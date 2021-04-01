You are here

No official Israeli response to ICC war crimes probe as deadline ends in 9 days

No official Israeli response to ICC war crimes probe as deadline ends in 9 days
A picture taken on Nov. 23, 2015 shows the new building of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, The Netherlands. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

No official Israeli response to ICC war crimes probe as deadline ends in 9 days

No official Israeli response to ICC war crimes probe as deadline ends in 9 days
  • The government has received official communication from international tribunal three weeks ago
  • Some of the senior officials who could be held accountable for war crimes are Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Israeli senior ministers have yet to meet and discuss the official approach to the International Criminal Court’s, ICC, probe of allegations of war crimes lodged against the country, Jerusalem Post reported.

The government has received official communication from international tribunal three weeks ago and their response is due on April 9, the newspaper added.

The investigation, opened by Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, is expected to include 2014’s Operation Protective Edge, the riots at the Gaza border in 2018 and the continued expansion of Jewish settlements including in east Jerusalem.

Some of the senior officials who could be held accountable for war crimes are Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who was Israel Defense Forces chief of staff in 2014, as well as hundreds of IDF officers.

Israel is however not a party to the Rome Statute which established the ICC. The preliminary inquiry was launched by the Palestinian Authority, which is recognized by the ICC as a member state.

Israeli officials have called the investigation illegitimate.

Netanyahu particularly called the probe anti-Semitic and said Jews have the right to live in their historic homeland, the report added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Policy magazine reported that US President Joe Biden plans to repeal an executive order invoked by his predecessor Donald Trump which placed sanctions on Bensouda and a senior aide.

Although the Biden administration strongly opposes the investigation against American troops for alleged war crimes committed against Afghanistan detainees during the early post-9/11 years, it does not want to be perceived as broadly undermining the tribunal.

Topics: International Criminal Court (ICC) Israel Palestine

Iran adds advanced machines enriching underground at Natanz: IAEA

Iran adds advanced machines enriching underground at Natanz: IAEA
Updated 01 April 2021
Reuters

Iran adds advanced machines enriching underground at Natanz: IAEA

Iran adds advanced machines enriching underground at Natanz: IAEA
  • It was the latest of many steps by Iran raising pressure on US President Joe Biden
  • The deal imposed limits on Iran's nuclear activities that it started breaching in 2019 in response to a US withdrawal from the accord
Updated 01 April 2021
Reuters

VIENNA: Iran has begun enriching uranium with a fourth cascade, or cluster, of advanced IR-2m machines at its underground Natanz plant, a report by the UN atomic watchdog showed, in a further breach of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
It was the latest of many steps by Iran raising pressure on US President Joe Biden with the two sides in a standoff over who should move first to salvage a deal that was meant to curb Iran's ability to develop a nuclear bomb, if it so intended.
The deal imposed limits on Iran's nuclear activities that it started breaching in 2019 in response to a US withdrawal from the accord under Biden's predecessor Donald Trump, as well as the reimposition of US sanctions against the Islamic Republic that had been lifted under the agreement.
The deal only lets Iran enrich with relatively antiquated first-generation IR-1 centrifuges at the underground Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) at Natanz, a commercial-scale enrichment facility. Last year Tehran began adding more advanced centrifuges there able to enrich much faster than the IR-1.
"On 31 March 2021, the Agency verified at FEP that: Iran had begun feeding natural UF6 into a fourth cascade of 174 IR-2m centrifuges," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in its confidential report dated Wednesday and obtained by Reuters on Thursday. By UF6, it was referring to uranium hexafluoride, the form in which uranium is fed into centrifuges for enrichment.
Iran has informed the IAEA that it plans to use six cascades of IR-2m machines at the FEP to refine uranium up to 5% fissile purity. The report said the remaining two cascades were installed but not yet enriching. Installation of a planned second cascade of IR-4 machines had not yet begun, it added.
"In summary, as of 31 March 2021, the Agency verified that Iran was using 5,060 IR-1 centrifuges installed in 30 cascades, 696 IR-2m centrifuges installed in four cascades and 174 IR-4 centrifuges installed in one cascade to enrich natural UF6 up to 5% U-235 at FEP," said the report, sent to IAEA member states.

