Emirates Group unit trials robots using UV light to zap viruses on planes

Emirates Group unit trials robots using UV light to zap viruses on planes
A robot developed by Swiss company UVeya armed with virus-killing ultraviolet light is seen aboard an airplane at Zurich AIrport. (Reuters)
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates Group unit trials robots using UV light to zap viruses on planes

Emirates Group unit trials robots using UV light to zap viruses on planes
  • Robot cleaners may help to reduce fear of flying
  • Impact of UV light on aircraft seats studied
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

ZURICH: A robot armed with virus-killing ultraviolet light is being tested on Swiss airplanes, yet another idea aiming to restore passenger confidence and spare the travel industry more pandemic pain.
UVeya, a Swiss start-up, is conducting the trials of the robots with Dubai-based airport services company Dnata inside Embraer jets from Helvetic Airways, a charter airline owned by Swiss billionaire Martin Ebner.
Aircraft makers still must certify the devices and are studying the impact their UV light may have on interior upholstery, which could fade after many disinfections, UVeya co-founder Jodoc Elmiger said.
Still, he’s hopeful robot cleaners could reduce people’s fear of flying, even as COVID-19 circulates.
“This is a proven technology, it’s been used for over 50 years in hospitals and laboratories, it’s very efficient,” Elmiger said. “It doesn’t leave any trace or residue.”
Elmiger’s team has built three prototypes so far, one of which he demonstrated inside a Helvetic jet at the Zurich Airport, where traffic plunged 75% last year.
The robot’s lights, mounted on a crucifix-shaped frame, cast everything in a soft-blue glow as it slowly moved up the Embraer’s aisle. One robot can disinfect a single-aisled plane in 13 minutes, start to finish, though larger planes take longer.
Dnata executives hope airplane makers will sign off on the robots — Elmiger estimates they’ll sell for 15,000 Swiss francs ($15,930) or so — as governments require new measures to ensure air travelers don’t get sick.
“We were looking for a sustainable, and also environmentally friendly solution, to cope with those requests,” said Lukas Gyger, Dnata’s chief operating officer in Switzerland.
While privately owned Helvetic has not needed bailouts like much of the industry, its business has also been gutted, with its fleet sitting largely silently in hangars. UVeya’s UV robots may help change that, said Mehdi Guenin, a Helvetic spokesman.
“If our passengers, if our crew know our aircraft are safe — that there are no viruses or bacteria — it could help them to fly again,” Guenin said.

Topics: aviation Switzerland Embraer

Saudi Arabia has biggest new hotel pipeline in the world

Saudi Arabia has biggest new hotel pipeline in the world
Updated 22 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia has biggest new hotel pipeline in the world

Saudi Arabia has biggest new hotel pipeline in the world
  • Makkah leads pipeline
  • Tourism investment booms
Updated 22 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has the world’s biggest hotel pipeline, a report from STR reveals.
The hotel research group said the country’s expected 67.1 percent increase in room supply over the next three years is the highest among the 50 most populated countries.
“Saudi Arabia’s growth aspirations, along with the strength of other Middle East hospitality markets such as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, is further validation that the region continues to emerge as a global tourist destination,” said Philip Wooller, STR’s regional director. ”Such growth is a testament to the strength and prospectus of the nation’s strong cultural and economic resources.”
STR data shows 73,057 rooms in the Kingdom’s hotel pipeline.
Of the total rooms in the pipeline, 16,965 were scheduled to come online over the duration of 2021.
While a significant portion of Saudi Arabia’s pipeline activity is concentrated in Makkah (28,052 rooms under development), several other submarkets across the country are expected to increase hotel supply by 50 percent or more.

'Have you got these in my Suez?' Canal blockage hits shoppers

'Have you got these in my Suez?' Canal blockage hits shoppers
Updated 39 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

'Have you got these in my Suez?' Canal blockage hits shoppers

'Have you got these in my Suez?' Canal blockage hits shoppers
  • Next boss says blockage delays 2 percent of stock
  • Reinsurance sector also feels the impact
Updated 39 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The recent blockage of the Suez Canal by a massive container ship is being felt on the British High Street.
The incident has delayed the arrival of about 2 percent of stock for British fashion retailer Next, its CEO revealed on Thursday.
“It’s a problem but not a big problem. It’s delayed about 2 percent of our stock by three weeks,” CEO Simon Wolfson told Reuters.
Separately, the blockage could also trigger large reinsurance claims, adding to upward pressure on marine reinsurance rates, James Vickers, chair of reinsurance broker Willis Re International, told Reuters.
Formal investigations began this week into how the giant container ship Ever Given ran aground in the canal, shutting down shipping in the major global waterway for almost a week.
The incident and its impact on hundreds of ships delayed in the canal would be a “large loss” for insurance market Lloyd’s of London, its chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown said.

