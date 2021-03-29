Lebanon could sink ‘like Titanic’ if no government formed, warns parliament speaker

You are here

Updated 29 March 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon could sink like the Titanic if no government is formed, the parliament speaker warned on Monday, as lawmakers approved a bill giving a vital advance to the country’s main electricity company.

Speaker Nabih Berri told a parliamentary session that Lebanon, which he compared to the ill-fated luxury liner, was in danger. “If it sinks, everyone will drown. The time has come to wake up because in the end, if the ship sinks, no one will survive.”

Lawmakers passed a bill giving a crucial treasury advance of LBP300 billion ($200 million) to Electricite du Liban (EDL), with Berri saying the advance was enough to secure fuel for a period of four to six weeks. 

One of the four main power plants in Lebanon shut down due to a dispute between the General Directorate of Oil and EDL, while the fate of electricity supplies after six weeks is unclear because of the central bank’s inability to secure dollars for imports.

Some lawmakers objected to the EDL advance.

Lebanese Forces MP George Adwan warned that any “tampering” with the reserves was a violation of depositors’ money, while MP Osama Saad asked the Ministry of Energy how power would be secured when generator owners were extorting people. He rejected giving an advance payment from people’s deposits which, he said, were reserved in banks for the benefit of the central bank.

MP Nicolas Nahas said that giving an advance was a violation of the constitution as this support was from people’s money and, without forming a government, a “real explosion” would happen.

MP Hadi Abul Hassan of the Progressive Socialist Party said “darkness” was coming after three months. “A rescue government must be formed, and the advance should be suspended until a government is formed.”

Against the backdrop of this energy crisis, the country's two most senior politicians continued their dispute about who was to blame for Lebanon not having a government.

In an interview published on Monday in Al-Jumhuriya newspaper, President Michel Aoun dashed hopes about the possibility of any political settlement, which local leaders and foreign diplomats have been pushing for so that the country can regain stability. 

He blamed Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri for the lack of progress in forming a new administration.

“Hariri has blasted away all the rules that we are accustomed to adopting in forming governments,” said Aoun. “He does not have the right to impose a line-up that suits him and not the country. I do not want the blocking third in the government, but he has to be convinced that the Armenian Revolutionary Federation is an independent party, and it is not right for him to count it as part of the share of the president of the republic.”

He criticized Hariri for insisting on a government of specialists when the prime minister-designate had nothing to do with specialization and lacked “the standard” that he required in the ministers.

Aoun also denounced Hariri’s insistence on a government of 18 ministers, saying: “I cannot find a justification for not expanding the government.”

Hariri, in response, tweeted: “I have received the message, and there is no need for a response. I ask God to have mercy on the Lebanese people.”

Berri has stopped his mediation between the two men.

Palestinians get 100,000 vaccine doses from China

Palestinians get 100,000 vaccine doses from China
Staff members of the Palestinian Ministry of Health unload a shipment of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government in the city of Ramallah in the West Bank, on March 29, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 5 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

Palestinians get 100,000 vaccine doses from China

Palestinians get 100,000 vaccine doses from China
  • Israel has come under international criticism for not doing more to enable Palestinians living in areas it occupies to be inoculated, while its national vaccination drive has been one of the fastest and most efficient in the world
Updated 5 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

RAMALLAH: Palestinians on Monday received 100,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China to help broaden an initial campaign to vaccinate medical staff, the elderly and the chronically ill.
Palestinian health authorities have been mounting a limited vaccination drive among the 5.2 million people living in the Israel-occupied West Bank and Gaza, using vaccines provided by Israel, Russia, the UAE and the global COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative.
So far, more than 69,000 Palestinians have received their first dose of the vaccine, and around 7,600 people have had both shots, according to a health ministry statement.
Israel has come under international criticism for not doing more to enable Palestinians living in areas it occupies to be inoculated, while its national vaccination drive has been one of the fastest and most efficient in the world.
It says it has vaccinated more than 100,000 Palestinian workers with permits to enter the country or Jewish settlements in the West Bank but that the Palestinian Authority bears overall responsibility for inoculations in self-rule areas.
After the arrival of the Chinese shipment, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila said in the West Bank city of Ramallah that recent restrictions such as curfews and weekend lockdowns had helped to relieve pressure on crowded hospitals.
“We will continue (vaccinating) our medical staff in the clinics for the public sector and the private sector, dentists and pharmacists, (and) for other categories that have immediate contact with the population,” Kaila said.
The Palestinian Authority (PA) plans to cover 20 percent of Palestinians through the COVAX mechanism.
PA officials hope to procure additional vaccines to achieve 60% coverage across the West Bank and in Gaza, which is run by Hamas.
Health officials have reported 227,808 coronavirus cases and 2,511 deaths since the pandemic began.

