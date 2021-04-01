Kuwait extends curfew, Qatar suspends in-person learning

Kuwaiti policemen set up a check point on King Faisal road to control drivers during a curfew imposed by the authorities in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus, in Kuwait City, on April 1, 2021. (AFP)
DUBAI: Kuwait said on Thursday it would extend a month-long partial curfew that had been due to end next week until April 22 as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The cabinet said in a statement on Twitter that the curfew would be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. as of April 8.
The Gulf Arab state recorded 1,282 new infections on Thursday. It had seen daily cases fall below 300 in December from close to 1,100 last May.
The cabinet said deliveries from restaurants, cafes and food stores would be permitted during the fasting month of Ramadan, which begins in mid-April this year, between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m.
The Ramadan fast is a time when Muslims are required to abstain from food and drink during daylight hours.
Other Gulf Arab states have also seen a rise in coronavirus cases. Oman, where daily cases recently climbed above 1,000, had imposed a partial curfew on March 28.
On Thursday, Qatar ordered the suspension of in-person learning at public and private universities and schools as of April 4, state news agency QNA said.
Qatar on Thursday registered 840 new infections compared with a daily rate below 200 in December.
Revealed: Houthi militia’s deadly ties with Al-Qaeda and Daesh
Terrorists set free to recruit and fight, report to UN Security Council claims
Updated 11 min 54 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s internationally recognized government has officially accused the Iran-backed Houthis of harboring Al-Qaeda and Daesh terrorists, with militants from both groups being set free to fight and spread terror among the Yemeni people.
In the wake of a government report revealing the full extent of links between the Houthis, Al-Qaeda and Daesh, the Arab military coalition said on Thursday it had destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile on its launchpad in Yemen, adding that the weapon was being prepared for launch toward the central Yemeni province of Marib.
The 23-page intelligence report submitted to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US permanent representative to the UN and president of the Security Council, the Yemen government said that dozens of Al-Qaeda and Daesh fighters released from prison by the Houthis had joined militia attacks on government-controlled areas, mainly in Marib province. Al-Qaeda and Daesh militants were provided with false documents and sent to government-controlled areas to recruit fighters and militia loyalists.
In the report, released on March 29 and seen by Arab News on Thursday, the Yemeni government said that the Houthis had given other terror operatives shelter in Sanaa and other rebel-controlled areas, and later pushed them into living in liberated areas in an attempt to to discredit the government by linking it with Al-Qaeda.
According to the report — prepared by Yemen’s two major intelligence agencies, the Central Agency for Political Security and the National Security Service — militants have released 252 terrorist prisoners from prisons in the capital and other Houthi-controlled areas in the past three years.
The most prominent Al-Qaeda operative to be freed was Jamal Mohammed Al-Badwai, suspected mastermind of the deadly attack on the US Navy destroyer USS Cole, who died in a US drone strike in Marib in January 2019.
As part of a secret deal between the Houthis and Al-Qaeda, the militia gave Al-Badwai a forged ID and smuggled him into government-controlled Marib to undermine security in the province and stoke opposition to the government.
The Houthis also released Sami Fadhl Dayan, who was jailed for plotting to assassinate an army commander in 2012; Mayad Al-Hammadi, an Al-Qaeda figure who masterminded a deadly suicide attack that killed more than 100 soldiers during a military parade rehearsal in May 2012; and Maher Al-Ramim, a member of an Al-Qaeda cell that sought to kill the Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi in 2013.
At present, the report said, the Houthis are providing shelter to 55 Al-Qaeda militants who had been put on trial before the militia takeover in late 2014.
The militants include Jassim Awadh Barefaa and Hisham Bawazir, also known as Tariq Al-Hadrami. Both men faced a Yemeni court in Hadramout province in 2010 on charges of joining Al-Qaeda and are now living well-furnished flats in Sanaa.
“This report also exposes the falsehood of allegations by these militias that seek to stigmatize those Yemeni people and the national armed forces who stand against them by accusing them of belonging to Al-Qaeda and Daesh,” it said.
