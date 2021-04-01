Who’s Who: Dr. Adnan Al-Mazrooa, consultative council chair of the Second Health Cluster in Jeddah

You are here

Dr. Adnan Al-Mazrooa
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

Dr. Adnan Al-Mazrooa has been appointed as chairman of the consultative council of the Second Health Cluster in Jeddah.

He has also been the chairman of the consultative council of the Makkah Health Cluster since January.

Al-Mazrooa completed his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Cairo University in 1977, his fellowship of the faculty of anesthetists from Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland in 1986, and his Certified Physician Executive from the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education in 2003.

He has also been a member of the board of directors at Al-Madinah Health Cluster since December 2019 and has worked as general director of Dr. Erfan and Bagedo General Hospital since December 2016.

Al-Mazrooa was the president of Taibah University in Madinah from 2012 to 2016.

While at King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah, Al-Mazrooa held several positions: Anesthesia consultant from 1986 to 2012, general hospital director between 2000 and 2006, dean of medicine from 2006 to 2009, and vice president of the university from 2009 to 2012.

He was a member of the board at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Riyadh from 2011 to 2014.

Al-Mazrooa also worked as a consultant in the Royal Palace of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques from 1997 to 1999.

He was also a member of the Health Services Council of the Kingdom from 2006 to 2009, and a member of the board of trustees of the Saudi Council for Health Specialities from 2006 to 2009.

Saudi photographer captures beauty of Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Saudi photographer captures beauty of Makkah’s Grand Mosque
Updated 1 min 28 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

  • Documenting the Two Holy Mosques inspires Al-Thaqafi, who continues to strive for ‘images of a lifetime’
MAKKAH: Saudi photographer Faisal Al-Thaqafi was unaware that his unique pictures of the Grand Mosque in Makkah would capture the hearts of Muslims from around the world.
“Taking pictures of the Grand Mosque is one of the most important and beautiful human experiences,” he told Arab News. “It beautifully reflects the morals of Muslims, their solidarity and their involvement with one another.”
Al-Thaqafi noted that the great and boundless efforts made by the Saudi government to offer comfort and facilitate the Muslims’ stay cannot be described.
He pointed out that no picture can capture the noble efforts that are silently exerted to serve all Muslims: “It rather does it out of faith in its role as the qibla, or the direction to which Muslims face during prayer, and the comforter of their hearts,” he said.

The closest photo he has taken was from the roof of the Holy Kaaba and described the experience as “full of spirituality.”
However, the hardest photo was of the Mataf — area of circulation around the Kaaba — which required going to the farthest possible point. 
“I spent a year as a photographer for the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.” he said. “I would be approached by some visitors asking me to send them their photos, dubbing them as the images of a lifetime.”

Photographing the Two Holy Mosques is a great honor for Al-Thaqafi, who also has a personal connection to the site. He has a job to do but constantly finds himself becoming immersed in the beauty and comfort of the popular destination.
According to him, millions of Muslims are eagerly waiting for a unique picture of the Two Holy Mosques.
“Documenting the great development known by the country is necessary,” Al-Thaqafi said. “Saudis are honored to always serve pilgrims, considering it as a religious duty that they cannot argue with.”

There is no specific time to take the most beautiful picture, he added, stressing that it is always unexpected.
“The Holy Mosque becomes more breathtaking by the hour,” he said. “Seeing expressive scenes that carry artistic connotations provokes any camera or mobile holder. From the Grand Mosque’s bathroom and all the white clothes, to the arrival of worshipers gathering to perform the prayers, and the colors in the women’s veils. These are all drivers for documentation.”
Al-Thaqafi became a professional photographer nearly four years ago and found that photography is a reflection of reality, framing the most beautiful moments that a person seeks to immortalize.
He noted that photography is a painstaking and hard profession that requires self-development, seizing appropriate moments, adjusting imbalances, capturing experiences and portraying them in a professional and ideal manner.
Al-Thaqafi said he will continue taking pictures of the Grand Mosque as he hopes they provide “civilized connotations of the purest and holiest Islamic spot
on Earth.”

Faisal Al-Thaqafi became a professional photographer nearly four years ago and found that photography is a reflection of reality, framing the most beautiful moments that a person seeks to immortalize. (Supplied)
Multilateralism is vital in COVID era, says Saudi envoy

Multilateralism is vital in COVID era, says Saudi envoy
Updated 28 min 15 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

  • During meeting at UN, Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi highlights successes of Kingdom’s G20 presidency
NEW YORK: Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, the permanent Saudi representative to the UN, on Thursday reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to multilateralism.

Through its presidency of the G20 last year, he said, Saudi Arabia had worked to emphasize the importance of multilateralism and enhance global cooperation to better tackle the challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. It reacted quickly to adapt its G20 agenda in response to the emerging new realities during the health crisis, he added.