Bahrain’s leaders hold talks with Chinese foreign minister

Updated 48 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain’s leaders hold talks with Chinese foreign minister

  • King and Wang discussed regional and international developments and joint efforts to combat COVID-19
  • Crown prince and foreign minister also held talks with Wang
Updated 48 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: King Hamad said Bahrain takes pride in its close historical ties with China during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
The king said relations are based on strong foundations of trust, mutual respect, cooperation and joint coordination in all fields.
Wang Yi, who is touring Gulf countries, met King Hamad at Al-Qudaibiya Palace in Manama on Monday.
The king and Wang discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, “especially in the investment, economic, commercial and scientific fields, in addition to developing various aspects of coordination and joint work in order to achieve the common interests of the two countries,” Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.
The king said Bahrain appreciated the interest China attaches to achieving security and stability in the Middle East, addressing political and security challenges, and accelerating the pace of cooperation among regional countries to achieve development and support the global economy.
Both sides also discussed efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Wang said he appreciated the king’s efforts to develop prosperous Bahraini-Chinese relations.
Wang also met Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad who said Bahrain was proud to participate with the UAE and China in clinical COVID-19 vaccination trials.
The UAE, through G42, hosted Phase III clinical trials of the Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm vaccine from July, which later expanded to other countries in the region including Bahrain. On Monday the Emirates announced a new factory in Abu Dhabi to manufacture the vaccine later this year.
Wang later met with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif Al-Zayani where they witnessed the signing of an agreement to establish cultural centers in both countries.
Earlier on Monday, Wang held talks with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi in Muscat.

(With Reuters)

France reopens its embassy in Tripoli

France reopens its embassy in Tripoli
A handout photo obtained from the French Embassy in Libya shows the ambassador of France in Tripoli, Béatrice le Fraper du Hellen (C), posing for a picture with two unidentified officials in Tripoli. (AFP)
Updated 30 March 2021
AFP

France reopens its embassy in Tripoli

France reopens its embassy in Tripoli
  • Libya descended into chaos after its leader Muammar Qaddafi was toppled and killed in a NATO-backed uprising a decade ago, leaving multiple forces vying for power
Updated 30 March 2021
AFP

TRIPOLI: France has reopened its embassy in Libya after a seven-year closure as insecurity swept the country following its 2011 revolution, in another sign of a gradual return of stability.
Its representative resumed operations behind a tall compound wall in a new building on the outskirts of Tripoli.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced the reopening last week after talks in Paris with the head of Libya’s newly installed presidential council, Mohammed Al-Manfi.
Libya descended into chaos after its leader Muammar Qaddafi was toppled and killed in a NATO-backed uprising a decade ago, leaving multiple forces vying for power. Most diplomats and other foreigners left the North African country after repeated attacks and kidnappings, notably a terrorist assault on the US Consulate in the eastern city of Benghazi in September 2012 that killed ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans.
The French Embassy was targeted in an April 2013 car bombing that wounded two gendarmes, after which it was moved to a hotel before relocating in July 2014 to Tunis, like most other foreign missions.
Fighting only came to a halt last summer, and a formal ceasefire in October was followed by the establishment of a new Government of National Unity (GNU).
Italy already returned its embassy to Tripoli in 2017, while several other countries, such as Egypt, Greece and Malta, are to follow France’s lead.

UN experts withdraw corruption claims against Yemen central bank

UN experts withdraw corruption claims against Yemen central bank
Guards stand at the gate of the Central Bank of Yemen in Sanaa January 7, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 22 min 43 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

UN experts withdraw corruption claims against Yemen central bank

UN experts withdraw corruption claims against Yemen central bank
  • The government said that the Saudi deposit had alleviated the humanitarian crisis, helped steady the Yemeni riyal and lower the price of foodstuffs
Updated 22 min 43 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A UN panel has retracted money laundering and corruption claims against Yemen’s central bank, according to a government official.