In the early days of their Marib offensive in January 2019, the Houthis struck a deal with Al-Qaeda and released five terror operatives who were allowed to advance toward government-controlled areas.
The Al-Qaeda militants later provided the militia with intelligence on a number of government locations, the report said.
Based on intelligence information and interviews with captured militants, the report said that Al-Qaeda and Daesh militants frequently join Houthi attacks on government-controlled areas, mainly in Marib.
One Al-Qaeda fighter, Musa Nassir Ali Hassan Al-Melhani, who was captured by the Yemeni army, admitted “the presence of Al-Qaeda fighters within the Houthi militia” and said they are taking part in the mobilization of fighters in Sanaa.
“The report proves beyond any reasonable doubt the depth of the relationship between the criminal Houthi militia and the terrorist organizations (Al-Qaeda and Daesh),” the report concluded.
Yemeni army commanders and experts said that they had been aware of the Houthi links with Al-Qaeda and Daesh for the past six years.
However, they said that cooperation between the terrorist groups had intensified since early last month when the Houthis resumed their offensive to capture Marib city, the Yemeni government’s last bastion in northern Yemen.
“There is a great integration between the Houthis and the other terrorist organizations. Al-Qaeda and Daesh militants are standing side by side with the Houthis and that can be seen clearly during fighting in Al-Bayda,” Abdu Abdullah Majili, Yemen’s army spokesman, told Arab News on Thursday.
Biden’s gestures to Palestinians only ‘symbolic,’ says PLO’s Hanan Ashrawi
‘Israel devalues, dehumanizes Palestinians and Palestinian lives’
Updated 02 April 2021
RAY HANANIA
CHICAGO: Former Palestinian spokesperson Dr. Hanan Ashrawi said newly elected US President Joe Biden is merely pursuing “symbolic changes” in reversing only some of the policies imposed by his predecessor, Donald Trump.
During an interview with the Ray Hanania Radio show — sponsored by Arab News and broadcast in the US — on Wednesday, Ashrawi said that Biden will most likely keep the most contentious changes, such as the US recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to the city, in place.
Ashrawi said she resigned from her role as the official spokesperson for the Palestinian delegation to the Middle East peace process, which began with the Madrid Peace Conference of 1991, in order to make room for a younger generation to take over, and has no plans to run for any office in the May 22 Palestinian elections.
“No thank you. I have been running for office since I was in the General Union of Palestine Students as an undergraduate,” she said. “I ran for every office, whether it was for legislative council and until the executive committee of the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) which is the highest political body.
“I just resigned at the end of 2020 because I felt we needed to make room for the younger generation for young men and women, and because I was calling for reform. We do need to change … within our own body politic and within our system, we do need to intervene, and reform.”
Ashrawi said that the policies of the Biden administration are clearly different from what she termed “the destructive polices” of the Trump administration. She said not to expect Biden to undo many of the things that Trump did while in office, though, other than a few issues such as returning badly needed US funding and expanded discussions with the administration on economic needs and pursuing the two-state solution.
“When they are saying ‘we will undo some of the things’ it means they are keeping the major issues in place, like moving the embassy to Jerusalem, which is unacceptable,” Ashrawi said.
“Unfortunately, the Biden administration seems to think they can just do a few symbolic gestures, give us a few handouts ... $15 million for coronavirus relief. Of course, we spend much, much more than that. Actually, the occupation costs us $10 billion a year in terms of what (Israel) steals from us.”
Making history as the first woman to hold a seat in the highest executive body in Palestine, Ashrawi was elected as member of the Executive Committee of the PLO in 2009 and most recently in 2018.
Ashrawi said that despite the increasing challenges facing Palestinians, the only real goal is to end the occupation.
“Remove the occupation. What we need is to get rid of this illegal, cruel, unacceptable, unconscionable condition where one country has absolute rights over a whole nation — our lands, our resources, our air space, our waters, our borders, our lives,” she said. “Israel devalues, dehumanizes Palestinians and Palestinian lives and gets away with it.
