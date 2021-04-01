You are here

Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting on output policy
OIl prices gained early Thursday ahead of a meeting of OPEC producers. (Reuters)
Updated 01 April 2021
  • Latest lockdowns cloud outlook for demand
  • Group cyrrently curbing output by 7 million bpd
LONDON: Crude prices rose on Thursday, recouping some of the previous session’s losses on expectations that a meeting of OPEC and its allies later on Thursday would yield output constraint in the face of resurgent COVID-19 infections in some regions.
Brent crude for June delivery was up by 31 cents, or 0.5 percent at $63.05 a barrel in early trade after falling 2.2 percent overnight. US oil was up 38 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $59.54 a barrel, having dropped 2.3 percent on Wednesday.
Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia and Kazakhstan, a group called OPEC+, meet later on Thursday to consider options that include an output roll-over and a gradual output increase.
“The most likely outcome of the ... meeting is no significant changes in production,” Eurasia Group said in a report on the gathering.
“The caution on display in the OPEC+ discussions signals that any decisions on tapering will likely be delayed to the May meeting,” Eurasia said, referring to the gradual supply of withheld production to the market.
A lowering of the OPEC+ oil demand growth forecast for this year by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) also weighed on prices and made it more likely the meeting would result in continued restraint.
On Wednesday, the Joint Technical Committee, which advises the group of oil-producing nations that includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, made no formal recommendation, three OPEC+ sources said.
OPEC+ is currently curbing output by just over 7 million bpd to support prices and reduce oversupply. Saudi Arabia has added to those cuts with a further 1 million bpd.
The cuts came after the novel coronavirus outbreak turned into the biggest global health crisis in a century and led to the evisceration of demand for oil and fuel.
Recovery has been intermittent as outbreak after outbreak of coronavirus infections leads to more lockdown measures.
France President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday put his country into a third lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks to cope with a third wave of COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

Lebanon's central bank says it will discuss forensic audit with Alvarez & Marsal on April 6

Lebanon's central bank says it will discuss forensic audit with Alvarez & Marsal on April 6
Updated 30 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanon's central bank says it will discuss forensic audit with Alvarez & Marsal on April 6

Lebanon's central bank says it will discuss forensic audit with Alvarez & Marsal on April 6
  • Alvarez & Marsal pulled out of the audit procedure in November
  • Audit is on a list of reforms that foreign donors have demanded
Updated 30 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Lebanon's central bank is ready to facilitate a forensic audit process by Alvarez & Marsal and will discuss this in a virtual meeting with the restructuring company on April 6, it said in a statement on Thursday.
Alvarez & Marsal pulled out of the audit procedure in November, saying it had not received the information it required, prompting parliament in December to lift banking secrecy for one year.
The audit is on a list of reforms that foreign donors have demanded before helping Lebanon out of its grave financial crisis, rooted in decades of state waste and corruption.

Saudi Arabia’s MODON leases land for blood plasma derivatives plant

Saudi Arabia’s MODON leases land for blood plasma derivatives plant
Updated 56 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s MODON leases land for blood plasma derivatives plant

Saudi Arabia’s MODON leases land for blood plasma derivatives plant
  • Plasma derivatives capacity to reduce import reliance
  • Spending in sector rises amid pandemic
Updated 56 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) has leased land north of Riyadh to develop a SR300 million ($80 million) plant to make blood plasma derivatives.
The facility will be developed at Sudair Industrial City with manufacturer AlphaBioViz Co, Al Eqtisadiah reported.
The plant will reduce the need to import derivatives from abroad and it comes as the sector attracts increased investment in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Plasma derivatives are among the products targeted under the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NADLIB) MODON CEO Khalid Al-Salem, explained.
MODON and the King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC) signed an initial agreement last year to boost cooperation in research and development in the medical sector.

Emirates Group unit trials robots using UV light to zap viruses on planes

Emirates Group unit trials robots using UV light to zap viruses on planes
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

Emirates Group unit trials robots using UV light to zap viruses on planes

Emirates Group unit trials robots using UV light to zap viruses on planes
  • Robot cleaners may help to reduce fear of flying
  • Impact of UV light on aircraft seats studied
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

ZURICH: A robot armed with virus-killing ultraviolet light is being tested on Swiss airplanes, yet another idea aiming to restore passenger confidence and spare the travel industry more pandemic pain.
UVeya, a Swiss start-up, is conducting the trials of the robots with Dubai-based airport services company Dnata inside Embraer jets from Helvetic Airways, a charter airline owned by Swiss billionaire Martin Ebner.
Aircraft makers still must certify the devices and are studying the impact their UV light may have on interior upholstery, which could fade after many disinfections, UVeya co-founder Jodoc Elmiger said.
Still, he’s hopeful robot cleaners could reduce people’s fear of flying, even as COVID-19 circulates.
“This is a proven technology, it’s been used for over 50 years in hospitals and laboratories, it’s very efficient,” Elmiger said. “It doesn’t leave any trace or residue.”
Elmiger’s team has built three prototypes so far, one of which he demonstrated inside a Helvetic jet at the Zurich Airport, where traffic plunged 75% last year.
The robot’s lights, mounted on a crucifix-shaped frame, cast everything in a soft-blue glow as it slowly moved up the Embraer’s aisle. One robot can disinfect a single-aisled plane in 13 minutes, start to finish, though larger planes take longer.
Dnata executives hope airplane makers will sign off on the robots — Elmiger estimates they’ll sell for 15,000 Swiss francs ($15,930) or so — as governments require new measures to ensure air travelers don’t get sick.
“We were looking for a sustainable, and also environmentally friendly solution, to cope with those requests,” said Lukas Gyger, Dnata’s chief operating officer in Switzerland.
While privately owned Helvetic has not needed bailouts like much of the industry, its business has also been gutted, with its fleet sitting largely silently in hangars. UVeya’s UV robots may help change that, said Mehdi Guenin, a Helvetic spokesman.
“If our passengers, if our crew know our aircraft are safe — that there are no viruses or bacteria — it could help them to fly again,” Guenin said.

