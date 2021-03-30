DAR ES SALAAM:Tanzanian police say 45 died in stampede at Magufuli tribute
Tanzanian police say 45 died in stampede at Magufuli tribute
STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s health agency said on Tuesday it had asked the government to postpone a planned easing of some restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 by nearly a month as the country grappled with a third wave of the virus.
The agency had previously proposed that some restrictions, such as a limit on the number of visitors to amusement parks, concerts and football matches of only eight people, be lifted from April 11.
“The spread of COVID-19 is accelerating with an increased burden on health care as a result,” it said in a statement.
“The Swedish Public Health Agency therefore proposes that the date for when certain activities should be able to open up be postponed until May 3, provided that the infection situation improves.”
Sweden has mostly relied on voluntary measures to slow the pandemic but gradually increased restrictions after the infections picked up pace toward the end of last year.
YANGON: More than 500 people have been killed in the Myanmar junta’s brutal crackdown on protests against its coup to oust civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a local monitoring group said Tuesday.
The grim toll was passed as world powers ramped up their condemnation of the military’s ruthless campaign against the movement demanding the restoration of democracy and release of Suu Kyi.
Washington suspended a trade pact with Myanmar and UN chief Antonio Guterres called for a united global front to put pressure on the junta after more than 100 protesters were killed in a bloody weekend of violence.
Daily rallies across Myanmar by unarmed protesters have been met with tear gas, rubber bullets and live rounds.
The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said it had confirmed a total of 510 civilian deaths but warned the true toll was probably significantly higher.
UN Secretary-General Guterres urged the Myanmar authorities to undertake a “serious democratic transition.”
“It is absolutely unacceptable to see violence against people at such high levels, so many people killed,” Guterres told a news conference.
“We need more unity... (and) more commitment from the international community to put pressure in order to make sure that the situation is reversed,” he said.
US President Joe Biden’s administration announced Monday that the 2013 Trade and Investment Framework Agreement, which laid out ways to boost business but was not a fully fledged deal, would remain suspended until democracy is restored.
“The United States strongly condemns the Burmese security forces’ brutal violence against civilians,” US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said, using Myanmar’s former name of Burma.
The statement effectively removes Myanmar from the Generalized System of Preferences, in which the United State grants duty-free access to some imports from developing nations if they meet key standards.
Saturday saw the military mark its annual Armed Forces Day with a major parade of troops and armor in the capital Naypyidaw.
But the day also saw bloody repression of protests around the country, with at least 107 people killed, including seven children.
Despite the bloodshed, protesters turned out again on Monday, with mourners at funerals defiantly showing the three-fingered salute that has become emblematic of the movement.
The UN Security Council will meet on Wednesday to discuss the situation, diplomatic sources said, after Britain called for emergency talks.
France condemned the violence as “blind and deadly” and China added its voice to a chorus of international concern on Monday, calling for restraint from all sides.
The Kremlin said it was “very concerned” by growing civilian casualties, despite acknowledging it was building ties with the military authorities.
The US, Britain and the EU have all imposed sanctions in response to the coup and crackdown, but so far diplomatic pressure has not persuaded the generals to ease off.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi said on Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving his first dose of an unnamed vaccine, just over a week after a similar announcement from the prime minister.
Soon after on Monday, the country’s defense minister Pervez Khattak also said he had tested positive. “We all need to take this third wave very seriously. May Allah protect us all,” Khattak added in his message.
Coronavirus cases are rising quickly in the South Asian nation. It has recorded 659,116 infections and more than 14,250 related deaths, with 4,525 infections and 41 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The government is in the process of introducing stricter restrictions including bans on wedding ceremonies and large gatherings.
It launched its vaccine drive earlier this month, inoculating healthworkers and high-risk age groups. But it is facing setbacks from vaccine hesitancy and delays in vaccines arriving in the country.
Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive two days after receiving his first dose earlier this month. Officials said he had likely been infected before getting his shot.
Photos released by the government on March 15 showed the president receiving a vaccine, but did not name the brand.
KABUL: More than 1,300 representatives from all districts and provinces of Afghanistan met in Kabul on Monday for the largest gathering of Afghan civil society in recent years.
They demanded that their voices be included in the upcoming US-sponsored, Turkey-hosted peace talks, aimed at finding a future roadmap for the war-torn country.
