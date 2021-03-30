You are here

  • Home
  • US announces nearly $600m in humanitarian aid to Syrians

US announces nearly $600m in humanitarian aid to Syrians

US announces nearly $600m in humanitarian aid to Syrians
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a virtual meeting with UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir via videoconference from the State Department in Washington, U.S., Mar. 29, 2021. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jx6nd

Updated 10 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

US announces nearly $600m in humanitarian aid to Syrians

US announces nearly $600m in humanitarian aid to Syrians
  • Blinken: Assad regime’s ‘systemic corruption, economic mismanagement have exacerbated dire humanitarian crisis’
  • US envoy to UN: Aid will benefit those in need in Syria, neighboring countries
Updated 10 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced nearly $600 million in humanitarian assistance to Syria.

Blinken made the announcement during a conference on “Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region” in Brussels.

“There is no military solution that will bring peace, security, and stability to Syria, and the region,” he said in a statement.

“Systemic corruption and economic mismanagement at the hands of the Assad regime have exacerbated the dire humanitarian crisis, which has been further compounded by the challenge of COVID-19.”

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during a press briefing attended by Arab News on Tuesday: “This funding brings the total US government humanitarian assistance to nearly $13 billion since the start of the decade-long crisis, including nearly $141 million in support of the COVID-19 pandemic response in Syria and the region.”

She added: “US assistance will benefit many of the estimated 13.4 million Syrians inside Syria in need of humanitarian assistance, as well as 5.6 million Syrian refugees in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt.”

Richard Albright, acting principal deputy assistant secretary of the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration, said 75 percent of the more than 4 million displaced Syrians in the northwest of the country depend on humanitarian aid to survive.

“Our assistance doesn’t go to governments. It goes to people who depend on it … The assistance flows through UN agencies and NGOs,” he added.

Topics: Syria United States Anthony Blinken humanitarian aid

Related

Special ‘Shame on us’ if the suffering of Syrians continues, Blinken tells UN
Middle-East
‘Shame on us’ if the suffering of Syrians continues, Blinken tells UN
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres from the State Department in Washington, on Monday, March 29, 2021. (AP/File Photo)
Middle-East
UN seeks $10 billion for Syrians as humanitarian needs soar

Turkey reimposes restrictions after sharp rise in infections

Turkey reimposes restrictions after sharp rise in infections
Updated 22 min 45 sec ago
AP

Turkey reimposes restrictions after sharp rise in infections

Turkey reimposes restrictions after sharp rise in infections
  • Health Ministry confirmed a record 37,303 new cases within 24 hours and reported 155 deaths on Tuesday
  • President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said 58 of Turkey’s 81 provinces, including Istanbul and Ankara, are “red” or “very high-risk” areas and would be subjected to lockdowns on weekends
Updated 22 min 45 sec ago
AP

ANKARA — Turkey is re-introducing weekend lockdowns in most provinces and will impose restrictions over the Muslim holy month of Ramadan following a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.
Infections in Turkey have soared less than a month after authorities divided the 81 provinces into four color-coded categories and relaxed restrictions in some provinces under a “controlled normalization” effort.
The number of infections hit a record on Tuesday, with the Health Ministry confirming 37,303 new cases in the past 24 hours. The country of nearly 84 million also reported 155 deaths on Tuesday, up from around 65 at the start of the month.
In a televised address following a Cabinet meeting late Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said 58 out of Turkey’s 81 provinces, including Istanbul and Ankara, were now designated as “red” or “very high-risk” areas and would be subjected to lockdowns on both Saturdays and Sundays.
Nighttime curfews that are in place across the country would continue, he said.
Only 17 provinces were in the “red” category on March 2, when schools partially resumed face-to-face education, cafes and restaurants were allowed to operate at half-capacity and weekend curfews were eased in several cities.
“The increase in the number of cases and patients as well as the increase in the number of deaths, is forcing us to review the existing measures,” Erdogan said in an address to the nation. “The number of our provinces which are in the red category, which constitutes the very high-risk category, has reached 58 — representing 80% of the population.”
“We will have to make some sacrifices during the month of Ramadan,” he said, adding that restaurants and cafes would be allowed to serve takeout food only during the holy month, which starts on April 13 in Turkey.
Mass gatherings for Ramadan meals held before sunrise and after sunset would be barred, he also announced.
The Turkish Medical Association meanwhile, blamed the increase in infections on inadequate contact-tracing, the government’s reluctance to impose measures in a timely manner out of economic concerns as well as the premature relaxing of the restrictions.
“We, as health care professionals and society, are paying for these wrong policies,” the group said on Twitter.
Erdogan has come under intense criticism for holding his ruling party’s congresses inside packed sport complexes across the country, despite a new surge of COVID-19 cases. He has been accused of double standards for disregarding the government’s own social distancing rules. In one such event, Erdogan boasted about the size of the crowds.
Critics say the political rallies have likely contributed to the surge. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters Tuesday that he saw no benefit in “keeping the issue on the agenda.”
Variants of the initial coronavirus now account for around 75% of the cases in Turkey, he said.
The minister also said Turkey has received 2.8 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine and is set to receive 1.7 million more within the next 10 days.
Turkey rolled out its inoculation program in January with the vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac company. More than 15 million shots have been administered so far. Around 6.7 million people have received two doses.
The total number of infections in the country since the start of the outbreak last year stands at more than 3.2 million. The COVID-19 death toll has reached more than 31,000.

