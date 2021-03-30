Egyptians fired up after Burger King exploits Suez Canal crisis

CAIRO: Egyptian social media users launched the hashtag #BoycottBurgerKing after the fast-food restaurant chain promoted a sandwich on Twitter by using an aerial photo of the Suez Canal blockage.
In the advertisement, Burger King Chile superimposed the image of a Double Whopper sandwich in place of the 430-yard Ever Given cargo ship, which was grounded in the Suez Canal and halted maritime trade in the region for almost a week.
The container carrier hit the eastern bank of the narrow shipping lane March 23 and became wedged diagonally across its span. Shipping convoys through the canal resumed on Monday evening after tugs finally pulled the Ever Given free.
Burger King Global CMO Fernando Machado shared the ad on Twitter and wrote, “Great post from Burger King Chile” accompanied by a laughing emoji.
Many Egyptian social-media users did not find it funny.
“The Burger King in Chile took advantage of the global trend of the ship and they suggested their sandwich was as big as the ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal,” Sameh Al-Rifai wrote on Twitter.
Social-media users described the ad as “bad manners of the company” and urged other users to boycott Burger King restaurants and products.
READ MORE
Fast-food chain Burger King found itself on the griddle and getting burnt over an offensive tongue-in-cheek tweet on International Women’s Day that backfired. Find out what got the chain in trouble.
“A call to every honorable Egyptian, a call to all Arab brothers, a call to everyone who loves Egypt — Boycott the Burger King chain,” Muhammad Shaalan tweeted.
During the blockage crisis, Egyptians were worried because maritime navigation in the Suez Canal stopped for six days as other ships backed up for miles in both directions. The canal links the Mediterranean with the Red Sea, through which more than 10 percent of global maritime trade passes through.
“Mocking others' crises is a psychological issue, apart from the restaurant,” activist Muhammad Rashid wrote on Twitter while using the hashtag.
#BoycottBurgerKing attracted thousands of tweets, all of which included strong criticism of the company and explicit calls for an inclusive boycott.
“The disaster is that you now mean nothing for the people who rely on fast food,” another social-media user wrote.
However, there was another group of Twitterati who saw nothing wrong with the Burger King ad and considered it a smart way of riding the wave of the crisis.
But this is not the first time Burger King has found itself on the griddle and getting burnt over an offensive tongue-in-cheek tweet.
Three weeks ago on International Women’s Day, a tweet from Burger King UK read: “Women belong in the kitchen” and it backfired massively on the fast-food burger brand.
While the thread was meant to reference the male-dominated UK kitchens and attempt to help women break through by awarding culinary scholarships, the chain deleted the tweet and issued an apology instead.
Against all odds: How Maaal.com became a go-to Saudi business news site
Cited by the likes of Reuters and Bloomberg, Maaal has been providing information and analysis of the Saudi market for a decade
Found and editor in chief Mutlaq Al-Buqami calls for the respecting of intellectual property rights and more training for KSA journalists
Updated 30 March 2021
Mohammad Al-Sulami
RIYADH: Later this year, Maaal.com — a Saudi financial and economic news site — celebrates its 10th anniversary.
For those who don’t know it, the project is the brain child of Mutlaq Al-Buqami, a former business editor at the leading pan-Arab daily Asharq Al-Awsat in London and its sister publication Eqtisadiyah, a dedicated business daily in Saudi Arabia.
Al-Buqami was also the last editor of Shams (Sun), a short lived Saudi tabloid that was published between 2005 and 2012 — where he said he experienced first-hand the vast potential of digital reach and the limitations of print.
The death of print was still debatable in 2012 and often newspapers or publishing houses that closed down blamed it on mismanagement, as opposed to a collapsing industry (the truth is that most of the time it was a combination of both). COVID-19 in 2020 has since made it clear that the death of print as a medium is more obvious and imminent than ever.
Yet, long before the pandemic, Al-Buqami — who is also the editor in chief of Maaal — foresaw that business executives and investors would welcome news related to their money and decision making faster and through their computers or phones. With that in mind, he worked with his team and partners to launch Maaal.com (maaal is the Arabic for “money”). Given that it was his job to analyse markets and trends, Al-Buqami saw what was inevitable when it came to the publishing industry.
“Those who handle distribution numbers and advertisements in traditional media could foresee at that time the future and importance of digital media,” he told Arab News.
The vision was to have a business title which “kept pace with the economic status of Saudi Arabia, a G20 member state,” he said.
After conducting a competitor analysis, Al-Buqami said the team at Maaal saw that the sector “lacked specialized media, and most of what is available at that time either focused on the stock market only or did not put the economy at the heart of their content.”
Digital first
Despite this clear vision, Al-Buqami confessed Maaal faced a rough few months when it launched in December 2012. This was mainly due to not thinking with a “digital first” strategy — something they rectified after the project nearly flopped — and it is now a main pillar of their operation.
“Television, radio, and even newspapers have been reduced to smart devices that travel with us wherever we go. The traditional means are no longer the same and the target audience is no longer confined to a limited geographic area. Therefore, if a media outlet does not build its foundation on that, it will not be successful,” he explained.
