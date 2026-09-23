RIYADH: AlEqtisadiah has announced the inaugural edition of its annual forum, bringing business leaders, decision-makers, and Saudi and international experts to Riyadh on 5 October 2026 to examine how artificial intelligence is reshaping the economy and business models.

Held under the theme “Our Economy and Artificial Intelligence,” the one-day event will take place at King Salman Science Oasis in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, with a focus on translating AI’s potential into tangible economic value.

The forum comes as Saudi Arabia marks 2026 as the “Year of Artificial Intelligence” and accelerates the deployment of AI across sectors to support economic transformation and the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. Discussions will examine how companies can move beyond adopting AI tools to redesigning their business models, improving efficiency and opening new opportunities for growth and investment.

International speakers include Alex Osterwalder, creator of the Business Model Canvas and an expert in business models and innovation, and Joachim De Vos, founder of TomorrowLab and a specialist in foresight, innovation and digital transformation. A representative from imec, the Belgian research and innovation centre specialising in nanoelectronics and digital technologies, will also participate. The centre’s research spans semiconductors, AI, quantum computing, photonics and future computing technologies.

The programme features two main sessions: “The Future of AI and the Future of Business,” with Joachim De Vos, and “Managing AI and Developing Business Models,” with Alex Osterwalder. A special session will also explore “Investment and the Economy in the Age of AI.”

Saudi participants include Dr. Ghalib Al-Shammari, Eng. Bassam Abdullah Al-Kharashi and Eng. Abdulaziz Al-Muhaideb. They will contribute to discussions on AI applications within Saudi companies and their implications for the economy, investment and business models.

The discussions will examine AI’s evolution from assistive tools to agentic systems, the role of data in building competitive advantage, and the challenges organisations face in scaling AI applications. They will also address how these technologies are reshaping business operations, improving efficiency and sustainability, and translating technical capabilities into measurable results for companies and industries.

The forum is expected to welcome officials and chief executives from the public and private sectors, alongside academics, entrepreneurs and specialists, providing an opportunity to exchange perspectives on AI’s potential within the Saudi economy. The event will also coincide with the launch of the first documentary produced by AlEqtisadiah.

The forum is supported by The Family Office as Official Sponsor, Saudi National Bank (SNB) as Platinum Sponsor, and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) as Supporting Sponsor. King Salman Science Oasis and the Global Intelligence Association (GIA) will participate as Supporting Partners, alongside SRMG Media Solutions (SMS) as Advertising Partner and Theeb as Transportation Partner. Asharq Bloomberg will stream the forum live as its Official Broadcast Partner.

Through its annual forum, AlEqtisadiah will bring the business community, experts and decision-makers together to connect advances in AI with Saudi Arabia’s economic priorities and the practical needs of businesses, exploring how companies can build more innovative, competitive and resilient business models.