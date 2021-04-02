You are here

  • Home
  • US, Bahrain discuss relations with Israel

US, Bahrain discuss relations with Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif Al-Zayani discussed ties with Israel during call. (File/US State Department)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif Al-Zayani discussed ties with Israel during call. (File/US State Department)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w3ewc

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

US, Bahrain discuss relations with Israel

US, Bahrain discuss relations with Israel
  • Talks between Blinken and Al-Zayani come after Manama appoints head of diplomatic mission to Israel
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani on Friday to discuss bilateral relations and Manama’s ties with Israel.
During the call, Al-Zayani told Blinken he looked forward to working together to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries to serve their common interests, adding that Bahrain takes pride in the close historical relationship it shares with the US that spans more than 120 years.
Al-Zayani praised Washington’s strategic role in protect the security and stability of the region, saying that the Middle East region needs coexistence and tolerance to achieve stability, lasting peace, growth and prosperity. He wished Blinken success in leading US diplomacy and achieving its desired political goals, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.
Al-Zayani also praised the strength of US-Bahraini relations and the development and growth it was witnessing in various fields. He also said he appreciated the efforts made by the American community in the kingdom to enhance relations and bilateral cooperation in various fields.
Blinken stressed the Biden administration’s keenness to consolidate relations and push them to more comprehensive levels, and said he appreciated Bahrain for hosting the US Naval Forces Central Command, and its prominent role in supporting US efforts to combat terrorism and its financing.
“Secretary Blinken and the foreign minister discussed Bahrain’s historic opening with Israel and ways to capitalize on progress made at the first US-Bahrain Strategic Dialogue held in December,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
The talks come after Bahrain announced it had appointed Khalid Al-Jalahma as head of its diplomatic mission to Israel on Tuesday. The Israeli foreign ministry said that a team from Bahrain would arrive in Israel in the coming weeks to make the necessary arrangements for the Bahraini embassy.
Bahrain signed a US-brokered deal with Israel last year to normalize relations. The Abraham Accords were also signed by the UAE, Sudan and Morocco. Previously, only Egypt and Jordan had diplomatic relations with Israel, signed in 1979 and 1994, respectively.
Price said the two sides also discussed joint regional security initiatives throughout the Gulf.
“Secretary Blinken outlined key policy objectives, including continued progress on human rights, and commended Bahrain for its successful efforts to combat human trafficking,” Price added.
They also discussed US efforts to reach a political solution to the war in Yemen, international efforts being made to address the dangers of the Iranian nuclear file, and other regional and international issues of common concern, BNA said.

Topics: Bahrain United States Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani Anthony Blinken Israel Abraham Accords

Related

Bahrain government confirms appointment of Khalid Jalahma as head of mission to Israel
Middle-East
Bahrain government confirms appointment of Khalid Jalahma as head of mission to Israel
US lifts Trump-imposed sanctions on ICC prosecutor: Blinken
World
US lifts Trump-imposed sanctions on ICC prosecutor: Blinken

Report: UK Israel-Palestine textbooks ‘dangerously misleading’ 

Report: UK Israel-Palestine textbooks ‘dangerously misleading’ 
Updated 59 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Report: UK Israel-Palestine textbooks ‘dangerously misleading’ 

Report: UK Israel-Palestine textbooks ‘dangerously misleading’ 
  • The books were extensively revised after the Board of Deputies of British Jews intervened
  • Distribution of the two revised books has been paused
Updated 59 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Distribution of two school textbooks in the UK on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been paused after a report called their content “dangerously misleading.”

The books, “Conflict in the Middle East” and “The Middle East: Conflict, Crisis and Change,” were subject to significant revisions last year after complaints from the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

But an investigation by two British academics, Prof. John Chalcraft and Prof. James Dickins — members of the British Committee for the Universities of Palestine — found that the revisions “overwhelmingly … favor an Israeli narrative, and remove or replace (information) that supports Palestinian narratives.”

