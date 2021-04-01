How the Arab world can tackle the invisible mental-health pandemic

You are here

Updated 02 April 2021
Caline Malek

  • Egyptian-Canadian Ally Salama wants a culture of mental wellness that speaks to the Middle Eastern mindset
  • With no let-up in COVID-19 cases in many countries, people are understandably feeling overwhelmed and anxious
Updated 02 April 2021
Caline Malek

DUBAI: Of the Arab world’s many problems exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, mental health is easily among the most insidious.

Fortunately, one young Arab has made it his life’s mission to help lead the conversation in the region and address the latent stigma surrounding feelings of depression and anxiety.

The story begins a few years ago when Ally Salama, a 24-year-old Egyptian athlete, moved to Toronto, Canada, to pursue a university degree in entrepreneurship and innovation.

Following a blissful childhood spent in Cairo and Dubai, Salama says, the move led to a dramatic change in his cultural surroundings, which left him feeling isolated and alone.

“I made my first friend four and a half years after attending my first day of university,” he told Arab News.

“It was very hard. We’re very culturally intelligent, but I didn’t want to let go of my values. I could neither mix nor mingle. As a result, I lost my identity and my mind in a year and a half. I felt completely different physically, mentally and psychologically. It caused a lot of issues for me in university.”

Depression quickly set in. He recalls not being able to get out of bed or managing to take care of his basic psychological needs.




The estimated annual global economic cost of mental health disorders stands at $2.5 trillion. (Shutterstock/File Photo)

“Smoking and drinking weren’t my thing, which is what created the biggest gap in university life,” he said.

After reluctantly seeking help from his university counsellor, Salama found the tools he needed to cope, and has since sought to help others.

“It takes a lot for a man to admit that,” Salama said. “It’s very difficult, and I’m here to make that awareness very visible. I didn’t have someone who’d been through this to tell me it was OK. That’s when I realized there are so many people who feel like me but who don’t have the courage to go through with it.”

His healing journey changed the way he views human strength — no longer in terms of physical fitness alone, but rather as a combination of physical and mental.

So when a university project came along about entrepreneurial problem solving, he used the opportunity to launch an online platform called Break the Silence Egypt.

Overnight, 180 people anonymously submitted testimonies revealing their deepest and darkest feelings, in English and Arabic. “It made me realize this is bigger than me,” Salama said. “Mental health is an issue.”




A man wearing a facemask walks past a mural painted as part of the Cities of Hope festival in Manchester and highlighting the effects of mental health as the number of cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 rises in 2020. (AFP/File Photo)

Upon graduating in 2019, he did a short stint as a banker in Canada before realizing he was sitting on the wrong side of the desk.

In parallel, he developed a mental health magazine for the Middle East called EMPWR. The first issue came out in March 2019, during his final year of university.

In July that year, Salama’s mentor Dr. Nasser Loza, president-elect of the World Federation for Mental Health and a World Health Organization consultant, recommended him to speak at a UN workshop in Sharm El-Sheikh on the role of media in destigmatizing mental-health issues.

“I spoke about people’s perceptions and why the media’s work hinders people’s quality of life,” Salama recalled.

“That experience changed my life. Depression and mental illnesses aren’t rational — you don’t even want to get better. It’s irrational.”

Mental HealthIn Numbers

* $2.5 trillion - Estimated annual global economic cost of mental health disorders.

* 38% - Percentage of Arabs who know someone suffering from mental-health issues. 

* 56% - Percentage of Arabs who say quality mental-health care is difficult to access. 

* 48% - Percentage of Arabs who say seeking mental-health care is viewed negatively in their country. 

Source: Arab Youth Survey 2020, WHO

It was only a matter of time before EMPWR became a leading mental-health magazine in the region, from its base in Canada.

“The biggest issue with Arabs is that no matter how much they read online (about psychological issues), it’s not culturally relevant to our relationships, our marriages, our cultures, our homes and our thoughts,” Salama said.

“A big thing about success in psychological support is having a rapport with the person in front of you and understanding where they’re coming from. I understood because of my experience.”

Soon the project expanded into podcasting with the launch of Empathy Always Wins. “Podcasting is quite educational — 70 percent of listeners have a higher education degree,” Salama said.

“We got New York Times bestselling authors, the world’s No. 1 squash player, and businessmen who people really respect, to speak.”

With over 100,000 downloads last year and a rank in Harvard’s top seven social initiatives in 2019, the podcast’s success led Salama to launch the Art of Podcasting School with Microsoft for Start-Ups.

He describes his podcast as an all-inclusive, uninhibited exploration of personal vulnerabilities, with the aim of making the ability to share and understand one another’s feelings a sign of strength.

“Empathy is the key winning component for every man and woman,” he said. “Empathy always wins in life.”




