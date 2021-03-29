You are here

Iraqi oil minister reveals plans to boost production to 8 million barrrels by 2029
Iraq is also seeking to increase its production capacity in the natural gas sector to reduce the volume of imports from abroad. (File/AFP)
Iraqi oil minister reveals plans to boost production to 8 million barrrels by 2029
  • The oil minister said that the gradual increase in production would take place through the country’s existing major oil fields
RIYADH: Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar said that his country plans to increase its oil production capacity to 8 million barrels of oil per day by 2029, compared to current production of 4.8 million barrels per day, Asharq Business reported.
He said that production capacity could reach 12 million barrels of oil per day.
However he added that current plans do not conflict with the OPEC + agreement to reduce production to maintain the stability of oil markets.
The oil minister said that the gradual increase in production would take place through the country’s existing major oil fields, including the Majnoon, Zubair and Rumaila fields — which together have the ability to double their production.
Abdul-Jabbar said there were plans to increase the capabilities of refineries in Iraq to stop the need for importing fuel.
Iraq is also seeking to increase its production capacity in the natural gas sector to reduce the volume of imports from abroad.
He said that Iraq was targeting an increase in production to a level of between 4 and 5 billion cubic feet by 2025 against current production of 1.5 billion standard cubic feet.
The minister disclosed that a framework agreement had been reached to extend an oil pipeline from Basra to the port of Aqaba in Jordan and that he anticipated the implementation of the agreement to follow within a year.

Murban crude futures start trading at new ICE, Abu Dhabi exchange

Murban crude futures start trading at new ICE, Abu Dhabi exchange
Murban crude futures start trading at new ICE, Abu Dhabi exchange
  • The contract will enable traders to hedge Middle East crude and refining margins against the grade
SINGAPORE: The Murban crude futures contract launched on Monday, the key contract of the new ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD) oil exchange, offering a potential rival benchmark for trading Middle East crude.
The contract was priced at $63.93 per barrel as of 0100 GMT with 2,132 lots traded, ICE said on Twitter. Each lot is 1,000 barrels.
Abu Dhabi-based IFAD is back by the Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) and partners including international oil majors.
The Murban contract, which prices the flagship Abu Dhabi grade that accounts for more than half of ADNOC’s production, will offer an alternative benchmark to Dubai, operated by S&P Global Platts, and Oman crude futures traded on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME).
The contract will enable traders to hedge Middle East crude and refining margins against the grade. It would also allow traders to compare the values of competing supplies from Russia, Europe and the United States with similar quality to Murban using a range of cash-settled derivatives against Brent, West Texas Intermediate.
The contract prices the crude two months ahead with the first expiry month set for June. It is a physically delivered contract with delivery at Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
Other partners in IFAD include BP, Total, Inpex, Vitol, Shell, PetroChina , South Korea’s GS Caltex, Japan’s Eneos Holdings and Thailand’s PTT Plc. IFAD’s launch was delayed by nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ADNOC will set the monthly official selling price (OSP) for Murban based on the futures contract and price its other three grades, Das, Umm Lulu and Upper Zakum, at differentials to the Murban contract.
Murban is considered as a light sweet crude and has an API gravity of 39.9 degrees and a sulfur content of 0.78%, with output of about 2 million barrels per day (bpd), according to ICE. API gravity measures a crude’s density.
The UAE, the third biggest oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) behind Saudi Arabia and Iraq, pumps about 2.5 million to 3 million bpd, mostly produced by ADNOC.

Oil slumps 2% as Suez Canal container ship starts to move

Oil slumps 2% as Suez Canal container ship starts to move
Oil slumps 2% as Suez Canal container ship starts to move
  • Brent oil was down $1.38, or 2.1 percent at $63.19 a barrel
  • Oil prices have swung wildly in the last few days as traders and investors tried to weigh the impact of the blockage of a key trade transit point
TOKYO: Oil slumped more than 2 percent on Monday after news from the Suez Canal that salvage crews have managed to move the giant container ship that has been clogging up the vital global trade passage for nearly a week.
Brent oil was down $1.38, or 2.1 percent at $63.19 a barrel by 0511 GMT. US crude fell 1.48 cents, or 2.4 percent, to $59.49 a barrel.
The stranded container ship Ever Given has almost been completely floated and will be inspected before it is moved, a shipping source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Hundreds of other container ships, bulk carriers and oil-laden tankers remain backed up at both ends of the canal, but news of the ship’s movement immediately sent oil prices sharply lower after they had traded slightly down for the morning.
Oil prices have swung wildly in the last few days as traders and investors tried to weigh the impact of the blockage of a key trade transit point and the broader effect of lockdowns to stop coronavirus infections.
That market volatility is set to continue, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.
“Given the volatility last week, Brent looks set to move to the lower end of its $60.00 to $65.00 a barrel range,” he said, while US oil is “likely to drop to the lower side of its $57.50 to $62.50 a barrel weekly range.”
Prices are getting some support from expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will maintain lower output levels when they meet this week.