Their report found an average of three changes per page, with incidents of Arab or Palestinian violence “systematically added or intensified,” while incidents of Israeli violence had been toned down or removed from the text completely.

The original work had contained 10 examples of Jewish Israeli terrorist acts, compared to 32 references to Palestinian terrorism.

The revised versions mentioned just four incidents of terrorism by Jewish Israelis, compared to 61 caused by Palestinians.

Charlcraft said: “The overall effect (of the changes) is to make these books dangerously misleading.”

The textbooks’ publisher Pearson said in a statement: “Our core editorial principle is to support the teaching of this important period in Middle East history in a fair, neutral and balanced way. We welcome feedback but we have robust processes in place to review any feedback — this is particularly important for such a sensitive period of time in history.”

It added: “We commissioned an independent review of these books last year and the changes made were based on the outcome of that review. We stand by our texts but had already taken the decision to pause further distribution while we discuss further with stakeholders.”

Eugene Rogan, professor of modern Middle Eastern history at the University of Oxford, told The Independent: “Given Britain’s historical responsibility, it is particularly important that the (Israeli-Palestinian conflict) be taught in a way that is impartial and objective.”

He added: “It is a betrayal of such objectivity to allow Israel advocates the opportunity to edit teaching materials without giving Palestine advocates an equal opportunity to provide input. The result can only undermine confidence in the impartiality of the teaching of an intensely complex and sensitive issue.”

Topics: United Kingdom Israel Palestinians

Related

Special Israeli-Palestinian tensions escalate ahead of settlement expansion
Middle-East
Israeli-Palestinian tensions escalate ahead of settlement expansion
Gazans left stranded abroad by Israeli-Palestinian standoff
Middle-East
Gazans left stranded abroad by Israeli-Palestinian standoff

Turkish police detain pro-Kurdish lawmaker who lost his seat

Turkish police detain pro-Kurdish lawmaker who lost his seat
Updated 02 April 2021
Reuters

Turkish police detain pro-Kurdish lawmaker who lost his seat

Turkish police detain pro-Kurdish lawmaker who lost his seat
  • Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison over charges related to a link on Twitter
  • Critics say Turkish courts are influenced by politics, while Erdogan and his AK Party say they’re independent
Updated 02 April 2021
Reuters

ANKARA — Turkish police on Friday detained a former lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), the party said, after his parliamentary status was revoked last month over a finalized sentence on terrorism charges.
Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, a human rights activist, was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison for terrorism propaganda, in a ruling later upheld by the top appeals court.
The charges were related to a link he shared on Twitter to a news story that included comments by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). Gergerlioglu denies any wrongdoing.
“This is a shame for Turkey. This is a shame for the ruling party. I am being punished for opposing injustice,” Gergerlioglu told broadcaster Arti TV, adding that police were waiting outside his door to take him away.
HDP said it expected Gergerlioglu to be sent to jail.
Thousands of members of the HDP, Turkey’s third-largest party, have been tried as part of a years-long crackdown on the party over alleged links to the PKK.
Many prominent members of the party have been jailed, including its former co-leader Selahattin Demirtas, one of Turkey’s most well-known politicians.
Last month, a top prosecutor moved to shut down the party, after months of calls from President Tayyip Erdogan’s nationalist MHP allies.
Critics say Turkish courts are influenced by politics, while Erdogan and his AK Party say they are independent.
Turkey’s top court sent the indictment calling for the HDP to be closed back to the prosecutor on procedural grounds this week. But it can be re-submitted after the necessary changes.
HDP denies links to terrorism and has described the move to ban it as a “political coup.”
The PKK is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union. It has fought an insurgency against the state in mainly Kurdish southeast Turkey since 1984.
More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

Topics: Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu HDP Turkey

Related

Gergerlioglu stripped of MP status in Turkey
Middle-East
Gergerlioglu stripped of MP status in Turkey
Turkish court upholds jail sentence for pro-Kurdish lawmaker 
Middle-East
Turkish court upholds jail sentence for pro-Kurdish lawmaker 

