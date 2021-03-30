Dubai’s Emirates becomes first airline to operate A380 to new Jeddah airport terminal

DUBAI: An Airbus A380, operated by Dubai’s Emirates, has become the first to land at the new Terminal 1 in Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA).

The flight, which featured the carrier's famous double-decker aircraft, was greeted with a water cannon salute as it landed in Jeddah at around 6 p.m. local time.

“Moving to Terminal 1 represents a significant improvement in the customer experience. Emirates customers will have access to world-class amenities, including restaurants, retail outlets, airport lounges and much more,” Mohammed Alnahari Alhashmi, vice president of the airline’s Saudi unit, said in a statement.

The new terminal can handle around 30 million passengers, with its 46 boarding gates and a total area of 810,000 square meters.

It is expected to be able to host 80 million passengers by 2035, becoming one of the busiest airports in the region, according to the Jeddah airport website.