“We sought to restructure the project and apply standards compatible with the digital language and its target readers and, by doing so, we transformed it from a failing project to a project that managed, during the second half of the year, to stand on its feet and achieve a break-even point.”
Here, Al-Buqami reiterated a point which he said was very important: “If a project is not political with an agenda and goals that those behind it wish to achieve, then it must be built on commercial foundations in the first place to achieve profits.”
But how exactly does Maaal make “maaal”? Well, Al-Buqami said advertising is the primary source of income; however it is not the only one.
“Our other sources of income include providing various media services to some clients, and I really hope that some day the Saudi market will accept paid — albeit clearly marked — advertorials as in major newspapers and global websites.
“Achieving this, unfortunately, does not depend on the media outlet alone. It requires a system that protects, for example, intellectual property rights. And in this regard, I hope the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) will help us and protect media products like in the rest of the world.”
What about other key performance indicators? Al-Buqami points to citations and being quoted in major media outlets as an important KPI.
“We managed to win the trust of international news agencies, television channels and various media outlets until we became the top media outlet that focuses on the economy in Saudi Arabia. Our news is shared and quoted by international media. More than 300 media outlets from China in the east to America in the west and through Asia, Europe, and Africa circulate a story published by Maaal a few hours after its publication.”
As for examples of media outlets that frequently rely on Maaal, Al-Buqami cites Bloomberg, the leading global business news provider, and Reuters, one of the most respected global news agencies.
The business of covering business
Despite being a business journalist for the majority of his career, Al-Buqami suggests there are several issues affecting Saudi business journalism.
He repeats his concern about the disrespect of intellectual property rights of online media in general. He describes those who steal the original reporting of other media outlets as wanting to “use the information (we produce) with a click of a button, and without putting in any effort.”
Another issue that affects business journalism is that most of those who work in the field “are either amateurs who work part-time or are not specialized in business and do not have a good understanding of economic affairs,” explains Al-Buqami.
“This has a great impact on the final product provided to the readers. And in addition to all that, most of the business media outlets in Saudi Arabia suffer from shocks owing to what the advertising market is going through, and this impacts the development or training of media professionals in general.”
“In order for us to progress, the responsible bodies, such as the Ministry of Media, the General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM) and the SAIP, must work on providing an environment that supports creativity and excellence by first protecting intellectual rights, and then setting institutional requirements for the removal of the media outlets that recycle what others publish,” he said describing what he sees as a solution.
“At the same time, these responsible bodies must increase training to develop talents,” he said.
Extreme E bringing off-road race experience to TikTok
Extreme E’s inaugural race will be held in AlUla in Saudi Arabia – it will be televised by MBC Action and aired in English, Arabic and Farsi
Working with TikTok will bring the race presence in the short-form video market while also shedding light on climate change and gender equality
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Social media giant TikTok has partnered with off-road electric race championship Extreme E to showcase events through the platform’s signature short-form videos.
In the MENA region, Extreme E’s inaugural race will be held in AlUla in Saudi Arabia. It will be televised by MBC Action and aired in English, Arabic and Farsi.
The season will kickoff on April 3 and end on Dec. 12 in Tierra del Fuego, Argentina, passing through Senegal, Greenland and Brazil.
Working with TikTok will bring the race presence in the short-form video market while also shedding light on climate change and gender equality.
In a world-first for motorsports, teams will include a male and female driver, providing a level playing field for competitors.
“By partnering with an organization like Extreme E, we are connecting our community to more entertainment options while addressing important topics such as climate change and gender equality in motorsports,” said Rami Zeidan, head of video and creative at TikTok.
“We are thrilled to be hosting the first-ever off-road racing series, Extreme E, and look forward to seeing how our community interacts and engages with this new racing platform,” he added.
As part of the collaboration, Extreme E will create behind-the-scenes video content from racing locations, showcase race highlights, and produce exclusive live-streaming content to promote awareness of climate change and other issues.
Users can access content from the official Extreme E TikTok account and from dedicated banners on TikTok’s “Discover” page.
Ali Russell, chief marketing officer at Extreme E, said: “Extreme E’s goal is to be the youngest, most dynamic racing series on the planet, so we are delighted to be joining forces with TikTok, the leading short-form video platform.
“Our sport for purpose platform, which highlights electrification, environment and equality, will provide thrilling action while also raising awareness of global climate change issues, and the solutions and actions that we can all be part of.”
Extreme E will also work with digital content agency and media network Little Dot Studios, which is assembling a dedicated team to create content for the partnership.
“Extreme E perfectly echoes Little Dot Studios’ vision to be a sustainable company at the forefront of sports and entertainment, so we’re delighted to continue our work together and can’t wait for the first race,” said Robbie Spargo, director of sport at the digital agency.
Racist mockery on a Lebanese TV sparks outrage on social media
Social media exploded with anger at the blatant racist mockery the variety show was presenting
This is now the state of Lebanese television — once a media pioneer of the region that attracted talent from all over — but now a symbol of the country’s dwindling standards
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News
LONDON: A popular Lebanese TV show has come under fire for another incident of offensive behavior.