Bayda Othman, a psychologist from the NGO Premiere Urgence, consults a patient at the mental health centre of the Bajet Kandala camp for displaced Yazidis near Dohuk, 430 kilometres (260 miles) northwest of the Iraqi capital, by the border with Syria, on November 18, 2020. (AFP/File Photo)

Although the magazine’s content is English-only right now, Salama plans to launch an Arabic version soon. And there certainly seems to be an appetite for the subject.

When he began posting on his Instagram account in Arabic as well as English, he saw his following jump from 5,000 to 73,000 in just six months.

“There’s a need for faces to be vulnerable — people connect with people, not with logos,” he said, describing the positive role of influencers and ambassadors like himself. “This is how you get the message across. People need to be vulnerable to lead.”

Today, Salama is working closely with schools, universities and corporations to help them kick-start programs around mental health.

So far, 40 schools in Canada have benefited, along with Microsoft, the Capital Club and Heriot-Watt University in Dubai.

“It’s about awareness and empowering other people to seek that help,” Salama said. “I’m just an enabler. But it’s my biggest passion when I speak to young children. The more shame, guilt and burden we carry, the more psychologically disturbed, distressed and traumatic we live our lives.”

Now he wants to bring the same message to the Middle East, where he believes millions can benefit from his experience. He wants every Arab home to be discussing mental health and wellbeing.

For younger Arabs, he feels the time has come to tackle such issues, especially as life has become increasingly unsettled in the wake of the pandemic.




With no let-up in COVID-19 infections in many countries, a steady uptick in distressing news and statistics, and unprecedented challenges at home and in the workplace, it is only natural that people are feeling overwhelmed. (Shutterstock/File Photo)

“Whether you like it or not, you won’t feel at peace at any point because we’re being bombarded, which can cause stress,” Salama said.

With no let-up in COVID-19 infections in many countries, a steady uptick in distressing news and statistics, and unprecedented challenges at home and in the workplace, it is only natural that people are feeling overwhelmed, anxious and stressed.

Experts say there are many ways to maintain a good mental balance during these uncertain times.

Among them are the benefits of establishing a good routine, focusing on the things you can control such as exercise and healthy eating, keeping living spaces tidy and limiting news consumption.

“People are feeling so alone, especially during COVID-19, more than ever,” Salama said. For him, taking good care of one’s mental health is the same as stretching before a workout to prevent physical injury.

“We don’t wait until we get injured in sports to warm up,” he said. “We warm up so we perform at our best.”

--------------------

Twitter: @CalineMalek

Topics: Middle East mental health Editor’s Choice

Updated 02 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Updated 02 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inaugurated Egypt’s Gypto Pharma City, the largest pharmaceutical city in the Middle East.

Gypto Pharma, also known as Medicine City, has been set up to produce safe and effective medicines at reasonable prices, and will manufacture coronavirus remedies and drugs for chronic diseases. Production of some vitamins will also be given priority.

The new city in Al-Khankah aims to increase cooperation between the state and the private sector in order to transform Egypt into a regional center for the pharmaceutical industry in the Middle East.

Gypto Pharma uses the latest technologies and automated machines to ensure production is of the highest quality.

Devices are self-cleaning so that the production process can continue without interruption.

President El-Sisi stressed the necessity of the city to produce high quality products, starting with the packaging.

“The medicine package produced by the new city must be distinct so that the city’s mark on its products cannot be tampered with,” he added.

“We started thinking about this project almost seven years ago.

“It took a lot of time to create the most efficient factories using scientific methods so that the medicines produced in the city follow the European standards or the World Health Organization (WHO) standards,” the president said.

The medicine city — on an area of 180,000 square meters — is the largest of its kind in the Middle East

It is set to become a regional center that attracts major international pharmaceutical companies.

“We must have the ability to produce medicine at the highest levels. The antibiotic produced in the medicine city will be as efficient as its counterparts in the most prestigious countries in the world,” El-Sisi added.

Presidency spokesman Bassam Rady said that Egypt produces 97 percent of its medicine needs.

Rady said that the city is a huge national project that aims to produce medicines scientifically in accordance with WHO standards.

The project comes in line with the series of initiatives in the field of health and medical care. The aim is to provide medicines to citizens at the highest possible level with upgraded facilities.

Rady added that medicine production is among one of the most important national projects that the state implemented to possess modern technological and industrial capacity in the field.

The project allows citizens to obtain high-quality and safe treatments, preventing any monopoliztic practices and controlling drug prices. It boosts the efforts undertaken by the state in the field of various medical and health initiatives.

He stated that the project places Egypt in the ranks of the countries producing medicine at the highest level.

The city works according to the latest and most accurate operating standards.

It applies the highest international quality standards, with a focus on human resources — especially a young workforce capable of dealing with modern technology.