Topics: Turkey lockdowns covid 19

Related

Turkey’s daily COVID-19 cases exceed 30,000 for first time this year
Middle-East
Turkey’s daily COVID-19 cases exceed 30,000 for first time this year
Doctors say Turkish COVID-19 outbreak worse than reported as hospitalizations swell
Middle-East
Doctors say Turkish COVID-19 outbreak worse than reported as hospitalizations swell

Egypt calls for ‘effective talks’ on Nile dam

Egypt calls for ‘effective talks’ on Nile dam
Updated 30 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt calls for ‘effective talks’ on Nile dam

Egypt calls for ‘effective talks’ on Nile dam
  • Abdel-Aty: Egypt fully supports the Sudanese proposal to form an international quartet led by the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with the participation of the US, EU and UN
  • Abdel-Aty said that the unilateral measures taken by Ethiopia regarding filling and operating the dam will result in huge negative repercussions
Updated 30 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Mohamed Abdel-Aty, Egyptian minister of water resources and irrigation, has stressed the need for effective and serious negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in order to maximize the chances of success.

This came during a meeting with South Korean Ambassador to Egypt, Hong Jin-wook, to discuss exploring and strengthening areas of cooperation between the two countries concerning water resources and irrigation.

The dam project has been a source of diplomatic tension since its construction began in Ethiopia in 2011. Ethiopia sees the hydroelectric project as crucial for its economy and a vital source of energy. But Egypt and Sudan, which are downstream, fear the $4 billion dam will greatly reduce their access to water.

Abdel-Aty said that Egypt fully supports the Sudanese proposal to form an international quartet led by the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with the participation of the US, EU and UN to mediate between the three countries involved.

He added that the unilateral measures taken by Ethiopia regarding filling and operating the dam will result in huge negative repercussions.

The dam is one of the major challenges facing Egypt, which is currently suffering from severe water scarcity, Abdel-Aty said.

He said that Egypt supports development in all countries of the Nile basin and has participated in building many dams, indicating Cairo’s efforts to benefit all countries involved through fair and binding legal agreements.

The South Korean envoy expressed his understanding of the Egyptian point of view regarding the GERD and his  awareness of Egyptian concerns regarding the water challenges it faces.

Egypt and Sudan consider the filling of the dam without a binding legal agreement a threat to their water security.

The two sides adhere to a quadripartite mediation mechanism that includes the African Union, US, EU and UN, which Ethiopia rejected as it only adheres to the African mediation.

The filling and operation of the dam is still a matter of dispute between the three countries as no final agreement has been reached in this regard despite the multiple negotiation rounds that were sponsored by Washington at one time and the African Union at others, in addition to tripartite meetings that failed to result in a solution.

Topics: Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) Mohamed Abdel-Aty Hong Jin-wook

Related

Violating Egypt’s waters was a “red line” that would affect the stability of the entire region, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on the sidelines of an inspection visit to the Suez Canal. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Middle-East
Violating Egypt’s waters a ‘red line,’ says president
Egypt and Sudan welcome UN’s support for mediation to solve GERD issue
Middle-East
Egypt and Sudan welcome UN’s support for mediation to solve GERD issue

Lebanon’s ‘doctor for the poor’ dies after hospital demanded money for car crash treatment

Lebanon’s ‘doctor for the poor’ dies after hospital demanded money for car crash treatment
Updated 30 March 2021
Bassam Zaazaa

Lebanon’s ‘doctor for the poor’ dies after hospital demanded money for car crash treatment

Lebanon’s ‘doctor for the poor’ dies after hospital demanded money for car crash treatment
  • Dr. Mohammed Ajami was widely known for helping treat poor people during Lebanon’s protests
  • Family and friends say his condition worsened when he didn’t have $39 to pay for scan
Updated 30 March 2021
Bassam Zaazaa

BEIRUT: A prominent figure in Lebanon’s anti-government protests nicknamed “doctor of the poor” has died after he was unable to pay a $39 hospital fee.
Dr. Mohammed Ajami became a nationwide sensation for supporting poor people at protest sites during the October 2019 demonstrations against Lebanon’s ailing government. He was often seen providing free medication and treatment to those unable to afford care in hospitals.

