LONDON: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is drawing on his Arab and international ties after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that Israel would not stand idly by if Hezbollah renewed its military support for Iran, Asharq Al-Awsat reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper reported that Israel could seek to connect areas south of the Litani River with those to the north, including villages in the Sidon-Zahrani district, and strike Beirut’s southern suburbs and other parts of the capital.

The warning prompted Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to contact Hezbollah, a ministerial source told the newspaper. Through intermediaries, the group told Berri that “Iran does not need the group’s support and has the capabilities to counter American attacks.”

The account followed an overnight report by Israeli public broadcaster Kan 11 that Israel had asked Lebanon to deploy troops and establish checkpoints in areas where Hezbollah operatives live to prevent the Iran-backed group from joining any renewed war with Iran.

US mediators conveyed the request alongside an Israeli warning that fighting in Lebanon would escalate again if Hezbollah attacked Israel, the broadcaster reported, citing a security source.

פרסמנו הערב: ישראל פנתה בימים האחרונים לממשלת לבנון באמצעות תיווך אמריקני עם דרישה ברורה מצבא לבנון להתפרס מחדש ולהקים מחסומים באזורים שבהם מתגוררים פעילי חיזבאללה - מחשש שארגון הטרור השיעי יפתח חזית נוספת עם ישראל במידה והמערכה איראן תתחדש – כך מאשר לנו גורם ביטחוני. בישראל איימו על ממשלת לבנון שבמידה וחיזבאללה יצטרף למערכה, עם לחץ איראני כבד, הלחימה בלבנון תתחדש – על אף השיחות הישירות שמתקיימות בחודשים האחרונים בין ישראל ללבנון. בשלושת השבועות האחרונים, חיל האוויר הגביר את התקיפות בדרום לבנון, נגד תשתיות חיזבאללה בעיקר בשטחים פתוחים, שאליהם הצבא הלבנוני עדיין לא הגיע – בגלל מחסור בכוח אדם, מוטיבציה, ואולי יכולת. למעשה, לצד הדרישות הברורות של ישראל מהצבא הלבנוני, ישראל פועלת בעצמה להשמיד תשתיות של חיזבאללה, כחלק מהיערכות לאפשרות של חידוש המערכה באיראן. — איתי בלומנטל 🇮🇱 Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) November 2, 2026

The request comes as Israeli and Lebanese officials reportedly hold US-backed direct talks on implementing a framework agreement aimed at disarming Hezbollah and securing an Israeli military withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

It was unclear why Israel used intermediaries rather than raising the request directly with Lebanon.

Reached in June, the agreement sought to end fighting that began on March 2, when Hezbollah entered the Israeli-US war with Iran in support of Tehran.

Israel responded to Hezbollah’s rocket attacks with extensive airstrikes and a ground invasion, having already carried out near-daily strikes in southern Lebanon despite a November 2024 ceasefire.

Fighting has continued despite a subsequent US-backed agreement reached in June.

Under the framework, Israeli forces would withdraw from areas they hold as Lebanese troops deploy, beginning in designated “pilot zones.” The withdrawals are conditional on Hezbollah disarming, a demand the group has rejected, stalling implementation.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military is targeting southern Lebanese towns with airstrikes, artillery fire and demolition operations, the Lebanese daily Annahar reported on Tuesday. Israeli forces are also carving roads through rugged mountain terrain to connect newly established military positions in the central and western sectors, it said.

Citing a report by the Israeli newspaper Maariv, Annahar reported that Israeli military planning has focused on how to sustain operations in Lebanon during a renewed conflict with Iran.

The newspaper reported that the Israeli navy was preparing for a major role in any confrontation with Hezbollah, with planners expecting the air force to be occupied with operations against Iran. Naval forces would carry out preparatory bombardments and strikes deep inside Lebanon, it reported.