedy wastes the talents of its A-list cast
Updated 41 min 30 sec ago
Matt Ross

LONDON: Not long ago, any film boasting Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman and Christopher Walken among its cast would have been a license to print money. But the world is very different now in a number of ways — and “The War With Grandpa” acts as an unfortunate showcase for many of them.

Robert De Niro’s performances in “The Irishman” and “Joker” were a welcome reminder that, his recent fondness for gross-out comedies aside, he still has the ability to dominate a screen like nobody else. Sadly, the second half of De Niro’s career has been hallmarked by movies like “The War With Grandpa” — a bizarre, inane, contrived ‘comedy’ that serves only as a painful reminder that his career choices in the last couple of decades have often been ill-advised.

The film is directed by Tim Hill. (Supplied)

Admittedly, it’s not De Niro’s fault that “The War With Grandpa” was delayed by the collapse of the ill-fated Weinstein Company, nor that its theater release has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But he bears at least some responsibility for his part in this lackluster slapstick outing. De Niro plays Ed, a recently widowed former builder who, after a run in at the local supermarket, accedes to his daughter’s pleas to move in with her family. That means his grandson Peter (Oakes Fegley) loses his bedroom and is demoted to the attic. Peter decides to fight back and, for no apparent or good reason, declares war on his grandpa. What follows is an endless series of uninspired prank set-pieces where it’s hard to know who to root for. Both sides are equally unlikable.

Peter recruits his school friends to help, while Ed calls on old buddy Jerry (Walken), and new acquaintances Danny (Cheech Marin) and Diane (Jane Seymour). All of the adult actors in this film (Thurman and Rob Riggle round out the cast as Peter’s parents) seem confused by what’s happening, and it shows. Director Tim Hill can’t decide between full-blown slapstick or sentimental schmaltz, and he winds up opting for both, done badly.

Egypt condemns the Houthi attack on the oil terminal in Jazan which happened despite Saudi efforts to resolve the conflict

Egypt condemns the Houthi attack on the oil terminal in Jazan which happened despite Saudi efforts to resolve the conflict
Updated 57 min 10 sec ago

Egypt condemns the Houthi attack on the oil terminal in Jazan which happened despite Saudi efforts to resolve the conflict

Egypt condemns the Houthi attack on the oil terminal in Jazan which happened despite Saudi efforts to resolve the conflict
Updated 57 min 10 sec ago

Egypt condemns the Houthi attack on the oil terminal in Jazan which happened despite Saudi efforts to resolve the conflict.

(developing)

