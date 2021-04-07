You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi competition regulator approves 22 acquisitions in Q1

Saudi competition regulator approves 22 acquisitions in Q1

Saudi competition regulator approves 22 acquisitions in Q1
Growing familiarity with the competition system and the increased commitment of local and foreign establishments helped to spur activity. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/phu65

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi competition regulator approves 22 acquisitions in Q1

Saudi competition regulator approves 22 acquisitions in Q1
  • The manufacturing industry recorded most activity followed by the mining and quarrying sector
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Authority for Competition in Saudi Arabia approved 22 applications for corporate acquisitions in the first quarter of the year, Asharq Business reported.
The manufacturing industry recorded most activity followed by the mining and quarrying sector, it said, citing officials.
The total number of overall applications received by the authority during this period reached 71, compared to 31 for the same period in 2020.
Growing familiarity with the competition system and the increased commitment of local and foreign establishments helped to spur activity, it said.

Topics: Saudi

Related

Saudi Arabia to localize 100,000 tourism jobs
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to localize 100,000 tourism jobs
Saudi Culture Ministry republishes works of French researcher
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Culture Ministry republishes works of French researcher

Dubai turns dreary industrial suburb into thriving creative hub

Dubai turns dreary industrial suburb into thriving creative hub
Updated 12 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai turns dreary industrial suburb into thriving creative hub

Dubai turns dreary industrial suburb into thriving creative hub
  • It will feature a one-stop shop for creatives, offering permits, licenses, as well as reduced rental fees
Updated 12 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai is set to transform an industrial suburb known for workshops and labor accommodation into a hotbed of creative talent.
The Al Quoz Creative Zone, located about six kilometers away from the city’s downtown area, will feature a one-stop shop for creatives, offering permits, licenses, as well as reduced rental fees.
The new district builds on Dubai’s earlier announcement to become “a new global creative capital and the top destination of choice for talents from all over the world,” Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said.

Artists and other beneficiaries of the dedicated zone can also access financing solutions, as well as workshops and training opportunities to improve their skills.
Dubai’s creative agenda was announced on Saturday, with the aim of increasing the contribution of the creative economy to the UAE’s gross domestic product from 2.6 percent to 5 percent.
The plan also included attracting more businesses in the industry – from 8,000 to 15,000 in the next five years.

Topics: Dubai art Creative economy

Related

UAE’s flydubai to have all 14 737 MAX jets in service by June
Business & Economy
UAE’s flydubai to have all 14 737 MAX jets in service by June
Irish payments firm Stripe expands to Middle East with Dubai office
Business & Economy
Irish payments firm Stripe expands to Middle East with Dubai office

Saudi Arabia to localize 100,000 tourism jobs

Saudi Arabia to localize 100,000 tourism jobs
Updated 27 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to localize 100,000 tourism jobs

Saudi Arabia to localize 100,000 tourism jobs
  • It is part of a wider target of one million jobs in the sector by 2030
Updated 27 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi tourism officials are working on a plan to localize 100,000 jobs in the sector before the end of this year, as part of the Kingdom’s 2030 vision.
It is part of a wider target of one million jobs in the sector by 2030.
The plan that is currently being worked on involves partnership programs in training Saudi citizens for a career in the industry, Bandar Al-Safeer, General Manager of Nationalization and Training at the Ministry of Tourism told Asharq Business, on Tuesday.
Courses currently available cover areas such as transportation, food and beverage, entertainment and travel agency, added Al-Safeer.
Saudi Arabia had just started to open up to tourists for the first time before the pandemic hit. It is pushing ahead with a number of mega projects in the sector, especially along its Red Sea Coast.

Topics: Saudi Arabia tourism

Related

Saudi Culture Ministry republishes works of French researcher
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Culture Ministry republishes works of French researcher
NEOM and Tabuk Fish Company sign the agreement in the presence of Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley. (SPA)
Business & Economy
Saudi NEOM megacity project signs deal for largest fish farm in the region

ENOC to spend $68.1m in digital transformation push

ENOC to spend $68.1m in digital transformation push
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

ENOC to spend $68.1m in digital transformation push

ENOC to spend $68.1m in digital transformation push
  • The move will optimize the oil giant’s operations, it said in a statement
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) said it was investing about 250 million dirhams ($68.06 million) of its 2021 expenditure in improving its digital infrastructure.
The move will optimize the oil giant’s operations, it said in a statement, as it attempts to shift gears to a more customer-centric approach.
“While increasing our market share remains a priority, we are focused on strengthening our business to ensure that we have the capabilities to face any future challenges,” ENOC Chief Saif Humaid Al-Falasi said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digitization efforts across the globe, especially in crucial industries to ensure continuity of operations despite the crisis-induced restrictions.
Digitization is crucial for ENOC’s in the next 15 to 20 years, Al-Falasi said, adding the company will dedicate resources to make its employees understand the importance of the move.

