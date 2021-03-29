Lebanon could sink like Titanic, parliament speaker says

You are here

An aerial view of the Lebanese capital Beirut on October 27, 2020. (File/AFP)
  The assembly was due to discuss a $200 million emergency fund to pay for fuel for Lebanon's electricity company
  The energy ministry has said there are no funds to pay for imports beyond March
BEIRUT: Influential parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri said on Monday that Lebanon would sink like the Titanic if it could not form a government.
“We will all sink, with no exceptions,” MTV television quoted him as saying at the opening of a session of parliament.
Prime minister-designate Saad Al-Hariri and President Michel Aoun have been at loggerheads over a new cabinet for months, dashing hopes of a reversal of Lebanon’s deepening financial meltdown.
The assembly was due to discuss a $200 million emergency fund to pay for fuel for Lebanon’s electricity company.
The energy ministry has said there are no funds to pay for imports beyond March.
The Zahrani power plant, one of Lebanon’s four main electricity producers, has shut down after its fuel ran out.

BEIRUT: Lebanon could sink like the Titanic if no government is formed, the parliament speaker warned on Monday, as lawmakers approved a bill giving a vital advance to the country’s main electricity company.

Speaker Nabih Berri told a parliamentary session that Lebanon, which he compared to the ill-fated luxury liner, was in danger. “If it sinks, everyone will drown. The time has come to wake up because in the end, if the ship sinks, no one will survive.”

Lawmakers passed a bill giving a crucial treasury advance of LBP300 billion ($200 million) to Electricite du Liban (EDL), with Berri saying the advance was enough to secure fuel for a period of four to six weeks. 

One of the four main power plants in Lebanon shut down due to a dispute between the General Directorate of Oil and EDL, while the fate of electricity supplies after six weeks is unclear because of the central bank’s inability to secure dollars for imports.

Some lawmakers objected to the EDL advance.

Lebanese Forces MP George Adwan warned that any “tampering” with the reserves was a violation of depositors’ money, while MP Osama Saad asked the Ministry of Energy how power would be secured when generator owners were extorting people. He rejected giving an advance payment from people’s deposits which, he said, were reserved in banks for the benefit of the central bank.

MP Nicolas Nahas said that giving an advance was a violation of the constitution as this support was from people’s money and, without forming a government, a “real explosion” would happen.

MP Hadi Abul Hassan of the Progressive Socialist Party said “darkness” was coming after three months. “A rescue government must be formed, and the advance should be suspended until a government is formed.”

Against the backdrop of this energy crisis, the country's two most senior politicians continued their dispute about who was to blame for Lebanon not having a government.

In an interview published on Monday in Al-Jumhuriya newspaper, President Michel Aoun dashed hopes about the possibility of any political settlement, which local leaders and foreign diplomats have been pushing for so that the country can regain stability. 

He blamed Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri for the lack of progress in forming a new administration.

“Hariri has blasted away all the rules that we are accustomed to adopting in forming governments,” said Aoun. “He does not have the right to impose a line-up that suits him and not the country. I do not want the blocking third in the government, but he has to be convinced that the Armenian Revolutionary Federation is an independent party, and it is not right for him to count it as part of the share of the president of the republic.”

He criticized Hariri for insisting on a government of specialists when the prime minister-designate had nothing to do with specialization and lacked “the standard” that he required in the ministers.

Aoun also denounced Hariri’s insistence on a government of 18 ministers, saying: “I cannot find a justification for not expanding the government.”

Hariri, in response, tweeted: “I have received the message, and there is no need for a response. I ask God to have mercy on the Lebanese people.”

Berri has stopped his mediation between the two men.

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Saad Hariri Michel Aoun Lebanon crisis

Topics: media China Middle East

UK aid cuts to refugee legal support threaten ‘utter destitution’ for Syrians

UK aid cuts to refugee legal support threaten ‘utter destitution’ for Syrians
Updated 35 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

UK aid cuts to refugee legal support threaten ‘utter destitution’ for Syrians

UK aid cuts to refugee legal support threaten ‘utter destitution’ for Syrians
  • Various forms of legal assistance will end for 65,000 displaced people in Syria, Lebanon
  • Massive cuts to British aid budget will hit a number of Arab states
Updated 35 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Tens of thousands of Syrians will be left without legal support, leaving many “in utter destitution” without documents they need to work, travel or return home, after the UK government cut £4 million ($5.52 million) in funding from a charity program, according to its director.

The gutting of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) legal support program comes amid reports of significant reductions in Britain’s Syria and overall humanitarian aid budget.

“This cut means we need to stop legal and protection assistance for 65,000 displaced people in Syria and Lebanon,” said NRC Secretary-General Jan Egeland.

“Syrian children will no longer get help to get birth certificates, students and schoolchildren will no longer get help to get exam or training documents, and we can no longer help people with housing, land and property rights,” he added.

“For some people, who hoped to be integrated into Lebanon, that hope has gone. It’s utter destitution when you are paperless.”

Projected cuts to the Syria budget could be as high as 67 percent — that means British contributions could fall from the £137 million pledged in 2020 to £45 million for 2021.

Egeland said the cuts to the NRC program run counter to British values and interests. “The UK has been a champion of legal advice for refugees for many years, so that people can one day return to working life as productive citizens,” he added.

The NRC’s Bahia Zrikem said staff had reported increased child labor, and families reduced to eating two meals per day. “Humanitarian needs are increasing, not falling,” she added.

Laurie Lee of Care International said her organization had already seen its work in Syria cut by 36 percent in the past year.

“Though budgets are not yet confirmed, if there are further cuts, important work which has been funded by people in the UK will be in jeopardy, including resilience-building efforts, which help Syrians rebuild their lives following 10 years of conflict,” she added.

Ahead of a donor conference on Monday, the UN has urged donors including Britain, the third-largest donor to Syria, to continue supporting the war-torn country.

“As we approach the Brussels conference, we are calling on all donors to continue to stand by those who rely on our support after 10 years of conflict,” said a spokesperson.

Persistent violence, a near-total economic collapse and skyrocketing food prices are compounding the hardship faced by Syrians.

According to the World Health Organization, the war has left almost 90 percent of the population below the poverty line. 

Reports suggest that Britain is poised to slash its total aid budget to £9 billion from £15 billion — from 0.7 to 0.5 percent of gross domestic product.

The proposed cuts could mean aid to Somalia will be reduced by 60 percent, to Yemen by 59 percent, and to Libya by as much as 64 percent.

A UK government spokesperson said: “We have been delivering life-saving aid and support direct to the Syrian people — including over 28 million food rations, over 20 million medical consultations and over 14 million vaccines — since 2012.

“The seismic impact of the pandemic on the UK economy has forced us to take tough but necessary decisions, including temporarily reducing the overall amount we spend on aid.

“We are still working through what this means for individual programmes, and decisions have not yet been made.”

Topics: United Kingdom Syria Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)