So far only Taliban delegates and government negotiators appointed by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani have taken part in the talks that began in Doha, Qatar, in September last year and are facing a deadlock.
“This country does not belong only to Ghani and the Taliban. Our views, those of the ordinary people of Afghanistan, should also be mirrored in such conferences,” Hajji Hayatullah Hayat, a participant from the Ghazni province, told Arab News.
The one-day event was organized by the Afghanistan Mechanism for Inclusive Peace (AMIP) — an independent body created by a consortium of civil societies and funded by the EU — and brought together clerics, women, war victims, widows, orphans and physically challenged civilians.
“We have tried to bring together diverse voices because the actual victims of the 40 years of war have been these ordinary people, and their voices should be heard,” Moqadas Ahrar, spokesman for the AMIP, told Arab News on Monday.
The participants were split into groups and given questions by the AMIP for discussions during the event held at an ancient garden on the southern fringes of Kabul.
The questions sought their thoughts on the enforcement of a ceasefire between the Taliban and Kabul, the fate of US-led troops in the country, the role of Islam in the constitution of Afghanistan, and challenges that could disrupt the peace talks.
“In our group, people overwhelmingly supported the idea for the total withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and that both sides should show flexibility for the peace process,” Hayat said.
Foreign troops led by the US have been stationed in Afghanistan since the ousting of the Taliban from power in late 2001. Under a deal signed by the US and Taliban in Qatar in February 2020, the US military is due to completely leave Afghanistan by May. The US has already withdrawn several thousands of its soldiers, but some of its 2,500 troops still remain on Afghan soil.
In an announcement on Thursday, US President Joe Biden said that he could extend the American military presence in the country for “tactical reasons” after the deadline but not beyond a year.
The Taliban retaliated the next day by saying that foreign troops would be driven out of Afghanistan by force if the US failed to meet the deadline.
Mariam Durrani, a participant from Kandahar, said that all members in her group also demanded enforcement of a ceasefire.
“We are the voice of the people who want an immediate ceasefire, and both sides (government and the Taliban) should accept this,” she told Arab News.
While many women participants who had traveled from major cities pushed for women’s rights and greater representation, others demanded an end to the war.
Since the Taliban’s ousting in 2001, Afghan women have regained the right to education, vote and work outside their homes.
Still, it is not an easy place to be a woman, with forced marriages, domestic violence and maternal mortality prevalent across the country, particularly in rural areas.
However, access to public life has improved, especially in the capital Kabul, where thousands of women work, and more than a quarter of parliament is female.
However, many women in urban areas fear a return of the Taliban would deprive them of the liberties they have enjoyed in the past 20 years.
“The real delegates of women and people should be given a chance to participate in future conferences on Afghanistan because they know the agony, pain and suffering of the people,” a participant from eastern Afghanistan, requesting anonymity, told Arab News.
Another woman participant, who also requested not to be named for fear of reprisals, said that Monday’s gathering was short and did not include the real representatives of the people.
“What can you achieve in one day? You spend at least two hours of it for prayers and lunch, which is surely not sufficient to gather what the people want to say. It is a project, a way of earning for some and some a trip to Kabul,” she said.
To break the stalemate in the Doha talks and end Washington’s 20 years of military engagement in the country, Russia hosted a conference on the Afghan peace process earlier this month.
However, similar to the Doha talks, the Moscow meeting had no representation from war victims either, and only one woman had participated in the roundtable discussion.
A larger conference on Afghanistan’s peace is expected to be held in Turkey in the coming weeks.
In a statement on Monday, the AMIP listed key demands for the Turkey talks, some of which were: An inclusive process and an “inclusive outcome”; for an independent civil society mechanism to be integrated into the formal peace architecture; a comprehensive ceasefire peace and for it to be the main agenda of the talks; for the negotiations to start immediately and include the perspective of victims, women and ordinary Afghans; for Islamic values to be maintained as the basis for governance in Afghanistan; for tribal prejudice as well as moral and institutional corruption to be “eliminated”; for development of structures to compensate victims; for the future government to provide security, employment, education and preserve the rights of women and other minorities; and for the complete withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in a responsible, conditioned and structured manner.
“Many have risked their lives in getting here today, but the magnitude of the situation, and this real opportunity to move toward peace, is such that we all felt it was important to take that risk,” it added.
