UAE’s GMG to set up Saudi HQ in Riyadh, double KSA workforce

Gulf Marketing Group’s deputy chairman and CEO Mohammad A. Baker says Saudi Arabia has ‘immense untapped potential.’ (Supplied)
Shane McGinley

  • Gulf Marketing Group has been in the Kingdom for 15 years, operates the popular Sun and Sand Sports brand
Shane McGinley

DUBAI: Gulf Marketing Group (GMG), a Dubai-based, family-owned conglomerate, has opened its new Saudi head office in Riyadh, and is aiming to double its workforce to over 2,400 once coronavirus disease (COVID-19) travel and restrictions are lifted.

Founded in Dubai in 1978 by the Baker family, the company operates around 90 brands across a multitude of retail sectors, including the Sun and Sand Sports chain, which is the Middle East’s largest sports retailer and distributes global brands such as Nike, Columbia and Vans.

GMG has been present in Saudi Arabia since 2006 and operates approximately 90 outlets across the Kingdom. In addition to Sun and Sand Sports, the company also plans to introduce some of its other portfolio brands, especially in the food and healthcare sector. 

“The fact that our new Riyadh headquarters is three times bigger than our old offices clearly signals the scale of our ambitions in Saudi Arabia and our commitment to invest — not only in brick-and-mortar operations but also in our people, over half of whom are Saudi citizens,” the group’s deputy chairman and CEO, Mohammad A. Baker, said in a statement.

“Next year, we celebrate 15 years in Saudi Arabia, and strengthening our presence in the Kingdom is essential if we are to realize the next phase of our growth in the region’s largest economy and one of the fastest-growing retail markets.

“We believe Saudi Arabia has immense untapped potential. The government’s recent initiative calling upon the international private sector to further invest in the Kingdom is to be welcomed, particularly because it will pave the way for further job creation,” Baker said.

While COVID-19 saw many retail and entertainment facilities in the Kingdom shut due to attempts to restrict the spread of the disease, GMG said 2020 was actually a positive year for the group.

“COVID-19 was quite devastating … But, in terms of business and the landscape of sports within our countries that we operated in, it was actually a positive. It has allowed people to relook at their health, their bodies … So, our business actually flourished, not to the extent that we want it, but still it improved,” Baker told Arab News.

In addition to doubling its workforce, GMG also plans to launch bigger stores in the Kingdom, similar in size to the flagship outlets it operates in Dubai. “The importance and opportunity within Saudi Arabia, it is massive,” he said. “We still have a lot to do … and I think Saudi is going to be the key market for us to right now conquer and expand.”

The company opened a new 23,000 square meter warehouse outside Riyadh in January, adding to its existing office and warehousing facilities in Jeddah. Baker said it is also looking at developing more such facilities across the Kingdom, once the paperwork and approvals are in place.

It is not just in the bricks and mortar sector that GMG is aiming to expand, Baker said. It also plans to develop its e-commerce sector and bump up its online presence and e-commerce payment facilities. “Our averages are very much similar to the industry average. So, (the physical to online ratio) is coming to 90-10, and our aim is to change that and take it to 50-50,” he said, without giving a specific timeframe.

Topics: Gulf Marketing Group Saudi Arabia

Updated 42 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Arab-Chinese trade reaches $240bn in 2020

Arab-Chinese trade reaches $240bn in 2020
  • China is a major importer of crude oil from the region
Updated 42 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Arab-Chinese trade reached $240 billion in 2020, SPA reported citing a statement from the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq are the largest Arab trading partners with China, it said.

It issued a statement after a gathering of Arab and Chinese business leaders in Beijing.

China is a major importer of crude oil from the region.

The conference discussed promoting economic integration, raising the level of cooperation, achieving development in the digital economy, and growing Chinese-Arab investment opportunities.