“Indian, I’m not sure — but British-Indian…” the latest guest on the consistently criticized MTV Lebanon show “3a Gheir Kawkab” (On Another Planet) explained, before shaking her head — mocking the traditional Indian nod — and in a stereotypical Indian accent, said: “Madame you’re very beautiful.”
The show’s presenter — Pierre Rabbat — and other hosts broke into laughter as the paid crowd roared in applause. By contrast, social media exploded with anger at the blatant racist mockery the variety show was presenting.
“The group from ‘3a Gheir Kawkab’ have made the program out of this planet to utter all kinds of pettiness, absurdity, humiliation, disgust, and whatever you want,” said Twitter user Leila Ghotaimi.
مجموعة من غير كوكب عاملين برنامج ع غير كوكب للتفوه بشتى أنواع التفاهة والسخافة والحقارة والقرف وشو ما بدك، وآخر شي بيعتبروا نفسهم متحررين وأصحاب فكر ومثقفين والناس عم تفهم عليهن غلط
This is now the state of Lebanese television — once a media pioneer of the region that attracted talent from all over — but now a symbol of the country’s dwindling standards.
Lebanon has been facing multiple crises since the start of last year. It has endured national demonstrations protesting flagrant corruption and collapsing standards of living, alongside a political standstill that sees its politicians bickering among one another while the Lebanese pound continues to freefall.
The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has catalyzed economic downfall, as well as the Beirut port blast that leveled half the capital and killed over 200 people, shaking citizens and residents to their core.
Many would hope that the show would focus on more pressing issues at hand — or at least resort to smarter comedy, as opposed to mocking other nationalities.
Earlier this month, Rabbat and his cohorts of hosts were similarly lambasted for the way they treated one of their guests, psychosexologist Dr. Sandrine Atallah.
A flurry of misogynistic and sexist comments and questions led Rabbat to tweet an apology for his behavior, only for Atallah to reject it, with the journalist soon deleting his tweet.
Apologies received but not accepted. You could have:
1-checked your facts instead of sharing fake news about my videos & my previous show
2-silenced your anchors instead of encouraging them by saying I was seductive
3-given me a space to express myself instead of interrupting me
StarzPlay partners with Virgin Mobile in Saudi Arabia
New link-up offers streaming platform free to Virgin Mobile subscribers
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Streaming platform StarzPlay has signed a partnership deal with Virgin Mobile in Saudi Arabia as part of plans to strengthen its regional foothold.
The link-up will allow Virgin Mobile subscribers in the Kingdom to access the platform for no additional cost with select packages. Users can also choose to add the StarzPlay service to their existing plan for a fee.
Danny Bates, chief commercial officer at StarzPlay, said: “Saudi Arabia is one of our key strategic markets. Consumers today look for simple and quick ways to access video streaming apps and by bundling our services with the leading telecom company in Saudi Arabia, we are reiterating our commitment to providing flexible and secured access to our content portfolio.”
Virgin Mobile is the first operator in Saudi Arabia to bundle specific monthly plans with StarzPlay. The telecom company plans to use the premium video streaming service to attract new customers and improve retention.
Yaarob Al-Sayegh, CEO for Virgin Mobile in the Kingdom, said: “We are committed to making mobile better in Saudi Arabia and providing our customers with even more of what they want by listening to their feedback.
“We are transforming the customer experience in mobile through our digital-first strategy. This gives customers more control and a wider choice of options.”
The app will feature a live feed so users can watch programs at the same time as they air on television
As the month of Ramadan approaches, three new cooking shows will premiere on the app
Updated 30 March 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Arabic cooking channel Fatafeat has announced the launch of its app in Saudi Arabia.
It will feature a live feed so users can watch programs at the same time as they air on television and will be the first time in the brand’s history that the channel has been made available in a mobile format.
“The launch of the app is a momentous occasion for our home-grown Fatafeat brand. For the people of the region, Fatafeat continues to delight viewers, now in more places, on more devices, and in more formats than ever before,” said Henry Windridge, senior director of marketing, digital, and creative at Discovery Inc.
The app, which is now available throughout GCC countries, Jordan, and Egypt hosts content tailored for mobile phones including 20 cooking courses by regional chefs, recipes, kitchen skills videos, and some of Fatafeat’s programs. The classics section also features more than 500 episodes of content.
As the month of Ramadan approaches, three new cooking shows will premiere on the app, including the third season of “Matbakh Manal Alalem” with celebrity chef Manal Alalem, the second season of “Doug Min Yaddi” with chef Assia Othman, and “Ibn El Bahhar” with cook Marwan Sardouk.
Ramadan-tailored content will also be added to the app’s premium subscription including five “hands and pans” and how-to videos uploaded each week, in addition to two new 10-lesson cooking courses hosted by Fatafeat’s chef Souha Abdallah, and Othman.
A daily meal plan feature will also be added in the form of a calendar aiming to provide inspiration throughout the month of fasting.
Fatafeat is offering a one-month free trial after which subscribers can sign up for SR14.99 ($4) per month or SR99.99 annually. The app can be downloaded on all iOS and Android devices.