Ajami was injured in a car accident on Sunday and left the hospital after he was asked to pay 500,000 Lebanese pounds ($39), according to his friends and family.

The doctor and his close friend, Ali Moughnieh, had taken part in a demonstration at Beirut’s Martyrs’ Square in the afternoon. As he returned to his village, Maarakeh, in southern Lebanon the car he was traveling in suffered a burst tyre, hit a barricade and overturned.

Ajami was conscious when he was rushed to Ala’eddine Hospital in Al-Saraf near the Beirut-Tyre highway.

Moughnieh said Ajami had coughed up some blood but was “awake and conscious” when taken to the hospital. 

In an emotional video he said they waited for three hours for Ajami’s son to bring money to them.

“They (the hospital) had denied him admission without money,” Moughnieh said.

The hospital’s director Dr. Hassan Ala’eddine denied that Ajami had been refused admission for treatment.

He said Ajami arrived at the hospital at 6.30 p.m. with head trauma and abdominal pain and asked to by himself without undergoing a scan.

However, he returned within an hour with more pain and swelling in his abdomen and looking pale.

Scans showed that Ajami had bleeding in the spleen and liver along a rupture of the main arteries. He was admitted for urgent surgery, but later died in intensive care from a cardiac arrest.

Ajami’s nephew, Ahmad Suleiman, who is also a doctor, told Arab News that his uncle became irritated when the hospital asked him for money for a scan and so he left.

“Later he returned when his situation worsened,” Suleiman said.

He said the hospital should have admitted his injured uncle immediately, especially given that the car had overturned several times.

He said they would ask the health ministry to investigate.  

Ajami, an ear, nose, and throat specialist, became well-known in Lebanon through his constant presence in almost every demonstration since protests erupted in 2019.  

He often appeared in social media videos at protests, calling for the removal of corrupt politicians and demanding for the poor to have access to free medication and improved health care.

Suleiman said that despite his uncle’s own financial state, he always helped the poor.

Topics: #Lebanon Lebanon protesters

Related

Special Lebanon’s collapse puts financial strain on students studying abroad
Middle-East
Lebanon’s collapse puts financial strain on students studying abroad
Lebanese protesters back on the streets... in their cars photos
Middle-East
Lebanese protesters back on the streets... in their cars

Lebanon’s collapse puts financial strain on students studying abroad

Lebanon’s collapse puts financial strain on students studying abroad
Updated 30 March 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon’s collapse puts financial strain on students studying abroad

Lebanon’s collapse puts financial strain on students studying abroad
  • Protests continue to rage across the country while thefts have swelled to unprecedented levels
Updated 30 March 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Families of students studying abroad protested on Tuesday against Lebanese banks for their procrastination in implementing the “Student Dollar” law that enables families to transfer funds to their children at universities in other countries.

In the Beirut neighborhood of Hamra, protesters prevented employees from entering the banks and blocked traffic with burning tires. Other protesters attempted to raid a closed bank while staff worked inside.

Parents cannot transfer money due to the sudden rise in the exchange rate of the dollar. As a result, some students studying abroad have been expelled from their universities and their residencies have been canceled, while others await the same fate. 

In October 2020, the Lebanon Parliament approved the Student Dollar law, which allowed Lebanese banks to dispense up to $10,000 according to the official exchange rate (LBP 1,515 to the dollar). That money would go to every Lebanese student enrolled in a foreign university or technical institute prior to the 2020-2021 academic year. The law also included students who did not have a bank account.

According to the Association of Families of Lebanese Students Abroad, 200 students have been expelled from universities so far. A majority of the students were enrolled in Europe or Russia.

Banks are refusing to implement the Student Dollar law because no decrees have been issued.

Meanwhile, the families of prisoners in Lebanon also took to the streets on Tuesday to protest authorities who have reduced the volume of meals for inmates. Due to the rising prices, meals have reportedly been served to prisoners without meat. 

Families protested near Roumieh Prison, the country’s largest correctional facility.

As protests rage in the streets of Lebanon, thefts have also swelled to unprecedented levels, according to a security source. One suspect, who is already in custody, allegedly stole more than 100 Kia and Hyundai cars and was trying to resell them in Syria.

“He also formed a robbery gang and there are many arrest warrants and prison sentences against him,” an official security report said.

A Lebanese soldier, who was later identified as a member of the army intelligence forces, was arrested along with one of his relatives for a robbery attempt in Aley. The soldier said his salary was not enough, which forced him to resort to theft.

“The owner of a livestock farm arrested the robbers after they seized iron scaffolding and then he handed the suspects over to the municipal police. One suspect was found to be carrying a military card,” the Progressive Socialist Party said.

Meanwhile, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian spoke with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Monday night.

“Le Drian has deplored the months-long total deadlock in the discussions aimed at forming a government in Lebanon,” the French Embassy said in a statement.