“The moment you address the issue of Israeli impunity and preferential treatment, and address the issue of Palestinian vulnerability and the need for real protection, we are not asking for anything else. That is what is needed: To understand there has to be parity. There has to be equality, and … the law has to prevail. This strategic alliance with Israel is not only unholy but it is extremely destructive.”
Germany to propose Beirut port reconstruction with ‘strings attached'
Berlin will on April 7 outline a proposal that European Investment Bank has agreed to help fund clear the area and reconstruct facilities
“Germany and France want first to see a government in place committed to implementing reforms,” said one source
Updated 01 April 2021
Reuters
PARIS/BERLIN: Germany will next week present a multi-billion-dollar proposal to Lebanon to rebuild the Beirut Port as part of efforts to entice Lebanese politicians to form a government capable of warding off financial collapse, two sources said.
A chemical explosion at the port last August killed 200 people, injured thousands and destroyed entire neighborhoods in Lebanon’s capital, plunging the country deeper into its worst political and economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.
According to two diplomatic sources with knowledge of the plans, Germany and France are vying to lead reconstruction efforts. Berlin will on April 7 outline a proposal that the European Investment Bank (EIB) has agreed to help fund that would clear the area and reconstruct facilities, they said.
One of the sources estimated EIB funding in the range of 2 billion to 3 billion euros.
A senior Lebanese official confirmed that Germany was due to present a comprehensive port reconstruction proposal.
Neither the German foreign ministry nor consultancy firm Roland Berger, which the diplomatic sources said put the plan together, immediately responded to requests for comment. The EIB was not immediately available for comment.
The sources said Lebanon’s political elite first need to agree on the make-up of a new government to fix public finances and root out corruption, a condition which donors, including the International Monetary Fund, are also insisting on before they will unlock billions of dollars in aid.
“This plan is not going to come without strings attached,” said one of the sources. “Germany and France want first to see a government in place committed to implementing reforms. There is no other way around it and this is good for Lebanon.”
Eight months after the port disaster, many Lebanese who lost family, homes and businesses are still waiting for the results of an investigation into the causes of the blast. Lebanon is on the verge of collapse, with shoppers brawling over goods, protesters blocking roads, and businesses shuttered.
Foreign donors have said the new government must have a firm mandate to implement economic reforms, including a central bank audit and an overhaul of the wasteful power sector.
Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and President Michel Aoun have been unable to agree on a ministerial line-up, however. The outgoing cabinet, which quit after the explosion, has stayed on in a caretaker capacity.
The IMF has said there have been no program discussions with Lebanese officials, only technical assistance with the Ministry of Finance and some state-owned enterprises.
In addition to the port itself, Germany’s proposal would look to redevelop more than 100 hectares in the surrounding area in a project that the two diplomatic sources said would be along the lines of the post-war reconstruction of central Beirut.
As in that redevelopment, the plan would involve the creation of a publicly-listed company similar to Solidere, which was set up by former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in the 1990s and remains on the Lebanon stock exchange.
The sources put the project cost at anywhere between $5 billion to $15 billion, and said it could create as many as 50,000 jobs.
The Lebanese official said France and French ports and container shipping group CMA CGM were also interested in the reconstruction project.
One of the diplomatic sources noted that France had sent several missions, including one in March that included CMA CGM, that showed an interest in playing a role in the reconstruction. That mission focused on specific clear-up operations rather than a broader redevelopment, however, the source said.
France’s foreign ministry declined to comment immediately. CMA CGM declined to comment.
The Lebanese official put the onus for getting the project underway on the Europeans agreeing who would be the lead.
“This is a European decision at the end of the day, because they have to decide on it among themselves. Then when it comes to it, the Lebanese government can go ahead,” the official said.
The diplomatic sources said Germany wanted to work closely with France on the issue, but that Paris was pursuing its own initiatives for now.
“The irony of all this is that on the one hand the Europeans are talking about putting pressure on the political class while on the other fighting each other over these potential contracts when the vultures are still circling,” one said.
