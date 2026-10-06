DUBAI: Model Mona Tougaard recently walked the runway for Chanel and Sacai at Paris Fashion Week, where the houses unveiled their Spring/Summer 2027 collections.

At Chanel’s show, held at the Grand Palais on Oct. 5, Tougaard, who is of Danish, Turkish, Somali and Ethiopian descent, wore a sand-colored textured sleeveless top cinched at the hips with a red leather belt, paired with a drop-waist, knee-length skirt in white and black boucle. She carried a dark quilted Chanel bag and matching shawl.

The Chanel show was held at the Grand Palais. (Getty Images)

The collection was the latest from creative director Matthieu Blazy, whose designs have attracted new customers to the French house since his first collection a year ago.

The venue’s glass dome was hung with a giant moon and a flock of luminescent seagulls, while the floor was laid in an orange-and-green pattern in reflective resin. Front-row guests included British singer Dua Lipa, Australian actress Nicole Kidman and Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal.

At Sacai, Tougaard wore an all-black look. (Getty Images)

Models wore skirt suits in sheer cream or black fabric embroidered with flowers and beads, and tweed reworked into a windowpane print with mesh panels or a red-and-white tiger print. Some skirts were sliced into swinging panels, while others were shortened into pleated mini-skirts.

Blazy ran out to greet the crowd after the finale to US singer Britney Spears’ “Gimme More.”

At Sacai, Tougaard wore an all-black look made up of a long-sleeved shirt with a crystal-embellished collar, a slim neck scarf and a voluminous feathered midi skirt with a ribbed drawstring waistband. She finished the look with pointed ankle boots.

The Paris appearances come after a busy year for Tougaard with Chanel. In August, she was among the leads of the house’s revived Coco Crush jewelry campaign, staged at Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont.

In July, she fronted Saint Laurent’s summer campaign alongside French-Algerian model Loli Bahia.

Tougaard started modeling after winning Elite Model Look Denmark at the age of 15. She opened her career as a Prada exclusive in 2019 and has since walked for houses including Dior, Versace and Saint Laurent.

She was nominated for Model of the Year at the 2024 Fashion Awards and has appeared on the covers of British and Italian Vogue.