Turkey records 42,308 new coronavirus cases, highest level yet

Turkey records 42,308 new coronavirus cases, highest level yet
Updated 02 April 2021
Reuters

Turkey records 42,308 new coronavirus cases, highest level yet

Turkey records 42,308 new coronavirus cases, highest level yet
  • Cases have surged since the government eased measures to curb the pandemic in early March
  • On Monday, Erdogan announced a tightening of measures
Updated 02 April 2021
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkey recorded 42,308 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday, the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic.
Cases have surged since the government eased measures to curb the pandemic in early March.
On Monday, President Tayyip Erdogan announced a tightening of measures, including the return of full nationwide weekend lockdowns for the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, which starts on April 13.
The total number of cases stands just above 3.4 million, the data showed. The latest daily death toll was 179, bringing the cumulative toll to 31,892.

Topics: Coronavirus Turkey

Related

Turkey begins administering Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shots
Middle-East
Turkey begins administering Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shots
Erdogan ally calls for closure of Turkey’s constitutional court 
Middle-East
Erdogan ally calls for closure of Turkey’s constitutional court 

UK crime agency considers investigating Lebanon corruption report, sources say

UK crime agency considers investigating Lebanon corruption report, sources say
Updated 02 April 2021
Reuters

UK crime agency considers investigating Lebanon corruption report, sources say

UK crime agency considers investigating Lebanon corruption report, sources say
  • London-based lawyers accuse Lebanon's central bank governor Riad Salameh and associates of money laundering and corrupt practices
  • Salameh told Reuters he read a copy of the report and described it as part of a smear campaign
Updated 02 April 2021
Reuters

PARIS/BEIRUT — Britain’s organized crime agency is reviewing a report by a group of London-based lawyers which accuses Lebanon’s central bank governor Riad Salameh and associates of money laundering and corrupt practices, four sources familiar with the matter said.
The 76-page report, seen by Reuters, outlines what it says are assets, companies and investment vehicles in Britain worth hundreds of millions of pounds which it alleges Salameh, members of his family and his associates used over years to divert funds out of Lebanon.
Salameh, who has led Lebanon’s central bank since 1993, told Reuters he had read a copy of the report and described it as part of a smear campaign.
“They are false allegations,” he said.
London-based legal practice Guernica37 submitted the report to British police late last year, two of the sources said.
They said it was then referred to Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA). The report was prepared on behalf a group from Lebanese civil society in the diaspora.
“We can confirm we have received that report, but we are not in a position to comment further,” a spokesman for the NCA said, declining to say whether an investigation had been launched.
Two of the sources said NCA’s financial investigation unit was carrying out a scoping exercise, a form of preliminary investigation, to determine whether there were sufficient grounds to start a formal investigation.
Lebanon’s financial and political elite have been under growing scrutiny over years for alleged mismanagement, corruption and obstructing efforts to unlock international aid, particularly since a massive explosion at Beirut port eight months ago plunged the country deeper into distress.
The Guernica37 probe is one of several underway or being planned in Europe that target officials in Lebanon’s financial sector and its broader political class.
The Swiss attorney general’s office said in January it had requested legal assistance from Lebanon in the context of a probe into “aggravated money laundering” and possible embezzlement tied to the Lebanese central bank.
In response to questions from Reuters, the Swiss attorney general’s office did not say whether Salameh was a suspect and declined further comment. Salameh has denied any wrongdoing.
Lebanon’s banking system is at the heart of a financial crisis that erupted in late 2019. Banks have blocked most transfers abroad and cut access to deposits as dollars grew scarce. The meltdown has crashed the currency, prompted a sovereign default and fueled widespread poverty.
Guernica37 co-founder Toby Caldman said in a statement to Reuters that the group’s report was one of a number of legal filings it had prepared on Lebanon for the British authorities.
“Our intention is to address, investigate and expose all pillars of alleged corruption in the country,” he said.

