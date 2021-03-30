You are here

Egypt's Sisi warns Ethiopia dam risks 'unimaginable instability'

Egypt's Sisi warns Ethiopia dam risks 'unimaginable instability'
Ethiopia's filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has stoked tensions with country's downstream - including Egypt. (AFP/File)AFP
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Egypt's Sisi warns Ethiopia dam risks 'unimaginable instability'

Egypt's Sisi warns Ethiopia dam risks 'unimaginable instability'
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

ISMAILIA, Egypt: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned Tuesday that Ethiopia's enormous dam, upstream on the Nile, risked causing "unimaginable instability".
"Nobody will be permitted to take a single drop of Egypt's water, otherwise the region will fall into unimaginable instability," Sisi said in response to a question at a press conference about the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Bahrain government confirms appointment of Khalid Jalahma as head of mission to Israel

Bahrain government confirms appointment of Khalid Jalahma as head of mission to Israel
Updated 38 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

Bahrain government confirms appointment of Khalid Jalahma as head of mission to Israel

Bahrain government confirms appointment of Khalid Jalahma as head of mission to Israel
Updated 38 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Bahrain's government has appointed a head for its diplomatic mission to Israel, the state-run news agency BNA reported on Tuesday.

Topics: Bahrain Israel

Libyan PM says he can unify country

Libyan PM says he can unify country
Updated 30 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Libyan PM says he can unify country

Libyan PM says he can unify country
  • Abdul Hamid Dbeibah: ‘The absence of the central state boosted tribalism. This must come to an end’
  • Militias ‘must be dissolved,’ integrated ‘into our security forces or police’
Updated 30 March 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Libya’s prime minister has said he is confident that he can unify his war-torn country.

“Before (the) 2011 (revolution), Libya was a united country. I am convinced that it will go back to being united again,” Abdul Hamid Dbeibah told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Libya’s new unity government emerged from a UN-sponsored process launched in November in Tunis.

“Each of our regions, tribes and cities ​have only thought about their own particular interests. The absence of the central state boosted tribalism,” said Dbeibah.

“We ended up having three parallel governments, two parliaments, two central banks, several micro-agencies for oil and so on for all national institutions. This must come to an end.”

However, Dbeibah stressed that centralization of powers is not what he is seeking. “I prefer to talk of a better distribution of resources and power instead,” he said.

“We will reunite the institutions. In less than a month, we have already completed 80 percent of this process. The very hard task now is creating a single national army.”

Dbeibah said militias “must be dissolved” and integrated “into our security forces or police,” and “ministries and public companies must absorb all those militiamen who are eager lay down their weapons.”

He added: “Economic development is the solution to military tensions. We will talk about business, not weapons. We will work with anyone who helps to rebuild, no matter where they come from.”

In this context, he said Italy remains a “central partner,” and Europe is “vital” to the new Libya as “it is opening its arms to us.”

Dbeibah said the solution to the migrant crisis “can only come from deep cooperation between us and Europe. European countries must sit at the table with us to protect our borders, but also to alleviate the suffering of those who escape from hunger, war and poverty.”

He added: “We have to see migration also from a humanitarian perspective, not just geopolitical. Countries from where people are fleeing must be helped. People flee from Syria to escape the war; if the war ends, they will certainly go back home.”

Topics: Libya

Oman hopes cease-fire in Yemen is agreed ‘very soon’

Oman hopes cease-fire in Yemen is agreed ‘very soon’
Updated 30 March 2021
Reuters

Oman hopes cease-fire in Yemen is agreed ‘very soon’

Oman hopes cease-fire in Yemen is agreed ‘very soon’
Updated 30 March 2021
Reuters
DUBAI: Oman, a mediator in cease-fire talks between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi group, said on Tuesday it hoped an agreement between the warring parties would be reached “very soon.”
Yemen’s six-year-old conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, and pushed the country to the verge of starvation.
Muscat has been working closely with Riyadh, Washington and the United Nations to reach a comprehensive political solution to the crisis.
“The sultanate hopes that these contacts will achieve the desired result very soon, in order to restore security and stability to brotherly Yemen and preserve the security and interests of the countries in the region,” a statement carried by the Omani state news agency ONA said.
Saudi Arabia, which leads a coalition that has been fighting the Houthis, offered a cease-fire proposal last week.
Despite the offer, the Houthis have continued their drone and missile strikes against Saudi Arabia as well as a ground offensive on the gas-producing region of Marib.
The coalition said on Tuesday it destroyed two drones launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia, Saudi state TV reported.

Suez Canal ship backlog to clear in 4 days

Suez Canal ship backlog to clear in 4 days
Updated 30 March 2021
Reuters

Suez Canal ship backlog to clear in 4 days

Suez Canal ship backlog to clear in 4 days
  • Shipping convoys through the canal resumed on Monday evening
  • The Ever Given’s stranding across a southern section of the canal forced a halt to all traffic, leading to a build-up of 422 ships
Updated 30 March 2021
Reuters

ISMAILIA: The Suez Canal expects to see 140 more ships pass through the waterway on Tuesday after traffic restarted overnight following the release of a grounded container ship, its chairman said.
Shipping convoys through the canal resumed on Monday evening after tugs pulled the 400-meter-long (430-yard) Ever Given container carrier free from the spot where it became wedged on March 23.
The Ever Given’s stranding across a southern section of the canal forced a halt to all traffic, leading to a build-up of 422 ships at either end of the canal and along its course.
Suez Canal Authority chairman Osama Rabie said 95 ships would pass by 1900 local time (1700 GMT) on Tuesday and a further 45 by midnight, reasserting that he hoped a backlog caused by the blockage would be cleared in three to four days.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said the Ever Given’s grounding had drawn attention to the importance of the waterway for global trade.
“We didn’t hope for something like this, but fate was doing its work. It showed and reaffirmed the reality and importance” of the canal, El-Sisi said as he greeted staff on a visit to the Suez Canal Authority in Ismailia.

Yemen’s government condemns Houthi attacks on refugee camps

Yemen’s government condemns Houthi attacks on refugee camps
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

Yemen’s government condemns Houthi attacks on refugee camps

Yemen’s government condemns Houthi attacks on refugee camps
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s government condemned the Houthi militia’s repeated attacks in camps for the displaced in Marib, state news agency Saba New reported.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that the Houthi militia has targeted displaced persons camps north of Marib with artillery and missile shells.
The attacks have caused dozens of casualties, most of which are women and children, the ministry said, adding that attacks have so far displaced 576 families. 

Topics: Yemen Houthi Houthis