Topics: retail shipping

US could help Sudan improve banking sector

US could help Sudan improve banking sector
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

US could help Sudan improve banking sector

US could help Sudan improve banking sector
  • Khartoum reforms banking sector
  • US helps ease country's debt burden
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: US and Western banks want to establish operations in Sudan, said the US envoy to the country, the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reported.
Donald Booth, the US envoy to Sudan met with the country’s finance minister, Gibril Ibrahim on Wednesday.
Booth called for creating an investment climate in the country to allow international lenders to establish themselves, the news agency said.
The pair talked about how the US could help Sudan in creating such an environment.
Gibril also discussed arrangements for the arrival of wheat provided by the US to Sudan, and the US contribution to the Sudan Family Support Program, known as “Thamrat.”
The US has provided financial aid to help the country clear crippling debts owed to The World Bank as it ushers in a slew of financial sector reforms aimed at boosting foreign investment.
“Sudan’s civilian-led transitional government deserves credit for making challenging but necessary reforms to restore its social contract with the Sudanese people,” said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Foreign investment licenses in Saudi Arabia rise 60% in the last quarter of 2020

Foreign investment licenses in Saudi Arabia rise 60% in the last quarter of 2020
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

Foreign investment licenses in Saudi Arabia rise 60% in the last quarter of 2020

Foreign investment licenses in Saudi Arabia rise 60% in the last quarter of 2020
  • FDI flows up 20 percent over year
  • Returns to pre-pandemic levels
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia issued 466 investment licenses to foreign investors in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 60 percent jump on a year earlier, Asharq Business reported, citing Saudi government data.
December was the busiest month, with 189 investment licenses issued. Foreign investment flows rose by more than 20 percent during the year.
The report revealed that foreign investment inflows to the Kingdom surged 80 percent in the fourth quarter compared to a year earlier to reach almost $1.9 billion.
The annual results reflect recovery in the investment environment with growth returning to pre-pandemic levels, the report stated.

Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting on output policy

Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting on output policy
Updated 01 April 2021
Reuters

Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting on output policy

Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting on output policy
  • Latest lockdowns cloud outlook for demand
  • Group cyrrently curbing output by 7 million bpd
Updated 01 April 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Crude prices rose on Thursday, recouping some of the previous session’s losses on expectations that a meeting of OPEC and its allies later on Thursday would yield output constraint in the face of resurgent COVID-19 infections in some regions.
Brent crude for June delivery was up by 31 cents, or 0.5 percent at $63.05 a barrel in early trade after falling 2.2 percent overnight. US oil was up 38 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $59.54 a barrel, having dropped 2.3 percent on Wednesday.
Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia and Kazakhstan, a group called OPEC+, meet later on Thursday to consider options that include an output roll-over and a gradual output increase.
“The most likely outcome of the ... meeting is no significant changes in production,” Eurasia Group said in a report on the gathering.
“The caution on display in the OPEC+ discussions signals that any decisions on tapering will likely be delayed to the May meeting,” Eurasia said, referring to the gradual supply of withheld production to the market.
A lowering of the OPEC+ oil demand growth forecast for this year by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) also weighed on prices and made it more likely the meeting would result in continued restraint.
On Wednesday, the Joint Technical Committee, which advises the group of oil-producing nations that includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, made no formal recommendation, three OPEC+ sources said.
OPEC+ is currently curbing output by just over 7 million bpd to support prices and reduce oversupply. Saudi Arabia has added to those cuts with a further 1 million bpd.
The cuts came after the novel coronavirus outbreak turned into the biggest global health crisis in a century and led to the evisceration of demand for oil and fuel.
Recovery has been intermittent as outbreak after outbreak of coronavirus infections leads to more lockdown measures.
France President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday put his country into a third lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks to cope with a third wave of COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

Topics: energy OPEC Oil