Topics: #RiadSalameh #Lebanon corruption

Related

Lebanon central bank head says figures in some media about Swiss case ‘inflated’
Middle-East
Lebanon central bank head says figures in some media about Swiss case ‘inflated’
Lebanon central bank head says he won’t quit despite rumors amid crisis
Middle-East
Lebanon central bank head says he won’t quit despite rumors amid crisis

Syria Kurds say 125 Daesh militants captured in displacement camp sweep

Syria Kurds say 125 Daesh militants captured in displacement camp sweep
Updated 02 April 2021
AFP

Syria Kurds say 125 Daesh militants captured in displacement camp sweep

Syria Kurds say 125 Daesh militants captured in displacement camp sweep
  • Kurdish authorities have warned that Daesh militants are hiding out among camp residents
  • Al-Hol is the larger of two Kurdish-run displacement camps for suspected relatives of Daesh extremists in Syria’s northeast
Updated 02 April 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: Kurdish forces on Friday said they had captured 125 suspected Daesh members as part of a security operation in northeast Syria’s Al-Hol displacement camp.
The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced the launch Sunday of the sweep targeting Daesh operatives in the overcrowded settlement, which has been rocked by more than 40 assassinations since the start of the year.
Kurdish authorities have warned that the camp, home to almost 62,000 people, is turning into an extremist powder keg because of Daesh militants hiding out among camp residents.
“We captured 125 members of IS sleeper cells, including 20 in charge of cells and assassinations in the camp,” said Ali Al-Hassan, a spokesman for the Kurds’ Asayish security forces.
There have been more than 47 killings since the start of the year, Hassan said.
Speaking at the Asayish headquarters in the town of Al-Hol, he said several Daesh members had infiltrated the camp by pretending they were displaced civilians.
“Their goal was to work inside it and regroup,” Hassan told a press conference.
During the sweep, the Asayish found “electronic circuits used to prepare explosive devices” as well as other military gear, he added.
Al-Hol is the larger of two Kurdish-run displacement camps for suspected relatives of Daesh extremists in Syria’s northeast.
It holds mostly Syrians and Iraqis but also thousands from Europe and Asia.
Many residents see the camp as the last vestige of the Daesh proto-state that extremists declared in 2014 across large swathes of Syria and neighboring Iraq.
“Despite the fact that we have arrested many sleeper cell operatives in the camp, including senior officials, the danger in Al-Hol is not over yet,” Hassan said.
“The success of our operation... will not last long without international backing.”
Syria’s Kurds have repeatedly urged the international community to repatriate foreign nationals held in northeast Syria.
But these calls have largely fallen on deaf ears with only some, mostly children, allowed to return so far.

Topics: Syria Daesh Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Al-Hol

Related

UK urged to bring women, children home from Syrian camps
Middle-East
UK urged to bring women, children home from Syrian camps
Special Revealed: Houthi militia’s deadly ties with Al-Qaeda and Daesh
Middle-East
Revealed: Houthi militia’s deadly ties with Al-Qaeda and Daesh

Latest updates

Protests grow in Italy over the wiretapping of journalists
Protests grow in Italy over the wiretapping of journalists
Who’s Who: Sarah Al-Suhaimi, first woman member of Saudia's Board of Directors
Who’s Who: Sarah Al-Suhaimi, first woman member of Saudia's Board of Directors
GCC startup Majra promises simple path to a viable career
Majra enables cultural and personality-based job matching in Bahrain. (Supplied/Majra)
Is it time for MENA’s car retail industry to shift online?
Kuwaiti men sit in a Bentley Continental GTC 2012 convertible automobile at a showroom in Kuwait City on February 13, 2012. (AFP/File Photo)
US, Bahrain discuss relations with Israel
US, Bahrain discuss relations with Israel

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.