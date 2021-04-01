You are here

  Saudi Arabia has biggest new hotel pipeline in the world

Saudi Arabia has biggest new hotel pipeline in the world

Saudi Arabia has biggest new hotel pipeline in the world
Makkah is set to attract the lion's share of hotels in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Makkah leads pipeline
Tourism investment booms

Saudi Arabia has biggest new hotel pipeline in the world
  • Makkah leads pipeline
  • Tourism investment booms
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has the world’s biggest hotel pipeline, a report from STR reveals.
The hotel research group said the country’s expected 67.1 percent increase in room supply over the next three years is the highest among the 50 most populated countries.
“Saudi Arabia’s growth aspirations, along with the strength of other Middle East hospitality markets such as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, is further validation that the region continues to emerge as a global tourist destination,” said Philip Wooller, STR’s regional director. ”Such growth is a testament to the strength and prospectus of the nation’s strong cultural and economic resources.”
STR data shows 73,057 rooms in the Kingdom’s hotel pipeline.
Of the total rooms in the pipeline, 16,965 were scheduled to come online over the duration of 2021.
While a significant portion of Saudi Arabia’s pipeline activity is concentrated in Makkah (28,052 rooms under development), several other submarkets across the country are expected to increase hotel supply by 50 percent or more.

Updated 17 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

'Have you got these in my Suez?' Canal blockage hits shoppers

'Have you got these in my Suez?' Canal blockage hits shoppers
  • Next boss says blockage delays 2 percent of stock
  • Reinsurance sector also feels the impact
Updated 17 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The recent blockage of the Suez Canal by a massive container ship is being felt on the British High Street.
The incident has delayed the arrival of about 2 percent of stock for British fashion retailer Next, its CEO revealed on Thursday.
“It’s a problem but not a big problem. It’s delayed about 2 percent of our stock by three weeks,” CEO Simon Wolfson told Reuters.
Separately, the blockage could also trigger large reinsurance claims, adding to upward pressure on marine reinsurance rates, James Vickers, chair of reinsurance broker Willis Re International, told Reuters.
Formal investigations began this week into how the giant container ship Ever Given ran aground in the canal, shutting down shipping in the major global waterway for almost a week.
The incident and its impact on hundreds of ships delayed in the canal would be a “large loss” for insurance market Lloyd’s of London, its chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown said.

Topics: retail shipping

US could help Sudan improve banking sector

US could help Sudan improve banking sector
Updated 57 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

US could help Sudan improve banking sector

US could help Sudan improve banking sector
  • Khartoum reforms banking sector
  • US helps ease country's debt burden
Updated 57 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: US and Western banks want to establish operations in Sudan, said the US envoy to the country, the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reported.
Donald Booth, the US envoy to Sudan met with the country’s finance minister, Gibril Ibrahim on Wednesday.
Booth called for creating an investment climate in the country to allow international lenders to establish themselves, the news agency said.
The pair talked about how the US could help Sudan in creating such an environment.
Gibril also discussed arrangements for the arrival of wheat provided by the US to Sudan, and the US contribution to the Sudan Family Support Program, known as “Thamrat.”
The US has provided financial aid to help the country clear crippling debts owed to The World Bank as it ushers in a slew of financial sector reforms aimed at boosting foreign investment.
“Sudan’s civilian-led transitional government deserves credit for making challenging but necessary reforms to restore its social contract with the Sudanese people,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Foreign investment licenses in Saudi Arabia rise 60% in the last quarter of 2020

Foreign investment licenses in Saudi Arabia rise 60% in the last quarter of 2020
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

Foreign investment licenses in Saudi Arabia rise 60% in the last quarter of 2020

Foreign investment licenses in Saudi Arabia rise 60% in the last quarter of 2020
  • FDI flows up 20 percent over year
  • Returns to pre-pandemic levels
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia issued 466 investment licenses to foreign investors in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 60 percent jump on a year earlier, Asharq Business reported, citing Saudi government data.
December was the busiest month, with 189 investment licenses issued. Foreign investment flows rose by more than 20 percent during the year.
The report revealed that foreign investment inflows to the Kingdom surged 80 percent in the fourth quarter compared to a year earlier to reach almost $1.9 billion.
The annual results reflect recovery in the investment environment with growth returning to pre-pandemic levels, the report stated.

Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting on output policy

Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting on output policy
Updated 01 April 2021
Reuters

Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting on output policy

Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting on output policy
  • Latest lockdowns cloud outlook for demand
  • Group cyrrently curbing output by 7 million bpd
Updated 01 April 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Crude prices rose on Thursday, recouping some of the previous session’s losses on expectations that a meeting of OPEC and its allies later on Thursday would yield output constraint in the face of resurgent COVID-19 infections in some regions.
Brent crude for June delivery was up by 31 cents, or 0.5 percent at $63.05 a barrel in early trade after falling 2.2 percent overnight. US oil was up 38 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $59.54 a barrel, having dropped 2.3 percent on Wednesday.
Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia and Kazakhstan, a group called OPEC+, meet later on Thursday to consider options that include an output roll-over and a gradual output increase.
“The most likely outcome of the ... meeting is no significant changes in production,” Eurasia Group said in a report on the gathering.
“The caution on display in the OPEC+ discussions signals that any decisions on tapering will likely be delayed to the May meeting,” Eurasia said, referring to the gradual supply of withheld production to the market.
A lowering of the OPEC+ oil demand growth forecast for this year by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) also weighed on prices and made it more likely the meeting would result in continued restraint.
On Wednesday, the Joint Technical Committee, which advises the group of oil-producing nations that includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, made no formal recommendation, three OPEC+ sources said.
OPEC+ is currently curbing output by just over 7 million bpd to support prices and reduce oversupply. Saudi Arabia has added to those cuts with a further 1 million bpd.
The cuts came after the novel coronavirus outbreak turned into the biggest global health crisis in a century and led to the evisceration of demand for oil and fuel.
Recovery has been intermittent as outbreak after outbreak of coronavirus infections leads to more lockdown measures.
France President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday put his country into a third lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks to cope with a third wave of COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

Topics: energy OPEC Oil

Saudi Arabia achieves new milestone in banking sector

Saudi Arabia achieves new milestone in banking sector
Updated 01 April 2021
Cornelia Meyer

Saudi Arabia achieves new milestone in banking sector

Saudi Arabia achieves new milestone in banking sector
  • With the merger of NCB and Samba, a heavyweight player has entered the industry
Updated 01 April 2021
Cornelia Meyer

BERN: Today marks a legal milestone in the merger of National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group under the name of Saudi National Bank (SNB). As the execution of mergers and acquisition transactions are complex and time-consuming, the legal date of April 1 will be followed by continuous efforts to combine the entities.

With SR837 billion ($223 billion) in assets, SNB will be Saudi Arabia’s largest bank, accounting for a market share of 25 percent across all metrics. It will be well capitalized with a combined equity of SR120 billion. The combination of the country’s largest with its fourth-largest lender creates a national champion across the board. It is bound to be profitable for shareholders, with estimated synergies worth SR800 million. It was already profitable for Samba shareholders, who received a premium over the unaffected share price.

The largest shareholder in SNB is the Public Investment Fund — the Saudi sovereign wealth fund — who, together with the Public Pension Agency and General Organization for Social Insurance, holds just above 50 percent of the shares.

The scope and size of the new entity will allow it to take on an important position in both commercial, retail and mortgage space, with the added benefit of honing in on the digital transformation. It will also become a place for leadership development for the banking sector as well as the country at large. 

Saudi Vision 2030 has explicitly advocated national champions, and SNB fulfills this role in the banking sector. Vision 2030 also has a number of flagship projects that will require financing from solid banks. Last Tuesday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman furthermore launched a $3.2 trillion initiative to boost the private sector. This will require institutions to finance and refinance private sector entities, some of which have been hard hit by the pandemic.

He announced that the Shareek program will enable the private sector to play a much more prominent role in the development of the country, amounting to 65 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) within this decade. The Kingdom needs a strong banking sector led by great institutions to live up to this goal.

From a more macro perspective, SNB will be the region’s third-largest lender. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is overbanked, as is Europe. In Saudi Arabia, 30 banks cater to 30 million inhabitants. The merger of Samba and National Commercial Bank is an important step toward the consolidation in the sector. In 2019, we saw this in the UAE, with the combination of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Union National Bank and Al-Hilal Bank.

FASTFACTS

• With SR837 billion ($223 billion) in assets, SNB will be Saudi Arabia’s largest bank.

• From a more macro perspective, SNB will be the region’s third-largest lender.

On March 14, S&P Global published a report on the banking sector in the region. The authors delineated that the banking sector was suffering from a triple shock of lower lending revenues due to a pandemic-induced economic downturn, lower for longer interest rates and higher costs due to higher risks, resulting in the need for further consolidation, especially in a region as overbanked as the GCC.

The authors also argued that the first wave of consolidation induced by shareholders’ value will be followed by a second wave that will stem from the shock to profitability in 2020.

All of the above proves that creating a national champion in a sector that is vitally important for the future of the country’s development makes sense during the current circumstances when the Kingdom, the GCC and the world at large are recuperating from the economic aftershocks of the pandemic.

The region is overbanked, and consolidation needs to happen. First movers always have an advantage. The SNB can build its business on the basis of a strong capital base and alignment with Saudi macroeconomic strategy and direction.

• Cornelia Meyer is a Ph.D.-level economist with 30 years of experience in investment banking and industry. She is chairperson and CEO of business consultancy Meyer Resources. Twitter: @MeyerResources

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi National Bank NCB Samba

