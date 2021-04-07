Time Out’s market in Dubai opens

You are here

The new Time Out destination brings the company’s total markets to seven across the globe. (Supplied)
  • The market is located in Dubai’s downtown area, and is spread across 43,000 square feet
DUBAI: Global media and hospitality company, Time Out, has opened its own market in Dubai, boasting a line-up of both homegrown and international culinary talent.

Launched in partnership with the emirate’s biggest developer Emaar, the market is located in Dubai’s downtown area, and is spread across 43,000 square feet. It overlooks the Dubai fountain and the iconic Burj Khalifa.

The new Time Out destination brings the company’s total markets to seven across the globe – it has markets in Boston, New York, Chicago, Montreal, and Lisbon, all of which are shut but are expected to reopen in the second quarter.

Tourism and entertainment activities in Dubai have gradually returned to normal as the emirate navigates through the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • The Shariah-compliant company said it had the highest return rate in the region during the same period
DUBAI: Dubai may not get too many rainy days but that is not stopping residents of the emirate saving up for one.

National Bonds, a Dubai-owned savings and investment company, raked in 8.8 billion dirhams ($2.4 billion) last year, up 13 percent despite the pandemic.

The Shariah-compliant company said it had the highest return rate in the region during the same period – investors with bonds of 1 million dirhams and above earned a minimum of 2.95 percent.
Regular savers also rose by 21 percent year-on-year in 2020, the company said.
The pandemic has delivered mixed financial fortunes for people worldwide. While many have suffered financial hardship after losing their jobs, others have seen their savings grow because of reduced traveling costs as a result of working from home. At the same time the closure of entertainment venues and a lack of overseas holiday options have also boosted savings.
“During crises, especially those where the end is unforeseen, individuals cut their expenses and start building their emergency savings as a precautionary measure for themselves and their families,” National Bonds’ Chairman Khalifa Al-Daboos said.
The growth in investments was also a reflection of increased bondholders’ confidence, the company’s chief executive, Mohammed Qasim Al-Ali said.

UAE’s GMG to set up Saudi HQ in Riyadh, double KSA workforce

  • Gulf Marketing Group has been in the Kingdom for 15 years, operates the popular Sun and Sand Sports brand
DUBAI: Gulf Marketing Group (GMG), a Dubai-based, family-owned conglomerate, has opened its new Saudi head office in Riyadh, and is aiming to double its workforce to over 2,400 once coronavirus disease (COVID-19) travel and restrictions are lifted.

Founded in Dubai in 1978 by the Baker family, the company operates around 90 brands across a multitude of retail sectors, including the Sun and Sand Sports chain, which is the Middle East’s largest sports retailer and distributes global brands such as Nike, Columbia and Vans.

GMG has been present in Saudi Arabia since 2006 and operates approximately 90 outlets across the Kingdom. In addition to Sun and Sand Sports, the company also plans to introduce some of its other portfolio brands, especially in the food and healthcare sector. 

“The fact that our new Riyadh headquarters is three times bigger than our old offices clearly signals the scale of our ambitions in Saudi Arabia and our commitment to invest — not only in brick-and-mortar operations but also in our people, over half of whom are Saudi citizens,” the group’s deputy chairman and CEO, Mohammad A. Baker, said in a statement.

“Next year, we celebrate 15 years in Saudi Arabia, and strengthening our presence in the Kingdom is essential if we are to realize the next phase of our growth in the region’s largest economy and one of the fastest-growing retail markets.

“We believe Saudi Arabia has immense untapped potential. The government’s recent initiative calling upon the international private sector to further invest in the Kingdom is to be welcomed, particularly because it will pave the way for further job creation,” Baker said.

While COVID-19 saw many retail and entertainment facilities in the Kingdom shut due to attempts to restrict the spread of the disease, GMG said 2020 was actually a positive year for the group.

“COVID-19 was quite devastating … But, in terms of business and the landscape of sports within our countries that we operated in, it was actually a positive. It has allowed people to relook at their health, their bodies … So, our business actually flourished, not to the extent that we want it, but still it improved,” Baker told Arab News.

In addition to doubling its workforce, GMG also plans to launch bigger stores in the Kingdom, similar in size to the flagship outlets it operates in Dubai. “The importance and opportunity within Saudi Arabia, it is massive,” he said. “We still have a lot to do … and I think Saudi is going to be the key market for us to right now conquer and expand.”

The company opened a new 23,000 square meter warehouse outside Riyadh in January, adding to its existing office and warehousing facilities in Jeddah. Baker said it is also looking at developing more such facilities across the Kingdom, once the paperwork and approvals are in place.

It is not just in the bricks and mortar sector that GMG is aiming to expand, Baker said. It also plans to develop its e-commerce sector and bump up its online presence and e-commerce payment facilities. “Our averages are very much similar to the industry average. So, (the physical to online ratio) is coming to 90-10, and our aim is to change that and take it to 50-50,” he said, without giving a specific timeframe.

  • China is a major importer of crude oil from the region
RIYADH: Arab-Chinese trade reached $240 billion in 2020, SPA reported citing a statement from the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq are the largest Arab trading partners with China, it said.

It issued a statement after a gathering of Arab and Chinese business leaders in Beijing.

China is a major importer of crude oil from the region.

The conference discussed promoting economic integration, raising the level of cooperation, achieving development in the digital economy, and growing Chinese-Arab investment opportunities.

  • The manufacturing industry recorded most activity followed by the mining and quarrying sector
RIYADH: The General Authority for Competition in Saudi Arabia approved 22 applications for corporate acquisitions in the first quarter of the year, Asharq Business reported.
The manufacturing industry recorded most activity followed by the mining and quarrying sector, it said, citing officials.
The total number of overall applications received by the authority during this period reached 71, compared to 31 for the same period in 2020.
Growing familiarity with the competition system and the increased commitment of local and foreign establishments helped to spur activity, it said.

  • It will feature a one-stop shop for creatives, offering permits, licenses, as well as reduced rental fees
DUBAI: Dubai is set to transform an industrial suburb known for workshops and labor accommodation into a hotbed of creative talent.
The Al Quoz Creative Zone, located about six kilometers away from the city’s downtown area, will feature a one-stop shop for creatives, offering permits, licenses, as well as reduced rental fees.
The new district builds on Dubai’s earlier announcement to become “a new global creative capital and the top destination of choice for talents from all over the world,” Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said.

Artists and other beneficiaries of the dedicated zone can also access financing solutions, as well as workshops and training opportunities to improve their skills.
Dubai’s creative agenda was announced on Saturday, with the aim of increasing the contribution of the creative economy to the UAE’s gross domestic product from 2.6 percent to 5 percent.
The plan also included attracting more businesses in the industry – from 8,000 to 15,000 in the next five years.

