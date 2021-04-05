You are here

Saudi Kafalah loan guarantees double to $7.9bn

Saudi Kafalah loan guarantees double to $7.9bn
The fund aims to assist small and medium-sized enterprises in obtaining Islamic finance needed to develop and expand their businesses. (File/Shutterstock)
Arab News

Saudi Kafalah loan guarantees double to $7.9bn

Saudi Kafalah loan guarantees double to $7.9bn
  • Guarantees stood at SR30 billion ($7.9 billion) at the end of 2020, double the 2019 figure
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 10,000 establishments are now benefiting from the Kafalah Fund in Saudi Arabia, SPA reported.
Guarantees stood at SR30 billion ($7.9 billion) at the end of 2020, double the 2019 figure, the news agency said, citing program CEO Homam Hashem.
The fund aims to assist small and medium-sized enterprises in obtaining Islamic finance needed to develop and expand their businesses.
The wholesale and retail sectors were the biggest beneficiaries with more than 2,000 establishments — a 254 percent increase compared to a year earlier.
Riyadh ranked first in terms of the number of companies benefiting from the fund, followed by the Eastern Province and Makkah in third place.

Arab News

$266m Jadwa Investment fund aims to build 1,500 homes in Riyadh

$266m Jadwa Investment fund aims to build 1,500 homes in Riyadh
  • Home ownership in the Kingdom to rise to 70 percent
  • Mid to high-income famiies targeted by fund
Arab News

DUBAI: Riyadh-based investment management and advisory firm Jadwa Investment has launched a SR1 billion ($266 million) Shariah-compliant real estate fund to develop more than 1,500 homes in the Saudi capital.
The Aldar Investment Fund has been set up in partnership with Almajdiah Group and Riyad Bank and will have a term of three years plus two one-year extensions.
The fund aims to develop more than 1,500 residential units at sites throughout Riyadh, targeting mid- to high-income Saudi households, and forms part of the government’s wider Vision 2030 ambition to increase home ownership in the Kingdom to 70 percent, up from 50 percent in 2018.
Haitham Al-Ghannam, managing director and head of real estate at Jadwa Investment, said: “The record demand shown during the fund’s offering period demonstrates the attractiveness of the local residential real estate market today, particularly in Riyadh, where we intend to expand further.”
Jadwa Investment last year saw its investment advisory practice cross the SR30 billion milestone in assets under advisement, a significant rise on last year’s SR13.4 billion.
Ghanem Alghanem, managing director of investment management advisory at Jadwa Investment, told Arab News last year that the firm had plans to launch a number of new funds in 2021.
“Our international infrastructure fund and international leasing fund will respond to increased client appetite for diversification into asset classes with a lower correlation to public markets.
“Our international multi-strategy private equity fund will respond to the need for growth assets in a low-yield environment. All three funds should be launched during 2021,” he said.

Saudi fund gives women travel expense increase for daily commute

Saudi fund gives women travel expense increase for daily commute
Arab News

Saudi fund gives women travel expense increase for daily commute

Saudi fund gives women travel expense increase for daily commute
  • The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) raised the financial support offered by the "Wusool" program to SR1100 monthly ($293)
Arab News

RIYADH:  A fund that provides financial assistance for Saudi women to get to work has been extended.

The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) raised the financial support offered by the "Wusool" program to SR1100 monthly ($293) from SR800 for those earning SR6000 or less, Al Eqtisadiah newspaper reported. The grant covers up to 80 percent of commute costs.

It comes as the government ushers in a number of reforms aimed at boosting the number of women at work.
The program was also extended to two years from the original 12 months, the newspaper said.
Transport is provided through companies licensed by the Ministry of Transport to ensure the safety of users.
The program covers 13 regions across the Kingdom, consisting of Riyadh, Makkah, the Eastern Province, Al Madinah, Tabuk, Asir, Qassim, Hail, Jizan, the Northern Borders, Najran, Al-Jouf, and Al-Baha.

 

Dubai launches new oil trading platform

Dubai launches new oil trading platform
Arab News

Dubai launches new oil trading platform

Dubai launches new oil trading platform
  • Aim is to extend footprint of DME Oman crude futures
  • Follows launch last week of Abu Dhabi 'Murban' contract
Arab News

DUBAI: The Dubai Mercantile Exchange launched a bilateral platform to trade multiple Middle East oil grades priced against DME’s Oman crude futures.
It offer traders the opportunity to trade bilateral barrels of Dubai, Upper Zakum, Murban, Basrah Light, Basrah Heavy, Al Shaheen and Oman versus the DME Oman Sour Crude Benchmark futures, the exchange said in a statement on Monday.
The platform, called the Alternative Crude Ecosystem (ACE), aims to extend the footprint of DME Oman crude futures as a benchmark for Middle East crude.
“ACE is a unique platform where it combines Futures and OTC in one transparent window for the very first time, offering all participants opportunities to optimize their trading activities and manage their exposure across multiple crude grades,” said DME Managing Director Raid Al-Salami.
It comes a week after neighboring Abu Dhabi launched the Murban crude contract.

UAE announces $8.2bn stimulus for companies in industrial sector

UAE announces $8.2bn stimulus for companies in industrial sector
Arab News

UAE announces $8.2bn stimulus for companies in industrial sector

UAE announces $8.2bn stimulus for companies in industrial sector
  • Gulf states step up private sector investment
  • Aim to create 25,000 jobs
Arab News

DUBAI: The Emirates Development Bank is allocating 30 billion dirhams ($8.17 billion) to support companies regarded as a priority for the UAE economy, Dubai Ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum announced on Monday.

The program will benefit about 13,500 companies in industrial sectors, in turn creating 25,000 jobs, according to a statement carried by WAM.

It was launched to support the UAE’s “Operation 300bn,” a 10-year strategy to expand the country’s industrial output, raising its contribution to GDP to 300 billion dirhams by 2031.

“The new EDB strategy will help accelerate industrial development and the adoption of advanced technology through dedicated financing programs and will also provide dedicated investment funds that will support entrepreneurs, start-ups and SMEs,” said Sultan Al-Jaber, chairman of the EDB.

The UAE minister also said EDB will prioritize creating partnerships with UAE banks to give small and medium-sized industrial companies access to financial services, and in increasing its direct financing by 73 percent in 2021 for priority sectors.

The bank is also set to launch a 1 billion dirhams investment fund for start-ups and SMEs in 2022.

Egypt set to tax and spend says finance minister

Egypt set to tax and spend says finance minister
Arab News

Egypt set to tax and spend says finance minister

Egypt set to tax and spend says finance minister
  • Tax hikes will help fund spending
  • Companies must start electronic invoicing
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt is set to increase taxation as it plans to boost public spending, Asharq Business reported, citing Finance Minister Mohamed Maait.
Tax revenues were expected to increase by between 0.5 percent and 0.7 percent of GDP, he said. It was not immediately clear what this would add to existing tax rates in North Africa's largest economy.
He also said that companies would need to start using the electronic invoicing system starting from July 2021, or risk being added to a blacklist.
Being added to such a list would mean a referral to the public prosecutor and prevent businesses from winning government work.
Starting from January 2022, companies with no electronic invoices would not get VAT refunds, the minister confirmed.
Maait said that the industrial and agricultural sectors would benefit from increased government spending in addition to information technology, health and education sectors.
The finance minister said that the country's debt-to-GDP ratio fell to 88 percent in the current fiscal year compared to 108 percent a year earlier.
He added that had it not been for the pandemic, this ratio would have reached 82 percent.
The aim is to reduce it still further to 79 percent during the next fiscal year.