Topics: Iran uranium Natanz plant

Lebanon's top Christian cleric criticizes Hezbollah in leaked video

Lebanon’s top Christian cleric criticizes Hezbollah in leaked video
Updated 01 April 2021
Reuters

Lebanon’s top Christian cleric criticizes Hezbollah in leaked video

Lebanon’s top Christian cleric criticizes Hezbollah in leaked video
  • ‘I want to tell them ... Do you want to force (Lebanon) to go to war?’
Updated 01 April 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: Those dragging Lebanon into regional conflicts were not acting in its best interests, the country’s top Christian cleric said, in unusually direct comments that appeared to refer to Hezbollah.
“I want to tell them ... Do you want to force (Lebanon) to go to war? Are you asking before you go to war? Before you go to Syria? ... You’re not looking out for the interest of your people,” Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai said in a video circulated by local media on Thursday.
Rai has called for Lebanon to remain neutral, referring to Hezbollah’s role fighting in neighboring Syria to support Damascus and its alliance with Iran in regional conflicts.

Topics: Lebanon Bechara Boutros Al-Rai

Yemeni military court tries Iranian officer on espionage, war crimes

Yemeni military court tries Iranian officer on espionage, war crimes
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

Yemeni military court tries Iranian officer on espionage, war crimes

Yemeni military court tries Iranian officer on espionage, war crimes
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A Yemeni military court held a public session to hear charges against an Iranian Revolutionary Guard officer accused of espionage and war crimes, pan-Arab daily Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

The defendant was formally charged of being complicit in crimes with the Houthi militia during the hearing held on Tuesday in Marib.

The court ordered for the accused to have a defense counsel, for the reading of the indictment and the list of evidence, said Yemeni News Agency in a separate report.

The court also ordered in inclusion of unnamed Iranian officer in Criminal Case No. 4 of 2020, concerning the trial of Houthi figurehead Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi and 174 others on charges of the military coup, sharing intelligence with a foreign country – referring to Iran – and committing military and war crimes.

Topics: Yemen

Arab coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missile targeting Yemen's Marib

Arab coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missile targeting Yemen’s Marib
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missile targeting Yemen’s Marib

Arab coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missile targeting Yemen’s Marib
  • The coalition has destroyed the missile and the launch pad
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab coalition on Thursday destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile targeting civilians in Yemen’s Marib, Saudi state TV Al-Ekhbariya TV reported.

The coalition has destroyed the missile and the launch pad, the report added.

Yemen’s government condemned on Monday the Houthi militia’s repeated attacks on camps for the displaced in Marib, state news agency Saba New reported.

Yemen’s foreign affairs ministry said that the Houthi militia has targeted camps north of Marib, which host internally displaced people, with artillery and missiles.

The attacks have caused dozens of casualties, most of which are women and children, the ministry said, adding that attacks have so far displaced 576 families.

The coalition also said the Houthi militia continue to target innocent civilians, the report by Al-Ekhbariya added.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Arab Coalition Houthi

US envoy to Yemen returns to Washington following talks on war-torn country

US envoy to Yemen returns to Washington following talks on war-torn country
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

US envoy to Yemen returns to Washington following talks on war-torn country

US envoy to Yemen returns to Washington following talks on war-torn country
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The US Special Envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, returned on Wednesday to Washington following his trip to Saudi Arabia and Oman, where he held meetings with Omani, Saudi, and Yemeni senior leaders.

In coordination with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, Lenderking discussed bring about a ceasefire, inclusive political talks, and a durable peace agreement that addresses the needs of all Yemenis.

Lenderking’s discussions also focused on efforts to address the humanitarian and economic crisis in Yemen.

Meanwhile, the US said it welcomed Saudi Arabia’s announcement on Wednesday to provide over $422 million in support for fuel products in Yemen.

Topics: Yemen