Topics: Oil energy UAE

Related

UAE’s ENOC saves $23.7m in employee-centric innovation program
Business & Economy
UAE’s ENOC saves $23.7m in employee-centric innovation program
UAE’s ADNOC said to deepen supply cuts to Asia in June in ‘fragile’ market
Business & Economy
UAE’s ADNOC said to deepen supply cuts to Asia in June in ‘fragile’ market

Saudi NEOM megacity project signs deal for largest fish farm in the region

NEOM and Tabuk Fish Company sign the agreement in the presence of Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley. (SPA)
NEOM and Tabuk Fish Company sign the agreement in the presence of Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley. (SPA)
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi NEOM megacity project signs deal for largest fish farm in the region

NEOM and Tabuk Fish Company sign the agreement in the presence of Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley. (SPA)
  • Deal aims to strengthen region's aquaculture industry, and establish solid infrastructure for this sector in the Kingdom
  • It also includes a focus on improving the productivity of local fish species in the Red Sea
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: NEOM, the Saudi megacity development project, has signed an agreement with Tabuk Fish Company that includes plans for a fish farm with a production capacity of 70 million eggs. This would make it the biggest hatchery in the MENA region.
The deal, signed in the presence of Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, will expand local aquaculture production and apply a new generation of technologies.
It also includes a focus on improving the productivity of local fish species in the Red Sea, which will contribute to efforts to achieve the Kingdom’s goal of producing 600,000 tons of fish products by 2030, and place the country at the forefront of countries that are pioneers in sustainable aquaculture.
Ali Al-Shaikhi, CEO of the National Fishery Development Program and director general of the General Directorate of Fisheries, said that with the involvement of a major company such as NEOM, the agreement marks a fundamental turning point for investment in the aquaculture industry. It is one of the most promising and effective industries in terms of economic growth, he added, which can boost national gross domestic product and help achieve food security.
NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr said the agreement will help to improve the productivity of local species in the Red Sea, and called for continuous research and development in the aquaculture sector to improve the quality of fish throughout their life cycles and over many generations.
He added that genetic research will be used to implement urgent measures designed to localize fish fingerling production and achieve the required production balance in the Red Sea.
Nasser Al-Sharif, chairman of Tabuk Fish Company, said the agreement aims to develop a modern fish farm that not only will provide job opportunities for the local community but also attract international technology companies to NEOM. This, he added, “allows us to provide an integrated set of new business opportunities that will have a positive impact in achieving added value for the company, and for the NEOM region and beyond.”
The aquaculture sector is the fastest-growing food sector in the world, currently representing more than 50 percent of the total global supply of seafood.
The Kingdom forecasts expected growth in seafood consumption of 7.4 percent annually between now and 2030. Sustainable growth of aquaculture will not only help to meet this demand but also alleviate pressure on wild fish stocks, which are under tremendous pressure as a result of overfishing in the region and globally.

Topics: NEOM Saudi Arabia Fish farming Tabuk Fish Company Abdulrahman Al-Fadley Red Sea National Fishery Development Program Ali Al-Shaikhi Nadhmi Al-Nasr Nasser Al-Sharif fish aquaculture

Related

Registration opens for NEOM training program
Saudi Arabia
Registration opens for NEOM training program
NEOM and The Line: a Saudi blueprint for the global future of urban living
Saudi Arabia
NEOM and The Line: a Saudi blueprint for the global future of urban living

Qiddiya appoints Abdullah Al-Dawood as board member, managing director

Qiddiya appoints Abdullah Al-Dawood as board member, managing director
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

Qiddiya appoints Abdullah Al-Dawood as board member, managing director

Qiddiya appoints Abdullah Al-Dawood as board member, managing director
  • He is CEO of Seera Group, and chairman of the board of directors of Saudi Entertainment Ventures
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Qiddiya Investment Company on Tuesday announced the appointment of Abdullah Al-Dawood to its board of directors as managing director. 
The company, which is a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), said he has extensive experience and knowledge in a number of fields and major projects.
Al-Dawood is CEO of Seera Group, one of the largest travel and tourism groups in the MENA region, and chairman of the board of directors of Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), which is also a subsidiary of PIF. 
He has contributed to the development of the entertainment sector in the Kingdom in line with the objectives of the nation’s Vision 2030 development plan.

Topics: Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) Saudi Arabia Abdullah Al-Dawood Seera Group Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN) Saudi Vision 2030 Qiddiya

Related

Who’s Who: Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Dawood, CEO of Seera Group
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Dawood, CEO of Seera Group
Special Qiddiya is one of the biggest investments in the future of entertainment in the Middle East. (Supplied: QIC)
Business & Economy
A shared vision for Qiddiya, a future global entertainment hub

Latest updates

Saudi competition regulator approves 22 acquisitions in Q1
Saudi competition regulator approves 22 acquisitions in Q1
Dubai turns dreary industrial suburb into thriving creative hub
Dubai turns dreary industrial suburb into thriving creative hub
Saudi Arabia to localize 100,000 tourism jobs
Saudi Arabia to localize 100,000 tourism jobs
Saudi cabinet stresses full solidarity with Jordan
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting chaired by King Salman virtually from NEOM. (SPA)
ENOC to spend $68.1m in digital transformation push
ENOC to spend $68.1m in digital transformation push

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.