New Abu Dhabi plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China’s Sinopharm

New Abu Dhabi plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China’s Sinopharm
New Abu Dhabi plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China’s Sinopharm
  • The plant will have a production capacity of 200 million doses a year
  • The vaccine will be called Hayat-Vax when manufactured in the UAE, but is the same inactivated vaccine from the Beijing Institute of Biological Product
DUBAI: A new factory in Abu Dhabi will start manufacturing a COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm later this year under a joint venture between Sinopharm and Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42 (G42).
The project is an expansion of Chinese diplomacy in the Gulf region and helps the UAE’s quest to diversify its economy away from hydrocarbon production.
The plant, which is being built in the Khalifa Industrial Zone of Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), will have a production capacity of 200 million doses a year with three filling lines and five automated packaging lines, a statement from the joint venture said on Monday.
The vaccine will be called Hayat-Vax when manufactured in the UAE, but is the same inactivated vaccine from the Beijing Institute of Biological Product (BiBP), a unit of Sinopharm’s China National Biotec Group (CNBG), that the UAE approved for general use in December.
Production of Hayat-Vax has already begun in the emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah under a deal between G42 and Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries PSC, the statement said. That production line has an initial capacity of 2 million doses per month.
The UAE, through G42, hosted Phase III clinical trials of the Sinopharm vaccine from July, which later expanded to other countries in the region including Bahrain. The UAE approved the vaccine for frontline workers in September before making it available to the general public in December.
The deal was launched during a two-day visit to the UAE by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi which ended on Sunday.
The joint venture also includes a purpose-built research and development hub for life sciences, biotechnology and vaccine production in KIZAD.
“Our joint venture is also actively looking to bring our capabilities to new markets around the world,” G42 CEO Peng Xiao said.
“Thanks to the close collaboration with the UAE, Sinopharm’s vaccine has been now administered to millions of people in the country, the region, and the world,” Sinopharm Chairman Liu Jingzhen said at a virtual launch also attended by UAE Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The UAE has said its trials showed the vaccine has 86% efficacy, while Sinopharm reports 79.34% efficacy based on interim results.
Some people in the UAE failed to develop sufficient antibodies after a second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine and were given a third dose, the UAE health ministry said this month. It said the number was “minimal” compared to the number of vaccines administered.
On Sunday, a Sinopharm executive said the company will need to assess results from overseas Phase III clinical trials to decide whether its two-shot vaccine should be followed by a booster shot.

Business chiefs urged to join ‘Made in Saudi’ program

Business chiefs urged to join ‘Made in Saudi’ program
Business chiefs urged to join ‘Made in Saudi’ program
  • New campaign to promote national products and services and boost the Kingdom’s exports
RIYADH: Business leaders have been urged to join the new “Made in Saudi” program, which was launched on Sunday to promote national products and services and boost the Kingdom’s exports.

The program will support firms whose products are grown, extracted or produced in Saudi Arabia, and help them to increase their business domestically and globally.

It is aimed at companies in construction, textiles, pharmaceuticals and medical, processed foods, and fresh produce.

Launching the program at a virtual event on Sunday, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, the Saudi industry minister, said the aim was to develop “the culture of loyalty to the national product.”

Studies in other countries had shown that giving priority to quality domestic products “contributed to localizing industries and achieving self-sufficiency,” the minister said.

He said creating an industrial identity as a source of pride had always been an ambitious national project, and a pillar for the Kingdom to become a pioneering industrial power.

Confidence in the national product would stimulate local investment, attracting foreign investment, create jobs, enhance export capabilities, improve the balance of payments and increase GDP, the minister said.

“The program aims to help local businesses grow, by encouraging local consumers to buy more locally made products, and helping businesses increase their exports to priority markets,” he said.

“Under one unified brand, the Made in Saudi program will bring significant opportunities for businesses to expand their reach and promote their products domestically and globally.

The program is a celebration of our Kingdom’s technical innovation, creative talent, and business acumen.

“Collaborating through the platform, members will help push our economy forward.

“Using the ‘Saudi Made’ logo, members will project a positive image of our country around the world.”

The minister called on all qualifying companies to join the program, use the new “Saudi Made” logo on their products and “be a real partner in realizing bigger national targets.”

Egypt allocates $14bn to develop rail network

Egypt allocates $14bn to develop rail network
Egypt allocates $14bn to develop rail network
  • Work underway on developing the main railways using specialized foreign, local firms
CAIRO: Egypt has allocated 225 billion Egyptian pounds ($14.36 billion) to develop its railway network and prevent a repetition of accidents such as the collision of two trains in Upper Egypt on Friday.

Egyptian Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir said that he had held a meeting with officials of the Egyptian National Railways Authority to develop a plan to prevent accidents, indicating that these new funds were allocated for the development of the current railway network.

Al-Wazir explained, in televised statements, that the driver of the train had been at fault, stressing that the prosecution was conducting investigations into the incident.

“We are working to establish a train network at the highest level. We have a problem with the human element on the railways and we are working to secure it at the highest level,” he said.

The Egyptian Public Prosecutor ordered an investigation into the incident, which occurred near the city of Tahta, about 365 km from the capital.

Egyptian presidential spokesman Bassam Radi confirmed that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi had directed officials to take measures to prevent such incidents from happening again.

He said that the president would be careful not to disrupt the development of the railway network as it supported a large number of citizens, transporting around a million passengers a day.

Egypt has one of the largest and oldest railways in the region, and Egyptians have long complained that governments have failed to impose basic safety measures.

At a previous press conference about the Sohag train collision, Al-Wazir said that the trains operated using electronic safety means, which caused trips and delays about 25 percent of the time.

The minister explained that the development work necessary would require the railway to be completely closed until 2022 for the main lines and until 2024 for other lines, adding that this was rejected by all parties as it would disrupt passengers’ daily commute.

He said that there were three main lines with an area of about 2,000 km: Cairo — Aswan, Cairo — Alexandria, and Cairo — Benha Port Said.

“Work is underway to develop signals on the railway lines. We are working on developing the main railways using specialized international and Egyptian companies, and their development will be completed on June 30, 2022, and these lines will be completely safe, without the intervention of the human factor,” the minister said.

The minister added that the second phase of the development project, which will end in 2024, included 260 tractors, 1,000 cargo vehicles and 200 sleeping vehicles, in addition to the development of the remaining 8,000 km of railway lines, which were suburban lines, and the remaining crossings and stations.

An express train will start operating mid-2024 and will contribute to decreasing demand on the existing lines, specifically Upper Egypt lines.