How the Arab world can tackle the invisible mental-health pandemic
Egyptian-Canadian Ally Salama wants a culture of mental wellness that speaks to the Middle Eastern mindset
With no let-up in COVID-19 cases in many countries, people are understandably feeling overwhelmed and anxious
Updated 02 April 2021
Caline Malek
DUBAI: Of the Arab world’s many problems exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, mental health is easily among the most insidious.
Fortunately, one young Arab has made it his life’s mission to help lead the conversation in the region and address the latent stigma surrounding feelings of depression and anxiety.
The story begins a few years ago when Ally Salama, a 24-year-old Egyptian athlete, moved to Toronto, Canada, to pursue a university degree in entrepreneurship and innovation.
Following a blissful childhood spent in Cairo and Dubai, Salama says, the move led to a dramatic change in his cultural surroundings, which left him feeling isolated and alone.
“I made my first friend four and a half years after attending my first day of university,” he told Arab News.
“It was very hard. We’re very culturally intelligent, but I didn’t want to let go of my values. I could neither mix nor mingle. As a result, I lost my identity and my mind in a year and a half. I felt completely different physically, mentally and psychologically. It caused a lot of issues for me in university.”
Depression quickly set in. He recalls not being able to get out of bed or managing to take care of his basic psychological needs.
“Smoking and drinking weren’t my thing, which is what created the biggest gap in university life,” he said.
After reluctantly seeking help from his university counsellor, Salama found the tools he needed to cope, and has since sought to help others.
“It takes a lot for a man to admit that,” Salama said. “It’s very difficult, and I’m here to make that awareness very visible. I didn’t have someone who’d been through this to tell me it was OK. That’s when I realized there are so many people who feel like me but who don’t have the courage to go through with it.”
His healing journey changed the way he views human strength — no longer in terms of physical fitness alone, but rather as a combination of physical and mental.
So when a university project came along about entrepreneurial problem solving, he used the opportunity to launch an online platform called Break the Silence Egypt.
Overnight, 180 people anonymously submitted testimonies revealing their deepest and darkest feelings, in English and Arabic. “It made me realize this is bigger than me,” Salama said. “Mental health is an issue.”
Upon graduating in 2019, he did a short stint as a banker in Canada before realizing he was sitting on the wrong side of the desk.
In parallel, he developed a mental health magazine for the Middle East called EMPWR. The first issue came out in March 2019, during his final year of university.
In July that year, Salama’s mentor Dr. Nasser Loza, president-elect of the World Federation for Mental Health and a World Health Organization consultant, recommended him to speak at a UN workshop in Sharm El-Sheikh on the role of media in destigmatizing mental-health issues.
“I spoke about people’s perceptions and why the media’s work hinders people’s quality of life,” Salama recalled.
“That experience changed my life. Depression and mental illnesses aren’t rational — you don’t even want to get better. It’s irrational.”
It was only a matter of time before EMPWR became a leading mental-health magazine in the region, from its base in Canada.
“The biggest issue with Arabs is that no matter how much they read online (about psychological issues), it’s not culturally relevant to our relationships, our marriages, our cultures, our homes and our thoughts,” Salama said.
“A big thing about success in psychological support is having a rapport with the person in front of you and understanding where they’re coming from. I understood because of my experience.”
Soon the project expanded into podcasting with the launch of Empathy Always Wins. “Podcasting is quite educational — 70 percent of listeners have a higher education degree,” Salama said.
“We got New York Times bestselling authors, the world’s No. 1 squash player, and businessmen who people really respect, to speak.”
With over 100,000 downloads last year and a rank in Harvard’s top seven social initiatives in 2019, the podcast’s success led Salama to launch the Art of Podcasting School with Microsoft for Start-Ups.
He describes his podcast as an all-inclusive, uninhibited exploration of personal vulnerabilities, with the aim of making the ability to share and understand one another’s feelings a sign of strength.
“Empathy is the key winning component for every man and woman,” he said. “Empathy always wins in life.”