Topics: China Gulf trade economy

Saudi competition regulator approves 22 acquisitions in Q1

Saudi competition regulator approves 22 acquisitions in Q1
Updated 53 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi competition regulator approves 22 acquisitions in Q1

Saudi competition regulator approves 22 acquisitions in Q1
  • The manufacturing industry recorded most activity followed by the mining and quarrying sector
Updated 53 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Authority for Competition in Saudi Arabia approved 22 applications for corporate acquisitions in the first quarter of the year, Asharq Business reported.
The manufacturing industry recorded most activity followed by the mining and quarrying sector, it said, citing officials.
The total number of overall applications received by the authority during this period reached 71, compared to 31 for the same period in 2020.
Growing familiarity with the competition system and the increased commitment of local and foreign establishments helped to spur activity, it said.

Topics: Saudi

Dubai turns dreary industrial suburb into thriving creative hub

Dubai turns dreary industrial suburb into thriving creative hub
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

Dubai turns dreary industrial suburb into thriving creative hub

Dubai turns dreary industrial suburb into thriving creative hub
  • It will feature a one-stop shop for creatives, offering permits, licenses, as well as reduced rental fees
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai is set to transform an industrial suburb known for workshops and labor accommodation into a hotbed of creative talent.
The Al Quoz Creative Zone, located about six kilometers away from the city’s downtown area, will feature a one-stop shop for creatives, offering permits, licenses, as well as reduced rental fees.
The new district builds on Dubai’s earlier announcement to become “a new global creative capital and the top destination of choice for talents from all over the world,” Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said.

Artists and other beneficiaries of the dedicated zone can also access financing solutions, as well as workshops and training opportunities to improve their skills.
Dubai’s creative agenda was announced on Saturday, with the aim of increasing the contribution of the creative economy to the UAE’s gross domestic product from 2.6 percent to 5 percent.
The plan also included attracting more businesses in the industry – from 8,000 to 15,000 in the next five years.

Topics: Dubai art Creative economy

Saudi Arabia to localize 100,000 tourism jobs

Saudi Arabia to localize 100,000 tourism jobs
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to localize 100,000 tourism jobs

Saudi Arabia to localize 100,000 tourism jobs
  • It is part of a wider target of one million jobs in the sector by 2030
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi tourism officials are working on a plan to localize 100,000 jobs in the sector before the end of this year, as part of the Kingdom’s 2030 vision.
It is part of a wider target of one million jobs in the sector by 2030.
The plan that is currently being worked on involves partnership programs in training Saudi citizens for a career in the industry, Bandar Al-Safeer, General Manager of Nationalization and Training at the Ministry of Tourism told Asharq Business, on Tuesday.
Courses currently available cover areas such as transportation, food and beverage, entertainment and travel agency, added Al-Safeer.
Saudi Arabia had just started to open up to tourists for the first time before the pandemic hit. It is pushing ahead with a number of mega projects in the sector, especially along its Red Sea Coast.

Topics: Saudi Arabia tourism

ENOC to spend $68.1m in digital transformation push

ENOC to spend $68.1m in digital transformation push
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

ENOC to spend $68.1m in digital transformation push

ENOC to spend $68.1m in digital transformation push
  • The move will optimize the oil giant’s operations, it said in a statement
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) said it was investing about 250 million dirhams ($68.06 million) of its 2021 expenditure in improving its digital infrastructure.
The move will optimize the oil giant’s operations, it said in a statement, as it attempts to shift gears to a more customer-centric approach.
“While increasing our market share remains a priority, we are focused on strengthening our business to ensure that we have the capabilities to face any future challenges,” ENOC Chief Saif Humaid Al-Falasi said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digitization efforts across the globe, especially in crucial industries to ensure continuity of operations despite the crisis-induced restrictions.
Digitization is crucial for ENOC’s in the next 15 to 20 years, Al-Falasi said, adding the company will dedicate resources to make its employees understand the importance of the move.

Topics: Oil energy UAE