Le Drian reiterated that Lebanon’s political forces as a whole bear complete responsibility for this impasse and stressed that any deliberate blocking of government formation must end immediately.

On another note, Lebanon’s private sector opened its first coronavirus vaccination campaign on Tuesday as the operation targeted Middle East Airlines employees, airport staff and workers.

“The goal is to continue working in companies and institutions that have seen a decline in productivity due to employees and their families contracting the virus,” said Jacques Sarraf, Pharmaline chairman, who played a major role in bringing the Sputnik V vaccine to the private sector in Lebanon.

“If the private sector wants to wait for the state to vaccinate its employees, it has to wait for more than a year.”

Lebanon began its state-run inoculation campaign in mid-February after finalizing a deal for some 2 million doses with Pfizer, the Associated Press reported. The first batch of 50,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccines arrived last week, making Lebanon one of few nations where the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is being boosted by the private sector.

Topics: Lebanon lebanon protests

Related

Lebanon approves crisis funding to avert power blackout
Business & Economy
Lebanon approves crisis funding to avert power blackout
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri (R) delivers a statement after the president named the former prime minister to form a new cabinet, at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of the capital Beirut, on October 22, 2020. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Lebanon could sink ‘like Titanic’ if no government formed, warns parliament speaker

Violating Egypt’s waters a ‘red line,’ says president

Violating Egypt’s waters was a “red line” that would affect the stability of the entire region, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on the sidelines of an inspection visit to the Suez Canal. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Violating Egypt’s waters was a “red line” that would affect the stability of the entire region, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on the sidelines of an inspection visit to the Suez Canal. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 30 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Violating Egypt’s waters a ‘red line,’ says president

Violating Egypt’s waters was a “red line” that would affect the stability of the entire region, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on the sidelines of an inspection visit to the Suez Canal. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • El-Sisi warned nobody would be able to “take a drop of water” from the country
  • El-Sisi thanked the countries that had offered assistance in re-floating the “Ever Given”
Updated 30 March 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Violating Egypt’s waters was a “red line” that would affect the stability of the entire region, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on the sidelines of an inspection visit to the Suez Canal.

The country has been in protracted and so far unsuccessful talks regarding the $4 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Ethiopia hopes the dam will turn it into Africa’s top hydropower supplier, but Egypt and Sudan fear it will substantially reduce their water share and affect development prospects.

El-Sisi, who said Egypt was capable of facing down any threat, warned that nobody would be able to “take a drop of water” from the country. He also said Egypt had been very rational, very patient and that there would be regional instability if its water rights were violated.

“Our battle is a battle of negotiation and hostile action is unacceptable, but if our water supplies are affected, Egypt’s response will echo in the region.”

El-Sisi said there would be progress on the dam issue in the coming weeks, and that Egypt hoped to reach an agreement.

He said the country was seeking to reach a fair and binding legal deal to fill and operate the dam, which has been a source of regional diplomatic tension since its construction began in Ethiopia in 2011.

The president also spoke about the Suez Canal, which was thrust into the global spotlight last week when a massive container ship got wedged in it and caused the vital waterway to back up.  

“We did not want an accident in Suez, but it was dealt with effectively,” El-Sisi said. “The Suez Canal is a global site for the movement of trade and the passage of ships. Egypt is making tremendous efforts in more than one aspect. We salute the Suez Canal Authority and all those who participated in resolving the crisis, despite the size of the challenges and difficulties, but the flotation of the ship took place without losses.”

He said the canal was responsible for 13 percent of the global trade volume and, for 60 years, it had remained a significant aspect of the global trade and maritime industry.

El-Sisi thanked the countries that had offered assistance in re-floating the “Ever Given.”

Topics: Middle East Egypt Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi suez canal

Related

Egyptian president pledges to boost investment in Suez after ship freed graphic
Business & Economy
Egyptian president pledges to boost investment in Suez after ship freed
Suez Canal ship backlog to clear in 4 days
Middle-East
Suez Canal ship backlog to clear in 4 days

Latest updates

Turkey reimposes restrictions after sharp rise in infections
Turkey reimposes restrictions after sharp rise in infections
Soudah and Rijal Almaa: Where Saudi Arabia’s natural beauty, mild weather and cultural heritage converge
The Soudah Development Company (SDC) was launched at the end of February by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Supplied)
Egypt calls for ‘effective talks’ on Nile dam
Egypt calls for ‘effective talks’ on Nile dam
Lebanon’s ‘doctor for the poor’ dies after hospital demanded money for car crash treatment
Lebanon’s ‘doctor for the poor’ dies after hospital demanded money for car crash treatment
Petrochemical market adapting to pandemic, says TASNEE CEO
Petrochemical market adapting to pandemic, says TASNEE CEO

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.