Although the magazine’s content is English-only right now, Salama plans to launch an Arabic version soon. And there certainly seems to be an appetite for the subject.
When he began posting on his Instagram account in Arabic as well as English, he saw his following jump from 5,000 to 73,000 in just six months.
“There’s a need for faces to be vulnerable — people connect with people, not with logos,” he said, describing the positive role of influencers and ambassadors like himself. “This is how you get the message across. People need to be vulnerable to lead.”
Today, Salama is working closely with schools, universities and corporations to help them kick-start programs around mental health.
So far, 40 schools in Canada have benefited, along with Microsoft, the Capital Club and Heriot-Watt University in Dubai.
“It’s about awareness and empowering other people to seek that help,” Salama said. “I’m just an enabler. But it’s my biggest passion when I speak to young children. The more shame, guilt and burden we carry, the more psychologically disturbed, distressed and traumatic we live our lives.”
Now he wants to bring the same message to the Middle East, where he believes millions can benefit from his experience. He wants every Arab home to be discussing mental health and wellbeing.
For younger Arabs, he feels the time has come to tackle such issues, especially as life has become increasingly unsettled in the wake of the pandemic.
“Whether you like it or not, you won’t feel at peace at any point because we’re being bombarded, which can cause stress,” Salama said.
With no let-up in COVID-19 infections in many countries, a steady uptick in distressing news and statistics, and unprecedented challenges at home and in the workplace, it is only natural that people are feeling overwhelmed, anxious and stressed.
Experts say there are many ways to maintain a good mental balance during these uncertain times.
Among them are the benefits of establishing a good routine, focusing on the things you can control such as exercise and healthy eating, keeping living spaces tidy and limiting news consumption.
“People are feeling so alone, especially during COVID-19, more than ever,” Salama said. For him, taking good care of one’s mental health is the same as stretching before a workout to prevent physical injury.
“We don’t wait until we get injured in sports to warm up,” he said. “We warm up so we perform at our best.”
Syrian man admits killing Lebanese father after refusing marriage to his daughter
Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces arrest two men over February killing in Beirut
Authorities say murder had no political motive and no connection to killing of activist Luqman Slim
Updated 01 April 2021
Bassam Zaazaa
BEIRUT: A Lebanese father was murdered by a Syrian man after he refused to allow him to marry his daughter, Lebanese security forces said on Thursday.
The 26-year-old and his accomplice, also Syrian, were arrested on Tuesday for shooting the mechanic dead in Beirut on Feb. 7.
The father died in a hail of bullets outside a cafe in the Al-Ouzai district after the two men had tracked him for two weeks leading up to the ambush.
“Following thorough interrogations and onsite investigations the Syrian duo were identified as F.K., 26, and A.I., 25, as the killers of the Lebanese victim Y.M., 44,” the Internal Security Forces’ (ISF) said.
“The suspects admitted to murdering Y.M. for disallowing F.K. to marry his daughter.”
A special police team placed the suspects under surveillance before raiding their hideout in Beirut’s southern suburbs and arresting them.
The officers confiscated the machine gun used to fire 30 bullets at Y.M.’s car at 3 a.m. near Beirut International Airport’s perimeter fence.
The suspects admitted renting a Hyundai car, removing its number plate to avoid being identified and committing the murder.
A senior security officer told Arab News that the suspects were identified and tracked down through the getaway vehicle.
“CCTV cameras available around the crime scene helped recognize the rented car and the culprits’ details were obtained through the data information system,” the officer said. “They were placed under observation before they were arrested in a swift raid on Tuesday.”
He said there were no “political motives” behind the murder and no connection to the killing of Shiite anti-Hezbollah activist Luqman Slim.
Slim was found dead in his car on Feb. 4 after he was shot several times, with many blaming the militant group for his killing.
Because the murders happened within days of each other, rumors appeared on social media that they were linked.
ISF officers seized hashish, the murder weapon and counterfeit US dollars and Syrian pounds when they raided the killers’ home.
The two men have been referred to the public prosecution.