In January, the UN Panel of Experts on Yemen accused the Aden-based institution of embezzling funds from a hefty Saudi deposit, which was allocated for buying food, and helping Yemeni conglomerates to rack up millions of dollars in profits.

Last week, after an internal review, the experts informed the government they were withdrawing their accusations about the central bank and promised to update the report.

“They informed us about the withdrawal of their accusations on March 25,” the government official told Arab News on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief reporters.

The experts’ accusations caused uproar in Yemen, prompting the government to assign an international auditing company to look into the financial activities of the central bank and accusing the panel of using a wrong mechanism during its investigation.

Parliament also formed a committee of financial officials to investigate the accusations.

The government said that the Saudi deposit had alleviated the humanitarian crisis, helped steady the Yemeni riyal and lower the price of foodstuffs.

In its report on Friday, the Sanaa Centre for Strategies Studies said it had found “serious” flaws in the UN report regarding the government’s management of the Saudi deposit and its impact on the stability of the local currency and food prices.  

FASTFACT

The Yemen government’s Executive Unit for IDP Camps urged the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths and international aid organizations to pressure the Houthis to stop attacking the camps in Marib. 

“While Yemenis have suffered from currency depreciation and price inflation throughout most of the conflict, they received a relative reprieve from the end of 2018 to the end of 2019, when the average price of a minimum food basket decreased slightly year-on-year and the Yemeni riyal exchange rate was generally stable,” the report said, responding to the panel’s assertions that the central bank’s management of the deposit did not benefit the Yemeni people and did not lead to a decrease in prices.

The center demanded that the UN Panel of Experts on Yemen “immediately” fix errors in its report, review the mechanism that had led to their wrong conclusions and seek help from Yemeni financial experts.

The retraction came as fighting between government forces and the Houthis intensified in the central province of Marib and the western province of Hodeidah, state media said on Monday.

In the province of Marib, the government’s Executive Unit for IDP Camps said that nine displaced people, including seven women, were wounded when a barrage of shells and rockets fired by the Houthis ripped through three displacement camps on Sunday.  

The unit urged the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths and international aid organizations to pressure the Houthis to stop attacking the camps in Marib.

It said that more than 17,000 people had been displaced from homes and camps since last month, when the Houthis launched a major offensive to capture Marib city.

“We demand all human rights and humanitarian organizations and the relevant authorities to visit the (targeted) camps to document violations,” the unit added.

Fighting also broke out in the Red Sea city of Hodeidah, where government forces repulsed a Houthi attack in Kilo 16, which links the city with Sanaa.

 

Egyptian president says ‘all mercenaries’ must be removed from Libya

Egyptian president says ‘all mercenaries’ must be removed from Libya
Updated 29 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian president says ‘all mercenaries’ must be removed from Libya

Egyptian president says ‘all mercenaries’ must be removed from Libya
  • Macron praised the vital role that Egypt was playing in resolving the Libyan crisis
Updated 29 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stressed the need to clear Libya of mercenaries and undermine illegal foreign interference in Libyan affairs, during a call from French President Emmanuel Macron.

He also said that Egypt was prioritizing the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

He explained the importance of defending the country's historical Nile rights through a comprehensive and binding legal agreement between the three countries involved - Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia - regarding the rules for filling and operating the dam.

Macron praised the vital role that Egypt was playing in resolving the Libyan crisis and El-Sisi’s personal efforts in the matter.

El-Sisi’s efforts strengthened the political path to solve the Libyan issue, while reinforcing Egypt’s role as a significant aspect in the security and stability of the region and the Middle East, said Macron.

The French president expressed his hope of reaching a solution regarding the Renaissance Dam that would meet the interests of all parties involved.

Macron stressed his country's pride in the extended and close ties linking it with Egypt, as well as his keenness to strengthen those ties.

He also expressed his appreciation for the prominent political role that Egypt played at the regional level in the Arab world, and in African and Mediterranean countries.

Bassam Rady, a spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, said that the call discussed ways to enhance joint bilateral cooperation in many fields, especially the economy and military. This was in addition to the activity of French companies working in various development projects in Egypt.