The city includes a regional center for manufacturing medicine in cooperation with foreign companies, and has plans to export to African, foreign and Arab countries. This is in addition to research and development laboratories.

The second phase will include entering into the field of specialized medicines, such as cancer treatments, to be offered at affordable prices to Egyptian citizens.

The city will include 160 lines to manufacture 150 types of medicines.

The first phase will also include manufacturing 150 million packages of medicine annually.

Topics: Egypt Gypto Pharma City

Updated 02 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The early stages of the training included joint sorties, with multi-role fighters attacking targets and protecting vital installations
Updated 02 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian armed forces have launched a joint air training exercise, Nile Eagles 2, with the Sudanese air force at Sudan’s Merowe air base.
The training includes elements from the air forces and Thunderbolt commando forces from both countries, Egypt’s military said in a statement.
The early stages of the training included joint sorties, with multi-role fighters attacking targets and protecting vital installations.
Thunderbolt forces on both sides resumed training in attack, concealment and camouflage operations.
Mohammed Othman Al-Hussein, chief of staff of the Sudanese armed forces, inspected the participating troops, listened to a summary of the training stages, and also followed the sorties and air force training.
Al-Hussein praised the “clear harmony” in the performance between the forces.
The exercise aims to achieve the maximum possible benefit in terms of planning and carrying out air operations, the Egyptian armed forces said.
The two armed forces held the Nile Eagles 1 exercise last November, which lasted for about a week.
These exercises come amid growing fears in Cairo and Khartoum concerning the effects of the Renaissance Dam on their share of Nile River water, with negotiations suspended and no solution in sight.
On Tuesday, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said that Egypt will refuse to allow a single drop of its water to be taken.
“No one is untouchable for us,” he said. “Our water is a red line.”
The Egyptian leader was speaking at a press conference held after the huge container ship Ever Given was refloated in the Suez Canal.
The president said: “We choose to negotiate; hostile action is ugly and has effects that extend for many years, and nations do not forget this. But if our water supplies are affected, Egypt’s reaction  will reverberate in the region.”

Updated 02 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Updated 02 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The head of the Suez Canal Authority on Thursday said that losses and damages resulting from the grounding of the Ever Given container ship could run to more than $1 billion.
Osama Rabie told media that investigations into the incident, which resulted in the vital trade waterway being blocked to shipping for nearly a week, had begun on Wednesday.
The ship’s black box recorder would reveal details of how the giant vessel – successfully refloated on Monday – ended up jammed sideways across the canal, he added.
Authorities said the backlog of hundreds of ships was clearing smoothly and that the Ever Given was currently undergoing checks while moored away from the main Suez navigation channel.
Rabie pointed out that the Ever Given would be allowed to continue its voyage when compensation had been agreed, but he warned that the vessel would be held if a settlement could not be reached. “The ship carries goods worth $3.5 billion. There was cooperation from the company that owns the ship during the crisis,” he said.
He noted that the probe into the international shipping crisis was being conducted by a team that included marine, legal, loss assessment, and engineering experts while predicting that Egyptian compensation claims could be in excess of $1 billion.
The blockage held up billions of dollars in global trade each day the canal was closed. On Monday, 1,134 ships passed through the Suez and another 81 on Tuesday, with the largest container vessels given priority passage.
According to Rabie, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi had directed that incentives be granted in the form of a 5 percent to 15 percent reduction for ships affected by the incident.
“President El-Sisi spoke to me every day to follow up the latest developments in the grounded ship issue. At dawn on Monday, the president announced the movement of the ship,” he added.
The 800 workers involved in the tricky operation to refloat the Ever Given are to receive bonuses and El-Sisi also pledged to organize a celebration ceremony for them.
Global credit rating agency DBRS Morningstar said that total losses covered by insurance would not be overly excessive due to the relatively short period the ship was stuck in the canal, adding that most insurance contracts set a maximum amount of coverage.

Topics: Suez Canal blocked

Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

  • Devlet Bahceli ‘desperate’ as his voter base heads toward opposition party, analyst says 
Updated 02 April 2021
Arab News

ANKARA: The leader of Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Bahceli — a coalition ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — escalated his criticism of the country’s handful of remaining democratic institutions on Wednesday, calling for the closure of the Turkish Constitutional Court.