Speaking during a G20 sherpas’ meeting at the General Assembly, Al-Mouallimi reiterated the Saudi commitment to the UN. He said the country is also committed to promoting “global cooperation in order to ensure the challenges the world faces today are addressed in a timely and non-discriminatory manner (and) to promote collective work to maintain peace and stability.”

He continued: “We take pride in being the first Arab country to host the G20, but also in being the presidency that will be remembered for taking immediate action to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, to protect people’s lives and livelihoods, preserve and safeguard the planet and harness the potential of innovation to shape new frontiers.”

He said that empowering people, safeguarding the planet and shaping the future by adopting long-term strategies designed to share the benefits of technological innovation, were the three pillars that had guided the Saudi vision for its G20 presidency.

Under the Saudi presidency, G20 governments had endorsed the group’s support for COVID-19 response and recovery efforts in developing countries, guidelines on quality infrastructure for regional connectivity, and financing for a sustainable development framework, Al-Mouallimi said. They also resolved to play a leading role in efforts to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030, and implement the Addis Ababa Action Agenda (AAAA), he added.

The SDGs are a set of 17 interlinked goals adopted by UN members in 2015 with the aim of eradicating poverty and building a better, sustainable future for all. The AAAA is a comprehensive set of policy actions and concrete measures designed to finance sustainable development, transform the global economy and assist with achieving the SDGs.

Al-Mouallimi said that during an extraordinary meeting of G20 leaders convened by the Saudi presidency in March last year, in the early stages of the pandemic, they had made a “decisive commitment” to work together to tackle the emerging health crisis. They also issued a joint call for the required resources to be made available to protect the world’s most vulnerable people, and to ensure the restoration of growth and recovery at a global level.

“The G20 members and invited countries pledged more than $21 billion to support funding in global health,” he added. “Saudi Arabia pledged $500 million to support global efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. And G20 members have injected about $11 trillion into the global economy to counteract the social, economic and financial impacts of the pandemic.”

Developing and low-income countries, especially those with high debt levels and a high dependence on hard-hit sectors such as tourism, are suffering the most, said Al-Mouallimi.

“The G20 launched a debt-suspension initiative for the least-developed countries that would allow beneficiary countries to defer $14 billion in debt payments due for the years 2020 and 2021, and use these amounts instead for financing their health systems and social programs,” he said.

“The G20 has also been working on unleashing access to financial opportunities for all, including women and youth, accelerating digitalization and connectivity to ensure the continuity of business in global crises, and stabilizing the labor market, especially for the most vulnerable groups.”

Within the framework of the G20, Al-Mouallimi said his country will continue its work “to safeguard the planet for current and future generations by promoting climate adaptation, protecting natural resources, and financing sustainable development.”

Italy holds the presidency of the G20 this year and will co-chair the COP-26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in November. During Thursday’s UN meeting, Italian ambassador Luigi Mattiolo briefed member states on progress as his country prepares for the group’s main annual summit, which is due to take place in Rome in October.

Al-Mouallimi said that he trusts the Italian presidency to further consolidate the efforts of G20 governments.

“We look forward to working together efficiently and effectively toward the betterment of the world,” he added.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arab coalition destroys 2 Houthi drones fired toward Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait

Arab coalition destroys 2 Houthi drones fired toward Saudi Arabia's Khamis Mushait
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

  • The militia continues to target civilians and residential property, the coalition said. 
RIYADH: The Arab coalition destroyed two Houthi drones fired toward Khamis Mushait on Thursday, Al-Ekhbariya reported. 

The militia continues to target civilians and residential property, the coalition said. 

The coalition added that it is taking the necessary measures to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.

 

Man arrested at Grand Mosque after brandishing weapon, shouting terrorist slogans

Man arrested at Grand Mosque after brandishing weapon, shouting terrorist slogans
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A man was arrested at the Grand Mosque in Makkah after brandishing a weapon and shouting terrorist slogans on Tuesday.
The man was arrested after Asr prayers on the first floor of the Grand Mosque after he was spotted shouting expressions supporting terrorist groups and organizations, Makkah region police said.

Saudi crown prince discusses green initiatives with Putin, Macron

Saudi crown prince discusses green initiatives with Putin, Macron
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has discussed green initiatives recently announced in the Kingdom with the presidents of Russia and France.
Prince Mohammed and Vladimir Putin discussed the Middle East Green initiative, which aims to raise vegetation cover and enhance the efficiency of oil production processes in order to reduce global carbon emissions.
Putin welcomed the Saudi plan and expressed his support.
During the call with Macron, the two leaders discussed environmental challenges facing the world as well as the economic, social and health effects of these challenges. 
They discussed the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative and how they will combat these challenges through afforestation and clean energy programs that use innovative methods and new technologies.
Macron welcomed the initiatives and his country's interest in exerting all possible efforts to support them and achieve their goals.