JAKARTA: An Indonesian group of animal rights activists is giving rescue dogs a chance to put their paws on a new career path by detecting and tracking smuggled wildlife in the country, which is a global hub of illicit trade for endangered and protected animals.
The canine scheme, promoted by Indonesian animal rights activists, looks to tackle the rampant problem in one of the most biodiverse countries in the world.
The training of new sniffer dogs follows the success of Bailey, Indonesia’s first wildlife detection dog, who was first deployed by authorities in 2018.
A brown female cocker spaniel who turns four in May, Bailey has put her nose to good use in the past few years by sniffing out wild animals that are smuggled through some of the busiest ports and inter-island crossings across Indonesia, helping authorities foil several wildlife trafficking cases in high-profile busts.
“We have eight dogs being trained, and we are expanding, but we are not training specific dog breeds since they are rescue dogs. Some of them are even mixed breeds. Basically, we are giving them a second chance in life,” Femke den Haas, an animal rights activist and co-founder of the Jakarta Animal Aid Network (JAAN), told Arab News.
Bailey and her posse work for the National Police canine squad, which includes big, bulky German Shepherds, Belgian Malinoises, and Golden or Labrador Retrievers that can be intimidating for some people. Therefore, Bailey, as a friendly, cuddly dog, is an ideal fit for the force.
“We work together with authorities to put the dogs at work, but it is our team handling them, because they need to have a handler that is always with them and whom they trust,” Den Haas said, adding that it was “very important” to provide the dogs with the best possible care, train them professionally and keep them motivated to do the job.
“It needs to be fun for them. It is like a game for them, and we make the game more fun. The nice thing about it is that while they are having fun, we can catch the smugglers, so, it is a great combination,” Den Haas said, adding that the dogs and their handlers constantly travel to harbors and airports across Indonesia.
The training times of the working dogs depends on the breed, and because endangered animals are so diverse, JAAN handlers ensure that the dogs learn the scents of various species through training programs.
JAAN works with the Netherlands-based Scent Imprint for Dogs (SIFD) program, which helps train police and service dogs.
The SIFD supervises projects and trains dogs to detect unique wildlife species and commonly trafficked animal parts, such as skin and ivory.
It was in the program where Den Haas first met Bailey when she was attending a course to establish a wildlife detection program in JAAN.
The family that owned Bailey gave her up for adoption as a wildlife detection dog, because they thought Bailey “did not belong inside a house” and needed to be in working mode.
To instill a sense of confidence in the family that Bailey was being put to good use, Den Haas offered to try her for Indonesia’s wildlife detection program.
“This is how we got Bailey. She is our pioneer and the leader of the project, having found most of the smuggled animals. She is really the star,” Den Haas said.
Bailey’s skill was apparent from her first day on the job. She was introduced to the public during an event at the Dutch Embassy’s cultural center in Jakarta, with then-ambassador Rob Swartbol and officials from the police and agriculture ministry’s animal quarantine center in attendance.
Before her introduction, Bailey went through a quarantine and health check-up and hit the ground running during her probation period to detect cargo in Sumatra’s Lampung and Jakarta’s Tanjung Priok ports, where she showed off her sniffing prowess.
Indonesia is home to more than 300,000 wildlife species — about 17 percent of the world’s wildlife — including hundreds with threatened, endangered, vulnerable, and critically endangered status, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Wildlife trafficking is a lucrative global business that rakes in between $7 and $23 billion per year around the world.
In Indonesia, it is the third most rampant crime, and is worth more than 13 trillion Indonesian rupiahs per year ($900 million), according to Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar.
Tens of thousands of animals, including common birds, reptiles, mammals, primates and turtles, are smuggled across Indonesia, despite many having protected or endangered status.
M. Hariyanto, a spokesman for the Environment and Forestry Ministry Sumatra regional law enforcement office, told Arab News that sniffer dogs had helped officials locate 272 birds kept in a bus bound for the ferry crossing to Java on Friday.
Personnel from the conservation, quarantine agencies, and JAAN categorized 135 of the birds as protected.
“The smugglers stashed the birds in the engine compartment, but the dogs were able to detect the birds,” Hariyanto said.
On March 3, Lampung authorities seized 1,090 birds stashed in plastic and cardboard boxes in a minivan, with 145 of them having protected status. On Feb. 25, authorities also confiscated 105 protected birds from a villager in East Lampung district.
“A dog’s nose can always be trusted. It’s the best detection tool there is,” Den Haas said.