Bahceli also targeted a number of dissident Turkish journalists, listing their full names and claiming they are supporters of the CHP.
Bahceli’s remarks coincided with the publication of the US State Department’s latest annual country reports, in which Turkey was criticized for arbitrary killings, torture and restrictions on free speech, emphasizing the country’s democratic backsliding and poor human rights record.
Turkey’s Foreign Ministry called the US report “unfounded” and “biased.” No official government reaction to Bahceli’s statements has yet been disclosed.
Bahceli reacted furiously to the constitutional court’s decision to return to the prosecutor an indictment seeking to ban the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), because of procedural flaws.
On March 17, prosecutor Bekir Sahin filed an indictment to ban the HDP — the third largest party in the Turkish parliament — and its more than 600 members over alleged ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
Banning the HDP has been a longtime goal of the MHP, but 71.8 percent of respondents in Kurdish-majority regions in southeastern and eastern Turkey oppose the move, according to a survey conducted between March 18 and March 21 by the Diyarbakir-based Socio-Political Field Research Center.
“It is understood that the Constitutional Court is indifferent and far distanced from Turkey’s fight against terrorism and separatism,” Bahceli said in a written statement on March 31. “Like the HDP’s closure, the closure of the Constitutional Court should also now be a nondeferrable target.”
“Bahceli’s track record indicates we shouldn’t ever take him lightly,” tweeted journalist Ragip Soylu in response.
Soner Cagaptay, a Turkish academic from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, thinks that Bahceli is currently desperate because his voter base is shifting towards the IYI (Good) Party, a party formed in 2017 by politicians defecting from the MHP and the main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), to challenge Erdogan through a conservative, center-right, secular, nationalist agenda.
“Since the IYI Party has become a bigger player in the Turkish nationalistic scene, thanks to the leadership style of its president Meral Aksener, Bahceli thinks that by adopting a very hardline attitude on the Kurdish issue and on the (Constitutional) Court he can prevent the migration of his voters,” Cagaptay told Arab News. 
The IYI Party is expected to take a significant amount of votes away from the MHP in the next election, scheduled for 2023. A poll released on Thursday showed that 14 percent of the electorate would vote for the IYI Party against 9.4 percent for the MHP. To be represented in parliament, political parties must receive at least 10 percent of the vote.
According to Cagaptay, Bahceli will likely adopt an even more hardline stance on Kurdish identity to appeal to right-wing voters. The MHP has a violent political history of being staunchly opposed to Kurds and leftists, supported by an ultra-nationalist armed wing known as the Grey Wolves.
“But the issue in Turkey no longer revolves around the Kurdish conflict, but rather around being pro- or anti-Erdogan,” said Cagaptay. “And it is clear that Bahceli’s support base doesn’t approve of his electoral alliance with Erdogan.”
Bahceli’s latest remarks also drew ire from the opposition, with former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, who is now head of the breakaway Future Party, saying: “Declaring the Constitutional Court as an ‘institution that needs to be shut’ is the greatest blow that can be inflicted on democracy.”
In a video statement, Davutoglu also warned that unless political parties and activists release a statement to support the Constitutional Court, “a process which none of us will approve of will take us to an authoritarian regime in which democracy is completely discounted.”

Topics: Turkey

Updated 02 April 2021
AFP

Updated 02 April 2021
AFP
ATHENS: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will hold a landmark visit to Libya next week and reopen the country’s embassy after over six years, Athens said on Thursday.
Mitsotakis will travel to Tripoli on Tuesday “to normalize and restore relations,” said Greek government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni.
Accompanied by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, the prime minister is to meet with the head of the presidential council, Mohammed Younes Menfi, and interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Peloni said.
The visit will “signal the Greek Embassy’s immediate reopening,” she said.
Greece’s Embassy in Tripoli has been closed since July 2014, when a Greek navy frigate helped to evacuate nearly 200 Greeks and other foreigners from the country.
Foreign Minister Dendias had previously visited Tobruk in July 2020 for talks with Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh.
Libya has been torn by civil war since a NATO-backed uprising led to the toppling and killing of its leader Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
During the Libyan civil strife, Athens had backed eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar after the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) signed a controversial maritime agreement with Turkey in 2019.
Athens is fiercely opposed to the deal between Ankara and Tripoli, which claims much of the Mediterranean for energy exploration, conflicting with rival claims by Greece and Cyprus.
Authorities in western Libya have released 120 fighters from the eastern force, the latest move toward reconciliation in a UN-backed peace process aimed at ending years of violence.
The men were fighting for the 107th Brigade under the command of eastern military strongman Haftar.
The fighters had been captured near the western city of Zawiya in April 2019.
On Wednesday, dressed in loose white outfits and matching skullcaps, they were released following a ceremony in Zawiya, 45 km east of Tripoli.
The ceremony took place at a sports ground in Zawiya under heavy security.
In a speech, Abdallah Al-Lafi, vice president of the country’s new presidential council, welcomed the move and called for further reconciliation and rebuilding.
“We must not pass on hatred and bitterness to our children,” he said.
The UN’s Libya mission UNSMIL welcomed the release of the fighters, hailing the “efforts by the national unity government.”
The mission tweeted that it “hopes that this initiative constitutes the start of a national reconciliation” and called for “the release of all detainees before the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan” in two weeks.
Dbeibah tweeted that “Libya’s future and development are linked to its ability to heal its wounds through national reconciliation.”

